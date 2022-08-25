Stent Looks Back on 6 Months of War in Ukraine

00:00

Copyright (c) 2013 Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved. President Putin's office today looking at what he has wrought in Ukraine. Clearly it's not what he expected. I don't really think so. They were expecting a three day war and they were all set to have a victory parade through Kiev 3 on February 27th or 28th, while there are Russian tanks on in the main square in Kiev now, but they're the burnt out defeated Russian tanks to to commemorate Independence Day. So I would say since the US started to supply the Ukrainians with these himars, these long range, very effective weapons in July, the Russians haven't made any progress. Territorially. And so you have the stalemate going on. You have a war of attrition, the, you know, heavy casualties on both sides and the Russians running out of people. There's a manpower shortage. There is in Ukraine too. But the question is that they want to continue this war. They have to have the men to fight it, and they're literally using people who are in prison now to get them to fight. So it's very difficult to see how Putin has achieved any of the objectives that he wanted to achieve. And on the other hand, you have Finland and Sweden said to join NATO, something one wouldn't have dreamed about six months ago. You have heavy sanctions on Russia that are affecting the economy, if not Putin's political decision making. So it's it's very hard to see how he could in any way claim that this has been a success. It's been a disaster. Angela, I learned from your book that this is a smart man. He's a savvy man. He's a cunning man. He must realize he has a real problem. Whom does he blame? Because in order to fix it, he's got to know who's who's at fault. The military clearly has not measured up. He's made some replacements, he's changed some of the leadership in the military. What about the intelligence service you saw that Washington Post report extensive report suggesting that boy Russian intelligence really fell short. Yeah, I mean the Russian intelligence on Ukraine was very bad. I think they were blinkered by their own preconceptions about Ukrainians not really being another nationality and being cowardly and not standing up to Russia. But he should be blaming his intelligence services because whether they knew the truth and didn't want to tell him or didn't know the truth, he was given to believe that this would be over very soon that the Ukrainians would surrender and he didn't understand that there would be this fierce resistance to what Russia was doing. And if you look at the public. Opinion dictator in Ukraine today. 90% of the population are fully behind this war and say that Ukraine shouldn't cede any territory to Russia, so certainly the blame should go both to the military since the military hasn't performed as well as it should and to the intelligence services at the same time same time we have what looks like a stalemate right now on the East and the South of Ukraine. Are there any realistic prospects for that changing and specifically we all understand from military strategists. It's much easier to defend than to attack. The Ukrainian forces have been remarkable in defending. Do they have the wherewithal to go on the offensive against the Russian forces? Well, so far, no. the US has just announced again today an extra $3 billion in military assistance. We've already given them I think over $10 billion. So the I think the Biden administration is beginning to understand that if it does give more to the Ukrainians, I mean mainly they're defending what they have, but they are making some advances. They've now been able to attack Crimea, which was something that's only been happening in the last few weeks, destroying planes, air bases and and their. There were explosions on the timing and some of the main ports there. So it's possible, but I but so far I think the Ukrainians don't have the wherewithal to actually push the Russians back into Russia, but they may be able to defend more effectively what they have and and make the choices for the Russians harder. Angela, one more, if I may. We had that horrific car bombing just on the outskirts, I guess, of Moscow, where the daughter of a leading, I guess, Russian public intellectual. If I can put it that way was killed, we had the Russians come out. The authorities come out right away and so we know exactly who it was. It was this Ukrainian agent, this woman who came in with her child and left her ID card behind. From what you have studied in President Putin and the Russian history here, what do you make of that? Is there any credibility to that? Well, I think you have to remember that their assassinations going back 15 and 20 years that have never been solved in Russia and suddenly the FSB can come out within 48 hours and say we know who did it and and she left her ID. It's it's an absurd story and and I and most it really has very little credibility in the outside world and I think people in Russia are scratching their heads about this. You you know if Ukraine wanted to kill someone they have much more important targets like Russian generals. And they have been killing not the daughter of you know, a public intellectual who's a self promoter he made was probably the target, although it's possible she was. But it's just to sort of throw dust in our eyes to confuse us. Most people believe this was a professional hit job, clearly, but it's some kind of an inside job there. One group has claimed responsibility for it, which is an anti Putin group. Nobody had ever heard of the group before, so we really don't know. I would say we're we may never know. Who really did this? But the the story about this Ukrainian woman and her child is really not credible.