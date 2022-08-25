Spence on Impact of Inflation Reduction Act

00:00

Copyright (c) 2013 Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved. Yeah. You've written about this subject. You certainly think we should be investing in United States. Is government investment the appropriate means to get to where we need to go? So it's an extremely good question and you know, it's been debated, you know, and probably will debate it, be debated on a continuing basis in the future. So the way I think about government investment and private sector investment is that they're complements rather than substitutes. So there's no question that a government can stray into territory that's best handled by the private sector. On the other hand, if you rely entirely on the private sector, you're missing key assets that have sort of large spillover benefits and science and the upstream part of technology. Would be examples of that. And there's, there's parts of that also in what we hope will be in a successful assault on the, on the in the climate change area. So, so that's the general framework. Now, you know, we have these bills that you just referred to and they're important. They're they're important for two reasons. So it's a great deal of what goes on in Washington has to do with including monetary policy, which is incredibly important and I agree with everything Nathan just said, but that's kind of the next two years then. These investments have to do with the next 10 years and what and what really sort of steers the economy it what drives its productivity. You know what what creates special opportunities for new entrepreneurial activity and innovation. That's what we're going after with these kinds of things and I think the pleasant surprise this summer in a in a in an environment that looked you know so partisan that we wouldn't get anything like this and it's still partisan as we got some pretty important bills and the last thing to say and. And then I'll follow up with you is that, you know, implementation really matters. I mean, you need, you know, when you're spending money at this level on investments, you can also waste it. And we just need really talented people in the public sector. You know, the type of people we've had in DARPA and some of the funding agencies for science to spend this money wisely, to make investments that really do have high potential, not only to advance the frontiers of knowledge, but more importantly to create. Create investment options for the private sector. So that's the goal. Is it possible to kind of, you know, miss spend the money? Absolutely, yes. And there are examples of that. Well, I definitely want to get your thoughts on how best to spend the money to make sure that we do this the right way. But just before that, if I could ask, has China and its role in its economy and the global economy changed the rules of this game as a practical, because China, goodness knows is involved industrial policy. They are spending billions and billions of dollars on things like technology. Does that change the rules? For a democracy such as the United States to say, we need to do more of it than we otherwise would. Yeah, it does. I mean, you know, the Chinese, you know, I wince a little bit at the word industrial policy. China does have industrial policies, but they also have a very high level of investment and what you what you might think of as upstream, naturally government funded stuff, they've invested a ton of money in creating, you know, PHD's in a variety of sciences. They have a thriving biomedical community that they didn't have 20 years ago. Their prowess in digital as well. Going both on the private sector side but also, you know, in the in the research and academic area. So they're doing both. You know, I think some of the industrial policy stuff is, is probably misguided and wouldn't work in in in our environment. Now having said that, you know, we're in a, we're in a kind of strategic competition with China. I don't think there's any way to avoid that. You know, hopefully they'll be elements of strategic cooperation where it really matters and things like climate change, for example. And probably regulating digital in such a way as to get the benefits and minimize the potential downside risks, but it but it but however that goes that's changed that that's changed the nature of the discussion in the United States and I think what we're struggling with is a balance between having a strategic competition with China where we where basically the goal is not to fall behind in anything that's you know incredibly important from the point of view of national security but also to make investments. That advance, you know, and welfare progress the economy at the same time. So finally just pick up on the point you were making before. What advice would you give for Gina Romando, the Secretary of Commerce? Who's going to be administering, for example, the the chips and Science Act? What advice would you have to make sure that the money is well spent? I mean the most important piece of advice I I'm not sure I need to offer it is, you know, go looking for really talented people, experienced people. You know in a wide range of ages who understand these technologies and get them on board, either as employees or advisors. And you know to help guide the process of making these investments as as high potential and productive as they can be. And what about picking winners and losers? I don't. I you can get not too far down the road and picking winners and losers, you know. Let me put it this way. Eventually you end up picking winners and losers. You look at military procurement, but but they have, you know, when they're operating at their best, you know, really good well run competitions. You know, we pick winners and losers when we're funding science. You know, we put talented people from the research community in charge of telling us which ones of these have the highest potential. Do we always get it right? No. What the opposite approach is, you know, give the contract to your friends. Because you sort of trust them and you don't know that much about what what else is going on? That's the bad version of picking winners and losers.