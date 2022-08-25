PWC's Ryan on Shortage of Workforce Talent

00:00

Give us the high points of what CEOs are worried about right now. What are they talking about. David thanks for having me. It's great to be here. I would say the first thing is I would continue to characterize the mood as suddenly more glass half full. So we hear an awful lot about recession and concerns which are real. But at the same token businesses are doing pretty well controlling what they can control. So when the young in the survey is what people are worried about things they can't control. They feel pretty good about the things that are within their control. We're seeing large amount of transformation. Companies remake themselves. Taking steps to drive productivity and performance is actually relatively good. It's important. I understand fiscal 21 was a really big challenging comp but overall we're still seeing really good results. So that's one day Yvonne Man survey you mentioned where things people are worried about doing about things within their control but also they intersect with things like geopolitics. The number one issue that came up in terms of risk from the executives we surveyed was cyber security and 40 percent rate beyond that the number one. Number one and number two risk was talent. We know are two really big issues. It strikes me in reading it. It's almost all these are my words not yours sir. Like a hard side and a soft side. And start with the hard side and geopolitics and cyber. They're concerned about it. I guess they're talking about it in the boardroom. What are they doing about it. You have a sense yesterday that it's this is a perennial concern. I think as long as the rest of us stay in business to the rest of our careers. I don't expect issues like cyber security and privacy go to go away because we are becoming more more reliant on digital and technology. And it's intersecting with there that we do in life. So I think the first thing companies are doing is realizing that this is going to be there. This is going to be a perennial worry something that we worry about all the time steps companies are taking. No one is education at every single level education in the board education the C suite all the way down to that first person who's walking into our everyday education around what we all can do as individuals to manage risk. What do we click on when we touch. What do we allow into our environments to be done. Is an awful lot of training. There's our full on reliance on partners because ecosystems are intertwining. And so if I do business with the right person am I doing business. Right. Partners do they meet my standards. Awful lot of focus on that. And lastly ultimately how do we make sure we give our customers a good experience but also maintain the right degree degree security. So a lot of activity in cyber privacy. The other big thing on cyber and privacy is keeping up with evolving regulation as companies do business in multiple markets where the Bloomberg Markets in the United States multiple markets across the globe. Privacy rules vary across the board and companies are making sure where they do business. They're meeting their requirements because they're changing all the time. So that's a quick preview on the hard part. As you point out in the cyber side we'll go to the soft side because the numbers I think we're seeing like 40 percent registered cyber scary 38. So it's a pretty close second. There are talking about acquisition and retention of talent. What are you hearing about that. David the first thing is it's on almost everybody's mind. I guarantee you never say all. You never say no and you'll be wrong. But it's on virtually everybody's minds. We're living in a talent staff world especially the most important skills whether that be engineering people on a planet for all the way up to people with technology Gitmo skills or any type of specialized skill. We're seeing a shortage of talent. We're seeing the debate move away from a focus. Is somebody in office or remote that frankly that yesterday's conversation we're seeing much more focus around what type of work environment needs to be created. So people feel the best about themselves with the idea that if they're doing in working in an environment where they feel good about themselves there's a better work for customers better work for clients. So things companies are focused on his well-being. They're focused on choice their focus on creating a work environment that not only offers competitive pay which I would argue is table stakes but also what was the overall value proposition to the employee. I will say there's a growing sentiment among CEOs that we are not we are not one good recession away from employers having the power again and employees being in second chair. There's a growing sentiment that this is more of a permanent shift and that when you look at the numbers of declining population in areas like the United States and other parts of the world you're going you're going to see employers have to evolve the workplace. I think what we're hearing from CEOs is we're at the beginning of a major transformation and our work is done in corporate America. Tim do you think this is what that transformation might look like. Because I mean just reading accounts in the press it seems like there may be a significant gap and maybe a growing gap between employers and employees. For example I'll give you one example. They talk about a lot. These is so-called quiet quitting which is people not leaving their jobs but just not really stepping up in part because I guess they're not motivated that we haven't captured their imagination. What are people doing about those sorts of issues. David I think you're absolutely right. I think one of the CEO's biggest worries is this concept. They're quite quitting and we're not see someone shows up at their heart their mind in the work that they're doing which not only leads to low productivity also leads to a bad customer bad client experience. So that is a really big worry. I joke with people often that. At PDC we don't need. We don't need to be the smartest people in the world. We need to look at our really really smart clients and pick and choose what they're what they like. Well I will share with you what we're doing which is again where we see leading companies doing creating a work environment and turning it upside down and giving our employees choice choice in every single element of their work experience. Choice about where they work physically remote. The choice about hours they work assignments they work on mobility with inside the firm mobility and client base is where we see beating companies doing is putting more and more power in choice in employees hands and is grounded in the fundamental belief. Number one the talent shortage isn't going away. And number two if you have happier more engaged employees they won't be doing quiet quitting. What they'll be doing is driving great outcomes for clients and customers. I see this. We are at the beginning of this transformation in the corporate world that the leading companies have moved beyond where I'll say two years ago discussion in our outer office and they're looking holistically around choice. And that's what we're seeing happen in our eyes. I think we're at the very beginning of this trend that all sounds great. But just for those of us who maybe don't quite understand. Give me an example or two of the sorts of choices people make. You're doing a obviously see giving people more choices. What kind of choices are they making. You mentioned whether they work from home or work for the office. David I just grab my phone and I'll give you a real example. We see what's happened around digital transformation with customers over the last 10 years. It's remarkable like how we consume these individuals off our phone off of our devices. What we're seeing now is an evolution a workplace where people will run their careers by their phone. They'll click if they want to work in a different state. They'll click if they want to work remotely or a certain number of hours and instantaneously be able to see what it means financially in terms of benefits and pay instantaneously what it means in terms of promotion opportunity where the employee can meet it or not. So if you're an employee today who traditionally works a 40 hour work week which I think is again yesterday's language in employees has something going on in their life and they want to. They want to be able to work 30 hours or 20 hours. They digitally can control that. It causes the organization that you see and others to change the way we think. And you meet your clients demands you're always going to meet the customer. Clients means you digitally click and choose where you want to work. So you want to work in a different environment. You want to work in a different type of sector. Industry clients you click you choose. If you don't have the skill sets it automatic which showed development where you have the gaps in your development what you need to do to control your career. So it's putting the power of choice digitally in someone's hands and causing us as organizations to fundamentally reimagine business processes within the organization to meet that demand or at the same time meeting where our clients and customers want.