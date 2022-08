00:00

Let's go straight there. The challenge for this Fed chair at this annual Fed get together how big is it. It's huge. Strong. And good morning. It's huge because he's speaking to multiple audiences as you pointed out. But it's also huge because he's got to deal with issues with respect to the past the present and the future. He's got to figure out how he's going to address his speech last year that proved so off the mark. He's got to figure out what to signal about current monetary policy. And let's not forget that we have a framework that is not fit for purpose. We have a policy framework set for a world of deficient aggregate demand and we are in a world for deficient aggregate supply. So put all this together. The challenge is very big John. Mohammed you're focused on a new word stickiness and if you're focused on that for a number of months now from the incoming information how sticky do you think that inflation dynamic is and how much does that tell you about how much work this chairman still has to do. So I worry that core inflation is going to prove more sticky than the Fed anticipates. Right now we have wages are starting to be a driver of higher cost and eventually higher prices. So while headline inflation is going to continue to go down for the next two months call me prove quite sticky. And that's a real problem for. For those who are Bloomberg Radio on Bloomberg Television you just saw a little bit of light going on that was made of grizzly bear standing up and getting in the way of the light. Here they're watching this morning as well. Dr. Larry and people forget why you are Dr. Larry. And it has to do with the acuity and concision of your game theory. You can't afraid in the modern day the phrase t decision. Let's distill that down to the T decision that Chairman Powell has to make between now and a day and a busy September. And it's an important wonder Tom because right now the Fed is so late that it's looking at two challenges. It's looking at putting the inflation genie back into the bottle and it's looking at not creating too much damage to economic growth and inequality something that you have been speaking to all morning. Look I don't think he has any choice. He's got to put the inflation genie back into the bottle. You know there's an old saying that macro stability isn't everything right. Without it you have nothing. So they've got to put that inflation genie back into the bottle and do it in a determined and sustainable fashion. OK. But this is the politics of Dr. Larry. And if you have a partial differentiation from 8 percent U.S. inflation the haves are benefited when you get the 6 percent or 5 percent. The have nots the great middle class are still flat on their back. What is your time line where all of America finally gets inflation back into the bottle. So it's going to take some time because the Fed has been asleep at the wheel. And that's unfortunate. Tom what you raise is is much bigger. It is speaks to the Fed being necessary but not sufficient to address our policy issues. You've got to deal with the inequality aspect. You've got to protect the most vulnerable segments of the population with focused fiscal policy. And you've got a lot to do a lot more on productivity and equal opportunity. So it's a long list. But the Fed has to focus on inflation and has to do it in a more committed fashion that has done it so far. So it's been trying to sound Mohamed committed right. I mean is this Covid saying inflation is their number one issue that they're facing. Why is the market not hearing it. Two reasons Lisa. One is the Fed itself. Let's not forget the trap. Powell hinted not hinted stated that we were at the neutral rate the minute the market heard that it moved and it moved in a significant fashion. And all the talk about pivot started being amplified. So that's one reason that the communication hasn't been consistent and that's been a problem for the last year. And the second issue is that the market is looking at the impact on growth is looking at this potential impact on markets. And as John said earlier today we members the fourth quarter of 2018 remembers the Fed blinking. So it believes when push comes to shove the Fed is going to blink again. That we're gonna have a flip flopping Fed. Mama mama I want to hear from you is that you don't send this fat blinks any time soon. I don't know John. I know what they should do which is they should not blink. But it's been very difficult to call this fat. This Fed has unfortunately failed at analysis failed that forecast failed communication. So it's very difficult to say what this Fed is going to do. It's easier to say what it should do but it's much much harder to say what it should. What is going to grin. That's why you get this disconnect that you've been talking about between the markets and the Fed. Easy to find out what you think. So let's go to heaven. Wrap up this segment with you on what you think Larry Summers called that neutral comment analytically indefensible. You said on neutral and I think you were a little bit more diplomatic about it when we last spoke. You said the zip code for neutral was hard and where we are right now. Mohammed what is the zip code for neutral. And how on earth do we know with inflation where it is and where race where they are right now. So I don't know specifically where it is. And I've been warning against spurious precision. There are so many structural changes going on. We are changing liquidity regimes. I said earlier we're going from a world of deficient aggregate demand to a world of deficient aggregate supply. That's the world we live in now. No one knows for sure when neutral is. So you've gotta try to figure out as you go along the way. And you mustn't attempt this spurious precision because if you do the market is gonna jump immediately to conclusions and then you're going to have to undo it. You know the Fed itself federal officials have walked back that comment and didn't take many days for other federal issues to come out and say we're not at neutral.