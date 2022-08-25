Gapen: Household Spending Remains Strong

00:00

What do we learn. Not a lot. I think we did learn though that I mean revisions have generally been to the upside. And today was no exception to that. So we did get data that suggests stronger spending by households in the second quarter. So there's the narrative of hey there's underlying momentum and strength to the economy I think is there. But that's not new. I think we knew that coming into today. I always got a reminder that the data is not it's very sacred. Sometimes you can't quit his day because we had GDI different from G.D. Dow Jones. How does that happen. Well they're both trying to measure the same thing from different directions. And you're looking at a well over 20 trillion dollar economy. So hitting both of those with precision is difficult certainly in a pandemic. So yes that signal extraction which is really my job has been extremely difficult over the past few years. So the big issue obviously is inflation. And I'm sure that we're gonna hear about that from the chair and from others out there. What's we don't inflation. But one question as you know that's been disputed among economists actually is can we really get inflation to control without really hurting the employment situation as you say drive unemployment up. Right. Larry Summers the one who's saying absolutely not. You're going to have to have Mr. Waller on the other hand saying no you can't. Where are you. I think I'm of the view that we probably do need to see a larger rise in the unemployment rate. Not that that's a good outcome. But you know we've seen a situation where in the early phases of the pandemic we had panic firing. So unemployment rose sharply. Labor cross fell and productivity rose as households were demanding goods. The pendulum is swinging. The economy has reopened. Households are buying services and employment has really surged back. We've had prolific hiring in the U.S. economy on a year to date basis with payrolls up over 3 million on a year to date basis. But the economy is is slowing. Growth is moderating. So have we overshot. Have we. Have we rehired to a degree where the service side of the economy is going to one day walk and say we waived a lot of people in. We either need to sell more output or we need to start cost control. And it's at that moment I think we're going to find out whether you know Governor Governor Walker is correct or or. Mr. Summers is correct. But I wonder as an economist and I'm not an economist by any means probably a good thing but I know that you need growth to justify all those employees. Put it permanently. Right. That growth comes from more people working or more productivity. You just explain why productivity may be going down actually. That's right. So we've had we've had record declines in productivity in the first half of the year on this re-employment story. And I think the question is that that's a balance that in my mind can't continue. Right. So that I think the economy is trying to. Right size its labor force. And can they fine tune this in a way where they've hired in just enough or have. Have we overshot. And if we've overshot that means the unemployment rate will have to rise fairly sharply would be a mild recession by historical standards. But it wouldn't be unreasonable from my perspective to see the unemployment rate rise say a full percentage point or a percentage point in half. So there's a lot of talk since yesterday particularly about some of the relief for student loan debt that was announced by President Biden in fact. Is that going to be material for the U.S. economy. The economy is pretty big. I don't think so. As I mentioned you know we're well over a 20 trillion dollar economy. This is about a 300 billion dollar price tag. If you're the recipient of this it has some components of better disposable income and maybe you'll spend more. But remember principle or payments of principal and interest for the remaining trillion and a half in federal loans are going to start being repaid again in January. So we think we may delay it a couple of times. But yes. So it's not going to outweigh that. And so it's more like an increase in wealth. From my perspective. A liability got struck off the balance sheets of some households. So they'll spend a little more but likely over time and in ways that won't show up in the final data. So I'm curious. I don't know if you looked at this or not. How did we get in this situation. Because one of the questions we asked actually the of education is what guarantees we're not going to be in this very same position five years from now or 10 years from now with too much debt and too little education. Well we likely will. Right. This is this is not a permanent fix by by any means. So I think there are there are plenty of options out there that we could do to try and reduce the cost of college education. So from an economist perspective what's important in my mind for example is this 4 million fewer undergraduates in college this year than than last year. So either they can't afford it or they don't see value in higher education. That's not great for the productive capacity of the economy in the long run. How do we create policies that that target that type of student to him to improve the value of a college education and make it more affordable for them to attend.