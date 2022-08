00:00

You've had a long and truly remarkable career of public service here. You've done an awful lot of good. You've paid some prices as well in recent days where we've seen threats against your life and even against life your family even. Last night the governor of Florida said me I will not repeat because I find it reprehensible about you did that. That was not a factor in your decision to step down. David really it wasn't as as most people might say. Well it has to have been. It really was not. I mean that's something that's very unfortunate that the country has come to a state where even politicians are saying things that are triggering thoughts of violence and harassment against me and my family. But that's just the state of our nation. I accept that. I don't like it. But David really quite honestly that did not enter into my decision to step down. One last question Dr. Fischer may I have worked at capital cities the company capital cities and we had a tradition that senior executives would leave a note in their desk for their successor maybe a little bit like presidents do for their successors. What would the note say to your successor that you left in your desk. Yeah stick with the science and make sure you stay away to the best of your ability from the politics and the political divisiveness. Because we as scientists where public health officials and we have to be separate from what we're seeing right now with the political divisiveness that's what I would say is point number one in point number two is don't ever underestimate what an emerging infection can do because what it looks like when it first emerges may not be what it really turns out to be. And it must and it might be much worse. So those are the two points that I would put on that piece of paper. David.