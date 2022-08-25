'Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition' Full (08/25/22)
Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition, live from London and New York. Francine Lacqua, Anna Edwards, Matt Miller, and Kailey Leinz deliver the latest news and analysis on the markets with leaders in global finance and economics. Arend Kapteyn, Global Head of Economic Research at UBS, is forecasting a recession. Jody Ford, Trainline CEO, says the UK market is 94% back post-pandemic. Ryan Wang, HSBC US Economist, says we're not going to get a big change in the Fed's messaging.
