'Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition' Full (08/25/22)

We got negative payroll data the next couple months. That's possible because household debt is already negative. That would be maybe something where they would pop. What do they really want to see from inflation. Because if you're waiting for inflation get to 2 percent. This is good. If the are to be meaningfully higher than anyone appreciates raising interest rates doesn't solve the supply side problem. It can even make it worse. Will it be a hole in one investor. Attention turns to Jackson Hole Wyoming for clues on the path of Fed policy taking out the tool box. China pledges more support for the economy supporting global stocks. Plus how a pinch. Global gas prices jumped to near records as Frances McCall travels to Algeria to shore up supplies. Let's check in then on these markets. The top line of course coming through from China in terms of a 19 point plan from the state council there in Beijing to support that beleaguered economy including spending of around a hundred forty billion. Forty five billion U.S. dollars on infrastructure spending underscoring some of the optimism in is race gone. Yields are off. Equities are up. How long is that going to be sustained for though as we look ahead to the importance of that speech from Jay Powell. Gains of 1 percent in terms of the futures stateside in terms of euro dollar you're back above 1 still essentially apparently after being below that for a number of days gains of three tenths of a percent. The dollar is weak at the 10 year as well. Yields coming off about 2 basis points. The last time I checked here in the U.K. footsie one hundred up eight tenths of a percent. Similar picture in Germany in the DAX the CAC on in France getting eight tenths of percent present making your mark on heading to Algeria to see if the Algerians can do anything in terms of increasing gas supplies not just France but the rest of Europe as well. Footsie may currently getting six tenths of a percent. We'll get more on the details of the Italian political risk as well in the days ahead. We've got some breaking data when it comes to at least a survey. The E though survey the Germany the German August Ifo business confidence index coming in at eighty eight point five. So it's actually stronger than the estimates of eighty six point eight. So confidence coming in slightly stronger according to this CFO survey German the August if current assessment index ninety seven point five. That was also coming in above the estimates of ninety six. The expectations index coming in eighty point three. Also coming in above the estimates of seventy nine. Of course the broader context is that high energy prices record gas prices are really very kind of constraint in terms of the industrial complex of Germany as well as households. Of course when you break down those numbers and get reaction get analysis later this hour with T-Mobile Mark Houser who is if I was head of economic forecasting. Let's get back to what's happening then on the central bank front. And of course central banks are hiking too aggressively. This is the view at least a tame inflation and that risks inflating prices further. That is according to Nobel laureate economist Joseph Stiglitz. Raising interest rates. Dow Jones. So the supply side probably can even make it worse because what we want to do right now is invest more in the supply side bottlenecks. But raising interest breaks makes it more difficult to make those investments. Okay Joseph Stiglitz of course there the Nobel laureate. Central bankers from around the world are gathering for the Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium. The spotlight of course is on chair Jay Powell just how hawkish that message will be. We are joined now by Aron Kept 10 global heads of economic research at UBS. Aaron you say you in your notes to us the Jackson Hole is Jay Powers chance to lead. What do you see him doing to retake the initiative. Yeah I don't think he necessarily wants to guide pre commit to the September meeting because that's still three to four weeks after the speech and there's lots of data to come. But my guess is he's going to defend the Fed's record on inflation. They've obviously been heavily criticized. But by the same token he also doesn't want to ease financial conditions. So I think what he'll do rather than focus on September meeting is focus on the cumulative cycle where the Fed median is still a little bit above the market pricing. So clearly signal I think that they're that they're not done yet. So it'll be hawkish but it won't be so hawkish as the price signal I think 75. OK so sorry in terms of the signaling that debate of course continue around 50 75 you talked about financial conditions. We have a chart and this. Right what's been happening with showing it now. Financial condition things actually easing back looser than they were before the first hike from the Fed. And what do you what do you make of that change. Well there's a few things going on. I don't know what exactly you have in your indicator at. Obviously we've had a bit of a bounce in equity and that's an easing. We've also of course had the markets while Mark has been all over the place but the market has priced out some of the tightening that we had in earlier. And partly that's just on on growth here. Right. So we've seen a material weakening in growth momentum in the U.S. and elsewhere. And so the assumption is that that will ultimately make the central banks more cautious. I think that's right. If you look at the Fed minutes that came out last week there's increasing concern I think about the cumulative impact of the tightening cycle and you're starting to see it in the data. So I think it's you know what we're we're sort of having a bit of a course correction now that we're moving into a new phase of tightening where that while they're still hawkish they're also becoming more cautious. And so we're going to start to see a step down now in the next couple of months in the pace of that tightening now. And if we get communication from Powell along those lines around a little bit more caution this step change in terms of the tightening regime how do you expect markets to react to that. Well the market is more or less pricing that. Right. So so the you know the peak is roughly in in March so that you know in the Fed's own forecasts off she's going to get updated in September. You know they go to three seventy three and five for the market as a peak is roughly they're slightly below it. And then the market has that. The cuts coming a little bit earlier. Right. So in the Fed's forecast they have the cuts coming in 2024. The market has sort of a first full cut price by roughly the third quarter of twenty three. Now of course they're different because the Fed is a model forecast that the market is as a probability weighted forecast quote unquote. But so they're roughly really aligned. I don't think at this stage there is there's too much light between the two. Okay. Our in Captain Global head of economic research at UBS staying with us getting your views our views on Europe after the break. Coming up we take a look at the impact of the growing global energy crisis. That is next. The details. Let's turn our attention now to energy. Natural gas prices have been soaring in European and Asian markets as the worst energy crisis in decades intensifies. We are joined now by Bloomberg's an actuary FTSE who's been following all of this for us. Anna what is driving the gas price reaction right now. A headline crossing that terminal just in the last few seconds. France's year ahead. Power prices rising more than 8 percent to a record 850 euros per megawatt hour. Indeed European gas and power prices are in Munich represent the way it is right now. Europe is in the middle of an energy crunch particularly driven by lower gas supplies from Russia especially next week. The market will be enforcing a three day shutdown of not stream pipeline and also carve out full productions in France. So the energy crisis is on the agenda and gas prices as well. We have energy prices rising in Asia which is also driving European prices high because the two regions have to compete for available cargoes. And Asian buyers are starting to buy the field for their winter stockpiling as well. And I propose that we house people and energy grant in Texas extending its maintenance until November that further squeeze the markets. I'm going to approach a very tight situation as we approach the recent circumstances in Europe. Yeah we heard from Jason Bloom of Invesco saying that autumn is going to be a rude awakening for oil and food prices. And that really links into what's happening when it comes to fertilizers as well. We know that ammonia of course is part of the mix there and production taking a hit as a result of these high gas prices. What is going on that. While the chemical production facilities and very energy intensive industry and as is the frontline of actually suffering from these very high gas prices. YA International said today would have to be someone at capacity just with percent in Europe. And yesterday we have CE of industries saying we'll have to temporarily fault production. Obviously if you take it as we see that's taking a direct hit from very high natural gas prices in Europe and thus also rolling across other industries as well especially energy intensive industries from Tim Tom Mackenzie out to the gas and et cetera. Yeah so the fallout continuing blue bugs I'm not sure are half sky. Thank you for the latest on these energy prices and the implications in that example for ammonia. Let's bring back in our own captain global head of economic research at UBS. Aaron how are you thinking about the implications then for the broader eurozone economy and whether or not the job the industrial base of countries like Germany can actually survive this crisis. Well so we're not forecasting a recession. So we have negative growth in the next couple of quarters. It's still mild because at this stage all we've taken on board is the inflation impact on real disposable income and the uncertainty effect. So we don't have rationing in the forecast yet which would make the numbers a lot worse. And but when you look compositional across Europe sort of where's that concentrated is very much in Germany of course where the industrial base is. So the weakest numbers we have are in Germany and Germany that's leading those those European numbers lower. I think what's interesting is that you know you obviously we're looking or you were talking about sort of the wholesale gas prices and they're through the roof. But there is enormous amounts of government intervention trying to break that link between wholesale and retail. And if you look at Germany which is where the weakness is concentrated even in Germany in October the gas levy only goes up by a net 20 percent if you adjust for 50 cuts and everything else. So one fourth what's going to happen in the U.K.. Right. So that's interesting. Yeah but what it implies is that it's the firms in the budget that are absorbing the costs of those wholesale prices. So so I think they're trying to shield the consumer which is the bulk of GDP growth. But then you're actually going to take pain I think in margins and into budgets to sort of compensate for that. And so I think that's why you know we're getting increasingly worried just about an investment pause and what this is going to do to CapEx. So on that point you know given Germany's historical kind of prudence around its debt levels what capacity do officials in Berlin have in terms of increasing that that fiscal support. Yes. So they're playing capacity. So. So debt levels are are low. They are I think talking about a third package. So they've done two so far. But at this stage they've done I think a third of what Italy has done year to date. So so there certainly I think scope to to roll out a lot more and remain a year. Now we're going to get the budgets or the draft budgets mid-October. And I think dealt those budgets will reveal what's what's coming. So I mean I think it is the the route of least resistance. And I think the most likely scenario that all these governments in response to these higher gas prices will add stimulus. So I think that's that's unquestionable. The only question is sort of how much. Is the window closing on further hikes from the ECB. Given the deterioration in the economy. No because. Because this is not I mean there's a slowdown but it's not deep enough. So and I think the novel speech from a couple days ago was very clear on that. So this is if you're going to have a contraction of let's say minus a 1/2 percent annualized for for a couple of quarters that's just not very disinflationary. And then when your starting point is you know you're running at close to 9 percent and you're probably gonna go over 9 percent in September and you're worried about the anchoring inflation expectations then you basically have to keep going until the recession gets deeper. And so I think we're in this sort of awkward phase where although growth is going negative they will just keep going. And so we've got 50 in September and then another 25 and then they do another three 25 next year. So actually they'll they'll basically deliver a full cycle unless the growth numbers go significantly more negative. OK so one seventy five. Still still kind of the best case when it comes to the ECB. But by the end of this year given what you've just outlined there. So yeah. So so we get to a level we get the 1 percent on the policy rate by the end of this year and a one seventy five at the end of next year. But then you know whether you end up lower than where you stop out earlier is dependent I think on now how much additional inflation pressure do we get. So we for instance in Germany we have a reset potentially of the gas levy every three months. We have to see what happens on the on the gas storage et cetera et cetera. So so I think there's a lot of moving parts which could change that. But for now I think they're on track to do 50 at the next meeting and then continue hiking at the subsequent meetings. OK our own captain global head of economic research at UBS was excellent on the views across this economy. Thank you for your insights. And coming up we're going to talk about the outlook in fact for Germany's economy in more detail with the deputy director of the Ifo Center after that survey came in just slightly above the estimate. Stay with us. Let's focus in on Germany now and the Ifo business confidence index came in at eighty eight point five for August. That was ahead of an estimate of eighty six point eight in early this morning. Germany's economy proved at least a little bit more resilient than initially thought by growing in the second quarter despite of course surging inflation and the war in Ukraine. Joining us now for more is Timo Wolff Houser who is the deputy director of the Center for Macro Economics team. I thank you for joining us. Just give us your assessment then of the survey and what it tells us about the fragility of the German economy at this point as it struggles of course with those record energy prices. The survey come in slightly better than the estimates but still showing a weakness in terms of confidence. Yes. That's right. This is the only good news that I can tell you today. The good news is that it is more or less stagnating our business climate index. And this isn't the opposite to what most of the people expected. But as I said this is the only good news. The bad news is that the low level of the confidence that we saw in July was confirmed in July. We really had a crash of the business climate index. And so this of course has implications for the third quarter. So if you compare business confidence of the third quarter with that of the second quarter then this is clearly signaling a decline in economic activity in the German economy in the third quarter. So after this more this stagnation in the second quarter of GDP we expect the GDP to decline by around 0 point 5 percent in the third quarter. Given everything that you're seeing everyone you're speaking to on the ground there in Germany do you expect that that drop in sentiment to continue to get worse in the months ahead. And which sectors of the economy are feeling the most pressure at this point. Well the decline in the business confidence is something that we observe overall the sector. On the one hand there of course. The industry is suffering from high energy prices from slowing world economy. And so here we expect activity to stagnate with a lot of the next couple of months. But where the index is declining the most that at the moment is in the retail sector. And this is of course to do with the high inflation rates that we observe in Germany which are clearly weighing on the purchasing power of households. So this is also the reason for why expect GDP to decline in the third quarter because of private consumption being weak. Concerning the further outlook let's say into the fourth quarter of course there's a lot of uncertainty at the moment. On the one hand the uncertainty about how strong the increase in consumer prices will be. There's a lot of price increases still in the pipeline in energy prices. So far gas prices have only increased for German households by our own 50 percent. This is a large number but there's still more to be passed through from energy suppliers to households. TMR Are you seeing evidence of a pickup an increase in enclosures business closures bankruptcies. For the moment I don't see this. I mean it is not really a severe recession that we are entering. It's not even mine. I mean four point five percent of decline in GDP. This is nothing which should in the end end up with a high number of bankruptcies. But still a clear. This is a weakening of the German economy and depending on on what is going on especially on the energy supply side. I mean this is the other big thing which is really uncertain. So is there enough energy. Is there enough gas over the winter month. And in case we are entering a rationing rationing system or a rationing situation where some of the manufacturing industries do not get gas anymore. Of course the risk that we have insolvencies is of course increasing. Is that more the government that officials in Berlin can do to support industry and business. Well the only thing that they can do is is of course to to to to to increase the supply of gas and this is what they have done successfully I would say over the last couple of months. So of course the gas imports from Russia wherever a declining significantly but imports from other countries like the north like Norway or the Netherlands have increased. So this is one thing that they can do. Of course we can give incentives to to households and also to firms to decrease the demand of of energy. I mean this is worth what what the government is currently doing. They are reducing energy demand. If the public sector. But on the other hand what the government can also do is of course to increase the incomes of those households which are suffering most from the higher prices by fixing transfers. We're running short of time but we appreciate your insights on the back of this survey. Thank you Timo. Charles the deputy director of the Center for Macro Economics. Plenty more coming up. Stay with us. Let's bring in Bloomberg's Lizzie BURDEN and here in our London studio. Lizzie what we're expecting from Ofgem tomorrow. Well often will tell us how much more suppliers can charge customers for their energy bills in the fourth quarter. One estimate based on wholesale gas prices said that the price cut could go up 80 percent to three thousand five hundred pounds and it's only set to keep on rising next year. And that's why cities forecast 18 percent plus inflation in Q1 2023. You've got an EDF energy boss warning that more than half of households in the U.K. could be in fuel poverty by January next year. And so this is why it's top of the in-tray for the next prime minister whoever that may be in terms of both how to change the system and in the short term how to help households pay their energy bills. But aside from this the price cap doesn't even apply to businesses. They don't even have that protection that just exposed to the wholesale gas market if they don't have a fixed rate tariff. So you've had industry bosses overnight warning that perfectly viable businesses could collapse unless the government steps in. I guess the question is to what extent those businesses can concluding on. And so we get that action from the next farmers Boris Johnson and his team and made it clear they're not gonna do anything until the next time is gone. What do we know about the next prime minister likely Liz Truss and what the plans are there in terms of addressing this issue. Well not much but there is there are hints that there's trust would do an emergency budget might not be called that but it would be a fiscal package as soon as she arrives in number 10 really soon. If he were to win has said that he would do more targeted handouts for the poorest households much like he did when he was chancellor. But there are lots of suggestions going round of things that the next PM could do that frankly were unthinkable until recently. So the former the former prime minister Gordon Brown is talking about nationalizing energy suppliers that collapse. The opposition leader Keir Starmer is talking about freezing energy bills funding it through a continuation of the windfall tax. It would cost about twenty nine billion pounds. There are even suggestions of having an impact for gas to try and manipulate the market. It might be easier to get the EU on board than the US with that. And then finally there's this idea of targeted blackouts to reduce demand. So it feels a lot like the 1970s that some thinking out of the box to kind of address address this issue. What do we know then about how the UK compares in terms of the response versus other European countries. Well if you compare the energy price cup to a friend's house it's quite similar for consumers. What's different is that from France the French Effect effectively owns EDF or at least it has huge influence over its power its price setting. And so in the UK the debate is do you keep up what some would argue is a pretense of a retail market where people are exposed to prices in the good times and then the bad times potentially the suppliers get bailed out. Or do you go for a more France nationalization sort of model. But it's not just how people use how people are charged for energy it's also how they're using it. So in the UK we're much more reliant on gas to heat our homes than say Germany or the U.S.. And that's despite the increased use of renewables in the UK. OK Elizabeth thank you very much indeed. Of course on the challenges the particular challenges for the UK and how the future prime minister the next whoever it is future prime minister of course of the UK will address. That's just a line crossing that someone as a redhead Petro China in terms of income net income for the first time coming in at eighty two billion yuan. The context is that's an increase of 55 percent year on year of course linked to those very high energy prices. And talking and continue with this story the energy crisis of course is that continues to bite in the U.K. across the channel in France President Amanda Lang court is also looking for relief ahead of a challenging winter. Later today he's going to. Arrive in Algeria the former French colony and one of the world's largest gas producers. For more on this let's bring in Bloomberg's Caroline Connan in Paris. Carolyn what what are the official reasons and maybe the unofficial reasons behind this trip. The official reason is to improve the relationship with Algeria. That's been damaged recently by a lot of diplomatic tensions. Tensions over a visa as tensions over Algeria recalling down Basildon in France last year. And of course these anniversary this year the sixtieth anniversary of the independence from Algeria from France that is of course still in everybody's minds. But behind this Algeria is indeed the third a big gas gas producer. And in actually provider to Europe through three pipelines to go to Spain. One goes through Italy. They also have some LNG tankers that could arrive in France in the port of Marseilles which has two big LNG facilities. So Algeria could technically provide more gas to France to Europe. Algeria produces about 100 billion cubic meters of gas. That was the number of last year. And the sooner CAC had said at the start of the war in Ukraine that it could potentially increase this capacity and were ready to provide more gas to Europe. And can can they increase that capacity ahead of the winter and help at least around the edges. Seoul France's energy crunch. The problem for many in my grandfather countries in Europe is that Italy has already taken a lot of the extra capacity because Italy has these very convenient pipeline called transmit that goes directly under you from Algeria to Italy and last month's in July. Mario Draghi went to Italy and there was his four billion dollar deal signed between any two Italian. So an attack. The Algerian state owned company for an extra 4 billion cubic meters of gas provided by Algeria to Italy. So basically a lot of the expected passages already taken by Italy of France. Crude also import more via the LNG tankers. But this too in that tug head has warned that the liquefaction plants in Algeria can only operate at about 50 to 60 percent of capacity because they need more investments. The good news is that the Algerian government has planned about 40 billion dollars of extra investment over the next four years in oil and gas infrastructure. So in fact Algeria and the Algerian president may also call Emilia and Merkel for financial help in terms of investments if they really want to see this capacity increase over the next few months. Yeah a quid pro quo there maybe from the Algerians. Okay. We'll continue to watch that Caroline Connan in Paris with a preview of that visit by many on my call to Algeria. Coming up we will talk summer travel and the outlook for the rail industry with Jodi Ford the CEO of Train Line. That is next. For more on all of this then we're bringing in the CEO of train line Jodie Ford here in the studio. Jodie thanks for coming into the studio. Let's just start with the top line in terms of what you're seeing activity postcode some revenge spend from travellers and what do you think he's going to be sustained. So it's really encouraging. I think that the big story here is that in the UK market we are now. We saw data at the end of July. Ninety four per cent back in terms of passenger volume. So sort of squint and there's a recovery that's been led by leisure travel which has been very strong. But the other part of this which is interesting is international inbound tourism particularly from the Americans who have come in very strongly not just to the UK but also we we sell tickets in Italy and France and Spain. We've seen the numbers of inbound Americans coming in double versus pre cove it into France and indeed into it. But how much of that issue is going to be short lived. Look it looks very encouraging in terms of those trends. I expect the U.K. recovery just keeps going up in terms of leisure. We are now north of where we were pre Covid. And when you look at the inbound tourism there's this broader theme of wanting to use rail and get off the plane which is we hear it all the time and I think an increasing trend. So I expect those numbers to keep going up into next year. Okay. So there's the leisure component listening looking very positive. But it is undeniable that the work from home shift has led to this structural change in terms of the number of commuters on rail. And then of course you couple that with the strike action that we've seen. I've had to get a car three times. I have preferred to get the train this year. Those issues continue. And how much of a drag do you see that being being got going forward. Longer term the structure changes and then this industrial action on the rails. So for the industry as a whole I think the good news is that leisure has come back so strongly that we are at this 94 percent number. I do think as you say there's a new way that people will work. And one of the things that we're doing here is actually bringing in a kind of electronic season ticket getting rid of that paper season ticket. So that actually you can begin to scan and go. And it's things like this that reduce the friction. I think the commute which will help commute recover and we have seen that continue to recover. And I think we'll have to wait and see next year. Exactly. The big employees and what their policies are quite where end up. I do expect further record. What does that what does the hit to train line from a strike. So we don't talk about those numbers. What I would say is when we pull back we've been really encouraged with the overall recovery and that's been ahead of our expectations. With that you get a sense did you get a sense of the industrial action is is going to come to a conclusion. What are you what are you hearing. So look we kind of here is in the end. We we we just work with our customers through the strike action. Our focus is always about trying to remove the friction for them to change their ticket and support them in what is a difficult and frustrating time for them. Talk to us about competition as well. You've got Uber travel coming in there offering some tickets for for example UK to to France travel. How much of a threat how seriously do you take that. So we actually think competition is a good thing particularly in these European markets. What we're seeing here is that the state incumbents has been the only way that customers have thought about buying train tickets. Train line is what I believe is the best app in Europe. And actually disruptors coming in and telling people there's alternative choices. It's very encouraging and really exciting. And I think one other trend which is which is big here is the competition beginning to emerge between European capitals as Challenger brands come in. So between Madrid and Barcelona by the end of the year there'll be four different services that a customer can take in in that situation. They need someone like train light to sort of explain all the different train times all the different prices and services. And we think there's an increasing role for us as an aggregator in those markets. In fact Madrid Barcelona is up 5 X for us versus pre Covid. What are your key international markets then at this point. So we're focused on Italy France and Spain. How much of that is down to what's happening in the U.K. with great British Railways. The plan they're posing potentially a threat to train line in terms of some of the pricing transparency that comes through and the formation of that new plan. So where I am bullish on in terms of the U.K. market and our ability to continue to innovate and grow for customers bring in new products like the season ticket I just talked about. But also the European opportunity is it's very significant. We're targeting to do a billion euros of sales this year in Europe. Okay. A billion euros of sales in Europe. One last one in terms of the heat waves we've seen across the UK and that's driving people to the beaches and other tourist destinations. That's been a benefit presumably in terms of the demand for travel. Do you expect that those changing kind of weather conditions to play a factor longer term as well or is this a one off. So look who knows. Quite healthy whether it holds better. But what we do see is that leisure travel is back in a big way that has driven it. He helps of course and we think that the leisure on rail will just continue. People are increasingly especially when you compare it to car ownership and the kind of petrol prices. People increasingly rail as a way to travel with great value. Jodie Ford CEO of Train Line. Thank you. Come into the studio walk through what's happening in that space. Even this course industrial action continues across the rail lines here in the UK. Let's get to your Bloomberg business flash now with Leon Harris Leon. But that strength has worked against it as China locked down major cities and Pennington shares have surged the most in six months after the company announced it will sell its exercise bikes and accessories on Amazon. Peloton products were previously only available by its Web site and retail showrooms. The one time pandemic darling has been struggling with slowing demand and inventory buildup and strategy changes. And that your Bloomberg business flash. Tom Lehrer thank you. Okay. Coming up all eyes on Jackson Hole. We're going to be breaking down the economic symposium next week. Bloomberg opinions. Marcus Ashworth this is. They meet in this functional conference room not quite the same as the electronically wired mahogany paneled fed conference room back in Washington for global Wall Street. It's not about the conversations or the accommodations but the implications. The papers don't matter much to investors but the policymakers comments on TV and in print do particularly the Friday keynote by the Fed chairman. Talk of inflation unemployment recession and what it all means for interest rates and profits. Now we're here because of Paul Volcker. Back in 1981 the Kansas City Fed wanted a big name for their new conference. They came to Jackson Hole because the trout fishing is great. And Volcker loved to fish. The rest is history. The irony is this year the financial world is wondering whether current Fed chair Jay Powell will be Volcker like in committing the central bank to fighting inflation above all else even if it results in recession. If he isn't. Stock markets might fall. And out here they know you don't feed the bears. Michael McKee Bloomberg Jackson Hole Wyoming. Okay at Jackson Hole Bloomberg opinions Marcus Ashworth. Now let's bring him in calling for an honest reflection on the causes of the rampant inflation the world is currently battling. We can read out some of this because Mike NIKKEI talking about the potential Volcker moment and linkages to the formation of Jackson Hole as the location and how that ties into Volcker and whether or not you get to see a Volcker rest. Jay Powell. The quote here from Marcus Ashworth. Then Now it's time to take away the punch bowl. Let's hope the unity shown between central banks during the pandemic has merit. But that needs to start with clear communication of what has gone wrong as well as what needs to be done to fix it. It needs to be a mea culpa from officials at Jackson Hole. Let's bring Marcus Ashworth in at this point Marcus. What do you hope then to hear from Jay Powell and team. Well I don't want to get any of that. Unfortunately I just would like to see it. But we've got to get out of all Coach Jay Powell because he sort has to do with every time he he says anything other than extremely hawkish. And bear in mind at least the federal all in unison. Even the dogs like Neel Kashkari are being overtly hawkish. They're trying to get their message across. And the market keeps on looking for some evidence of a doubling of it which is I think why Paul is boxed in a bit here. He's got to be pretty harsh. And at the same time I think they will also hike 75 basis points rather than 50 next time round. But it will just will be interesting to see a proper priority which Paul has started to get at center the last ECB for the last big sort of powwow. You mentioned that basically they don't know anything about inflation realized how little they knew when they started to get a better grip on it. But a bit more advice as to why they got inflation expectations so wrong. By this time last year he sort of Jackson Hole and said effectively inflation was transitory. That hasn't tested very well over history. So I think we can get something from him that there is a balance with a tradeoff which we crash in the economy or for fighting inflation which is very likely supply side you know. Wouldn't that make it worse like Joseph Stiglitz said. Yes it does. Does Andrew Bailey the VOA set out the kind of guide rails for how to be more honest more frank about the challenges. Sometimes you can't actually too big to be fat be it does culture and I'm rather complicated terms and perhaps isn't the most approachable. But every now and again they do actually say look you know we don't fully understand this. We are trying our best. And I think a little more of this for all of them just to say look. And in fact even a God has come out and said that they basically don't look at their models just the models was everything. They've been proved very wrong. So we're getting there a little bit more a places like Jackson Hole of Fuller. We got this completely wrong. The reasons why we got it wrong. We're not trying to sort of humiliate ourselves but we educate everyone on ourselves. And only then I think we get a real buy in into. Yes we will have to see when we go off the economy crash a little bit and stocks may suffer. Marcus we hear from the likes of UBS we hear from ISE BlackRock saying that we are in a new inflationary dynamic that we're not gonna be getting back down to that 2 percent target. Going to be more like three maybe four percent. Does that need to be honesty about that. Is that is that an an an an impossible admission from the Fed. Well I think that's exactly the type of stuff we have to hear. If it's going to be how long were the medicine taken and how are how better will it be. And I think a lot was my explanation of that. We understand what we can do it on inflation and even what they can't. Okay. Time for a mea culpa from the Fed and CO. Bloomberg opinions Marcus Ashworth that you can read more sharp insights of course from Marcus and the Bloomberg. It's an opinion team by I think Opie and go on your terminal future state side pointing up by eight tenths of a percent. Bloomberg Surveillance. Early Edition continues. You know high well beyond 4 percent doesn't make a lot of sense. Our view is that the Fed basically stops by the end of the year. I mean you basically you're in a 350 and hiking cycle is gonna be done raising interest rates. Dow Jones. So the supply side probably you can even make it worse. China tries to revive a sluggish economy. Beijing adds one hundred forty six billion dollars of funding aimed at infrastructure. But will that be enough to overcome knockdown damage on the property market slump. Investor sentiment is shifting as we wait for that crucial speech at Jackson Hole from the Fed chair Jerome Powell. Bloomberg Surveillance is on location with special coverage. And Europe's energy crisis. The two hundred and seventy nine billion dollars that politicians have earmarked for easing the pain may not be enough. Energy ministers in Europe consider an emergency meeting while natural gas prices continue to soar. The two hundred and seventy nine billion dollars that politicians have earmarked for easing the pain may not be enough. Energy ministers in Europe consider an emergency meeting while natural gas prices continue to soar. Welcome to Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. I'm on. It was in London with critique up to an Kailey Leinz New York Matt Miller is off today. Well it's finally here. Jackson Hole. That symposium has arrived Kelly. We finally get to see Mike NIKKEI wearing a Stetson. And markets seem to be in positive mood. I don't think the two are connected. Yeah well of course markets have been eagerly anticipating this Fed symposium. But you also have to take into account the news out of China overnight. When you think about the risk sentiment that definitely seems to be prevailing today. It certainly prevailed in the Asian session as they digested news of more stimulus from China. One hundred and forty six billion dollars mostly targeted at infrastructure spending. The question though is how far can that really go to help the Chinese economy which is still dealing with Coke Zero policy and turmoil in the property sector. So that's why you see Chinese stocks only up about eight tenths of one percent. Yes a move into further into positive territory. But it was actually much more muted than what we saw in Hong Kong which was a delayed session due to a storm. But a big move for the Hang Seng up about three point six percent and asked for in other asset classes how that Chinese stimulus news was speeding through. And you did see bond yields moving up about 2 basis points on the tenure in China which now trades just shy of 266. And the Chinese yuan after falling to its weakest level against the US dollar in two years yesterday is gaining a bit of strength back right now trading at six eighty five eighty nine Kristie. Yeah. Kelly I think it's fair to say that sentiment has clearly gone across Atlantic across Pacific at least. We'll get to the European session in just a moment. But take a look at the S & P. Futures are up about nine tenths of one percent. Already you are seeing a pretty positive session. That's kind of hard to put that on a fundamental reason here stateside. So it must of course be the China story as well. That stimulus once again pushing the risk sentiment higher. But take a look. This 10 year yield is really where it gets interesting because at the same time they see that risk on vibe in the stock market. You're not necessarily seeing it in the bond market. In fact 10 year yield hovering around 3 0 8. For our radio audience about two basis point more move lower. And with those yields coming lower the dollar follows. You do see weakness in the greenback down about four tenths of one percent which once again could be going back and feeding into that strength that you are seeing in the stock market. Remember that inverse correlation remains strong between the dollar and U.S. stocks. Remember certainly feeding back and of course Bitcoin that risk sentiment indicator not flashing green not flashing red spot unchanged on the day still trading with twenty one thousand handle into European stocks though Kristie it's your point not unchanged. Showing some signs of life. European stocks moving higher up by seven tenths of 1 percent on the U.K. market. The DAX over in Germany six tenths of a percent higher on the CAC Carol into some of this comes down to that Chinese data that Katie was talking about with Chinese news flow rather about supports 19 measures being announced by the PDC that set the positive tone to the Asia session. We sent filters into the European trading day but we also got some data out of Germany. And yes sentiment around business executives deteriorated but maybe not as much as some had expected. Is that a silver lining or just a store. Just some calm before. Yes. Another negative storm. We'll see. One thing that's been causing a lot of negativity around the European story of course has been the high gas prices. And that continues to be a story today. This is the benchmark for the eurozone and it is up another eight and a half percent. And it's certainly making these above 300 euros per megawatt hour which has been something of a level to watch. At least that was a big story yesterday of course as well. And we watched as that put upward pressure on shorten yields in Europe in the UK in the Eurozone. It was a similar story. Those gas prices going higher assumptions about inflation going higher and therefore assumptions about rate hikes going higher. And that certainly was the case in the U.K. yesterday. So we saw those yields going higher at today. We're pulling back then a little bit from those trends of yesterday which were quite pronounced. I put ya internationally. This is a Norwegian based business a really big player in the fertilizer market here in. The European part of the world and of course fed lies that has been under pressure on the cost front because of the high price of gas and they've said today that they are going to reduce their utilization in some of their ammonia facilities. And this is an ongoing story when we're tracking and looks set to put pressure on some of the agriculture space. She'll reach an Irish building supplies business. They manage to increase their margins despite all of the cost pressures that that kind of business is facing. That passing those on to that can seem as they're managing to increase margins. And that's going down really well with investors. All right. Well let's talk about what is ahead today because other than being Jackson Hole Day there is a lot else going on including from another another central bank the ECB. We'll be publishing an account of its July policy meeting at seven thirty a.m. New York time. Plus fresh French President Emmanuel Macron will be starting a three day trip to Algeria which is one of the world's largest gas producers. We'll get some economic data here in the US. GDP figures coming at eight thirty a.m. Eastern. Plus Palatine will be reporting its earnings results before the bell. But of course treaty as we've said Jackson Hole is the big event of the day kicking off as central bank watchers will be following for clues on the Fed's September meeting. That's really something that's going to move the markets. Both go back to what's moving the markets. This morning it all comes back down to China stepping up with more stimulus to stabilize its slowing economy. It's adding a hundred and forty six billion dollars of spending largely focused on infrastructure and occur in our chief Asia economics correspondent joins us now from Hong Kong. And walk us through the details. So it's another wave of stimulus for China's economy. It speaks to the urgency now among the government to try and get more money into the economy. It will come through two channels state policy. Banks will invest in new infrastructure projects and more side on the other side. Local governments can spend on infrastructure projects as well and speed up their spending to get shovel ready projects off the ground. Now at the same time though the government say they don't want to overdo their stimulus. They want to keep an eye on the overall level of borrowing that they are putting into the economy on a lot of economists. And we like to say maybe this won't be enough to turn things around. Goldman Sachs for example saying China forecasts still looking at 3 percent of GDP growth this year. So on the one hand it's clearly new money. It's an indication of urgency among policymakers. But most economists are saying it won't be enough to turn things around on its own. Yeah. Which is the key question of course up against those Covid rules. Enzo thank you very much. Beanbags. Anna Coren joining us now with the latest on China. Let's think about the Fed and Jackson Hole. Central bankers from around the world gather for the Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium which kicks off today. The spotlight is on chair Jay Powell and just how hawkish his message might be. Joining us now for more is Bloomberg's Michelle Jam Brisco. Michelle what is the latest on what we can expect out of Powell and all of the other Fed voices at Jackson Hole. Well and of course all eyes on that Jay Powell speech Friday 10:00 a.m. Washington time. It seems like there is an increasingly small margin of error for Powell to satisfy the Fed watchers in this case. He's going to disappoint a large swath of Fed watchers in any case. But what do expects expect. A hawkish Fed expected Powell and Co. to kind of reiterate their message as futile as it might be to convince investors of their strategy. They do want to keep pushing back on this idea that they'll slow walk or even stop rate hikes sooner than they've said. Also the idea that they might pivot to rate cuts you know some investors looking at early 2023 for that. They'll push back hard on those insinuations. Expect ongoing disagreement also among attendees about recession risk and also the timeline of how long these rate hikes will last. Of course the other nugget out of the Fed minutes that we'll be watching is you know who has this concern beyond us there George as we know about the long and variable lag of monetary policy and needing to wait and kind of see what the impact of rate hikes already has been before they move further or move at the same pace that they have been moving expected many big picture debates. You know the whole Volcker era debate around inflation you know a lot of historical parallels and and questions around you know whether the Fed is doing the right thing by you know from the big picture perspective. And finally expect a fun crowd at Jackson Hole. We know you CBOE be OK. Representatives will be there for one thing. And it's always a great time. So it'll be the first in person annual confab since 20. So a lot of people will be there excited. Yeah I'm sure. Tom John and Lisa team surveillance will be adding to that fun crowd. Michelle you mentioned that some Fed watchers are going to end up disappointed. Are there things that they would like to hear that they probably aren't going to get. Well first and foremost don't expect Powell to give it any sort of certain indication or confident indication of the size of the rate hike in September. I mean a lot of people looking at 50 or 75. That's been the big debate right now. We still have a ton of data beforehand. And aside from a ton of other things that could happen between now and that September 21st decision namely P.C. inflation the Fed's preferred gauge is out tomorrow. We have a jobs report and CPI data before then. So plenty plenty of drama ahead. I don't think they're going to signal any commitment one way or another tomorrow. Michelle thank you very much beanbags Michelle John Briscoe. Our special coverage of the Fed's annual symposium in Jackson Hole starts today at 6:00 a.m.. New York Times home. John and Lisa will be there. They'll be hosting Bloomberg Surveillance on Location Life from Wyoming. Now confidence in Germany's business outlook fell in August as soaring inflation and fears about a possible recession intensified. The deputy director of the Ifo Center for Macro Economics spoke earlier on Bloomberg. If you compare the business confidence of the third quarter with that of the second quarter then this is clearly signaling a decline in economic activity in the German economy in the third quarter. So after this more less stagnation in the second quarter of GDP we expect the GDP to decline by around 0 point 5 percent in the third quarter. European natural gas prices have been extending their blistering rally as the worst supply crunch in decades. Based pressure on politicians to ease the pain. European Union energy ministers may hold an emergency meeting to discuss the price spikes Bloomberg said. Lizzie Burton joins us now with more. A lot of expectation then on governments around Europe to do more here Lizzie. Yes because you're seeing spiralling prices toward record levels in Europe and Asia because of Russia's curbs and the outages elsewhere. But really the reason for the surge in Europe is because of the competition with Asia. You've got benchmark futures near the level at the start of the war in Ukraine. And because of this rise in energy prices the pressure on inflation the recession risks across the euro area. You've got risk of civil unrest and political upheaval. So that's why EU energy ministers are considering meeting up to debate an energy price cut across Europe. We really don't have much more held in that at this stage. But France has said even though it's very much aligned with the EU on energy policy it may not back the logic of a Europe wide price cop. Although Emmanuel Macron the French president has said that Russia's weaponization of DAX is to use his term tipping point for Europe. All right. Bloomberg's Lizzie Bernard thank you so much. Let's bring it back to the United States now. President Biden's plan to forgive a portion of student loans held by tens of millions of people will ripple through the economy. But no factor will be watched more closely than inflation which is already at a four decade high. Biden announced his student debt relief plan yesterday. An entire generation is now saddled with unsustainable debt in exchange for attempt at least to a college degree. The burden is so heavy that even if you graduate you may not have access to middle class life that the college degree once provided. Jack Fitzpatrick Bloomberg government reporter joins us now from D.C. with more. So Jack it took the president a long time to come to the decision to make these moves. How's it going down in Washington. It was some mixed reviews on Capitol Hill especially if you try to figure out how this plays among the moderates who weren't sure what to make of this plan. This was a popular move with the progressives who actually pushed for more pushed for up to 50 thousand dollars of debt forgiveness. But if you look at someone like Senator Michael Bennet from Colorado is in a tough re-election race. He said this should have been targeted more looking at that one hundred twenty five thousand dollar income cap. Someone else like Senator Maggie Hasson another person with a tough re-election race said this was a pretty good compromise. This was not everything that the Elizabeth Warren types wanted although it was something progressives were significantly more happy about. And of course among economists and people trying to do the math in the early days after this announcement it did get some push backs to pushback from from moderate Democrats a people like Jason Furman saying this doesn't make a lot of sense when inflation is a key concern. It's something Democrats are fairly happy with. Despite some some heartburn among the most moderate and vulnerable Democrats in the in the early response to this jab. Let's go from the current president to the former president. Today also marks a key deadline when it comes to the affidavit. That has to do with the search of President Trump's Mar a Lago. How much can you tell us. Yet today at noon is the deadline for the Justice Department to send their proposed redactions to the federal judge in Florida who said they do have to put out at least some of the information from that affidavit. That is the justification for their search warrant to search Mar a Lago. The judge in this case noted that DOJ argued it would take too much time and work to go through all those potential redactions. And he rejected that argument. And then the other piece of information we've gotten from the from the judges since this initially came out a week ago was that he has looked at that affidavit and said that the information and it does appear to be legitimate. There's a little bit of an endorsement from the judge just in the veracity of the claims in the affidavit that underpinned that search warrant which shouldn't be surprised because they did get the search warrant. So we don't know exactly how much the judge will agree to redact but those proposals are due from DOJ at noon today. All right. Well we'll look out for updates. Jack Fitzpatrick Bloomberg government thank you so much. Now let's get an update on some stocks moving in premarket trading here in the U.S. I want to begin with in video at the big U.S. chip maker one of the biggest stocks by market cap here in the United States. It disappointed after the bell yesterday. What's interesting is they already had warned two weeks ago that their revenue for the second quarter was going to disappoint. But the third quarter forecast also coming up short. The real issue for this company is gaming chips and a slowdown in that market. In particular the slow the lower than expected forecasts may indicate that that slowdown is going to persist for some time. So that stock is down a little more than 3 percent. Also lower after results is sales force. Its guidance also disappointing. It trimmed its revenue forecasts for the full year shows that maybe businesses are pulling back on spending on business software in a softer economic environment. That stock definitely softer this morning down about six point six percent. What's interesting now is apparently businesses are still spending plenty of money on cloud software because a company in that space snowflake also reported yesterday and beat expectations by a pretty wide margin. And that stock getting nice reward this morning as a result up about 18 percent before the bell. That is a sizable lead coming up on the program. Then the markets counting down to Powell's speech at Jackson Hole. We will speak to Ryan Wang U.S. economist at HSBC. Find out what he expects. The Biden administration has won a judge's order ensuring women in Idaho can get abortions in medical emergencies. That came less than a day after the administration lost a similar fight in Texas. The mixed outcomes point to a hotly contested court battles ahead. Bed Bath and Beyond is closing in on a lifeline from six straight partners. Bloomberg has learned the home goods retailer is in talks for a new line of credit that may be around three hundred seventy five million dollars. That will give Bed Bath and Beyond breathing room while sales slump and it burns through Patch. Bloomberg's learned that billionaires Ted Leon ISIS and David Rubenstein are considering a bid for baseball's Washington Nationals. The Nationals are said to be worth two point two billion dollars. The two men may also put in a bid for the Baltimore Orioles if that team comes up for sale. And in the UK two research groups say the government will have to draw a previously unthinkable measures on the energy crisis. The Resolution Foundation and the British chambers of Congress are calling for Covid style emergency support to deal with soaring costs. Natural gas prices are now 10 times higher than the last decade average. So coming up we'll talk more about how gas prices are weighing on the European economy and on the markets. We'll have more coverage next. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. I'm creating Gupta with Kailey Leinz in New York and Anna Edwards in London. Matt Miller is off today. We are simulcast on TV and radio. Once we talk about financial conditions tightening a big part of that is going to be the credit spread story that Bob Michael over at J.P. Morgan says can only get higher from here. Let's bring in Laura Benitez our Bloomberg credit reporter joining us now to really dive into all of this Laura. Thank you as always for joining us. Walk us through the dynamics in the credit market. To what extent is what the Fed doing mispriced. Well as you know stocks opened on a much stronger footing this morning and credit has followed that to an extent but credit has a more holistic approach generally and there is a loss now of so baked in saying that some key risk gauges have started to fall this morning. So it's looking a little bit calmer for now. Obviously all eyes will be on the speech tomorrow a bit calmer for now. September is clearly very busy. Usually in credit markets does this September look as if it will be busy or business is put off from raising money right now. It's a really good question because it's normally the busiest month of the year. It's very difficult to say how this month will look. But you know investors that do have high cash balances unusual because they've been kind of reserving cash. So there's cash in the system producing some stability in the market. We could actually see some sales of the high risk junk bonds. I think it's quite touch and go. We'll see how it goes. I think throughout September. OK Laura thanks very much. Thank you for joining us. IBEX lawyer Benitez with the latest on the credit markets. And of course the countdown to Jackson Hole continues. More on that shortly. The team surveillance team of course on the ground bring you live coverage of the Jackson Hole symposium from today onwards. And for market analysis check out Emily Chang go. That is the function to use on your Bloomberg terminal. We will come back with that further look ahead further detail around Jackson Hole. What is the expectation over at HSBC for what we should hear and what we will hear from Jerome Powell. Does the Fed need or want to reset market expectations around Fed hikes. Will we get any detail around Fed hikes of the size and scope as ISE our colleague Michele John Risk telling us earlier on that was not very likely. Stay with us. China tries to revive a sluggish economy. Beijing as one hundred and forty six billion dollars of funding aimed at infrastructure. But will that be enough to overcome lockdown damage and the property market slump. Investor sentiment is shifting as investors wait for that crucial speech at Jackson Hole from Fed chair Jerome Powell. Bloomberg Surveillance ISE on location with special coverage. And Europe's energy crisis. The two hundred and seventy nine billion dollar politicians have earmarked for easing the pain may not be enough. Energy ministers in Europe consider an emergency meeting while natural gas prices continue to soar. It also flew into the United States. And that's really what you're seeing when it comes to the S & P 500. Futures up about six tenths of one percent. But I will say and they'll just left 30 minutes that we've been tracking. Marcus you are seeing perhaps a little bit of that momentum fading. Just a touch. I'd argue even the Bitcoin starting to slump a little bit down about two tenths of one percent. About 30 minutes ago it was unchanged on the hour. And at the same time you are seeing yields inch just slightly slightly lower. We are now down about three basis points on the 10 year yield 3 0 7 for our radio audience. And on the Bloomberg dollar index. Well it is following weaker by about three tenths of one percent Kaylie. Well Courtney of course there's also still earnings to keep on top of even though the season almost entirely is over in video reported after the bell yesterday. The big U.S. chip maker had already pre warned that revenue for the second quarter was going to disappoint. Now its revenue forecast for the current period. Also disappointed the slowdown in gaming chick's chips is really the problem for that company. And that stock is down nearly 4 percent as a result. Other big tech players that we're doing fairly well in early hours this morning including Tesla which now is trading with its stock split effective. So the shares right now at 3 are 150. Yesterday there were closer to 900. But that three for one stock split bring that price down may be bringing more retail traders into the action. It's up about one point four percent while Apple is up about seven tenths of one percent. And it is a much bigger move in early hours for Snowflake. The cloud software company giving a better than expected forecast shows businesses maybe are still spending on technology and cloud infrastructure and software considering the benefit for snowflake. That stock improvement 17 percent before the bell. Yeah that's a sizable move. Here in Europe. But we are to Christie's point being a little bit of a pullback in risk appetite is still positive across European equities. Wealth around three tenths of one percent of the stocks here at six hundred right now. And part of the reason we are pulling back could be around ongoing nervousness around gas prices. That has been a theme of recent months of course. And this is the benchmark gas price. We saw it go above 300 euros per megawatt hour and yesterday's session and it continues to trade above that level up another 8 per cent in just today's session. And as we were hearing from our colleague Lizzie Borden earlier there is now an expectation that we might see more fiscal help and we might see an emergency meeting from European leaders. The cost of doing business because this is something that doesn't just affect consumers but also businesses is evident. At least two stories here. Euro International as a fertilizer maker over in Norway a big player in the European agriculture space. They've announced that reducing the capacity utilization of their ammonia facilities they face higher gas prices. RHD Building Materials Company based in Dublin. That stock up by two and a half percent. And they are managing to pass on some of that cost reporting higher margins today. And that is something that has pleased investors it seems pretty well. The question here is will the Fed please investors stateside at least. All eyes right now on the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium kicking off today. Fed officials over the past couple of weeks have weighed in on their next move. The question right now is can we bring inflation down without triggering a recession. And my answer that question is I don't know. The scale 50 75 doesn't just depend on a data point even an important one like the CPI although we still have about four million people out of out of the pre pandemic workforce. We continue to see strong employment gains and low unemployment rates. I have a baseline case going into September that is 50 basis points. That's where I'd been since the last meeting. But I have an open mind about whether 75 is going to be necessary and a lot of that will depend on the labor market. I think it'll be three and three quarters to 4 percent. So sort of a 4 percent top funds rate at the end of next year is what I'm thinking about. The idea that we're going to start cutting rates early next year when inflation is very likely going to be well well well in excess of our target. I just think it's not realistic. Ryan Weighing U.S. economist at HSBC joins us now. Ryan thank you as always for making the time getting up early for us. Let's start here what we're expecting to hear from Jackson Hole tomorrow specifically from Chairman Powell a very hawkish market going into this event going into the speech. To what extent is the Federal Reserve set up to fail. Well that's a good question. I think one key challenge for FOMC policymakers is even though we already have started to see some signs of economic slowing it doesn't really answer the question about how long it's going to take to resolve some of these supply demand imbalances in the economy. Know whether you're talking about the labor markets logistic markets product markets all of that continues to show signs of tightness. And that's the key question. How long will this current period that we're in take to resolve those issues. Well speaking of tightness let's talk about the liquidity picture. We are looking at historic quantitative tightening something that experts on Bloomberg Television have over and over and over again warned about in terms of what the Fed is taking on and the implications for the markets. How successfully can they actually pull off the amount of quantitative tightening they're doing right now. Well this is interesting as well. After all you know the quantitative tightening plan that we're on was only formally announced in May and we're only just about to see that step up to the new higher pace of balance sheet reduction. The plan all along has been to let that reduction in the balance sheet run into next year and evaluate broader financial markets money market conditions as well as the economy. Now the primary focus from an economic perspective for the Fed is bringing inflation lower. So this this this side process of freeing the size of the balance sheet lower in some sense is a complication because the goal is to use policy rate hikes as the main instrument to control inflation. But at the same time allow that quantitative tightening process to run somewhat in the background as we often hear from from FOMC policymakers. OK. Well let's focus on hikes and the rate of Fed funds. We just had a headline Crossing the terminal that Raphael Bostic the Atlanta Fed president says more strong data could tip the Fed to 75 basis points in September. And Ryan we pay so much attention to the size of each individual hike. But it's ultimately what they all add up to and culminate at what that terminal rate is. What do you expect it will be. And once the Fed reaches it how long are they going to have to stay there. Well that's right. Our thinking is that the Fed will reach 3 3 quarters to 4 percent by February of next year. And that's pretty consistent with you know the collection of FOMC policymakers that that we've heard from in recent weeks. And that really is what matters. That's not too far from what the Fed has been signaling over the last few months and its June dot plot for example. And the key is because of those uncertainties in terms of how long it will take to resolve this imbalance in the economy. It does mean that the Fed is more likely to keep that policy rate high for a long period of time. So we think at least through the remainder of of 2023 we'll be talking about a steady Fed funds rate rather than a declining one. So essentially what you're saying is the market is ahead of its skis and expecting that the Fed is going to be cutting next year. I don't think we're about to get a change a big change in the Fed's messaging all along. The idea has been somewhat of front loaded rate hikes moving from the emergency near-zero levels that we're at. We were at the beginning of the year up towards a restrictive level and restrictive in our mind. That means at least close to that 4 percent mark for federal funds. Now at the same time it's been a nuanced message. It's not been the case that the 75 basis point rate hikes that we've been getting over the two previous meetings in June and July they're not set to continue forever. And so this raises this question will September be that pivot point. Not in terms of pivoting to rate cuts but pivoting to a slower pace of rate increase. That's a very close call. We are forecasting a 50 basis point rate hike in September. And so this is the careful messaging about slowing that pace of rate increase as we approach a level that's restrictive but that the Fed will be sitting at to wait for inflation to come lower. That's right. So you expect these high rates to persist through 2023 to Caylee's point though does that mean that the feds Jerome Powell. Are they motivated to try to reset market expectations about next year at all. Because that might dictate whether we get solid news from Jackson Hole or just something that the Fed wants to keep under the radar. I think most likely there's not going to be a big big reset of views in terms of the September policy decision. It's probably more likely than not that we won't hear specific guidance about that that very close decision between 50 basis points and 75 basis points. Of course there's always some possibility that federal power could just clarify things a little bit. And because we're getting even closer to that meeting just solidify expectations more quickly. But the broader message is that we don't know how quickly we can for example see a reduction in the record high level of job vacancies in the labor market. In the last two months we have seen a decline of about one million job postings but it's coming from an extraordinarily high level. And so because we haven't ever seen that before in the historical economic record it's very hard to make a judgment about how it's going to resolve going forward. And so that's why the Fed doesn't want to necessarily be locked into very specific guidance about how policy is over the next 18 months. The theme if they see you at Jackson Hole Ryan is reassessing constraints on the economy and policy. Is this do you think reflecting how misunderstood or under explore the supply side of the US economy is. I think that's that's certainly part of it. I mean the emphasis on the supply side has been a byproduct of this surge in inflation that we've seen over the past two years. So you coming into this year there was an expectation that the economy would continue to grow rapidly building on the over 5 percent growth in real GDP that we saw in 2021 as the year progresses progressed. We've learned that that's not the case. And a big part of that is the supply side of the economy. It's clear now in retrospect with high inflation with economic growth slowing that the economy is closer to its productive capacity. And that sort of puts a cap on how quickly you can grow. Going forward that's resulting in slower momentum for businesses and eventually we think slower momentum in the labor market as well. Ryan if we could tilt her eye in the more fiscal direction we of course got the announcement from President Biden yesterday relating to student loan debt that extension moratorium period until December thirty first ten thousand dollars being forgiven. There has been a lot of debate on one side that that's just going to fuel the inflationary fire. Where do you come down on the economic impact. Well this is an interesting question as well. I mean the first thing to say at the outset is although the the fiscal impact of the latest announcement is sizable it's going to amount to several hundred billions of dollars. It is smaller of course compared to the very large pandemic relief packages over one trillion dollars in multiple occasions over the course of 2020 and 2021. Another thing that's important to think about is you know there's a distinction between the budgetary impact and the cash flow impact of what we're hearing in terms of the extension of the moratorium on student loan payments and also some of that debt relief. Right. Because we're really getting into the nitty gritty where households in general do have high savings balances but those balances are being slowly eaten away by high inflation. And so you have to think about not just what the latest announcement will mean for federal finances over the next 10 years for example but also break that down concretely into how much households will be saving over time here. We're concerned about the next twelve 18 months. Brian thanks so much. Thanks for joining us Ryan Wang. U.S. economist at HSBC. Still to come on the program travel disruption spreading around the world. A story we have covered many times. But now for a different angle it is now inconveniencing even England's elite football clubs. That conversation coming up next. But anyway so soccer teams football teams as I would call them here in the U.K. here in England specifically vulnerable to the same travel disruption as everybody else. What are the details. Yeah absolutely. So all the football teams are facing issues that normal people have get through this summer. And that's so much demand is basically making it really difficult to hire private jets. And that's largely down to the fact that during the pandemic a lot of businesses moved to chartering planes and they've continued doing that as well as the fact that a lot of people are trying to escape the travel chaos at airports and other sort of aviation infrastructure and they've moved to private jets. So you have football clubs like Chelsea Lead Newcastle all having to struggle and find Glenn. I mean we had the manager of Chelsea say that preparation for the game that they lost against lead was massively impacted by the changes in travel arrangements and DOMA to show the manager of Chelsea had to take a bus to the game because there wasn't a place big enough to fly the players and the trainers for the match. Said put that into some broader context for us when it comes to the travel chaos in Europe that you just mentioned. I was actually just there a few weeks ago and everyone told me do not check in a bag carry on. Only where is the most pain felt. So the pain is too across the airport. I mean we had Heathrow Airport earlier this month announcing that they were extending limits on capacity all the way to the end of October. There's been some good news. Gatwick Airport London's second biggest airport said that they're going to end travel curbs that they have by the end of August. Still they sort of good news and bad news. The main British Airways obviously the big at the airline at Heathrow has also sort of extended like that into the winter schedule. It's got about 8 percent of this schedule going into winter. So it's sort of a mixed picture. It's been travel it's been chaotic this summer as we've sort of spoken about many many times before. And I think that as the airline industry gets into sort of the winter months when typically travel and to be slower we might sort of see some respite. Well said. For a radio audience that don't have the benefit of pictures I'm looking at all these images of fancy private jets with beds and couches. And just on the subject of flying private it reminds me of the conversation we've had in years past when Davos is focused on climate change and that everyone still takes their private plane there. Does your carbon footprint not matter if you're a footballer. It does. And that's that's why expressing your sort of frustration with the destruction that's affecting the private health industry is sort of much harder because obviously it is very very hard to feel sympathetic for a football team not being able to charter plane. And also both the ESD footprint and clubs are being more conscious of that. And come a couple of private jet operated companies and charter is offering a Covid club the ability to offset carbon as well as by sustainable aviation fuel. But yes it is a problem that the clubs don't really want to talk about especially since a lot of fans may be offended by the environmental implications of it. Yeah I guess in some case it might depend on how far they're traveling. But yeah. Valid points. Thanks very much. Beanbag sit. Fill it with the latest on aviation and the way it's even affecting the beautiful game. Now our special coverage of the Fed's annual symposium in Jackson Hole. In case you've forgotten source our special coverage. That is at 6:00 a.m. New York time. That's coming up in just 10 minutes time. John and Lisa will be there hosting Bloomberg Surveillance on location life from Wyoming. I don't have it on any good authority. How many of them will be wearing cowboy hats tonight. I mean on the surface you're seeing to three basis point moves. But to me is that intraday volatility Ana that matters 10 eleven basis point moves when it comes to when the trading session starts to when it closes. OK. So we're prepared for the market moves. We're also prepared for the eco nerd talk as Michael McKee puts it. You know we tune in for that and we stay for the beautiful views which if you are listening on radio I know mean little but we'll try our best to to describe them to you. That is it for the early edition. Plenty more surveillance ahead. Tom John and Lisa are on location. They will be live from Wyoming. Live from the symposium the Fed's symposium the annual event at Jackson Hole. Back in person this year. Of course I'll say it was disrupted during Covid but we will bring you all of the highlights from the stages but also those offstage conversations this easily.