00:00

Well let's talk about the markets then in three minutes and we'll start actually with the dollar. You mentioned that there's consensus a strong dollar trade. What does that make you think about where we go from here then. I know you've been asking on the markets blog for people's views on the strength of the dollar and whether it continues. Yes. So we've been asking where the next 10 percent is which I actually love that kind of dot distance because. Yes the next one or two percent I'd say dollar probably higher. But I think with the dollars and expensive currency longer term here I'm not looking down it too. I think the dollar will be stronger in a couple of years time. No I think it's definitely going to be weaker. But look at its main alternatives. The euro is in a much worse case. Yen still has more downside. Sterling has more downside. Yuan's under pressure. So you're kind of going oh wait a sec. Every other major currencies in a worse spot at the moment. So for the moment I still think dollar strength still has more upside. I still think we're likely to make another peak in the dollar. But I'm less excited about you know claims that trade because I am alert than later on this year. We might get the big turning point. OK. All of that at a time when some of the USA is starting to disappoint then Mark. I know you want to talk more about this in around half an hour's time but just as a sort of preview we got the USA yesterday certainly on the services side looking really disappointing but it didn't lead to a big reassessments in markets initially around just how much hiking we get from the Federal Reserve. So how does that data picture set us up for Jackson Hole. I think people are you know I've got a narrative into Jackson Hole and they've got worried about Powell being hawkish that it's kind of a repricing of being overly dovish before. So what we're kind of seeing and talking to Jackson Hole is that we've narrowed that dispersion between market pricing and fed pricing and the market's kind of conceded kind of going. I don't a bit too aggressively against you going into Jackson Hole where you control the narrative and can set the game. Ultimately that means that after Jackson Hole the market might try to go back to pushing the dovish pivot especially given the data we've seen recently. I do think that it probably favors the idea that Powell will refrain from guiding towards 75 basis points in September. I don't think that's what he wants to do. I think he does want to push back on the idea of an aggressive pivot. And it's not kind of nuance that is maybe being lost in the market a little bit. Let's globalize the conversation a little bit more. Neil that in Singapore of course and I know that there's a lot of focus on Chinese property. Once again today at through the Asia session what did that. What are the triggers for worries about Chinese property this time around. I think I mean the bigger picture is that no matter how much support is given this is a week where we've got a several extra steps in terms of a slightly bigger rate cut in the longer end of the LP. Right. Than we expected. We've got extra direct loan support for property developers and you know encouragement to loan for the banking sector. And yet even in this week of policy measures we're seeing property sector still significantly under pressure. And it just can't get out of the doldrums. People are convinced that this is a broken sector. Policy makers have no idea how to fix it. And that is kind of weighing on the broader sentiment. Now the story I should say in China greater China stocks is much broader than that today. But Logan in Hong Kong was a stock that really got hurt that weighed on sentiment. Tech sector has been hurt. There's just a real negativity out there. And I think it might drift that way into Jackson Hole.