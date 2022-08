00:00

Suntanned relaxed I mean preparing. You've been preparing. There's nothing to fear. I'm reading this piece of paper. The numbers are there. But he's got them. I know that you probably wanted to reset them. 18 percent rise in Abbott at one point nine billion great hotels everything. The one word that sticks out to me is steady economic recovery. Encouraging. I'm surprised it's not a more bullish set of rhetoric. Is this it restrained guidance. Well look the reality is we've been doing very well in terms of recoveries in the region and in the UAE in particular. And we've seen excellent. I would say excellent prospects that are materializing last year and this year continues. This being said I think we need to be extremely prudent about what's happening around us. We're not in a world where things are rosy. We are in a word that is in the most difficult times ever. We have inflation that will find it very difficult to muster globally. And we have very worrying signs on inflation and what it means in terms of cost of money. We're also seeing supply chain issues worsening not getting better. So in reality it is. And we don't see any solution in the horizon. So this part of the world has been doing well. It is young. It is vibrant. There are I think much more fiscal capabilities that are here and headroom. But the reality is we need to brace for what's coming. OK. I think that's a very measured and restrained way. But let's dig a little bit deeper at the inflation. Are you. How are you dealing with inflation whereas it must manifest in the business. Is it in your energy cost. Is it in your wage. But where is inflation on the input side first of all in the business. So it's geographically we're seeing less impact in the US and Saudi Arabia than we've seen elsewhere. So that's number one because there is more headroom to deal with it. I think governments India and Saudi Arabia are doing much more in terms of reining in inflation. That's number one. Number two we're seeing it across the board whether it's about cost rising energy construction costs or food. So we're seeing inflation manifest across the board. We've been actually trying to rein it in for a very long time. This is not new but we've seen those inflation puddles on. So we started to pass it on. We have read that in for about a year plus and now we're starting to pass it on in a measured way as much as possible. Beef up measured for me. I mean are you passing on 5 percent passing on double digit inflation increases across. Well I would say on grocery for example we've got some items where you have caps and these caps. I agree with governments across the board and some others where we don't have caps. But what we don't want to be in a situation whereby we are unable to provide certain items because of inability to pass on inflation. But I have to say conversation with governments have been constructive. Any sign this cause inflation has arrived. We just got the data the other day. We're up in the seventh and it's arriving. Michael Barr is more expensive my delivery food is more expensive etc. And a I am I'm not saying I'm feeling a desperate pinch but I am noticing it. So as the basket size getting smaller is there any incremental change in the grocery business. First of all deal with that. We've seen people shopping more shopping less every time. So average basket is definitely getting smaller. It's shrinking on the retail side. China Japan still not back home. Much of our I suppose restraint is not on on a full recovery for you in the mall business. Is that a headwind out to the mall business is actually doing well. The biggest issue and tourism is doing well. So that's fueling it. Definitely the biggest issue that we need to face is supply chain. You say it's getting worse. In high. Well. The number of things one is it's actually manifesting itself in sectors that were not there before. I think that's important. Construction is very important. But we're seeing some offset in terms of projects being canceled delayed that he looked at etc etc.. And the other thing is I would say general supply chain issues across the board saw delays for supply are now at least doubled if not more. So we need to actually we need to think forward which is impact our working capital. But that's something we're managing. What about the rents in the mall. I mean the models are beautiful they're full. They're absolutely chock a block. But how are the rents. Are rents going up 5 percent 10 percent. What are you getting there. Any space. Is there any space available left in your models. Not fast enough. I think if you look at rents aren't going up fast enough. No space are out. Rents are no good. Rents are not coming back fast enough. If you compare them to actually sales you see that says about 21 percent up. But actually rents are I'm not yet following following that but that is always a given. It's a very measured conversation from me this morning. It's sort of almost like words of restraint. Don't get too excited. Are you delaying any project expansion or you still manage. I'm fully engaged in all my expansion projects. I'm not moderating at all. We're not we're not delaying any project expansion. We're looking very carefully in order to make sure that we owe most of the cost especially for. Construction project going forward. So more conversation more in-depth conversations with our partners in order to make sure that you don't have surprises down the line. When will you complete your project inside. So Saudis announce for end of 20 25. Around that and the month exactly. The month are not clear. And this is ongoing support schedule and obviously the single biggest economic lever yourself and emirates in this economy. You know when you squeak the winds of this economy change. What about succession within Magid Alpha team. What can you what can you update us on on that. Has there been any shift in terms of the succession strategy succession happen. Mr. Mosher unfortunately passed away in December 20 21 and succession happened. His family are now owners of the group. It's business as usual family. Is it is it a harmonious succession. Well it's a succession like any other. The family is actually extremely committed to the stability of the company. And we're working together in that in that transition. It happened well it took place. And basically the business as usual. And you can see the results now and the results are very self evident. Everything's for sale in the UAE at the moment from sonic to your water. What part of Majeed out of the team is actively being looked out for an IPO. Realistically Allah is the one story anybody cares about in your business. So what part of the business is it that can realistically be IPO and when none none is realistically now being looked for in my view. If there's anything will announce it. As always you always ask me this question. It's a valid question but it's not a question. It's a very fair question. It's not there yet.