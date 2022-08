00:00

Talk about elevated food prices will they persist. When can we expect food prices to eventually ease. Are the food prices. I guess that you not depend on the raw material of the corn and everything's so we believe that due to the high price right now it's extremely high on the con plate and everything that like it pushing on the meat price going high. And then for the meat pike go back to the you know delayed it to eat due to let it go forward. It's all going up. So I believe that you know it would take ISE a year to year through and off and on paid to be more reasonable at least a little applies. It may be related to the Ukraine U.S. and whether they can go back growing the food and then export either country. That would be helping the her going down significantly. Is there a sense of how much food prices will rise. Do you see an increase of 5 percent 10 percent from here. Or the price increase is actually now more than 5 10 percent is maybe 10 and 10 apply now. And that would be the price increasing. You've benefited from very high prices in markets like China and Vietnam as well as Thailand. Do you see that persisting and how are the supply chains looking right now. These supply chain is the availability of the meat pie. Meat is reducing its budget on the supply business partially merely because that is if these things that happened it would take a couple a year because you know dough to leave probably from the EFF and sold into the country then that the family would have to coming back to let the pop again. It would take some time. And also the the ordinary man. You know I think the decent set up hobby is getting better. So it now is a bit more demand on the meat size. That why the price increase on that part. You have a significant presence in Europe with Europe expected to go into recession. Would you have to relook review your projections for that market. The European will change our strategy a bit more. Is that up exporting our fresh meat to European country. I think they would have the limitation right now due to start to enter in European country. So now we focus on the undercooked food is stepped up law metric. El Nino is. And that would be bad. More value added for us as well. So what does that mean for you for your earnings though. I mean it's getting better. Actually if you look in country now is that up meat. We export the lady to eat food. And last year actually. This you actually got 20 percent into that area into the European country. You've been expanding. In fact now you have a presence in Turkey. How is that market doing in Turkey. Is is it improving a bit more. But the one that we are focused more is actually. Yeah. NIKKEI German. And then at the new country that we have been expanding for the past five year and the platform is but equally it's a Filipino forbidden to have so many people in that country. So we would focus more and more in the Philippines in the future. Right. What are the risks to your business right now. I mean you talk about focusing on Germany for instance. It is yet an economy that's undergoing a lot of challenges. Yeah the the days are challenging and also somewhat because we export the product here to German. Then we believe that due to the ISE ISE hand gas station in us in German exporting from here would be more competitive from farm from the point of view of us exporting our product from Thailand to German and for to UK. As part of your new strategy and as part of your growth strategy you've gone into plant based meat. What kind of demand are you anticipating. Which markets will drive that growth. Oh we certainly are from Asia. You know we said that we would have to make a confident in the Asia market first. We have been launching our product in Thailand which is where good outcome meets basic tips. And I could tell you now in Thailand I also expect to like Singapore Hong Kong. We have B and we plan that this year at the end of this year we should be able to go to Japan and European country. We have been discarded so minimally told it already bought in European country in Japan. And hopefully you know we can start a big thing in new ethnic compress it. We've been talking about the king dollar. How have you been impacted by the very strong dollar which may remain as such elevated levels for quite some time. Yeah that strong dollar is is. Luckily I let the liquid in that way. We have to import export together and the strong dollar that we have it would not impact that much in our LEO performance. But somehow maybe putting the DILIP hot it may impact into cutting performance only but a little cask performance. Just one final question before we go. Of course we're assessing the state of the Thai economy here at this conference. Are you upbeat. Could perhaps the government do better than the projected two and a half percent growth for the. Actually oh I do see. I want Goldman doing quests which are in the past in the past year. You know they call it today and they do a really good job. And still you know me at this isn't very well that why what type people are really safe from the Covid. And I do hope that the tape wouldn't be coming back. Well it would be expected as well. Yes I heard that. Well it's coming back significant more hopefully by the number that they're talking about. You know they would maybe list like two million people at the end of the December and next year. Hopefully they come like four million before and it would have been before.