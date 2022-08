00:00

Shares in London based cinema chain Cineworld are dropping again today after an 80 percent plunge last week. Now the firm said it was considering a voluntary Chapter 11 filing in the US as it seeks to cut five billion dollar debt pile. Now our next guest has been shorts in the world for over four years and says observing the demise of a world has been like watching a tiresome disaster movie populated by populist actors. Welcome to my life. Barry Norris joins us now. He's founder of Aragon Capital Partners. Very I've seen way too many bad films. If you look at what we could have foreseen was set of world what could they have done differently. Well unfortunately I think the the ending in our tiresome disaster movie was entirely predictable. Oh that is that the management team said it will use too much financial debt to acquire an empire and a sunset industry. And if you think even before Covid this was a company that had three and a half billion of financial debt and approximately another four billion dollars of financial leases. It's now got 5 billion of financial debt and it probably owes Cineplex another billion. So a company which pre-K that was doing one and a half billion of habit. Probably nowadays although struggled to a bully TV bit. The capital structure of this company is completely unsustainable. That's why it's going bust. Mm hmm. Barry hindsight is a wonderful thing but we look back a couple of years financing was cheap. There was a rationale wasn't there for this company to borrow and and to expand. The cinema remains attractive. Are you underestimating. I'm not giving them enough credit for having to face up to that pandemic impact. Well I mean I think during the pandemic let's be clear set a world to follow money for for pretty much all of its UK employees at the third its ranks and at the same time its management paid itself millions of dollars. Still this is not a company you should feel sorry for in any way. The problem is that the cinema industry was always ed structural decline through streaming services on TV for the end of the exclusivity window and frankly through the poor quality of Hollywood films that are produced which can't help hold a candle to those produced by previous generations. But very there was a talk about you know some of the gaming worlds being live streamed and that bring in big bucks. It was also streaming of theaters like that would have brought a new kind of consumer and a new kind of audience to the cinema. What are the lessons learned from a world that you could transpose into the industry or other industries for that matter. Well the cinema industry is is clearly a low return. Pretty poor industry has structural decline. That means that it's it's not prudent to use so much debt to finance the business. So there's a reason why City World's gone bust another for another set of a change. Haven't. They're all pretty average businesses said about just use far too much leverage. It was far too aggressive at its acquisition strategy. Barry how much of its debt do you think will ultimately be be recoverable and what do you expect to happen to equity holders in this business for equity holders have got zero. Convert holders will also will also have nothing. There's there's about four billion of secured that one billion of debt of super preferred that I suspect all of the collateral is is is the super preferred debt. So they'll be made whole. The 4 billion of secured debt holders will be converted to equity. They'll be a debate about what the enterprise value of this company should be. Those further up the capital structure will argue for a lower enterprise value. Those further down obviously because they want to be included in the value will be argue for a bigger enterprise value. But let's say they come up with a figure of three billion. I would suspect that the secured debt holders get converted to equity with a 50 percent haircut.