How bad is this situation across the country and perhaps really going beyond just to try and now. Yeah it is brutal down there. I was in Rouhani late last week. It was so hot you couldn't sit down on it. On the steps outside of a building it felt like your buns were cooking the heat and the drought had been shriveling up rivers. The young say in some parts of it has been at the lowest level since at least 1865 and it's had wide repercussions across the country. Sichuan is what we know about the best. There are still power cuts to most industrial companies their factories that are suppliers to companies like Tesla big polysilicon makers for solar panels big lithium battery makers for ease. They've had to reduce or shut down production because of this but it's going wider than that. Shanghai Judge Yang Jiang sue these provinces that get power from dams like the Three Gorges they've reduced electricity use. Shanghai has shut off its famous Bund skyscraper lights just heard to try to help out and preserve power for the central part of the country. Hopefully this is going to start getting better in the next couple of days. You know the weather is starting to look like it's going to cool off maybe tonight and tomorrow and Friday. And so hopefully we'll be able to put this behind us. But it's been yet another struggle for this country as it tries to recover from Covid.