00:00

I just want to lean into the narrative from young hearts. He is the chief economist we get to the mid threes and we pause that for quite a time and the market is perhaps ill conceived that he is very resistant against rate cuts next year. Do you see us getting to the mid 3s in the first instance on rates and then settling in there. Well definitely we're going to get to at least three then how much higher than that will depend on inflation data and of course in terms of growth but definitely we're going to get more hikes than what probably the market is currently expecting and definitely cuts which are going to be happening later. And that what the market now expects and what we've seen is does this narrative that we have finally hit the peak inflation and that's very likely to have happen. Inflation is likely to come down but we're going to remain at levels much much higher than what the Fed is comfortable with with those 2 percent. You don't get from 9 percent to 2 percent overnight before that pivot. The dovish pivot that many investors are hoping for or have been pricing over the last few weeks that's going to take longer to happen. So yes we do see the rates going to higher than 3 percent not that much higher. Anything you're on for two and a quarter three and a half probably. And then we'll have to see how data reacts from there. Do you think we're the beginning of a soft or a hard landing. Home sales the slowest since 2016 services the second month in a row at forty four point one. And the other I think most egregious fact of all is mortgage rates. This morning. Five point six five percent for a 30 year mortgage a year ago that was two point sixty five percent. That's brutal. Absolutely. I mean the whole point of raising rates is slowing the economy down to bring inflation down. So undoubtedly that's going to have a negative effect on growth. A recession is very likely to happen in the US. Another question is just how deep it will go and how long it would last. As of now it's Haidi Lun. How do you think a bailout long will it go for deep. Will it be and how long will it go for. We think it's not going to be a major recession. We think that we're going to see probably another one or two quarters of negative growth and that's likely again to put pressure on acid valuations. But as long as the unemployment remains as low as it is now it might entire. But as long as that unemployment number remains low. That's likely to not have such a severe consequences on the overall economy as maybe previous recessions have had. So we're probably somewhere between a soft and hard. I was a medium lending. We're not as bullish as saying a. Probably not as bearish as a hard. It's gonna be a tougher times ahead but we're probably not going to see our recession if things remain the same. Of course there's no geopolitical increases with respect to all the risks that we're seeing. Now the argument of course is that active management well when you are actively risking the portfolios and incrementally add into cash. So just just put some scale around that. How much more cash are you accumulating and where are you actively risking the pulling off growth stock trades. So we have actually add that rather aggressively in the month of June because we thought the correction was overdone. So at the end of June we're a roughly fully deployed. So we had no cash on portfolios where have now been taking back that exposure over the last two weeks. We're currently sitting of course depending on risk profiles. But just to give an average around 20 to 25 percent liquidity we also have hedges in place. And the places where we've been taking profit is of course where we had add that the risk end of June which was those higher growth names and those sectors which had been overly hit even look at the large DAX mega cows but also all the semiconductor the cybersecurity space the clean renewables energy which had a very good jump. So all of those places that's where we're taking profit getting a little bit of dry powder seeing what happens in Jackson Hole seeing what happens during the month of September which statistically tends to be relatively hard. And I look to deploy. Should there be a further correction from. No bias I see. Gas prices at the pump coming down for 70 days in a row in the United States of America. I'm looking at the oil markets which managed to trade above 100 bucks yesterday. Prince Abdullah ISE has been selling mine at invective. I would say the OPEC put an oil back above 100 dollars. That's gonna be rather worrisome if that holds above this hundred dollar level for the world. Is it Max. It's definitely not great news for growth at the same time it was expected. So it wasn't likely we're going to see a big fall in oil prices maybe other commodities a little bit different. But especially in the current environment that we're living in now where energy is required and is required to date. So yes renewables it's great but it's more of a longer term kind of trade and an energy provision. So when you need energy now definitely oil is one of the main places to go to the fore. It's not surprising that it remains high play. That will put additional pressure on inflation about a game. Hundred dollars. We have seen much more than that over the last few months. So as long as the price of oil can stabilize around current levels then that's not definitely a negative going forward.