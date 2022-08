00:00

Good morning from Hong Kong. It's 9:00 a.m. here in the city up in Beijing and also in Shanghai. Welcome to Bloomberg Markets China Open. I'm David Ingles with a Yvonne Man. Our top stories this morning data signals a slump in global business activity making the Fed's task of raising rates without stoking a recession even more difficult. China's earnings meanwhile though getting a boost with the big names such as JP dot.com cattle and paying on all beating estimates. Plus China's historic drought spawning a power crisis that poses a new threat to President Xi's economic and political ambitions. And I'm Haslinda Amin live in Bangkok from the 80s. Thailand Folk is 2020 conference in just 30 minutes. I'll be joined by the Stock Exchange of Thailand present Palkot. We've got to watch my friend. Collusive interview. Yep. Looking forward to that. Has of course. Before those big interviews though we've got to deal with what's been going on the global economic slowdown. Dave how the Fed is going to deal with that as it lead it into Jackson Hole. And of course the weather here in Hong Kong really making me a little bit more complicated too. Yeah. There's a typhoon that if you look at the projections right now there's a typhoon signal one to voice it over the city. It's projected to barreled straight into Hong Kong if not very close. It might feel that tonight and that might mean market disruptions. Who knows. Right. And would Jackson Hole certainly at the end of the week and not knowing if you'll have a market that's trading might lead to a little bit more risk aversion in these markets. You guys can see we're flat across most of your futures contracts right now. Volumes are about 10 15 percent lighter than usual. Flip the boards please. Rest of Asia is looking like this. Free markets coming on line. Three markets makes half of 1 percent to the upside here on Taiwan. I should know that Asia ex Japan I think is down seven days. It would be eight day today. And if you do get eight days that would be the longest in about twelve months or so dollars. A little bit weaker right now following what really was quite a manic Monday here. Dollar carry is one to watch. Thirteen fifty right now as far as that's concerned. Back to levels 20 0 9. We talked about the parody trade over in and the euro quite substantially. There we go. Three digits yet again here for Brent crude. That's the most active contract. That's October. By the way you're looking at on your screens iron ore coming line in China two point three percent. Look at your yield curve to 5 10 and 30 ahead of Jackson Hole yields a little bit higher. And we should be a little bit steeper. You a little bit flatter right now on your curve as we speak. And as we're talking about when it comes to economic activity you can start seeing it really weakening right everywhere. Morris USA Europe to Asia and reinforcing concerns that you know you have soaring prices. This war in Ukraine is going to tip the world into recession. Let's bring in our chief Asia economics correspondent and anchor. And joining us now to go with those PMI is that we got for August. And certainly you are seeing this is gaining some momentum here. This global slowdown it seems like it's a synchronized slowdown especially among the manufacturing sector. In the US in particular there was weakness in new orders and employment. Remember U.S. jobs has been the big standout in this slowdown so far but maybe an early sign of weakness there in Europe. Of course the factories are getting hit by the sky high energy costs. That's really weighing on production on in Asia. We had some hints of weakness out of Japan and Australia. Services is actually contracting in Australia for the first time in seven months. And of course we know the backdrop with China the pressures that the manufacturers are facing there. So I think when you put it all together we are seeing pressure in the manufacturing sector. It is leaking into the services side too. And it does reflect the weight of course of surging inflation and of course rising interest rates. Well speaking of how significant are these votes from regional Fed presidents then these regional Fed board heads. So it's kind of the regional Fed. People are based in the real economy in America. This is St. Louis Fed. In Minneapolis Fed. That's what they do having contact with households and business people on the ground. And what they did was they voted for a 100 basis point increase in the discount window. It is kind of windows not the is not the rate we hear about every day from the Fed does the funds rate. But the point of it is that these officials on the ground were signaling through higher ups in Washington that we feel there's an inflation problem. We think you should be going as hard and as hawkish as you can. That's the takeaway from it. It's less about the discount when it's more about the message that they're sending. Now of course we had Kashkari up this morning as well. He was formerly dovish now really pushing the line for ongoing aggressive rate hikes. And of course we'll have the Jackson Hole speech by Chairman Powell later in the week which will set the tone for the Fed. Yep. A lot to watch out for these next couple of days. And a current chief Asia economics correspondent there in fact just a little bit on that too. So earlier we spoke with Goldman Sachs chief economist who weighed in with his outlook for Fed policy on Hatzius says that he expects the FOMC to keep lifting the benchmark rate to above 3 percent where he sees it staying for sometime. I think it could be a couple of years. I mean really got to you get to them you know mid threes or maybe even a little bit higher and then then you stay there. Because I think while inflation will look a lot better a year from now I think it'll still be significantly above the target. And ultimately they do want to get back down to pretty close to 2 percent. All right. So perhaps you might not channel that inner Volcker. Maybe not go as far as Burns. But then again they might have to signal that the pace of tightening might slow down. That's just the take from Goldman there. Let's bring in more of a bike it has. Take your head of Asia trading strategy at Citigroup global markets. Markets are expecting power to be hawkish. But do you think he's gonna be successful at Jackson. You know to be honest I don't really think it matters that much. I mean I think we were expecting something to be to be hawkish. Clearly what the Fed is telling us is very different to what market is expecting. And you know the market is saying rate cuts in 2023 and the Fed is saying no way. No not yet. I think what the market is missed out here is the doubling of Kutty. That's going to be starting in September. So there's very high correlation between sort of the balance sheet and the level of the equity market. And from that perspective interest rates are important in terms of sentiment but it's actually balance sheets that are dictating the direction of the market. And that direction is once we get into the thick of cutesy and at that accelerators y down and equities up under dollar. What's your call there. Yes. I mean the thing is that the dollar and the balance sheet are related because it's the dollar ISE balance sheet. And the thing that we're watching out for very closely is if you look at what he's been explaining the move in the dollar so far this year it's actually been the ratio of the Fed and the ECB balance sheet. And if you project that out then you get the euro falling to record lows by the end of the year. Now my view is that we're probably not going to get there. We're probably going to see the Fed backing off at some point. But we're a long way away from from from that at the moment in terms of the risk which which assets are vulnerable to that. And you know you mentioned equities. Do I look at you know the S & P is at the most at risk at the moment given this rally that we've seen this summer. What looks like bubble territory to you. Well the interesting thing is that you know the last time I was here on January on June the 16th I said you know keep on selling here that we got this big rally. Everything was pretty much on track until July 2017 than what we had. Was this court related move higher. I'm very worried about that move because I think they're looking at the right data. What we're facing now is something we haven't seen for at least 14 if not 22 years. So if you're training your models on the last five to seven years you're looking at the wrong thing. The markets are most worried about equities. Yes S & P NASDAQ I think is also vulnerable. Markets like India within the region are also vulnerable. And then we're looking at other markets like Korea. Basically it's it's going to be fairly much risk off. We would expect some of that surprise. You remember the last thing you're hearing exactly on the day. In fact on that day itself we showed you this chart possibly leading the S & P by far. Does this still apply. Yes. In your view if so how much downside do you think we have. Well the Bank of Korea we think is going to be raising rates again. So we're going to be probably testing the low again on Korea depending on where the dollar goes. I mean if our projections on the dollar play out we could be looking as far as 30 200 on the on the on the S & P which is quite a long way down. And that's basically factoring in the sort of recession risk. Basically the Fed I think is going to carry on tightening policy until you get to the point where the dollar funding becomes significantly impacted or you see a massive drop off in inflation. And that would be because growth has really gone into reverse gear and we're not anywhere close to that yet. So is there any reason to go against the dollar at this point. I mean given just the risk sentiment right now. Is it still really safe to stay on the dollar that go long. I think it depends on your point of view. I mean what there was on June the 16th when I look back on what it was the markets had I think I didn't look at that at the time the markets had reached the sort of very stretched position. So the market was basically factoring in what was going to be happening over the next two or three months. And at that time I said look we're going to be breaking parity but it should really be happening in two to three months. Now that timeframe was compressed to about two to three weeks. So the market is now only looking forward two to three weeks. So as we step in to Kuti or Accelerated Kuti everything you've seen for the first eight and a half months is just going to accelerate even further. Where does that leave equities in in Europe. And since you're head of agents trading strategy what is the trading strategy here in the region given all of that. Well I as my colleagues know I'm perennially bearish on Europe but I think this time around you know that Europe does seem to be in some very significant problems. A lot of. To do with energy and and various other things I think in Asia still the preference is for trying to I think this unwind of the long trying to short S & P position was again related to quant funds. I think one thing that has been very interesting has been the dramatic collapse in volumes in Asia especially in Hong Kong. You know this was supposed to be the golden age of Hong Kong with the apple is coming back in August. And what we've got is volumes year to date low. So there's really not a lot of interest. And I think there could be a stealth rally. And you've heard the earnings are already beating from very bearish expectations. I think that could be a stealth rally despite all of this. OK. Yeah. You read her mind right. Yeah. Well let's talk about that next block. Up buy their head of Asia trading strategy acidic or go to market to stay with that. All right. Let's get it over now to Vonnie Quinn. She is in New York. She has your first read News Money. David Ingles. Thank you and good morning. The U.S. will hold its first in-person meetings in Los Angeles next month with ministers from 13 Indo-Pacific nations. The U.S. trade representative says the gathering under the Indo-Pacific economic framework will be used to discuss trade supply chains and clean energy. The moving is designed to counter China's influence in the region. Indonesia's central bank delivered a surprise 25 basis point hike as it tries to manage inflation and stabilize the rupiah. The country's first rate increase since 2018 was only predicted by seven out of 31 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg Bank Indonesia. Governor Perry Ward you took on a more hawkish tone as he warned inflation was likely to exceed its 2 to 4 percent target this year. Former relation Prime Minister Najib Razak will serve a 12 year prison sentence after losing his final appeal in a trial related to the multibillion dollar one MTBE scandal. The court ruling prevents Najib from contesting in the next general election that must be held by September 2023. Threw it out in history as the first Malaysian prime minister to be convicted and imprisoned. Severe tropical storm mar on is bringing heavy rains and high winds across the northern Philippines. The storm called Florida and the Philippines could cause flash flooding and landslide in northern areas of the island nation. It's forecast to strengthen as it crosses the South China Sea and head towards Hong Kong by Thursday morning. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg David. Ahead we'll get you an update here. This timing of this historic drought that we're seeing in China RTS the consequent energy crisis there couldn't be worse for President Xi Jinping here just as he moves the security president breaking the third term. Here a closer look at this hour. Up next the Thai stock exchange president joins us ahead of the bourses annual Thailand focus event. We have has Linda on the field in the field there of course for counting down the open of trade in Shanghai Shenzhen and Hong Kong. This is Bloomberg Markets China Open. Of course we are as Dave mentioned on typhoon watch here. Already two one in Hong Kong futures slightly up. This is Bloomberg. You like that change in music Haidi Lun now to the superhero theme. I can see you now. Yeah well things go back in time that the lull before the storm. Jackson Hole and Jay Powell hitting us went something for it anyway. Big name earnings coming through out of China. We're in the thick of earnings season here. So I think five names Jiggy Dot.com Cattle King and quite a ex bump mostly beat except for X from among this group. But it's only been fairly disappointing earnings because they've lowered the bar already. Yeah I think expectations were just a bit too low. Ryssdal What this is Mohamed either by head of Asia trading strategy at Citigroup for a market is the market just to bearish on China. What are they really missing. I think they are. I think the thing about China is that bad news is actually good news in China whereas in the rest of the world bad news is really bad news. I think what they still have is policy room to maneuver. I know the previous year talked about inflationary pressures going forward. It seems like somebody told them well look there may be inflationary pressures but cut interest rates anyway. I think that's tomorrow's problem. So I think you know out of everywhere that we're looking at like you said expectations are really low and they probably want a smooth running going into the events of the fourth quarter. So why is the market stuck. Yeah Hong Kong. I mean if there was a market that I had to pick just blindly covering the name of the index and looking at the conditions it looks like we should be rallying but we're stuck at near the bottom. I think there is pretty much a buyers strike from foreign investors. I mean there's a lot of foreign investors who are now looking at things like the geopolitical risk and just looking at the regulatory risk. It's a bit too opaque for them. And in an environment where you know sort of trying to maybe a small part of that global folio they've got much bigger problems to worry about in the US and in particularly in Europe. But what are the policy options at this point for China. Because we've seen cuts and it doesn't seem like it's really enough to change the trajectory of the economy. We've seen this housing crisis that doesn't seem like can find a floor. What are the options. You know there was one economist saying it really is the renminbi. If they could do to weaken it that power is the only lever that they have left. I'm not sure that's the only lever that they've got left. I mean the renminbi is weakening but that's really it's a function of the stronger dollar. I think really what they need to do is sort out the housing market. And I think that what you need is something like a TARP program. I know the US the banks to step in and lend more. But you really need to have some sort of coordinated policy like the US pretty much did in 2008 in terms of cleaning up the whole sector. And then of course you've got zero Covid and various other things. So I think it's going to take a little bit of time. It's not hard to be bearish on China at the moment but I think that's why you could see this rally happening when the rest of the world is selling off. Well that's also the point that it's it's it's it's difficult to be bullish on China because all the bad news is out there. I mean is it's this market about to rally is what I'm trying to get to here at some point because it can't get any worse than this. Really. Well the only time that we've been worse than this was on March 15th when we were really facing sanctions from the US and various other things. And we're near that level now. And Hang Seng in fact the lowest a. We're not that far away. I mean basically what we need to do is we need to step in and buy even today. I mean I'll leave you with that. One action point today is you need to step in and buy the Hang Seng index today. Basically what we're seeing is that there's a correlation between geopolitical tension as we can measure it and what's going on in the index. And I think we're basically past the peak of geopolitical tension at least for for now. I mean it seems like we might be in for a period of relative calm. There may be a meeting at the G 20 summit later on this year between President and Biden. Hopefully that will calm things down a bit and those that might get people to come back in again. I think retail investors as well been pretty much on the sidelines as well as at the end of the day. Can this market rally if Covid 0 stays in place or do we really need to see some meaningful reopening for the market to actually take off. We are starting to see some relaxation at the edges. For example overnight China allowed foreign students get back out. Now they're allowing APEC call up cardholders to go to China as well. But these are small steps but at least they're heading in the right direction. So the question really is compared to six months ago I'll be getting tighter or looser. I think we on the margins were getting looser. And I think for Hong Kong we should be heading in the Lisa Abramowicz. What could lead the rally though you know if you're looking at sectors. I think it's got to be tech. I think it's really got to be some signal that comes out of the picture. I mean we're waiting for some potential of Kinect inclusion for a lot of these pictures. There's a lot of bearishness around these ADR B listings as well. You know once that's out of the way then you know we've got a different group of investor who's going to be stepping in. So I think it's really got to be tech. And then we'll be looking at some of the consumer names followed but probably by banks. And then eventually the properties would flee. And hopefully at the time the economy is on much better footing more. Thank you so much for coming. Michelle my apple by their head of Asia trading strategy at Citigroup Global Market. All right. Take a look at stocks to watch. Are watching the energy plays the material plays are given just what we've been seeing this extreme weather and summer that we're seeing in the mainland. So lithium metals rice are at risk. We're actually seeing these are decent gains the likes of golf on lithium. Also when it comes to earnings petro China we have a C tech non-food spring s'more all reporting a little bit later on today in terms of what we're doing in terms of property Logan Group. This is the one to watch here today. Zooming tray after what's been what four months. Yeah 56 percent drop which I guess no surprise is quite a bit of a catch down story there. We got plenty more ahead. This is Bloomberg. So we are actually on better footing price wise volumes. Underneath the hood. Not so much as a lot of trepidation ahead of Jackson Hole there at least a little bit higher here. We're looking at a lot of stocks and some very very big moves here. And you're free markets. We talked about Logan and exit. So Logan resuming trade. They also came out with earnings. That's down substantially. We've talked about exports. That's some one to watch as well on their earnings. Your board space guidance third quarter was actually quite weak. So we saw overnight as well the Eevee makers likely auto neo all falling on the back of that. We are seeing when it comes to export now falling close to 10 percent in the premarket. Yeah a lot to watch out for of course at the open. But yeah initial price moves there. This might actually lead to this next one. And we're talking with Martha by about this. We're close to that. May low on the Hang Seng index just half of 1 percent where they're below that. We're back to March levels which different conditions obviously but in price. That was a time when Beijing had to step in stabilize these markets because that was really at the bottom of that. We're quite far away from that. But just as a guest as a comparison we are near that may a little below which we get back to those levels earnings wise. We've looked across some of the big names coming out with earnings today and it goes into I guess analysts actions. A couple of things there too. Yeah some really big names to look out for likes of Anta Sports. These are all kind of in the back of reaction from earnings as well given that we've seen some beats across the board as we talked about here raise to abide Citi for add to sports at the price target of one of 530 cattle as well. Raised a hold at Jefferies and on guns deal. HSBC slashing a lot of these names when it comes to the miners. The energy names materials like here in terms of his agenda. Of course you mentioned about those lows that we're seeing in the Asia side. Yeah. Or the closing in on that. There's an ETF that's where all tracking. That's also pushing highs. That's a play that people have been sort of buying into on the back of this power crunch story and other things. Of course in the meantime has of course is with us out of Bangkok CAC. What do you have. Well we have a live interview an exclusive interview with the FTSE President Park on Peter to watch. I will take the pulse of the Thai stock market. Of course you've seen an inflow of foreign funds a billion dollars in this month alone. Is that sustainable going forward. We'll get your answer very shortly. Keep it here with us. This is Mumbai. Good morning. Welcome back to the show. As you're watching the China Open which is just as you can see 40 seconds away. We're actually on better footing now and price wise two tenths of one percent. And that's telling you something from 30 minutes back when a lot of these markets were trading sideways we did light volumes ahead of a Jackson hole. Yvonne. You know we're talking. Right. There's a lot of things whether there's earnings obviously and this is global slowdown that's really showing up in global data. Yeah. And it seems like you know at least for now when it comes to the earnings picture in China we're not quite seeing that or maybe just the expectations are just too low. So we are seeing quite a bit moves here when it comes to some of these individual moves here in the markets in China. Also of course we're looking at some key levels when it comes to the HSA. As Dave had mentioned and even when it comes to the outflow story right as MO up a flight from Sydney was saying foreign investors are just not getting back into these Chinese markets. In fact when it comes to what they offloaded on Tuesday one point three billion dollars worth of a shares yesterday. That's the lowest we've seen since mid July or so. But at least today decent gains here. We're just about a fraction higher here about to 1 percent. And the Shanghai CSI 300. As I mentioned about Hang Seng we're at about nineteen thousand five hundred. We're about a hundred and fifty points. So maybe within one percent lower. We're going to break those march of those May lows. And then at that point we're heading back to the March lows for Hong Kong. Typhoon watch in particular here of course. If we do in fact see a typhoon eight that's really going to lead to a lot of I guess I am not much really clarity here on what we're gonna do and deal with when it comes to Jackson Hole and head of that speech on Friday as well. If you think about the dollar moves though we were talking about how the strength of the dollar is really hard to go against the greenback here. So we are seeing some weakness across the board when it comes to Asia affects JT DAX are watching earnings. These are all the beats I have to say. So earnings reaction quite a show. We're seeing a drop of 4 percent. But these were all actually better than expected. Datacom up two and a half percent paying on insurance capital as well all seeing some gains of 1 percent. And then you have the misses right. If you take a look at when it comes to the Eevee makers X Pung is when they were watching out for as well they missed when it comes to the guidance. So X funds down some ten point three percent. We're seeing kind of a bit of a catch down story here when it comes to Li Auto some of these Eevee makers I'm gonna steal on way. Consider some of the downgrades that we saw from HSBC here. Eight shares for ongoing steel cut to reduce price target of to 20. Now Dave those are really really bad reactions there. Right. We'll revisit some of these movers in just a moment. Substantial moves. In the meantime we're turning our attention now to Thailand daring about 90 minutes. We get of course this start of catch market trade in Bangkok. Our co-anchor Haslinda Amin is with us joining us there in fact from Bangkok there at the stock exchange of Thailand's Thailand focus events has taken away. Well that's right. It is an important meeting because this is the first gathering in three years post Covid. So it's good to be here in person. And with me it's our talent present at rather the stock exchange of Thailand. PRESIDENT Be to watch. I come back. Good to have you with us. You know we talk about the optimism in the Thai stock market a billion dollars in terms of foreign funds alone this month. I mean is that sustainable. Can that optimism persist. When you look at this inflow actually not just this month since the beginning of the year the cash has been coming out with the funds flow. It has been coming back more than 4 billion U.S. dollars already. And it due to from the fact that the economy starts to recover especially in the export sector. And you see a lot of recovery in the service sector in Thailand. And it might open. And I think we would see this as a beginning of the recovery of the Thai economy and Thai businesses. But there are big risks ahead. This is an economy that rely on an export reliant on tourism where China still observing 0 Covid tourism accounts. China becomes a 30 percent of tourism. And we have a recession pending in Europe possibly even in the US. Palin will not be buffeted from all of that thing about how the economy is that we are very diversified. Then you look at our economy. The service sector represented roughly 20 percent. Then there energy sector 20 percent. The property in construction 20 percent. And the banking sector 20 percent. So you see a lot of that was in vacation. And also when you look at the Thai economy now Thai businesses has been growing outside the country in the region on a global level. You see so many Thai listed companies doing business very BOVESPA show for Thai companies. Then in terms of supply companies are more exposed to the risks outside of the country. See if I may I would say. And when you look at the Thai economy itself it has been growing this year 3 by 3 percent from negative number of last year. And we start to see many many sectors start to recover. And interestingly the Thai economy at the moment we call it the NIKKEI recovery part of it recover. But the other the other half are still just start to recover. So to me it's more than like a. Interesting point to start to come back to the investment in Thailand. What does it mean for listings in Thailand at the moment. The listing in Thailand has been going pretty well. When you look back during the past five year we have an average of like 30 companies doing the new listing. Lovely five billion U.S. dollar new money that has been invested in the market. Last year alone 14 billion dollars of the market cap has been create in Thai stock exchange. And this year more appeals in the months ahead. That's very interesting. I think we have a really healthy flow. When you look at you can add the investment banker and they would tell you that the flow that we have been consistent and we are concentrating more on three sector nowadays. That new curve business the new normal curve the system and the small and medium sized enterprise and start up and also the falling listings. These are the three new area that we concentrate on more. Can you quantify the number of listings you're expecting for the rest of the year and how big they will be. At the moment. The IPO amount in Thailand is lovely. One play 4 billion U.S. dollar normally expect to get something like 4 to 5 billion dollar every year. Find a new fund that we can rest and we still expect the same. And the number of the people would be something around. So if the company had the moment you said I would like 10 15. Cryptocurrency is one focus area for Thailand. In fact we've heard from the finance ministry wanting the S.E.C. wanting the stock exchange even to monitor the crypto mining companies on suspicion that they are manipulating the market. Can you shed some light on that and what investigations have shown so far. This is a new area that we need to look into because the misuse of this crypto currency mining is to me we need to disclose more information about that because the expected return on all those investment are still very uncertain. So we need to get the company to do more disclosure on the information that they're in there. So they have what would be the pocket portion of the business that depend on this new type of venture. What's your view on the fallout in the crypto space. Pardon me. What's your view on the fallout in the crypto space. We're seeing the likes of bitcoin theory and slumping in a huge way. Cryptocurrency business is very new and a lot of thing hasn't been completely there yet. For example the rule liquid. An investor protection there. Way to verify all the good. The potential of this investment. So I would say that that certainly will be volatility that will come up in the investment. Before we let you go could back on exchanges globally under a lot of pressure. When it comes to sustainability how are you ensuring that Thai companies are going green. For us the sustainability concept each company should look into it because it's suitable and it's meaningful. Those are the two concepts that we discussed with our real estate company. That's it. You would think doing sustainability is very meaningful and very suitable for your business. The degree could be different but this is a way that we work with them on how they can make the report the data. How can they get the investor and analyst to access that out there that easily and have the product on these sustainably the listed company. Those are the things that we view provide the total value chain of the way that they can create value from their activities. John Tucker good to have you with us and thanks for having us back on Friday to watch our president at a change of Tallinn of course. Von you may not know this but come back on is serving his second term. Second four year term at the ACTU. All right. Congratulations to him. All right. Great interview there has. Go Vonnie Quinn now. She's in New York with your first news. Hasn't. And Yvonne and David thank you. Directors two of the Fed's 12 regional branches favorite a 100 basis point increase in the discount rate in July. Minutes show the same. Louis on Minneapolis Banks voted on July 14th for a bigger hike from the 75 basis points that was deliberate. Discount rate votes by regional Fed directors can be symbolically important as a sign of hawkishness on the separate benchmark funds rate. The U.S. plans to announce three billion dollars in additional arms to Ukraine as the nation marks its Independence Day. That would be the largest single installment of U.S. security assistance since Russia's invasion six months ago. Germany is also said to be finalizing a shipment of additional weapons and ammunition worth more than 500 million euros. A Pakistan court has asked former prime minister Imran Khan to appear before it. Next week the court will review whether remarks Khan made at a public rally about the government merit a contempt of court case. The political drama threatens to undermine Pakistan's quest to convince the IMF to release at one point two billion dollar loan. Global news 24 hours a day on air and no Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg David. Thank you. Just ahead we'll talk about this latest drought there and secretly a new crisis for the Chinese president. Here in a key political year certainly this time brought on by this again power shortage because of the lack of water. That will bring you the latest on this heat wave that's going on on the mainland. This is Bloomberg. Right. Welcome back. So we'll get you an update on this weather and this heat wave that's taking place right at about Sichuan Province of course in yellow there. Central China now. So what's happening there is obviously record high temperatures are above normal temperatures. It looks like this. You have your 30 day 30 year average. That's the next graphic up. You have the actual temperature which is obviously well above the 30 year average. Change the boards please. Thank you. There we go. We are expecting that to dip to below the average. But as you can see towards the right side of your screens. Then again move up and still essentially see a heat wave there. So this is not over yet. It really isn't. Let's bring in Asia energy reporter Dan Murtaugh. He is sitting in a cool Beijing studio now. But he was certainly around that area and really just kind of on weather watch there. And Dan can you just tell us how your trip went at all. How bad are conditions right now in the Sichuan province. Yes we went down to the RTS River last week and it was just tawdry hot. You know the temperatures were up in the 40s. You couldn't lean up against you know railings because your arms would burn. You couldn't sit down on steps near the sidewalk because here your buns would be cooking. It was brutally hot. And the young Sea River which is this massive waterway the biggest river in China. It was just shrunken by the drought there. You could see that the banks exposed for you know dozens of meters eating into the middle of the river. I say it's pretty rough like that. Like David said the weather is going to get a little bit cooler soon but it can't come soon enough. Yeah. So talk to us about what you saw as far. So that's a temperature and there's obviously the energy crisis and some of the shutdowns. And also I mean it's not just there right. There are reports in Shanghai for example where there you know they did not turn on the lights on the button. You know that very nice light show that they have there every evening. So just help us understand that now. Yeah. So China is the world's biggest hydropower generator. The Yangtze River is home to massive dams including the Three Gorges the biggest power plant in the world. And the river levels are so low and the amount of rain draining into it is so small that a lot of these power plants have had to really like go down to minimum operations. That means that Sichuan province which is a province with about the same population as Germany has had to shut off power to almost every factory within its borders. And as you said it's spreading beyond the borders out in Wuhan where we were you know shopping malls where we're shutting lights off you. They were shutting down escalators to try to save a little bit of power in Shanghai. The skyscrapers in the Bund were shutting off. There are their exterior lights. So everybody in China has been told to sort of if you can save a little bit of power to redirect the hydropower that's left back toward Sichuan and get the province back up and running. And we've heard factories like Toyota cattle out shuttering factories there. Any kind of update on just how long these disruptions are going to last. Dan. Well the hope is that they will end by Friday. The Syrian government said midnight Friday is when they plan to end curtailments. The big two things as I said one was the big hydro power outage but the other is that air conditioning demand is sky high. And as David alluded to earlier in the next few days we're hoping that that changes as a little bit of cooler weather and a little bit of rain comes into play. And so maybe if that power demand comes down a little bit then they can get back to normal residential demand which will leave enough power leftover for factories to start ramping up again. Right. And just in terms of what the conservation efforts are if the weather does not cooperate then can we expect these to continue. And just give us a sense I guess what that might mean say for production. We just showed a graphic there of steel output which may be related or not directly related but that has been coming down. And it's also slowing economy obviously. Yeah absolutely. And this one's a major part of the supply chain for a lot of different metals and materials. It's a big producer of poly silicon which goes into solar panels of lithium chemicals which go into evey batteries of aluminum. And all of these factories are being shut or slowed at least with production lines. So the longer this goes on the more industry supply chains are affected. And you know it's yet another chance for a big supply chain disruption from China. After the country is sort of toiled through through Covid 0 and other problems all year. So this is just one more sort of hurdle as the country heads back toward its big political event this fall. Right Dana great stuff. Dan Murtaugh there energy reporting live for us. Back in a very cool office in Beijing and Dan spent a lot of years in Singapore already said it was still hotter than Singapore. That's what it was that the tough way something like your back indoors. Dan great reporting there. A quick check of his business flash headlines now. Elon Musk has an order to hand over information about potential investors in the 44 billion dollar buyout of Twitter. He is looking to cancel now. It's seen as a win for the social media company that's suing to make him consummate the deal. And the judge overruled the billionaire's objections as must his lawyers complain that Twitter is casting too wide a net. Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal is disputing claims of a former executive who claimed the social network ignored major security vulnerabilities. In an email to employees Agarwal said Peter Psycho's allegations are riddled with inconsistencies adding as Echo was fired in January for poor performance. Twitter's former security head accuse a platform of having out-of-date software and withholding information about breaches. Australia's supermarket operator Coles Group reported a 4 percent jump in full year earnings to just over seven hundred twenty six million US dollars. It's being a final dividend of thirty Aussie cents per share. That's up two cents from last year. But it's warning that inflationary pressures are impacting its expenditure base as wages rent fuel and supply chain costs increase. So me too. Well Mitsui is said to be planning a new online bank brand in the US. A Bloomberg source says a lender's Los Angeles based unit manufacturers bank will soon launch the venture to sell personal loans and other financial products under the brand name Genius Bank. Faced with weak growth prospects at home Japan's top banks are building on footholds overseas. Spice just chairman says a carrier is open to investment from external parties including other airlines. The company is seeking to raise two hundred and fifty million dollars. RJ Same declined to comment on which other airlines Spice Jet may be in discussions with but indicated an equity stake sale could be one option. The Indian carrier has suffered three straight years of losses right. Just ahead we're talking about the impact of this currency slump in China. It's really what the calculus for policymakers as they look for ways to bolster this economy and also what really been happening in the equity market. So we discussed levers available as they tried to really rebalance this Chinese economy. That's next. This is Bloomberg. All right. Welcome back to the shows here. We're talking Chinese earnings against the backdrop of really I should note markets starting to really come off. They're at that level. I just glance at the each side should now be at the lowest. It's March. I'll double check that for you. OK. Other things we're tracking earnings season. As you can see it's been largely disappointing so far. Negative as well. Forty two percent of 150 companies negative surprises at least now. As far as the positives though we have some data on the Bloomberg Markets. I'm not sure how clearly you'll see that's I'm here to point. Let's change things up please ego. That's the function and the terminal. You toggle around with it. And what you get is guys can we. Where is that. I think it's this one. Change a tad please. Right side to my producers. You guys there. No we're not. OK. We'll stay with this. Oh yeah. There we go. Thank you. No we're not. OK. Anyway here's what it is. Earnings forecasts and projections have been already lowered substantially and already at these levels. And you see that further dip. We're continuing to see a lot of those misses that we just showed you on the pie chart which I guess one tells you a lot about where this economy is really headed and just expectations around the economy. And you know is the consensus still too pessimistic given just these big names that really have delivered at least on this side of things here. But if you take a look at the reaction so far see some pretty sizable moves when it comes that earnings reaction here today. Logan Group that's I think more of the resumption of trade story here after being not trading for four months or so. But they also came out with earnings Jihye Lee calm and just force for all beats. And it really goes to show the market reaction when something actually misses. Right punk. Take a look at that 12 percent low or in the session lows right now for this stock. Barclays also just downgraded the 80 hours in the US as well. On the back of was pretty weak guidance for the third quarter. You're seeing allies even makers kind of falling in tandem as well. Yeah. Let's bring in Paul Dobson now our executive editor for Asian Markets joining us out of Singapore. Just just contextualize for us what's happening not just in the equity market but really Paul. You know the the weak earnings season is simply adding to just signs that you know a global portfolio. I guess it doesn't make a lot of sense right now to really build out the exposure to China given all the moving parts. Yeah it is looking very difficult isn't it to get excited about things and I think what might make me more striking about today really is that actually a lot of the overnight ending seemed rather encouraging at least on the surface. You know the JD dot com was showing some decent margin strength and looking across the best of it as well. Quite show also positive picking on you know not looking too bad. Maybe some concerns about cattle margins. But you know kind of on the whole it looked like we were coming into this day with a decent decent hand in front of us you know and yet down goes the market kind of 1 percent or wherever we are already. It speaks to that lack of confidence and that difficulty in getting that confidence back into the Hang Seng and into the broader Chinese equity markets. Paul thank you. Paul Dobson there on just the latest just in terms of the context and it's really not looking good. In fact just on that too we were talking about the weather and this latest headline coming through that Hong Kong is considering lifting a typhoon. Eight storm signal between 6:00 p.m. and 9 p.m. tonight. You know what that means if that continues tomorrow. We don't have a market that's open and then a market that can react to anything that happens in Jackson Hole Wyoming. Right. So not a whole lot visibility. You're seeing a side lower eight tenths of one percent more to come. Vicious. No.