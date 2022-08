00:00

This is Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East on top stories this morning fresh PMI and housing data stoke fears about the US economy. The Fed's Neel Kashkari says it's very clear that more tightening is needed. With inflation this high I'm for me. I'm in the mode of winning the air on making sure we're getting inflation down and only relax when we see compelling evidence that inflation is well on its way back down to 2 percent. Oil rallies by the most in a month as US stockpiles shrink. Adding to the tightening supply outlook after Saudi Arabia flagged a possible production cut the US will announce another three billion dollars in arms for Ukraine later. That as the country marks a tense Independence Day and six months since Russia's invasion. And we get the latest numbers from the UAE based conglomerate Majid Alpha Team. This hour the CEO worried about inflation and global economic slowdown. His answers at eight thirty a.m. on Bloomberg as it goes. 8:00 a.m. across the Emirates. Warm welcome to the show. Spooked is the word that went through my mind. The oil market just spooked. The bond markets are spooked and the equity markets remain. One could say febrile. This is the oil market. It took a royal decree to spook a 4 percent rally nay 7 percent of one juncture and then a draw down in the U.S. API data is what delivered the alpha to the oil market back above 100 dollars. In the oil market. And that is critically important to the psychology of markets of Brent has a asked his royal highness. Put the OPEC put at play. The line in the sand according to having a blast. Or just simply they prefer oil at 100 dollars. Take your choice in terms of sitting there saying supply sanctions will kick in later in the year from Russia but it won't be as bad as you think. The market thinks 3 million barrels of oil and products will come off. Now they reckon about one and a quarter. So the oil market is spooked. Then you take a look at the short end of the UK. Just listen to those words from Neel Kashkari. And it is very very evident that we are in a completely unbalance situation. We need a Volcker caressing style. So still the door is not closed to those Volcker style movements and narrative from the 1980s rates hit 20 percent unemployment went to 11 percent. What is a Volcker esque style move aka 2022. The data is slowing house sales the slowest since 2016. PMI services collapse for a second month. So again you saw this draw down on the data and a rally back in yields on the Kashkari narrative. Let me leave you with a snapshot of the equities. The question I asked myself in the car this morning was are we at a natural pause ability and natural pause. The PMI is collapsing everywhere. That is a natural response to an invective from the central banks which is raising rates and constricting money supply. Home sales are the slowest in 2016. By the way a mortgage 30 year rates in 2021 with two point six five percent 30 year rates this morning are five point six five percent. That is what takes the heat out of an economy. Juliette Saly revs it up in Singapore. Jules. Hey man. Well we are certainly still on Jackson Hole watch here too. So a little bit of caution creeping through in these markets with regional stocks down for a fifth session the longest losing streak since around June. Once again really only those energy players seeing a pickup. But it's all about the currency market as we continue to see this dollar strength. Now you did have a stronger than expected fix from the PBR PDC today suggesting that authorities are not that keen on the depreciation we've seen in the A1 nearing that two year low but still seeing the off shore you on weaker today where there is some upside is in the Korean War after that jawboning from the finance minister. It is rising after six sessions of losses and has Linda was just speaking to the Bank of Thailand governor too. And look they're saying that the tourism recovery worries them the most but there is no need for large hikes. Still seeing some weakness coming through in the Thai baht amongst EM currencies today. Let's have a look at what we're seeing in Hong Kong too because this is one market very much under pressure. And early in the session in the morning session we actually saw it fall through that level that we've had the levels I should say of May. The next level of support really to watch for is those levels we saw in March when Beijing was forced to intervene in the market. You've got a missed by exposing really weighing on those evey battery maker companies too. And in addition to Jackson Hole as David and Glass points out Hong Kong investors need to weigh possible market disruptions including potential closures to the exchange in the remainder of the week as we have a weather warning in Hong Kong. OK Jules we will see throughout the show Juliette Saly in Singapore to the Fed speak Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari says action from the central bank is still very much needed in the fight against inflation. He spoke at a gathering at the Wharton Club of Minnesota. But inflation is 8 percent or 9 percent. We run the risk of anchoring inflation expectations and leading to very bad outcomes that would cause us to have to be very aggressive work or ask to then re anchor them. We definitely want to avoid allowing that situation to develop. So with inflation this high I am. For me I'm in the mode of winning the air on making sure we're getting inflation down. And that was after fresh data show that US business activity contracted for a second straight month in August and the current looks at the data and the rhetoric on the global slowdown. And if I look across Japan UK you asked me this momentum. I've used the word plausibility a bit of a play on plausibility but plausibility it it makes sense. It's just a question of whether this is the foothills of a deeper acceleration to the dying side. Well it certainly feels quite synchronized now minus and does feel as though it is deepening this global slowdown at least on the manufacturing side of things you mentioned there the U.S. PMI. There was particular weakness there in new orders and in hiring intentions. The hiring intentions is interesting because the U.S. jobs market has been so strong could be pointing at weakens coming down the tracks there. European factories obviously struggling under the weight of those sky high energy prices and similarly weakness in this part of the world in Asia and Australia. The services sector contracted there for the first time in seven months. So when you take it all together at least on the manufacturing side there's weakness. It's leaking over to services in some areas. It is starting to show the weight of both surging inflation and rising interest rates. And it all adds to the idea that the global economy now does seem to be slowing down at a faster pace than people expected only a few months ago. Now if you take our mind back we got a little bit more information about what was discussed at the last Fed meeting. You've got two chiefs there backing a 100 basis point hike last month. And then I've got Neel Kashkari the arched up pivoting to this narrative about you know channeling that we may need. We made a Volcker esque style responses so that this hundred basis point and bigger rate hikes is certainly not a thing consigned to the dustbin is it. They're not just knocking on their door it's been what the regional Fed officials were talking about was a hike in the discount window which isn't the Fed funds rate of course that we all talk with every day. Nonetheless the point is that those regional Fed officials they mixed with business people they mix with households. Their signal to the top in Washington was that you guys need to go and go hard. And that's why they voted for that 100 basis points move in the discount window like you mentioned. Neel Kashkari was on the dovish end of the Fed spectrum and he was considered to be one of the doves. And now he's out there saying they still have a lot of work to do and still need to go aggressively. We will of course get that fresh signal this week from Jackson Hole when Chairman Pell speaks. But let's not forget it's going to be all about us inflation and jobs which will come in September. And that will surely have a lot to say about the September decision. But I'll give it to Jan Hatzius. Really. I love it. Paul won't go all Volcker honest. So let's see what level of Volcker he delivers. And thank you very much. And to Karen in Hong Kong. And we will be live in Jackson Hole later in the week for the crucial Paul's speeches. The interviews come in through thick and fast. Kansas City Fed Philadelphia St. Lewis Cleveland and Atlanta. All lined up to speak to Bloomberg. Well the U.S. will announce another three billion dollars in arms for Ukraine later today. That is the country makes a tense Independence Day and six months since Russia's invasion. Bruce Einhorn is with me. So Bruce this is more than just symbolism in terms of the arms commitment to Ukraine from the US. Put it in context for us. Yes madness. This would be the single largest aid package for a military aid package that the U.S. has provided to Ukraine since the start of the war six months ago. It also comes a day after German Chancellor Olaf Schultz announced a German package that will total about 500 million euros. That's especially significant given that President Selenski of Ukraine has in the past been quite critical of Germany for not stepping up and doing as much as Ukraine wants in terms of providing aid. So now we're seeing that both the Americans and the Germans are making additional promises right now at the. As Ukraine prepares for a very tense Independence Day the first the first time that's happened during the war with Russia. Yesterday in New York there was a meeting of the Security Council to discuss the situation at the separate nuclear power plant the largest in Europe currently controlled by the Russians. Both the Russians and the Ukrainians accuse the other side of attacking near the plant endangering it. The U.N. has called for demilitarization of the plant. The other major development that we saw was Russia has accused Estonia of assisting the assassin of the daughter of Alexander Doogan who close who's advisor to Putin saying that Estonia allowed this assassin to cross into Estonia. There's been no evidence provided to this. Estonia has rejected the charge. The significant thing about this of course is that Estonia is a member of NATO. And so it could lead to potentially further escalation between Russia and the NATO allies as well. Certainly those flashpoints are going to be focus on aren't they. Bruce thank you very much. Bruce Einhorn with the very latest on the Ukraine war. Now there's a whistleblower on Twitter. He was fired from Twitter earlier in the year but the stock tanked nonetheless by seven and a half percent. Yes a seven point thirty two percent. His name is Peter ISE. The allegations from him as a whistleblower. He's a former executive is that there were egregious deficiencies in Twitter's defenses. This was defenses against hackers lock up lax approaches to security. Now he warned that a lot of the servers were running out of date software. But here's the real kicker and this is the issue of national security risk and interest. Roughly half the company's workforce had deep access to Twitter's controls. And this plays in many ways right into it on Musk's hands. I should just say to you that Twitter have delivered a response to these allegations from this whistleblower in regards to access and poor defenses et cetera. And this is what Twitter had to say. That what we've seen so far is a false narrative about Twitter and our privacy and data security practices that is riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies. And it lacks important context. It should also be made very clear that Zach Cook was fired in January for ineffective leadership and poor performance. But going back to part of his accusations and this is at the heart of Elon Musk's point which is what are the real number of followers and participants on Twitter. Cash bonuses of as much as 10 million dollars were tied to increasing the number of daily users Twitter prioritized growth over reducing the number of spam accounts. And that goes to the heart of the Elon Musk at pulling the rip cord on his bid for Twitter thus far. So that is the very latest twist and turn on Twitter. Let's get back to Juliette Saly. She's got the first what headlines from around the world. Jules. Manus former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak will serve a 12 year prison sentence after losing his final appeal in a trial related to the multi-billion dollar one MDMA scandal. The court ruling prevents Najib from contesting in the next general election that must be held by September 2023. He'll go down in history as the first Malaysian prime minister to be convicted and imprisoned. A Pakistani court has asked former Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear before it next week. The court will review whether remarks he made at a public rally about the government merit merit a contempt of court case. The political drama threatens to undermine Pakistan's quest to convince the IMF to release a one point two billion dollar loan. London's Gatwick Airport says it will end capacity caps this month bringing some relief to travellers. Schedule reductions at the much larger London Heathrow will continue on Monday. Heathrow's biggest carrier. British Airways removed 10000 flights there this winter. The airline is dealing with staff shortages and insufficient demand on some routes. And tributes are being paid to Julian Robertson the billionaire founder of Tiger Management who has died aged 90. Robertson became one of his generation's most successful hedge fund managers and a mentor to a wave of investors known as tiger cubs by the late 90s. His fund had 22 billion dollars in assets and annual returns averaging 32 per cent. But a wrong way bet on the yen led to losses and he closed the funds in 2000. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. This is Bloomberg minus. Thank you very much. Still ahead on the show today the CEO of that mall John Magid out for Dame Helen Prejean joins me for the earnings and the results for the first half of the year. In case you didn't realize it in his Jackson Hole this week. So let's get Max von Doors half Penny's worth on what will happen. This is Glenn Beck. I think it could be a couple of years. I mean really get through the you get to them you know mid 3s or or maybe even a little bit higher and then then you stay there. Because I think while inflation will look a lot better a year from now I think it'll still be significantly above the target. And ultimately they do want to get back down to pretty close to 2 percent. Goldman Sachs chief economist Yamaha RTS is there. We're counting down to Jackson Hole this weekend and the markets are assessing the likely pace of subsequent Fed tightening. So the latest data shows that economic activity weakening from the US to Europe and Asia and that's reinforcing the concerns that the world might tip into recession. Let's bring in Max Bond dairy CEO and founder of SMG AMC Max. I just want to lean into the narrative from young Hatzius the chief economist. We get to the mid threes and we pause there for quite a time. And the market is perhaps ill conceived that he's very resistant against rate cuts next year. Do you see as getting to the mid 3s in the first instance on rates and then settling in their. Well definitely we're going to get to at least three. Then how much higher than that will depend on inflation data and of course in terms of growth. But definitely we're going to get more hikes than what probably the market is currently expecting and definitely cuts which are going to be happening late. And that was the market now expects. And what we've seen is does this narrative that we have finally hit the peak inflation and that's very likely to have happen. Inflation is likely to come down but we're going to remain at levels much much higher than what the Fed is comfortable with with those 2 percent. You don't get it from 9 percent to 2 percent overnight before that pivot. That dovish pivot that many investors are hoping for or have been pricing over the last few weeks that's going to take longer to happen. So yes we do see the rates going to higher than 3 percent not that much higher. Anything you're on for going a quarter three and a half probably. And then we'll have to see how data reacts from there. Do you think we're the beginning of a soft or a hard landing. Home sales are slower since 2016 services the second month in a row at forty four point one. And the other I think most egregious fact of all is mortgage rates. This morning. Five point six five percent for a 30 year mortgage a year ago. That was two point six five percent. That's brutal. Absolutely well. I mean the whole point of raising rates is slowing the economy down. To bring inflation down. So undoubtedly that's going to have a negative effect on growth. A recession is very likely to happen in the US. Another question is just how deep it will go and how long it would last for. As of now it's Haidi Lun. How do you think it's a real long way it go for. How deep will it be and how long will it go for. We think it's not going to be what a major recession. We think that we're going to see probably another one or two quarters of negative growth and that's likely again to put pressure on acid valuations. But as long as the unemployment remains as low as it is now it might inspire. But as long as that unemployment number remains low that's likely to not have such a severe consequences on the overall economy as maybe previous recessions have had. So we're probably somewhere between a soft and hard I would say medium lending or we're not as bullish as saying a soft. Probably not as bearish as the heart. It's going to be a tougher times ahead but we're probably again not going to see hard recession if things remain the same. Of course there's no geopolitical increases with respect to all the risks that we're seeing. Now the argument of course is that active management. When you are actively risking the portfolios and incrementally adding to cash. So just just put some scale around that. How much more cash are you accumulating and where are you actively risking the pulling off growth stock trades. So we have actually add that rather aggressively in the month of June because we thought the correction was overdone. So at the end of June we're a roughly fully deployed. So we had no cash on on portfolios where it now been taking back that exposure over the last two weeks. We're currently sitting of course depending on risk profiles. But just to give an average around 20 to 25 percent liquidity we also have hedges in place. And the places where we've been taking profit is of course where we had add that the risk end of June which was those higher growth names and those sectors which have been overly hit even look at the large stack and they've got calves but also older semiconductors the cybersecurity space the clean renewable energy which had a very good jump. So all of those places that's where we're taking profit getting a little bit of dry powder seeing what happens in Jackson Hole seeing what happens during the month of September which statistically tends to be relatively hard and then look to deploy should there be a further correction from CAC. Now I see gas prices at the pump coming down for 70 days in a row in the United States of America. I'm looking at the oil markets which managed to trade above 100 bucks yesterday. Prince Abdullah there's been some man investing. I would say the OPEC put. You've seen oil back above one hundred dollars. That's going to be rather worrisome if that holds above this hundred dollar level for the world. Is it Max. It's definitely not great news for growth at the same time it was expected. So it wasn't likely we're going to see a big fall in oil prices maybe other commodities a little bit different. But especially in the current environment that we're living in now where energy is required and is required to date. So yes renewables it's great but it's more of a longer term kind of trade and energy provision. So when you need energy now definitely oil is one of the main places to go to the fore. It's not surprising that it remains high play. That will put additional pressure on inflation. But again hundred dollars. We have seen much more than that over the last few months. So as long as the price of oil can stabilize around current levels then that's not definitely a negative going forward. OK. And I'd say probably most the GCC would be happy with a hundred dollar oil as a rounding price. Max thank you so much for being with me this morning. The CEO and more than half pennies worth of a thought on the economic situation in the United States of America to find a R S G and seed capital. My guest on the markets plenty more ahead right here on DAYBREAK Middle East. In times of existential angst what do you want to be. Of course King Dollar at Brown Brothers Harriman. Talk about this is the dollar by the way. Coming within a whisker of the July hides in the GTA V Line before anybody that wants to pop in there and rummage around the dollar sty smile remains intact i.e. Bryan Brothers Harriman says the dollar wins in either case either a slow down in which case the dollar outperforms because that is at the least worst shirt that you want to wear. Let me just show you what is going on on the effects currency. So the dollar's up by an eighth of 1 percent. Cable still under pressure. At 1 1816 nights off the lows of yesterday J.P. Morgan private banks a 114 is eminently tradable which is where you saw it in March 2020. Absolutely within reach. If the gas prices continue to do what they're doing not on the euro ball has been rising. It's getting a little bit more expensive to hedge yourself on the downside on your dollar. Ninety nine thirty one and euro yen because we all want to channel our inner Tom Keene deep dying and have on good authority. That's what the pros look at. One thirty five. Ninety five. Quick snapshot of risk on equities. The pros look at that as well. You've got equity futures as struggling this morning just for at 8 a upside. The PMI ISE are brutal around the world. The question is is the hard landing or soft landing. Or is Max von Douri says somewhere in the middle. This is Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East. Our top stories this morning fresh PMI housing data stoke fears about the US economy. Fed Neel Kashkari says it's very clear that more tightening is needed. With inflation this high. I'm for me. I'm in the mode of winning the air on making sure we're getting inflation down and only relax when we see compelling evidence that inflation is well on its way back down to 2 percent. Oil rallies by the most in a month as U.S. stockpiles shrink. Adding to tightening supply outlook. And Saudi Arabia flagging a possible production cut. The U.S. will announce another three billion dollars in arms for Ukraine later. That as the country marks a tense Independence Day six months after Russia's invasion. We get the latest numbers from the UAE based conglomerate Majid Alpha Team in just a moment. The CEO joins me. Is he concerned about inflation. Is he concerned about a global economic slowdown. We ask about burgeoning markets are moving. Juliette Saly is there in Singapore. Jules what do we got. Well it seems investors here worried about an economic slowdown madness. We are lower for a fifth session. It's really those energy players. The only bright spot on the regional benchmark index which is lower for a fifth session. So that's the longest losing streak in around two months in particular. Weakness coming through once again in China and Hong Kong. We've been seeing a lot of sell off coming through in these Eve players the likes of Ex Fung after it missed and the Hang Seng index which is on the lunch break down by one point three per cent actually falling through the lows that we saw in May. Now those lows of March inside and remember that is when Beijing stepped in to intervene in that market. Elsewhere we are watching a broadly stronger dollar. Weigh in on some of the currencies the likes of the Thai baht the yuan which is holding at a near two year low. But have a look at the Korean one rising today up by about a tenth of one per cent. That is its first gain after six sessions of losses as we had some more verbal intervention from Korea really trying to stem the weakness that you are seeing in the one holding at that 13 year low minus. And Goldman's are slashing their estimates for foreign fun. Let's start that again. Foreign fund flow. Did you put that letter in the mail on that far. Oh I'm not doing well. A foreign fund fellow. No no no. I'll pick it up into Chinese stocks. God. That was that was made of me to write that for you. I should have said foreign capital inflow. But yes they are cutting it by around two thirds through this year citing concerns about tightening liquidity globally. They're expecting that foreign investors may minute purchase around 25 billion of Chinese shares by the trading links from Hong Kong. And the foreign net inflow to reach around sixty five billion next year. So far we've seen overseas investors net by about eight and a half billion dollars of Chinese shares this year. This according to Bloomberg data. Goldman also though expecting foreign ownership of Chinese shares to actually double by 2030. So a longer play is that you are going to continue to see momentum in this market. They're suggesting nine per cent of foreign ownership by 2030 up by about 4.5 per cent currently and also lowering their forecasts for mainland buying of Hong Kong stocks to around 50 billion. That's from an earlier estimate of around seventy five billion dollars minus. Joe thank you very much and I should be able to manage the orbit of litigation. Juliette thank you very much. Juliette Saly in Singapore. Well Majeed Alpha Team is a leading operator of shopping malls across the Middle East Africa and Central Asia. The first half results are on the tape. The company reported a 15 percent increase in revenue to 18 billion dirhams. Meanwhile there was a 73 percent increase in digital grocery retailing and a boost to the hotels along with other parts of the business. The Expo effect. What's next. CEO Alan Mirjana joins me now. Good to have you with us. Morning. Suntanned relaxed I mean preparing. You've been preparing. There's nothing to fear. I'm reading this piece of paper. The numbers are there. Everybody's got them. I know that you probably wanted to reset them. 18 percent rise in Abbott at one point nine billion. Great hotels everything. The one word that sticks out to me is steady economic recovery. Encouraging. I'm surprised it's not a more bullish set of rhetoric. Is this it restrained guidance. Well look the reality is we've been doing very well in terms of recoveries in the region and in the area in particular. And we've seen excellent. I would say excellent prospects that are materializing last year and this year continues. This being said I think we need to be extremely prudent about what's happening around us. We're not in a world where things are rosy. We are in a word that is in the most difficult times ever. We have inflation that will find it very difficult to muster globally. And we have very worrying signs on inflation and what it means in terms of cost of money. We're also seeing supply chain issues worsening of getting better. So in reality it is. And we don't see any solution in the horizon. So this part of the world has been doing well. It is young. It is vibrant. There are I think much more fiscal capabilities that are here and headroom. But the reality is we need to brace for what's coming. OK. I think that's a very measured and restrained way. But let's take a little bit deeper. The inflation. Are you. How are you dealing with inflation whereas it must manifest in the business. Is it in your energy cost. Is it in your wage. But where is inflation on the input side first of all in the business. So it's geographically we're seeing less impact in the US Saudi Arabia than we've seen elsewhere. So that's number one. Because there is more headroom to deal with it than I think governments India and Saudi Arabia are doing much more in terms of reining in inflation. That's number one. Number two we're seeing it across the board whether it's about costs rising energy construction costs or food. So we're seeing inflation manifest across the board. We've been actually trying to rein it in for a very long time. This is not new but we've seen those inflation puddles on. So we started to pass it on. We have been in for about a year plus and now we're starting to pass it on in a measured way as much as possible. Beef up measured for me. I mean are you passing on 5 percent passing on double digit inflation increases across. Well I would say on grocery for example we've got some items where you have caps and these caps. I agree with governments across the board and some others where we don't have caps. But what we don't want to be in a situation whereby we are unable to provide certain items because of inability to pass on inflation. But I have to say conversation with governments have been constructive. Any sign this cause inflation has arrived. We just got the data the other day. We're up in the seventh. It's arriving. Michael Barr is more expensive my delivery food is more expensive etc. And a I am I'm not saying I'm feeling a desperate pinch but I am noticing it. So is the basket size getting smaller. Is there any incremental change in the grocery business. First of all deal with that. We've seen people shopping more shopping less every time. So average basket is definitely getting smaller. It's shrinking on the retail side. China Japan still not back home. Much of our I suppose restraint is not on on a full recovery for you in the mild. Is that a headwind out to the mall. Business is actually doing well. The biggest issue and tourism is doing well. So that's fueling it. Definitely the biggest issue that we need to face is supply chain. You said it's getting worse. Were in high. Well the number of things one is it's actually manifesting itself in sectors that were not there before. I think that's important. Construction is very important. But we're seeing some offset in terms of projects being canceled delayed that he looked at etc etc.. And the other thing thing is I say general supply chain issues across the board. So delays for supply are now at least doubled if not more. So we need to actually we need to think forward which is in fact our working capital. But that's something we're managing. What about the rents in the mall. I mean the malls are beautiful they're full. They're absolutely chock a block. But how the rents are rents going up 5 percent 10 percent. What are you getting there. Any space is there any space available left in your models. Not fast enough. I think if you look at rents aren't going up fast enough. No space are out. Rents are no good. That's not coming back fast enough. If you compare them to actually sales you see that says that about 21 percent up. But actually rents are not yet following following that. But that is always a given. It's a very measured conversation from me this morning. It's sort of almost like words of restraint. Don't get too excited. Are you delaying any project expansion or you still manage. I'm fully engaged in all my expansion projects. I'm not moderating at all. We're not we're not delaying any project expansion would look. Very carefully in order to make sure that we owe most of the cost especially before big construction project going forward. So more conversation more in-depth conversations with our partners in order to make sure that you don't have surprises down the line. When will you complete your project inside to sell these announced for end of 20 25. Bet on that. And the month. Exactly. The month are not clear. And this is ongoing support schedule. And obviously look the single biggest economic lever yourself and emirates in this economy. You know when you squeak the winds of this economy change. What about succession within Magid Alpha team. What can you what can you update us on that. Has there been any shift in terms of the succession strategy succession happen. Mr. Mosher unfortunately passed away in December 20 21 and succession happened. His family are now owners of the group. It's business as usual family. Is it is that harmonious succession. Well its succession like any other. The family is actually extremely committed to the stability of the company. And we're working together in that in that transition. It happened well it took place. And basically the business as usual and you can see the results now and the results are very self evident. Everything's for sale in the UK at the moment from sulk to your water. Part of Magid of the team is actively being looked down for an IPO. Realistically Allah is the one story anybody cares about in your business. So which part of the business is it that can realistically be IPO and when none none is realistically now being looked for in my view. If there's anything will announce it. As always he always asked me this question. It's a valid question but it's not a question. It's a very fair question. So I'm not there yet. How are the penguins. They're doing much better. OK. He invites hardly gambit. The Penguins doesn't invite me. And Allan thank you very much. Jonny they're not looking to IPO anything within the match at all for team family. Plenty more ahead on DAYBREAK Middle East. This is Rebecca. Like short of the emperor's palace in Tokyo and the prime minister a that is announcing to reporters Japan will ease some of its border related controls related to the pandemic. So again this is at building incrementally on the Asian stepping Asian nations stepping back from some of the most restrictive border controls either. OK we'll keep an eye on that story to the SBT Thailand focus event. It's under way. It's in Bangkok. Haslinda Amin is that forces on the ground with the CEO of one of the world's leading food producers. Has Linda. Good morning. Good afternoon. Hey man good morning. An important conversation because food prices have remained elevated contributing to inflation of course. The other important thing is that food is my favorite topic. Let's delve more across it. But don't press. The CEO of CPI Foods is here with me. Good to have you with us. Good procedure. We talk about elevated food prices. Will they persist. When can we expect food prices to eventually ease the food prices. I guess that you know it depends on the raw material of the corn and everything's. So we believe that due to the high price right now it's extremely very high on the corn plate and everything that like it pushing on the meat price going high. And then from the meat pies go back to the you know delayed it to eat do what they did to cook food. It's all going up. So I believe that you know it would take a year and two year through an off to pay to be more reasonable at least. A it applies. It may be limited to the Ukraine U.S. and whether they can go back growing their food and then export the country. That would be helping depress her going down significantly. Is there a sense of how much fruit prices will rise. Do you see an increase of 5 percent 10 percent from here or the price increase. Actually now more than 5 to 10 percent is maybe 10 and 10 apply now. And that would be the price in policing. Know you've benefited from very high prices in markets like China Vietnam as well as Thailand. Do you see that persisting and how are the supply chains looking right now. These supply chain is the availability of the meat pie. Meat is reducing its budget on the supply business partially merely because that is if these things that happened it would take a half a year before you know DiNardo to leave Covid from the F and also would you know confident that the family would have to coming back to Lafayette Park again. It would take some time. And also the the would be mine. You know I think the states are probably getting better. So now it is a bit more demand on the meat size that the price increase on that part. You have a significant presence in Europe with Europe expected to go into recession. Would you have to relook review your projections for that market. The European will change our strategy a bit more. You know is that up exporting our fresh meat to a European country. I think they would have the limitation right now due to us to at in European country. So now before undercooked food is stepped up law material you know that would that be bad moral value added for us as well. So what does that mean for you for your earnings though. I mean it's getting better. Actually if you look in country now instead of meat we export the lady to eat a fruit last year. Actually this year actually we got 20 percent into that area into the European country. You've been expanding. In fact now you have a presence in Turkey. How is the market doing in Turkey. Is is it improving a bit more. But the one that we are focused more on is actually you know. NIKKEI German and then at a new country that we have been expanding for the past five year. And the platform is Vonnie Quinn. It's a Filipino figure to have so many people in that country. So we would focus more and more in the Philippines in the future. Right. What are the risks to your business right now. I mean you talk about focusing on Germany for instance. It is yet an economy that's undergoing a lot of challenges. The days are challenging and also somewhat because we export the poor down here to Germany then we believe that due to the ISE ISE Gas state and others in German exporting from here would be more competitive. Farm farm from the point of view of us exporting our product from Thailand to two gentlemen and to UK as part of your new strategy and as part of your growth strategy you've gone into plant based meat. What kind of demand are you anticipating. Which markets will drive that growth. Oh we certainly are from Asia. You know we said that we would have to make a confident in the Asia market first. We have been launching our product in Thailand which is where liquid outcome is about 50 percent CAC now in Thailand. And they also expand to like Singapore Hong Kong. We have B and we plan that this year with the end of this year. We should be able to go to Japan and European country. We have been discussing it so minimally told already both in European country in Japan and hopefully you know we can spot a big thing in new ethnic compress it. We've been talking about a king dollar. How have you been impacted by the very strong dollar which may remain as such elevated levels for quite some time. Yeah that strong dollar is is luckily a liquid and that where we have to import export together this. A lot and we have. It would not impact that much in our live performance but somehow maybe putting the delete part it may impact of cutting performance only. But Leo CAC performance. Just one final question before we go. Of course we're assessing the state of the Thai economy here at this conference. Are you. A feat. Could perhaps the government do better than the projected two and a half percent growth for the year actually. Oh I believe it. I want Goldman doing quite a good job in the past in the past year. They call it today and they do a really good job. And still you know mid-market this is very where we get by. What Thai people really say from the Covid. And I do hope that that's how you couldn't be coming back with it if you did. Well yes I heard that it's coming back significant more hopefully by the number that they're talking about. You know they would maybe least like 2 million people at the end of the December and next year hopefully they come like 4 million before what it had been before. Good for said. Thank you so much for your time today. Said when Dong Presser their CEO of ACP Foods of course. This is one company that is controlled by the richest family here in Thailand minus for now handing it back to you. As in the thank you very much great insight that in terms of what's going on for the producers of the world has led onto in Bangkok more across the shelves right here on Bloomberg Quicktake. Today after Bank of Israel raised its rates by the most in almost two decades a key member the Monetary Policy Committee told Bloomberg that the central bank will remain on an aggressive posture. Foxman is in Doha for us today. Tracking the story. So some pretty hawkish statements from the deputy central bank governor. That's right. Andrew a beer giving a great interview to our colleague Daniel Avis and his message curb inflation. Now rather than face pay the price later is that's what he told Daniel Avis and essentially discussing the idea of front loading rate hikes. More coming in the next couple of months even after this a 75 basis point hike we saw earlier this week. And so a quicker tightening cycle rather than a long drawn out one. Mind you this is already the longest tightening cycle we've seen since at least 2008. But it gives credence to projections like the one we heard from Citi after the actions on Monday that we're going to get large rate hikes. Still to come 75 basis points. Next decision in October and also in November is their projection. We did hear from the deputy central governor about when exactly he expects inflation to come down. He says he doesn't see a significant decrease until the end of 2022. But you know good to know that those would come down prices would come down by the end of 2022 a little bit not necessarily waiting into 2023 minus. Carter Energy in several major solar contracts. What are the details there. Among. Yeah to engineering procurement and construction contracts APC contracts going to Samsung S.A. the GO solar plants will generate a hundred and seventy five megawatts of renewable electricity that will double cutter's capacity for renewable electricity over the next couple of years. I point this out because the big question here has been what happens after the World Cup. What happens come 2023. Whereas the investment going to come from one of the key places a lot of people have been talking to me about is the capacity for renewable energy potentially making the grid power all and more energy efficient. So we're starting to seemingly see some impetus towards this renewable energy push. Question mark remains. Are there more deals ahead. Because this deal you know Wall it's not a massive size does indicate at least the desire to push more into the solar space to the renewable space. And let's just touch on Iraq briefly because it appears to be escalating political crisis escalating. What is the latest. Is it all started with protests last month outside of parliament by supporters of Muqtada al Sadr an important Shia cleric who won the most votes in last year's election but couldn't form a government. Now those protests appear to be escalating moved moving to outside the Supreme Judicial Council. Supporters calling for a dissolution of parliament. And for the chief of that council to resign. One of the questions we've been asking as we discussed this crisis is what impact does it have on markets. Does it have any notable tangible impact. And I would point you to an Iraq that's already producing less than the OPEC's quotas and the fact that political crises have been to blame in part for the reason we haven't seen oil majors continue doing business there. We've seen Exxon and Shell sell their stakes in the last couple of years. Lukoil and BP have already said they want to as well. So if you continue having these political crises even if you don't have violence which is the true fear here you may still see an effect on the Iraq's long term production of oil. BNSF for example coming out and saying they think it's highly unlikely that Iraq will produce these six million barrels per day target that it's targeting for 2027 just given everything that's going on in the country right now. OK so long as you say that under production by a number of OPEC members is a big big issue when it comes to the that thin buffer that they have in terms of excesses. Samantha thank you very much. Simone Foxman NASDAQ Financial Center in Doha. Now if you gorged in this summer of Love rally hopefully did it in tech because the hedge funds did. This is what beautiful story. Goldman Sachs have looked at some of the major hedge funds out there. They've loaded up on Mac attack. This is NYSE by the way hedge funds. The average weight in mag attack not the top 10 positions is up by 70 percent in tech. And they've switch Amazon as their alpha over Microsoft. I mean Amazon up 26 percent in the last quarter. They've been loading up on video. Apple. Lanston and Tesla is tech still king as bonds trade through 3 percent on 10 year paper.