00:00

Good morning from Bloomberg's Middle East headquarters in Dubai. On Manus Cranny this is DAYBREAK here with the stories that set your agenda. A call for control. The feds Neel Kashkari says the central bank will need to maintain tight monetary conditions as global economic data signal a growing recession concerns cautious moves. U.S. futures are lower but the dollar funds as investors look ahead to the Fed governors policy indications at Jackson Hole filling the gas gap. German Chancellor Schultz taps that quote boundless potential of hydrocarbon imports from Canada in a deal with Prime Minister Trudeau but still needs a short term solution for the gas crisis as it just goes. A dam across the Emirates. Warm welcome to the show with Appear Mei's floundering. You need to ask yourself whether this is a natural plausibility moment in growth or whether there is something much more malevolent and sinister a bind in the equity market. S & P 500 down slightly this morning. Time man at the 1 percent U.S. home sales the slowest since 2016. P.M ISE tank in the US on the services side. And mortgage rates in the United States of America are now five point six five percent a year ago. In January there were two point sixty five percent. NASDAQ is down an 8 to 1 percent. As hedge funds load up on mega tech in the second quarter DAX down by four tenths of one percent. Yes you may have a gas deal for three to four years time but nothing for this winter when there will be outages and caps and your stocks 50 down by an eighth of 1 percent as the p.m. ISE really do disappoint around Europe. High malevolent is that. Let me show you what's going on with the underbelly of risk across the assets. You've got years rising Kashkari at channeling rhetoric that we may need a Volcker esque style response mechanism to unanchored inflation if that's what we get. And that's quite disconcerting for the bond markets. Short end of the carve up this morning in you three point three zero. Brent died by four tenths of one percent. The euro dollar still sub parity and cable at 118. J.P. Morgan say 114 could be on the way if those gas prices keep getting out of control. So we're not an affirmative risk off narrative. There's an oxymoron for you instantly created. Let's get to the team. And the current is in Hong Kong. Neel Kashkari comments off for him to digest and the global economic downturn. They're good. Janan is with me from Berlin with the very latest on the German gas crisis. Jules as ever is in Singapore pulling it all together with currency moves and equity at convulsing. Let's get first of all to the Fed speak. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari says action from the U.S. Central Bank is still very much needed in the fight against inflation. That comes as first data showed business activity in America continuing to contract for the second straight month in August. Bloomberg's chief Asia economics correspondent Enda Curran is with me now. So the data is certainly something to worry about because it's building on the dying side. And I would say Kashkari talking about a completely unbalanced situation shows. We have miles to go before we sleep at the Fed. Miles to go miles Cush Kerry's comments were as hawkish as could be. He warned about inflation expectations becoming on UNGUARDED. He said the current situation is unacceptable. He explicitly said they want to avoid a Volcker type situation whereby the Fed really has to aggressively hike rates but it pays to. Former chairman Paul Volcker did. So he used his point was that to have to go hard and go hard now. The reason his comments are also significant is because of course Kashkari was something of a dove on the Fed. And it shows you how far I have traveled now in terms of the fact that he's become one. I RTS joined the hawkish side of things. He made those comments. By the way as you mentioned we are getting signs of softening in the broader economy in the U.S. on the manufacturing side of things. Signs are clear signs of weakness in new orders and in employment there. But nonetheless Kashkari is on the hawkish side. We'll have to see. Now Chairman Pile cements that hawkish message with his speech on Friday. And and in terms of the rest of the global recession watch you've got Japan the U.K. the U.S. I mean there is this cacophony of data that's coming. Do you think that's enough to cause some kind of temperance in language at Jackson Hole this weekend. It's a big question. It's clearly globally data is in sync in terms of its slowdown. We're seeing that in obviously in European manufacturing sector being hammered by energy prices obviously in Asia. China's leading this slowdown but weakness in Japan weakness in Australian services by the way contracting for the first time in seven months. So when you take it all together you'd have to say wait a minute this global economy is certainly buckling under the weight of both inflation and of course rising interest rates. The thing is though even with some hints of inflation peaking different economies the broad story remains that inflation remains very high. Be it the US or beat on it or else. So you'd imagine just as Kashkari said the Fed officials will remain determined to keep raising rates until they get inflation back down to Target. In fact Kashkari made that very point. They can't stop until you get inflation back down to 2 percent. That surely indicates interest rates have a long way to go. That will be just for the Fed. It will be for the rest of the world too. And it does suggest that the slowdown in global growth still has a way to go to. Well of course that's got an impact on what unemployment rate you're going to tolerate. We put that question to a Nobel laureate in just under 20 minutes. And thank you very much. And a current with the very latest. Our Asia economics correspondent the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the German Chancellor Schultz signed a five year hydrocarbon deal on Tuesday. The green energy agreement was inked on Schultz's final day of a three day visit to Canada. Bill Gates Yanan is our Berlin bureau chief. She joins me now. Good to have you with me. So the detail on this. It's a long term solution to a short term severe issue isn't it. Yes exactly. I mean Germany is basically forced to undergo a massive transformation in its energy policy. And Germany will. And that is clear. Always remain an import of energy. So it's now looking for long term as well as short term solution. The deal struck yesterday is clearly a long term solution which is a CO2 neutral. And it is looking for getting green energy a green hydrogen to to the country. And two German companies seeking relief from the gas levy. Who are they. What do we know. Well there are a few companies which have actually applied for the surcharge and basically be a beneficiary of the surcharge is it. Altogether 12 companies. But really if you look at the amount which is going to Juniper and and and Gazprom Gas Romania a subsidiary wind gusts you will see that really these are the main companies which are hit by the cutback from from Russia. They had actually not such a long term contract. They actually had to buy gas at the spot market. So therefore they are getting all was 92 percent off the whole surcharge. It's great to have you with me this one and that is better Yen and Berlin bureau chief with the very latest on Schultz's trip to Canada. So investors in Asia are showing caution ahead of the Jackson Hole Pommy symposium. Let's get to Juliette Saly. She's in Singapore. I know the currencies are moving. Jobs will come to that in a moment. But we've got some of the big highs as we know that they've slashed their exposure to China and Asia. Yeah absolutely matter. Manus and the China story just keeps getting worse doesn't it. Now we've got the enterprises index that China falling by around 3 percent in the last 10 minutes or so. That's its biggest drop since May. But overall we are just seeing this risk off tone across Asian equities lower for a fifth session in a row. That is the longest losing streak in around two months. We were talking yesterday about that index getting towards that two year low as well. When it comes to the China story as you say every day there is another bearish call on China and the property market very much in focus. Once again even though we had that amount of stimulus coming through from authorities earlier in the week. You had today one of the developers Logan in Hong Kong plunging by almost 60 per cent. So just continuing to show how much of a worry a lot of these companies have. That's weighing in on the Hang Seng property index and the NIKKEI look coming back a little from some of its earlier lows. That's after we heard from Prime Minister Kishida in the last 20 minutes or so saying they are going to scrap PCR tests for incoming arrival. So just really trying to make it a little bit easier to get into Japan minus. And Jules in terms of the currency move I saw Mohamed El-Erian put out on Twitter. Yes. You know at any other time we would have been scraping you know nail scraping going currency devaluation beggar thy neighbor. But the yuan has had some pretty punchy moves. Talk us through. Yeah absolutely. You can't hold any of that two year low. You did have a stronger fix coming through from the PBR say today so does that suggest that they're not that happy with the weakness that you have seen in the Chinese currency. But of course it's very much a balancing act when they're trying to stimulate the economy to certainly a weaker one today off by about a quarter of one percent. And when you look at the overall risk barometer ahead of Jackson Hole you seeing the Aussie sell off against the yen to where there is a bright spot is in the South Korean one that is rising after six sessions of losses. More jawboning coming through from authorities from the South Korean finance minister there. And then Haslinda Amin was speaking to the Bank of Thailand governor to about the risk to the Thai economy. They're certainly very much worried that if you don't see the pickup in tourism that's going to dent that economy. But they say the pace of rate hikes in Thailand is okay for now. The Thai baht though down about a quarter of one per cent against the dollar. So among the laggards in IMF ex as we see once again the dollar in focus ahead of Jackson Hole minus. OK. Jill thank you so much. Great work. Let's keep an eye on that on the Aussie crosses. I know that's close to your heart Juliette Saly that with the very latest on currencies and markets. Now when it comes to a disgruntled employee who was fired earlier this year he's turned whistleblower. His name is Peter Zuko and he's at Twitter. Stopped on seven and half percent yesterday. Why. Well Smudge as he is more colloquially known within the company on Mudge I should say. This is the accusations egregious deficiencies in Twitter's defences to hackers and the lax approaches to security. He also warned that the servers were running on ISE of data software and cash bonuses were being paid as much as 10 billion dollars tied to increasing the number of daily users. That is what was paramount for Twitter. Now the other major point in this whistleblower's accusations which has caught the national security at risk is that roughly half according to the these claims half the company's workforce. Had deep access to Twitter's controls and this goes to the heart of the issue of Elon Musk in terms of that but building. Exactly. I want to show you Twitter's response because it is important to say A that Peter Zlatko. These are allegations from him. He was fired in January for ineffective leadership and poor performance. And this is what tweet I have to say in response to these whistleblower accusations. What we've seen so far is a false narrative by Twitter and our privacy and data security practices that is riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies. And it lacks important context. And I can also tell you in subsequent to that the CEO of Twitter Patrick Aggro Wall is on the tape as saying we have a new story right now. Go to your Twitter ticker. The CEO says the complaint will make employees work harder. And he goes on to talk about this individual who was let go. I know that all of you will take a lot of pride of your work and work together in the values that guide us. And we will pursue all passed to defend our integrity and that of the company to set the record straight. So this one will run. It will certainly embolden Elon Musk in regard to his defense by the truth and reconciliation so to speak in terms of the number of people actually genuinely using Twitter on a daily basis. Feel free to follow me. I'm open to anybody literally. Let's take a look at some of the things the markets will be looking at putting up my Twitter account 1 3 p.m. U.K. time. We're going to be seeing the U.S. data hit the tape. Durable goods orders on the back of those PMI ISE yesterday. It's gonna be closely focused on the manufacturing side 330. The EIA releases its weekly oil inventory report. Big draw down yesterday. That's what shuffle the market higher by 4 percent later in the day. We're gonna get reports from in video raw Royal Bank of Canada and sales force also today. Today is a very historic day in Ukraine celebrating Independence Day. That coincides with the six month mark of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Coming up in the show I've got the CFO Fabiano Fidelis. She joins me on markets. Plus we'll speak to some of the finest economic minds are that we have three Nobel laureates joining the Bloomberg family this morning beginning with the 2010 winner. Christoph disagrees. He joins me later this hour right here on Bloomberg. I think it could be a couple of years. I mean really get to the you get to them you know mid threes or or maybe even a little bit higher and then then you stay there. Because I think while inflation will look a lot better a year from now I think it'll still be significantly above the target. And ultimately they do want to get back down to pretty close to 2 percent. Comments ISE chief economist at Young Hatzius with the bimbo team. Joining me now is Fabiano Fidelis CIO for Equities a multi asset strategy at MGM. Fabiano. Great to have you with me. So let's jump off with young Hatzius proposition mid threes. That's not outrageous. I'm looking at what three point seven five. And then we drift. We started like hold in the mid 3s. Do you see that as an evolution of Fed policy of wanting. Good morning man. Well certainly what I don't see is that the Fed will raise rates and then will immediately start Covid it wouldn't make much sense. Now that doesn't mean that it will not happen because the Fed has surprised before but it really wouldn't make much sense in terms of the impact that it would have on risk assets. So the truth is that yeah most likely we're going to have a two and a half between three quarters stop sometime in the first half of next year depending on the data with all data dependent including the Mr. Powell and then Chairman Powell. And then we will probably stay there for a while until we feel more comfortable with what happens to inflation. So I set myself a what's up last night because it can I tend to forget great moments of divinity. Well they're not great moments. They're just moments of thought. U.S. home sales are the slowest since early 2016. P.M ISE slapped on services around the world. You have a similar story which then made me begin to think the trajectory for rates even though Kashkari talks about we need something Volcker asks Does the data from yesterday create a lower run rate on rate hikes. Fifties and twenty fives versus hundreds and seventy fives in your mind. You know the data from yesterday. First and foremost was particularly interesting because you saw that the reaction on markets was particularly lukewarm in markets. Equity markets in the US didn't go up thinking that this would change the mind of the Fed and didn't come down because they saw that the data was far too bad. It means that markets have their eyes peeled on what Chairman Powell is going to say on Friday in Jackson Hole. I don't think this is going to change the resolve of a Fed. The Fed is really looking at inflation particularly core inflation. If anything when you saw the latest data on inflation and the market took it very positively you would have looked at core inflation. You realize that the Fed was still looking at that pressure is still there wage side service side shelter aside and therefore they will continue with their prices 50 75. That's probably Detroit's. OK let the market gorged on equity risk. We thought inflation would pick the Fed would blink and so hedge funds gorged on big tech. This is in the TV library for anybody. This is a Goldman Sachs narrative this morning. Hedge funds loaded up a mega tech. They're using the N Y Fang index relative the S & P 500 in the summer of love so to speak. Did you gorge did you feast on equity or did you shave risk because you thought. Now I'll take I'll take this as an opportunity to trim back and build cash. Actually if you remember we started the summer of love as you define it with a equal to equal weight to overweight position in equities and we were really much more focused on the stock and using credit risk. More recently about a week ago from our multi US strategies we've actually started to take some profit out of our equity positions and moving them back consistently to a more neutral stance. That's because we think that markets will probably retrace the low points that we've seen in June and July and exuberance that we have witnessed in the last few weeks or so is probably destined to taper off. We don't see much more than that in terms of a downside at this point hence the close to neutral position. But we do feel that there is a retracement to come. And then we were just chatting in the break and you said of course you've seen some performance in emerging markets relative let's say on a relative basis to the US where was the standout for you. And I ask everybody these days. How are you doing. Are you living with a China. Does that fit into your E.M. basket or does that live on its own in splendid isolation to channel to challenge Israeli to the E.M. question. First of all where stood out. If you look at your markets for once the global equity markets have shown that the asset class is not homogeneous. You've seen markets such as India such as Indonesia such as Brazil doing far better than even the S & P 500. Some of it is due to exposure to the commodity overall asset class but some of it is just due to the fact that these are markets that have already taken actions when it came to to to working against inflation an increase in rates. And there is a certain stability that we haven't seen for example at the time of the taper tantrum. So I would say that that is a stand out to me. You also have to define emerging markets if you define them as the 20 of markets with the amnesty. I am in equities. They actually have done fairly well. Most of them or many of them if you're looking at the broader frontier market indexes that obviously is a much weaker cohort. So there is quite some interesting places to pick from. At what level if at all Fabiano does currency play into your your discussion with the team. And I ask that question because you've got some significant moves haven't you. From yuan depreciating to euro breaking parity starting getting crushed and the dollar. There is no sign at the moment of dollar exhaustion to just contextualize foreign exchange within the dynamic of equity. Everybody else says oh no I never look at affects when I'm work when I'm putting the contract together. But is that the same for you. Man you really cannot separate equity investments from a in fixed income investments from SFX and end of trends that you see that is also why we're really looking at stock at Justin Trudeau. We're very careful with our positioning and we are looking at companies that don't really not really affected by large moves in currencies. What are the things that you've seen for example in emerging markets is that most currencies how rude but not have dramatic moves that you've seen. And again these are not front your markets but with large emerging market 17 day large moves that we've had in the past. If anything the euro the departing had large moves themselves. So you really cannot separate that. I just want to briefly briefly touch on German power is the equivalent of a thousand dollars a barrel. It's the equivalent of a thousand dollars a barrel. High paradise the state is European equity markets facing in the backwater briefly. We were concerned about the macro side of Europe just like the new markets are going to be impacted. Don't forget that a lot of the European markets is also awkward facing and obviously a weaker euro is going to help many of these companies. But we're definitely concerned about consumer demand within Europe and also the possibility of power cuts that will affect industrial production. Fabiano thank you so much. European power is equal to a thousand dollars a barrel. Gruesome. Fabiano Fidelis CIO for equities multifaceted strategy and strategy at G. Coming up throughout the morning we're going to speak to some of the finest economic minds there on with three Nobel laureates joining the Glenn Beck team with the winner of 2010. Christopher this reads. He joins me in just a few moments right here on GLENN BECK. Is Bloomberg Daybreak Europe from Dubai with me Manus Cranny 9 moments of great existential angst. I used to hide under the desk when I had an IRA but maybe a more appropriate thing to do is to be long of the dollar. It's foolish to fight the dollar's dominance. I'm not as pervasive. Euro Still Sub Parity Cable 118 J.P. Morgan Private Bank said you could say 114 is attainable at the gas prices keep rising and dollar yen of course going to Jackson Hole. I think it's gonna be the much bigger protagonist. Let me just show you what's going on with vol. It's rising but a small break of trend. This is Glenn Beck. Good morning from Dubai studios on Manus Cranny. It's DAYBREAK Europe with the stories that set your agenda. A call for control. The feds Neel Kashkari says the central bank will need to maintain tight monetary conditions as global economic data signals a growing recession concern. Cautious moves. U.S. futures are lower. The dollar firm's investors look ahead to the Fed governors policy indications. Jackson Hole filling the gas gap. German Chancellor Schulz tops combined list potential for hydrocarbon imports from Canada in a deal with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau but still needs a short term solution for the gas crisis. Warm welcome to the show. Equities are on the back foot this morning. We're getting confirmation of divestment in China. You've got a weakening scenario. There are European and global equity markets on the cusp of recession. If you look at the PMI as US equities are lower. High sales are under pressure in the US. Mortgage rates are at five point six percent at PMI. ISE are the 2020 low. So you are looking at U.S. equity futures lower NASDAQ down an 8 to 1 percent. Europe is set for a lower opening as the equivalent German electricity is costing the equivalent of a thousand dollars for a barrel of oil. I'm going to say that twice German electricity is priced at the equivalent of a thousand dollars a barrel. Do the economics on that stocks. Have you done a quarter of 1 percent. Roll it over. Have a look at all. We brought out the big guns in terms of His Royal Highness a asked to put a floor or the CAC put on the oil market yesterday but there was a draw down in inventories that bolster the market at one juncture at the oil market this morning giving back four tenths of 1 percent. It's recession amateur rather than floor on the day. Yields turn just over this morning as you hear Neel Kashkari talking by to a situation which is completely unbalanced. And we may need a Volcker esque style moment in markets. Your dollar is still subpar. And JP Morgan banker saying you could hit 114 if the gas crisis continues in the United Kingdom not just gas but energy crisis and electricity crisis 114. Well the Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari says action from central banks is still very much needed in the light and the fight against inflation. That comes despite fresh data as I say showing business activity in the US contracting for the second straight month in August. Bloomberg's chief Asia economics correspondent and a current joins me now to contextualize the data and the hawkish narrative from the arch dove Kashkari. And just lay out the situation for me because I'm just about to talk. Talk to Chris for peace treaties just on high. How perilous a moment are we in the global economy. Well the Global Economy Monitor does seem to be something of a synchronized slowdown now that is deepening by the day. We had U.S. PMI data last night showing a weakness there in particular weakness in new orders and in hiring intentions. That's interesting because of course the strong U.S. jobs market really has been a bulwark throughout this. Maybe it's indicating some softening coming down the line there in Europe of course p.m. ISE p.m. buckling under the weight of those sky high energy costs. And then in Asia over the slowdown is being led by China. But as weak as two in Japan and weakness in exports from South Korea and Taiwan and then Australia to services sectors they are contracting for the first time in seven months. So when you take it all together this slowdown in manufacturing and the signs that that slowdown leaking into services around the world does speak to the impact that both the weight of surging inflation and the surging interest and interest rates are having on growth. And of course a global slowdown is expected to worsen as we head into the back end of this year. And just in terms of Neel Kashkari when I look at the language that he used in his presentation yesterday we're in a completely unbalanced situation. We can only relax. And his concern is An on anchoring of inflation expectations. And he channels Paul Volcker. I put it to you. He said we may need a Volcker asked style movement. This is to me the Fed is far from discounting substantial and more substantial rate hikes than we all seem to have groupthink ourselves into. It does speak to the gravity of the moment. I mean the backstory as we all know is Kashkari is something of a dove. And yet here we are now. He's at the end of the table saying we could be on track to have to come to replicate what Paul Volcker did back in the early 80s. His central message was that he does not want to see inflation expectations become on our own on guard. Of course that's the key for central bank policymakers all around the world. That's why he's saying they have to go hard and go hard now. And by the way he's not just talking about looking out for peak inflation. He wants to come all the way back to 2 percent. So clearly he's saying the Fed have a lot of work to do. They certainly do. And and Miles to go before they sleep so to speak. And thank you so much. And Current our chief Asia correspondent there on the data with the 7th Linda meeting is ongoing and the economic sciences is currently underway in Germany. This year's meeting brings together no fewer than 19 laureates of Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences. And one of those attending is the London School of Economics. Professor Christopher disagreed. He joins me now. Of course he won the prize in 2010 for his work on economics of employment and friction in markets. Delighted to be joined now by Christopher Period. Mr. Press Release. Thank you so much for joining us. An awful lot to get through. I'm drawn to the title of your speciality obviously on the labor markets and frictions there in crisis. But when you look at. Britain on strike Europe on strike wages demands are rising double digit inflation is here. Inflation may hit 18 percent in the United Kingdom. When you see the wage demands being placed before employers at the moment are we about to evolve into a much more aggressive wage spiral. Inflation. Good morning Professor Facilities. Good morning. I'm very happy to be here. I'm afraid it's much simpler. Yes I have. With the workers suffering losses in their cost in their standard of living. And I'm afraid what's happening in Europe is hit mainly those workers who are on strike and then wage demands. The answer to that is not to go for very aggressive wage demands because they will make the situation worse. The answer is one that is much more difficult for the government to handle. And especially you mentioned the UK. The UK essentially doesn't have a government now and governments have to make very very important decisions how to share out amongst demographic groups and occupational groups. The cost of the higher energy prices and the higher food prices that are not due to a new monetary expansion than the central bank could reverse that due to something that the UK doesn't have any influence on the OR and in Ukraine. And it's a difficult decision to see who will pay for these higher costs. Are we going to leave the market alone in which case at least in relative terms proportional to incomes most of the costs will be bought or put differently. The costs borne by low wages. Christopher. Yes. Christopher was that the UK. The UK does have a government. It has a prime minister albeit perhaps a less powerful one. And it will have a new prime minister very very shortly. But I understand the point that you're making. Can I just challenge you slightly. You would actually say to workers either who are on strike who are suffering a cost of living crisis that it's folly for them. This is what the Bank of England governor said a number of months ago. It didn't go dying very well. Why should why should that be the case. How do you communicate that to the working public that they need to ask for a much smaller pay rises. You see that is see problem is not feasible to give these pay rises to everyone because it it it. Wait where is the money going to come from. Nowhere. If you give these pay rises then those are going to be reflected in prices and then you're going to want even higher pay rises to compensate the new prices is what we. OK well CAC spiral. So then that brings us to a very natural question. Christopher which is in ninety it's how much action can central banks you say you've got to deal with price caps you've got to have government responses et cetera. So the inflation that we have at the moment is a supply side driven inflation narrative seems to be the building consensus. How can central banks contribute to the breaking of that. Do we need a Volcker asked side response. 1979 Volcker had 9 percent inflation. He drove unemployment. Ah he drove rates up to 20 percent and an employment unemployment rate of 11 percent. Is that what needs to happen to break the inflation cycle in the United States of America. Well hopefully we learn something from Volcker. We do need some kind of tightening if he's going to break inflation but it doesn't have to be so sudden. And the. We're just going to pause for a second Christopher. 3-D Nobel laureate. With me this morning from the Linda gathering of economists we're just in the midst of discussing whether we need a Volcker style response. We're just going to see if we can connect with Christopher his readings in just a moment. Of course he is the prof of economics at the London School of Economics. He will return in just a moment on. We're back at the London Festival with Christopher Facilities. He is the prof of economics at the LSC. Christopher we were just talking about whether we needed a Volcker style response which was a huge ramping on rates and what unemployment rate might it take to break the back of inflation. That's the question isn't it. Well that's the question when we need some response still. But I don't think we need a rocket type response. The cost and unemployment the cost of the economy. You would be too severe and it will cause so much more pain. There will be more wage demands more strikes and the end result might defeat inflation after three full years. It will create so many other problems in the economy which is just not worth having to put up with a more gradual approach with the Fed or the central banks in Europe trying out the market to see what kind of rate rises they will tolerate without a response from the labor markets like we had in the 1980s. It would be much better. OK now OK so we need we need a measured a measured series of hikes without breaking the economy and that is the risk. So let's get your your your big view then. In terms of whether the worst of inflation is behind us. Nice. Some people are looking at idiosyncratic data used car sales etc. But we sell at zero Covid in China. So give me your view is the worst of the inflation cycle over. We are in the worst of inflation because expectations just some inflation right now are still uncertain as to where they're taking us. It's likely that we're that we're going to go a little bit higher. But it's not the actual figure of that will be a bit higher. That is the big concern. The big concern is what expectations do workers do markets assets have about inflation. Because that would determine what action we take now and if those inflation expectations are not the correct ones. It would be a much worse both for inflation and economic policy and the economy. After what. So I'd say that we are in the worst. And that's why I think that we need more of a gradualism so as not to shock expectations too much. I mean we do need a tight end and we do need to find a way of bringing inflation down. But let's not shock the market so much that in the end different people have different expectations and we have a conflict at that level as well. Can we just take a much broader. Question The world has got to learn from Covid work to produce how to treat workers and how the labor market and manufacturing will change. Many people talk about globalization. On shoring reassuring or certainly moving away from dependence on China a do you concur. We're going to evolve into a new evolution of globalization and what is the labor market consequence for that do you think. Christopher. Well all of these that you describe the student by new technology by the digital technologies by automation artificial intelligence. And although we're going to need international trade as much as we've needed it in the past and it will still be beneficial for our economies especially international trade in their intangibles in services we do need to rethink how we approach the labor market. The jobs that are now being created in this new technological era are just not good enough for the workers wearing the gig economy. There is no protection. There are no basic rights like sick leave vacation leave and so on. And governments need to take initiatives here because these new technologies applied to the whole of the economy is not procedure or sectors where you might say such and such a sector needs to do something about it. We need to think about the creation of good jobs for the workers so that they don't worry from one day to the next about their pay packet. Still they don't go into strikes immediately when they see something that is threatening them that that's the big issue that we're facing now. Now that might involve some deep globalization because we're still not at the stage where we can coordinate our response to a pandemic or to a financial crisis. We can see China for example following a completely different approach to what Europe is following now. The United States and Europe are getting closer together in their response to the post pandemic era. But we saw before during the pandemic there again was it the coming approach. And that means that we cannot rely on on on having our economies too close together. OK. The evolution of economies in a post Covid world. We wish you well. Well at the London Festival Christopher Period is economics of economics Prof. At the London School of Economics. Joining me this morning for more on the economic impact around Europe of these gas prices and crises and the war on Ukraine. It's lazy burden in London. Bruce Einhorn joins me from Singapore. Bruce to you first of all. What more do we know about the military packages from the United States to Ukraine. So madness. There's a new package that the US is likely to announce today would be worth three billion dollars. That would be the largest single package of military aid that the US has provided to Ukraine since the start of the war. This comes a day after German Chancellor Olaf Schultz announced a German package of military assistance worth about 500 million euro. But these are significant because there have been questions that people have raised about whether there's going to be a fall off in support for Ukraine among the Western allies as the war drags on. And as the economic costs rise so far what we're seeing from these announcements is that the support is still there from Western governments. And of course you know we have the fallout from the killing of Alexander Duggan's daughter. Let's just talk about that. Also ISE as well. Well the issue there is Russia has accused Estonia of assisting the the assassin to flee into Estonia. Russia has made these accusations without providing any evidence of it. Estonia has rejected this as baseless. It's worth noting of course that Estonia is a NATO ally. So this does risk further raising tensions between Russia and the NATO alliance at a time when it seems likely that Russia is about to be trying to or may be trying to inflict further punishment on Ukraine for this. That's an assassination that that Putin has blamed on Ukraine something that Ukraine has denied. Well let's talk about the economics of it. Stay with me I want to bring Lizzie into the conversation here. Lizzie we're six months in its Independence Day in Ukraine but the economic consequences are evident for everybody. But put some numbers around this on the economic impact of Russia on Russia I should say from the sanctions on oil. It's not working. They're producing nearly 11 million barrels a day. So take me through the rest. Yes. Minus even though it's almost well it is six months and it's almost impossible to judge the economic impact on Russia because on the one hand the data are almost certainly unreliable probably more reliable than they were before the war. And on the other hand the idea that economic sanctions are crippling Russia is probably overstated. The Russian PMI ISE have bounced back since May. Chinese exports to Russia have also rebounded. And you mentioned oil and gas prices have gone up. So yes volumes may be down but in value terms they're up. They're lining Putin's coffers. Now the only comfort is that sanctions as Berenberg puts it a slow poison and Russia's suffering from brain drain. The longer this goes on or if the war ends Russia is going to Europe's going to try to wean itself off Russian energy. So the West can only hope that all this pain is worth it. And Lizzie look obviously the debate is you know the flow of money into Russia and where does that flow. Why does it flow into gold. Does it flow into other currencies from the central bank. So that's a whole other debate. Where does the economic outlook from here go for. Because we've got another set of sanctions coming to bear at the end of this year. And then we have product sanctions coming to bear on Russia in February of next year. So is is this when this screw turns a little bit more aggressively on Russia. Well the rest can only hope so. But in the meantime it's pain at home because you're seeing it on the PMI data yesterday. Europe is likely to view the euro area's likely to have a recession. We seem to already be in the early painful stages of it. And it's because of the of Putin cutting off gas supplies that's affecting Germany and its eastern neighbors more. You've got countries across Europe scrambling to stock up for the winter is ramping up wholesale gas prices to dizzying heights. And even the U.K. which isn't so reliant on Russia for raw energy because of its storage model is exposed to this as well. So you've got double digit inflation. It's a headache for central banks and politicians across across the continent. OK. Lizzie thank you very much. Rounding up the economic impact of the war Bruce Einhorn on the very latest from the US to Ukraine in terms of aid. Thank you guys for being with me. Coming up Credit Suisse shifting the focus to choose a broader set of wealthy clients. What does that mean. Well we take a look at the Zurich based lender next. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Daybreak by Manus Cranny in Dubai. Credit Suisse is shifting its resources in the pursuit of business from a broader range of ultra wealthy clients. What does that mean. David Su Keenan is in Singapore. I mean they're chasing a pool that the world is mother and his wife are chasing. So what's what's the special sauce that they're chasing. Well they're really going down market aren't they man. So instead of chasing those 30 million dollars to invest they're going after those who only have a million. So imagine thing you can walk into a Swiss bank. Now just a million dollars and get service. But look we've seen UBS do this. We've seen UBS do this. Not really shocking David. I think what's also interesting is the pivot David squeezed like this hit a million bucks to join Credit Suisse. We'll talk again. David Scarlet Fu.