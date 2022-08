00:00

China GDP forecast over at Goldman now 3 percent for the year. Europe base case for pretty much everybody. They enter recession. Yum. When does that leave the U.S. economy. I think the US doesn't have quite the same degree of headwinds as both China and Europe and China. Obviously you have zero corporate policy and the property market downturn which is a multi-year development in Europe. You've got the gas issue. There's nothing quite to the same degree that we have in the U.S. but it's going to be a slow growth environment below trend. The Fed wants below trend. That's why financial conditions are where they are because the Fed's tightening pretty aggressively. And you've got the fiscal drag. So plenty of headwinds for sure. But I don't think it's quite as bad as in as in China or the euro area. How would you expect Chairman Power to navigate that on this Friday. I think he'll be balancing between two things. One I think he will lay out a case as he did at the last press conference as they did in the minutes for slowing the pace of increases. We had 275 basis point moves. Our expectation would be barring significant data surprises that the September move is 50. I think he'll you know I don't think he'll be specific about the number. But I do think he'll be saying you know there is a risk of over a tightening. And therefore it makes sense to go a little bit more slowly than these really outsized increases. But at the same time he'll make made clear that the job is not yet done. Inflation is way too high. They're very committed to bringing inflation back down to 2 percent or thereabouts. So I think it will be a balancing act. There's a mix here of themes and one of them is what we just saw from Macy's where Bloomingdale's and the have to do well and Macy's and the have nots really are struggling. Or it could be John Taylor of Stanford visiting with Bloomberg in the last 24 hours saying sustain sustain sustain a higher yield environment. Are we getting our time our x axis wrong right now. Do we need to look at two years three years or five years of elevated inflation. I think a year from now two years from now inflation will be much lower because there are some you know some some drivers. I mean commodity prices are clear. The good sector in general I do think that's going to come off a lot. The risk is more on the services side where we've seen less of an indication that things are slowing especially rents are still growing very quickly. So I think that's still going to be well above normal you know into 2023 and maybe even maybe even beyond. So I do think that there are going to be improvements but not everywhere. Should we have a more nominal GDP nominal inflation analysis. Witness the haves and the have nots. The have nots are getting crushed minute by minute. Should we switch to a more nominal study. Well I think what you're suggesting is that we look at the distribution of incomes and spending and you clearly see some big big differences there. And I think you know Macy's versus Nordstrom's is a good example. You can look at income real income at the top and at the bottom end of the income distribution. There's been a much bigger pullback at the bottom and in part because the fiscal support was so much more important there. And that's come off. And in part because at the bottom end you see more of an impact from gas prices and inflation generally at the margin. The drop in gas prices obviously is helping somewhat more at the bottom end but that's only a small part of the previous deterioration. There is however yarn at least with physical goods a bit of a disinflationary pressure whether it comes to inventories or some of the commodity prices that have come off. Is it enough to achieve a soft landing if you actually improved some of your forecasts about what the Fed has to do and the outcome in the US economy. I think it's certainly helpful. And we've continued to be in the softest landing camp in part because of the expectation that some of the goods price pressures would abate. The most important factor though is adjustment in the labor market. That's something that they need to pull off. And I think we've seen some encouraging indicators in particular the one point one million decline in job openings that we've seen in the JOLTS data which is probably still underway. We'll probably see some further significant declines there that is starting to bring the labor market into better balance. Still early days. We still have a large gap between between jobs and workers but at least we're moving in the right direction there. And I think that's going to be key to sustain it. Do you think that the market right now is not reflecting what still has to be. Now from the Federal Reserve in order to achieve that. And this is something that we've heard about throughout the morning the theme of the day has been it's starting to wake up to it. That is the bearish tilt. Do you agree with that. Mark Gurman that right now they are not accounting for the pain. I think the terminal rates pricing doesn't look too low. I mean it's sort of three you know three and a half or a little bit more. I think that is sufficient relative to to our forecast maybe even a little bit more than sufficient. Where I would disagree more with market pricing is the pricing for a significant rate cuts. I think that certainly could happen and would happen if you went into a recession. But I think in a slow growth environment where the Fed is trying to squeeze inflation lower. I think they'd be very resistant to two rate cuts. So I do think that those cuts are probably somewhat excessive from a market pricing perspective. It's a reason whole strategy in the words of San Francisco said President Mary Daly Young if you've got any idea of how you think they will hold rates and that kind of level for how long. Is it too early too premature to end that conversation. Oh I think it could be a couple of years. I mean really get to you get to them you know mid 3s or or maybe even a little bit higher. And then then you stay there. Because I think while inflation will look a lot better a year from now I think it'll still be significantly above the target. And ultimately they do want to get back down to pretty close to 2 percent. And that is totally a consensus. How much pushback do you get from clients when you bring that up. I think it's away from market pricing. I don't know if it's as out of consensus in terms of what forecasters are saying. I think there are quite a lot of forecasters and Fed officials. I mean you you just mentioned President Daly Fed officials who are saying that this is a reasonable baseline. Dani Burger John Squeeze one more question in here because the bottom line here is simple. This is the theme of Jackson Hole policy decision. This is a difficulty. This is the theme young. Three point five percent. If you going to hold rates of that kind of level and it could be a stretch you said could be a couple of years. What. It's a soft landing for that kind of profile. Kind of race profile. Well I think that is a soft landing kind of kind of assumption. If it wasn't a soft landing if you went into recession then I think you would get cuts. But if growth stays at 1 percent one and a half percent. Labor market continues to adjust. Inflation gradually comes down. And the Fed in that environment keeps the funds rate relatively high. You know I think that is a soft landing.