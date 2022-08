00:00

PLENTY OF STORIES TO DISSECT. IN TERMS OF WHERE THE MARKETS TRADE, EUROPEAN MARKETS AND U.S. FUTURES GETTING A LITTLE BIT MORE OPTIMISM. KAILEY: OF COURSE THE DAY IN THE U.S. AND EUROPE IS STILL YOUNG SO A LOT COULD CHANGE OVER THE COMING HOURS. ASIA WAS DECISIVELY RISK OFF. ALTOGETHER TAKING THE INDEX DOWN FOR A FOURTH DAY IN A ROW. AT ITS LOWEST LEVEL THAN A LITTLE BIT OVER A MONTH. THOSE PROPERTY STOCKS WHICH HAVE GOTTEN. IN THE LAST COUPLE OF DAYS AROUND MORE LOANS TO THE SECTOR TRYING TO PROP IT UP. THOSE WERE DOWN ABOUT 7/10 OF A PERCENT WHEN IT COMES TO OUR BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENT INDEX OF THOSE STOCKS. OF COURSE WE ARE PAYING ATTENTION TO THE CENTRAL BANK STORY. THE HAWKISH IN ASSESSING A LOT OF MOVEMENT OF THE SHORT END OF THE CURVE'S INCLUDING IN AUSTRALIA WITH A TWO YEAR YIELD ROSE ABOUT 7.5 BASIS POINTS TO ITS HIGHEST LEVEL. YOU ARE SEEING SOME OUTPERFORMANCE FROM THE JAPANESE YEN. STRONGER BY NEARLY 2/10 OF 1%. THAT IS STILL VERY WEAK RELATIVE TO HISTORY BUT IT SHOWS THERE'S A LITTLE BIT OF A BID FOR THAT HAVEN ASSET OUT THERE. KRITI: NOT WITHOUT MUCH CONVICTION. S & P FUTURES UP. SEEING GREEN ON THE SCREEN AFTER THE MASSIVE SELLOFF YESTERDAY AND FRIDAY AS WELL LEAD BY THE BIG CAP NAMES SO TO SEE THAT REVERSAL COMES TO NO SURPRISE. ONCE AGAIN NO REAL CONVICTION WHEN IT COMES TO EARLY TRADE HERE. NO REAL CONVICTION OF THE BOND MARKET LOOKING AT A 10 YEAR YIELD ABOUT 3% WITH NO REAL CHANGE IN THE MOVE AND IN THE DOLLAR. EVEN THOUGH IT'S HOVERING AROUND RECORD HIGHS AND THIS WILL BE REALLY SIGNIFICANT. WE'LL TALK ABOUT THE RIPPLE EFFECT, AT END OF THE DAY BITCOIN HAS THAT RISK SENTIMENT INDICATOR. UP 1.7% THIS MORNING. ANNA: THANK YOU. EUROPEAN EQUITY MARKETS KIND OF DIVIDED LOOKING AT THE SECTOR BREAKDOWN OR EVENLY DIVIDED BETWEEN THE GAINERS AND THE LOSERS. A BIT MORE NEGATIVITY COMING THROUGH SPAIN IN THE U.K.. DENMARK IS PARTICULARLY WEAK. MORE ON THAT IN THE MOMENT. HIGHER ENERGY PRICES GIVING A BOOST TO SOME OF THE ENERGY IN LONDON. WE HAVE NEGATIVITY SURROUNDING SOME OF THE HEAVYWEIGHTS IN LONDON SUCH AS THE JOB SECTOR. THIS IS LIFTING SOME OF THE OIL COMPANIES HERE IN EUROPE UP BY 1.2%. THE SAUDI'S THINK THEY MIGHT HAVE TO COME FORWARD AND OPEC-PLUS MIGHT HAVE TO CONSIDER CUTTING PRODUCTION. A DISCONNECT THEY DESCRIBE BETWEEN FUNDAMENTALS AND WOULD OIL PRICES ARE DOING. ALL THE CALLS FROM WESTERN LEADERS TO INCREASE OIL PRODUCTION. THIS IS THE EURO DOWN BELOW ONE ONCE AGAIN BELOW PARITY. ACTUALLY OFFER EARLIER LOWS WHICH IS SURPRISING GIVING THE NEGATIVITY WE SAW ON THE DATA. IT'S NOT JUST GERMANY, NOW IT'S FRANCE. ALSO THE NUMBER BELOW TO ADJUDICATE THE DISTRACTION. GERMAN MANUFACTURING NUMBER NOT BEING AS BAD AS ANTICIPATED. WHAT WAS WORSE WAS THE U.K. MANUFACTURING NUMBER. WE GET MORE ANALYSIS FROM LIZZY BURDEN IN JUST A MOMENT. AN ESTIMATE WHICH WAS MUCH HIGHER THAN THAT. WE MIGHT EXPECT SEE WEAKNESS IN THE POUND. THIS IS THE REASON WE SEE THE DANISH MARKET UNDER PRESSURE. THE HEAVYWEIGHTS IN THE SHIPPING BUSINESS. AS WE MOVE THIS STOCK, THEY SEE THE EXCEPTIONAL SHIPPING RATES WE SEE. > > OF COURSE SHIPPING AND SUPPLY CHAIN IS IN FOCUS IN THE U.K.. WE WILL WATCH THAT STORY. A NUMBER OF OTHER STORIES IN THE DAY AHEAD INCLUDING RETAIL EARNINGS CONTINUE WITH MACY'S REPORTING SECOND-QUARTER RESULTS FOR THE MARKET OPENS. WE WOULD PAY ATTENTION TO TWO -- TWO GERMAN ENERGY. OLAF SCHOLZ DISCUSSING CLOSER ENERGY COOPERATION WITH JUSTIN TRUDEAU. THEY WILL HOLD A NEWS CONFERENCE. WE WILL HEAR FROM MINNEAPOLIS FED PRESIDENT WHO WAS SPEAKING AT A Q & A SESSION AT THE GATHERING OF THE ALUMNI CLUB. IN POLITICS, FLORIDA NEW YORK WILL HOLD PRIMARIES AHEAD OF THE NOVEMBER MIDTERM ELECTION. > > WHAT WERE WATCHING IS GOOD TO BE ABOUT THE FEDERAL RESERVE. STOCKED UNDER THE LOWEST LEVELS OF THE MONTH AS INVESTORS BREAK FOR HAWKISH TALKS FROM THE FED. JOINING US IS A BLOOMBERG EQUITIES EDITOR. THANK YOU AS ALWAYS FOR JOINING US. > > IT SEEMS LIKE THE STOCK MARKET IS FINALLY WAKING UP TO THE HAWKISH FED. SO THE RALLY WE'VE SEEN SINCE JULY LOWS WHICH IS TAKEN THE S & P 500 NEAR THE BULL MARKET IN THE NASDAQ RALLIED FROM LOWS. NOW THIS RALLY IS AT RISK BECAUSE OF JEROME POWELL'S SPEECH AT JACKSON HOLE WERE HE SUPPOSED TO REITERATE THE HAWKISH NURSE OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE AND SURGING INFLATION. > > ANOTHER FACTOR OF THE MARKET TO FOCUS ON IS THE DOLLAR DOMINANCE. WE SEEM DOLLAR STRENGTH -- DOLLAR STRENGTH. OUR PIECE ON THE BLOOMBERG TERMINAL. IT WOULD BE FOOLISH TO FIGHT DOLLAR DOMINANCE. A SENTIMENT SHARED BY MANY. > > THE DOLLAR HEDGE IS ONE OF THE MOST POPULAR TRADES RIGHT NOW AHEAD OF POWELL'S SPEECH THIS COMING FRIDAY. IT IS A HAVEN INSTRUMENT AND IT'S ONE OF THE MOST POPULAR WAYS OF DEFENDING YOUR PORTFOLIO AT THE MOMENT. IT'S ALSO NOT HELPING THE SENTIMENT IS THE FACT THAT THE EURO IS REALLY WEAK AT THE MOMENT. THAT'S HAPPENING BECAUSE OF THE WEAKER ECONOMIC DATA WE SAW EARLIER THIS MORNING AND BECAUSE OF THE LOOMING ENERGY CRISIS WHICH IS WEIGHING ON THE SENTIMENT IN EUROPEAN ASSETS. SO THE FACT SOME OF THE BIGGEST PEERS ARE UNDER PRESSURE FROM ASIAN CURRENCIES IS REALLY HELPING THE STRAIN IN THE DOLLAR. > > EXPECTATIONS HAVE A HUGE HAND IN THAT. THANK YOU SO MUCH. LATER THIS WEEK SURVEILLANCE WILL BE HEADING TO WYOMING FOR THE FEDS ANNUAL SYMPOSIUM. TOM, JOHN AND LISA WILL TAKE OFF THAT COVERAGE ON THURSDAY. LET'S TURN TO THE ECONOMIC DATA OUT OF EUROPE. THE LATEST PMI DATA FOR AUGUST PROVIDES LITTLE COMFORT FOR THE STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMY. NEARING THE TRENDS IN GERMANY. JOINING US TO DISCUSS IS OUR EMEA GOVERNMENT CORRESPONDENT. WHAT EXACTLY DOES THIS DATA SHOW US? > > THERE IS QUITE A LOT. FRANCIS UNEXPECTEDLY CONTRACTED, GERMANY HAS CONTINUED ITS CONTRACTION. WE SAW THAT BECAUSE OF ITS RELIANCE ON RUSSIAN NATURAL GAS. ACROSS THE EURO ZONE MORE BROADLY YOU SAW THE CONTRACTION DRIVEN BY MANUFACTURING BUT IT'S ALSO IN SERVICES BECAUSE OF THE IMPACT OF INFLATION. SO IT'S A DIFFICULT END TO THE YEAR FOR THE EUROPEAN ECONOMY. ECONOMISTS SURVEYED BY BLOOMBERG DO SEE A RECESSION ON THE HORIZON AND IT'S A HEADACHE FOR THE ECB IS ITS TO HIKE INTEREST RATES DESPITE THIS MOMENTUM COMING OUT OF THE ECONOMY. ANNA: A LOT OF PEOPLE ASKING HOW THE EURO ZONE ECONOMY CATS. A LOT OF PEOPLE ASKING SIMILAR QUESTIONS ABOUT THE U.K.. AND THAT MANUFACTURING PMI NUMBER TODAY. > > THE U.K. STILL IN GROWTH TERRITORY BUT MANUFACTURING, IT'S ONLY A MATTER OF TIME UNTIL THE STORY CATCHES UP THE U.K.. YOU'VE ALREADY GOT CONSUMER CONFIDENCE AT A LEVEL CONSISTENT WITH RECESSION. OUR ECONOMISTS ARE SAYING A RECESSION IN THE U.K. WILL BE MILDER THAN PREVIOUS ONES BECAUSE OF HEALTHY HOUSEHOLD BALANCE SHEETS AND WHAT'S EXPECTED FROM WHOEVER COMES INTO NUMBER 10. SO STILL WHILE LIZ TRUSS IS SAYING RECESSION IS INEVITABLE IN THE U.K. BLOOMBERG ECONOMICS SAYS SHE CAN ONLY CUSHION THE BLOW. A RECESSION IS COMING. > > WE THANK YOU AS ALWAYS. TO POLITICS IN THE UNITED STATES. THE U.S. GOVERNMENT REPORTED MORE THAN 300 CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS FROM DONALD TRUMP SINCE HE LAST -- SINCE HE LEFT OFFICE. IT INCLUDES PAPERS RETURNED IN JANUARY. A SECOND SET GIVEN TO THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT IN JUNE AND THE DOCUMENTS SEIZED BY THE FBI AT MAR-A-LAGO. JOIN FOR MORE. WALK US THROUGH WHAT WE KNOW, WHAT'S THE LATEST. > > THE NUMBERS OF THE NEWS IS THERE SO MUCH WE STILL HAVE YET TO LEARN ABOUT, WHAT EXACTLY THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE AND FBI WERE LOOKING FOR. BUT THE SCALE OF THE OPERATION IS GIVING US A BETTER SENSE OF WHY THEY SOUGHT THE SEARCH WARRANT TO BEGIN WITH AND CONDUCTED THE SEARCH THE WAY THEY DID. THE NEW YORK TIMES REPORTING THE NATIONAL ART FOUND MORE THAN 150 CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS IN THAT FIRST BATCH OF MATERIAL SEIZED FROM FLORIDA IN JANUARY INCLUDING IMPORTANTLY DOCUMENTS FROM THE CIA AND THE NSA. THE SENSITIVE NATURE OF WHAT THEY FOUND IN DONALD TRUMP'S FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REPEATED REQUESTS TO HAND OVER MORE DOCUMENTS IS ESSENTIALLY WHY THEY REFERRED THE MATTER AT THE NATIONAL ARCHIVES OF THE DOJ. REPORTS ARE SURFACING WITH INVESTIGATORS WHO WANT ACCESS TO MORE OF THE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO AT MAR-A-LAGO TO SEE WHO WAS ABLE TO ACCESS THE AREAS DOCUMENTS WERE STORED IN AND WHEN AND WHY. DONALD TRUMP HAS REQUESTED THE APPOINTMENT OF A SPECIAL AMBASSADOR TO REVIEW THE DOCUMENTS RECEIVED BUT IT'S UNCLEAR IF THAT WILL BE APPROVED. > > LET'S PIVOT TO THE LATEST ON THE INTENT TO REVIVE THE IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL. HOW MUCH CLOSER ARE THEY? > > WE UNDERSTAND SOME GAPS REMAIN BUT THE REPORT IS OF PROGRESS HERE. WE HEARD FROM THE STATE DEPARTMENT YESTERDAY, NET PRICE SAYS THEY ARE ACTUALLY SEEING SOME PROGRESS IN TERMS OF SOME OF THE DEAL BREAKERS IF YOU WILL THAT IRAN HAS PULLED BACK FROM. IRAN DELIVERED ITS RESPONSE TO A FRAMEWORK DRAWN UP BY THE EU LAST WEEK. WE ARE WAITING ON THE UNITED STATES WHICH SAID IT'S LOOKING THROUGH IRAN'S SUPPLY HERE. ONE THING WE KNOW THAT'S BEEN TAKEN OUT AND ENCOURAGING THE U.S. GOVERNMENT IS IRAN DROPPED ITS DEMAND THAT THE U.S. REMOVE THE IRANIAN REVOLUTIONARY GUARD FROM ITS LIST OF TERROR GROUPS, THAT'S NOT TO BE ON THE TABLE HERE SO IT LOOKS LIKE WE COULD HAVE SOME MOVEMENT. IT'S UNCLEAR WHAT THE STICKING POINTS ARE. THE STATE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT WILL NOT WORK A DAY LONGER THAN HE NEEDS TO IN PREPARING ITS SPECIFIC RESPONSE. THE EU'S FOREIGN MINISTER SAYING IRAN'S REPLY WAS REASONABLE. SO LET'S SEE WITH THE ADMINISTRATION HERE IN WASHINGTON HAS TO SAY. > > WE LOOK FORWARD TO YOUR COVERAGE OF IT. THANK YOU SO MUCH. YOU CAN LISTEN TO JOE EVERY WEEKDAY ON HIS RADIO PROGRAM ON BLOOMBERG RADIO. NOW LET'S GET BACK TO THE MARKETS AND TAKE A LOOK AT STOCKS MOVING IN THE U.S.. I HAVE TO BEGIN WITH ZOOM. A COMPANY WE ARE VERY FAMILIAR WITH DUE TO THE PANDEMIC. AS WE EMERGE FROM THE PANDEMIC AND PEOPLE GO BACK INTO THE OFFICE. COMPANIES MAYBE WANT TO SPEND LESS ON THE KIND OF SOFTWARE DUE TO THE SOFTENING MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT. YOU -- ALSO MISSING EXPECTATIONS. IT ACTUALLY REPORTED IN SLOWEST QUARTER REVENUE GROWTH EVER AS WELL. ALL THAT TOGETHER TAKING THE STOCK DOWN ABOUT 10% IN EARLY HOURS. A BETTER EARNINGS STORY. THE BIG CYBERSECURITY COMPANY ON ITS QUARTERLY REPORTS AND ON ITS FOREIGN CAPITAL CLEARLY A LOT OF DEMAND OUT THERE IN THE CYBERSECURITY WORLD. FINALLY I ALSO WANTED TO CHECK ON AMC. THE STOCKS WE'VE SEEN A LOT OF AIR COME OUT OF IT OVER THE LAST SEVERAL DAYS. THIS IS DOWN 58% OVER THE LAST FOUR SESSIONS, 42 PERCENT DECLINE YESTERDAY ALONE AS ITS PREFERRED STOCK BEGAN TRADING. YOU'RE SEEING A BIT OF A REBOUND COMING IN WITH SOME OF THE OTHER TRADES OUT THERE.