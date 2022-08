00:00

We'll talk about the opportunities in just a moment good morning by the way from Hong Kong. David here. But I just want to get a sense of what your assumptions are on the Fed because you get that part of the equation right. Most of the things will follow. Yeah I mean when we last spoke I think I'm off the count that I think you know more ahead of getting to where the market needs to get where they need to get to is actually much better for the market. We saw that they did a seventy five. The market liked it because I think the market prefers certainty and arriving at the destination sooner rather than later. So I'm off the cap. The nation should go. You know why. Why drag it out. Just get to the new terminal. Right. And the market would be much more positive than that uncertainty. So that's where that's what we think. And hopefully are you go. Well why are you positioned in that way though. I think we in some ways yes. I think you know there's a problem with this is that uncertainty from the market. Even though I was joking with a colleague even if you knew the rate hikes would actually though is the way the market reacts may be slightly different because the market as you say is so uncertain. We're not used to not being given very clear direction. And I think as as mentioned you know we. That's not our job. To kind of look at the data and see how that is in the data is looking like that inflation is the key. It's looking like the job market is holding up. So there is more reason to hope that they take the more aggressive stance. Unlike us few that they have they do not allow embedded inflation to be to be a problem. All right. I have to ask you that we've seen bond market volatility that's come down a bit here. People taking a little bit more risk adding duration even. I'm just wondering how sustainable are these moves. And is it really just depends on what we're going to hear from Jackson Hole next week. I think that they are going to be volatile because I think people say there's not a lot of conviction. People are as you said they're debating one way or the other. We're not used to you know not having a degree of certainty. But I think you know watching the data and even watching the earnings you get a feeling that you know that the situation on information is definitely something that that I think they would rather tackle more aggressively than these two charts. So is the trend for yields then higher or lower. Who is more in control here right now. The bulls or the bears. I think the I would say with goat we we would probably stick around and grow more much these kind of levels maybe slightly lower. But I don't think that we would expect things to go aggressively higher. Opportunities in China amid a slowing economy and also quite weak earnings even from the stronger companies like the tech players for example. So they're here. We have been much more destructive and G.B. thinking that use will go lower. The economy is you know clearly the directionality there is weaker. But I think we also think that actually you know they have to move beyond monetary policy. As mentioned by one of your analyst that you know that it's not demand for credit problems. It's not pricing credit. Where they need to do is actually similar in a real economy. So we're hoping that we'll see more fiscal stimulus and much more directed stuff that actually moves the real economy rather than just monetary easing. Yeah I think it just depends on where you look in the bond market and shot out. Consider what we're seeing still in high yield where bonds are still very much in very depressed distressed levels. Does the physical market basically in China have to recover first before we see any kind of meaningful turnaround when it comes to high yield. Definitely. I think the physical market and also I think some of the impediments that are going on I think the market has gone through a lot. There's still a lot of concerns from my is about the physical delivery. There's an escrow account. This with a lot of these kind of deal on the ground issues that need to get dealt with that can't be dealt with simply by you know top line monetary policy. So I think that the physical market is what we're looking for and that requires in much more confident picture on the economic situation. So I think that's that's where we need to see things go before we get more confident that we're sitting around in that market. Right. And by. By a turnaround in the physical market. I was wondering if it could be more specific on that. What what what would you need to see and what indicator. Yeah I think number one you know for sales six not picking up a game for you know the pricing is not normal. You know being a bit more thoughtful developers actually show much more indication that they are more confident on the market and none of those that come through at the moment.