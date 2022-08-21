Eastspring's Wong on Asian Markets

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
For over 60 years, Meet the Press has featured headline-making interviews with world-leaders and newsmakers.
A 10-year-old boy's local lemonade business attracts some big corporate support. Then there's Nia the Loc God, a 21-year-old who started her own haircare enterprise, including a salon and a burgeoning product line, becoming a millionaire CEO in the process. Finally, meet the guy who goes from Major League ballpark to ballpark, catching more baseballs than anyone else.
Your Sunday US Briefing: From Jackson Hole to Pebble Beach Supercars
US Crop Tour Set to Kick Off With World’s Food Reserves at Stake
UAE Reinstates Ambassador to Iran as Oil-Rich Nations Reset Ties
Russia Probes Car Bomb That Killed Daughter of Putin Ideologist
BlackRock Warns SEC’s Plans on ESG Disclosures Will Backfire
Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Seeks to Buy as Much as 50% of Occidental
Horror Film Convention Promoter Speaks After Busey Charges
Q&A: Bardem Is Excited for US Arrival of 'The Good Boss'
Who Needs the Government to Go to Venus?
Banning Books Is No Way to Protect Young Minds
Stop Linking Rushdie Attack to Cancel Culture
Richest Silicon Valley Suburb Says Build Anywhere But Here
Neobanks Are Struggling to Make Good on Their Lofty Promises
Stories of Climate Adaptation From a Simmering Subcontinent
They Pledged Not to Prosecute Abortions. The Reality Is Tougher
Foot Locker Comeback Hangs on Woman Who Rewrote Beauty Playbook
Kobe Bryant’s Widow Says She’d Go Through Hell to Get Justice
Many Still Seeking Food, Shelter a Year After Haiti Quake
Flash Fooding Kills Dozens in Afghanistan, Pakistan
Brazil Set to Build the World’s Biggest Urban Garden by 2024
Electric Scooter Revolution Faces a Reckoning in Stockholm
San Francisco Bets on Swanky Sho Club to Lure Workers Back to Office
Ethereum Overhaul Risks Creating a New Class of Crypto Kingpins
FTX US, Four Others Ordered to Correct FDIC Insurance Claims
Tether’s Second Quarter Lays Bare Impact of Terra Collapse
Ken Wong, Asian Equity Portfolio Specialist at Eastspring Investment, discusses his investment strategy and where he's finding opportunities. He speaks with Yvonne Man and David Ingles on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia". (Source: Bloomberg)