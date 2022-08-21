Eastspring's Wong on Asian Markets

00:00

How do you feel about the dollar. Yeah. The fact is is that everyone's assuming that we're again fairly you know 50 or 75 basis points rate hike coming up in September and probably a little bit more towards the end of the year as well. I think what people right now are also assuming is potentially in 2023. Could we potentially see a rate decline potentially a rate drop or maybe even reintroducing QE if what we're doing right now doesn't work. You have to realize that right now if we continue to raise interest rates but inflation keeps coming up what happens. Because you get stagflation and ultimately the Fed will have to think about other means and other methods to try to tame inflation because right now you know they can do a lot on the interest rate policies but they can't really have an impact on what's going on in Ukraine. They can't have impact in terms of China's COBRA policies. And so these are things which is a bit tricky right now because you know inflation right now has to do with some of these other events which sometimes might not be in the control of the Fed at the middle ground might be inflation remains relatively elevated and the Fed might not cut but remains you know raising hold as they say. Correct. Under that scenario what is an equity portfolio look like. Ideal one. You have to be very diversified because ultimately what happens is that you know we were in a very comfortable period where you have very low interest rates for a long period time and a lot of you know asset prices appreciated quite substantially. But right now in this particular scenario when borrowing costs are very high. What you have to do is you really have to be diversified. You know a lot of different sectors a lot of assets. You might have to be you know for instance in other places where valuations are a lot more opportunistic. And you know you look at places like China you look at some of the Asian markets here. When you look at the overall valuations there's a lot more opportunistic there's more opportunities when it comes to valuations but more diversify is definitely way to go for the time being. All right. We always hear diversified. I have to ask you about growth versus value Ken because everyone thought the value was going to come back in a big way this year. That really hasn't transpired. And in fact growth stocks have really come back in a big way. You're still leaning towards value. Can you tell me why in certain areas of on the fact is is that when you look at places like Japan when you look at some of your markets value does seem to still have a lot of opportunities. You know we're definitely seeing that right now in Japan where on a year to date basis a lot more the value related stocks have outperformed in places like China. Yes. You want to be in more than new economy stocks in the growth stocks even though the fact that you know from Q3 of last year all the way up to the first quarter of 2022 we did see value stocks performing well. So you have to be selective in certain areas and different places where we know for a fact that value stocks will tend to do better. You've also been saying your bottom fishing when it comes to Asia high yield is that everything excluding China in a way. Do you think the high yield space in China still on investable at this point. I mean 18 months ago when you look at Asian high yield space 50 percent of the portfolios would have been in Chinese properties today. You're right down to about 15 percent or so. What you could actually do right now is even when you look at some of the investment grade funds from some of the Chinese property developers in the triple B ranges they're yielding roughly about 12 to 15 percent. And of course when you get down to the you know the junk grades you're getting you know north of 40 or 50 percent. So you are taking a bit of risk. But at the same time you know you are getting potentially you know sort of these 30 40 50 percent yields on some of these offer. So you have to be a bit more selective. But right now within the China property developer space you know we will look at some of the investment rates which are yielding very attractive yields right now. Yeah. I guess one of them we're just showing a chart. Not necessarily Ivanka. But you know names like this for example are trading at 80 cents. So you see selective. But how do you what criteria do you use. Because I'll give you an example. Last week country garden was investment grade. This week it's not anymore. Correct. Correct. This is where you have to look at the companies themselves. You have to look at you know how short their cash flows. You look at specifically their projects you know which ones are they able to you know are able to sell quite quickly. So you look at some of the larger developers with a very strong liquid base and very low gearing and potentially a lot of opportunities there. So you have to be much more selective in that space. Look at the cash flows. Look at specifically are they going to have any issues when terms in terms of refinancing or potentially be paying some of their debt. So you have to be very careful in that particular ways. And you're looking at the larger national developers right now. You know those will probably the ones that you'll want to look at but more. And Ken you've been talking a lot about just what we've been hearing in terms of stimulus so far out of China 10 basis points on policy rates I think is really just symbolic at this point. What more do you need to hear for for maybe you to turn a little more optimistic on the equity space. Well it'll be we want to see a lot more. Right. Because the fact is is that when you look at overall economic growth this year and while things have stalled is it pertains to property and also pertains to you know Covid policy which has really affected consumption. So we really want to see specifically whether or not and how consumption can pick up for the remainder four months of the year. And that's also going to be very important to see you know from a regulatory perspective. Do we see less and less coming from the central figures in terms of you know putting you know put putting a hold or putting stop into certain businesses which could have a deep impact on earnings. But overall right now when you look at the first half earnings especially for domestic Asia companies earnings growth is actually not too bad right now for a lot of the mainland listed Asia companies.