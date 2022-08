00:00

Do you feel fear the Fed and should you fear the Fed on a fundamental basis in the same you get the noise of the options expiration anything. Well fear the Fed I think is I'm going to say respect the Fed. And I think the question is you know the Fed. I think people are basically saying that the Fed is a bunch of wimps that if there's the slightest bit of market turmoil if there's a whiff of recession they're going to back off their inflation call. I think that's a tough one to make right now that you know how markets reacted very positively to Paul's use of the word neutral at the press conference and really saw the market zoom upwards after that despite the fact that pretty much every other Fed talking head has pushed back on that. And despite the fact that in the same sentence he said they were going to restrictive. So I think we have to respect the Fed until that the market is I think anticipating that they're going to blink. And it's not clear to me that they are. And that's that's a tough place to be right now. Today's expiration is a little bit of a different story because we I think there was real hope that among certain traders that we would push through 40 300 on the open where there was about 800 hundred million dollars worth of expiring options. And most of them were sent around the 40 300 level Europe. The European numbers put a damper on that. And so I think today we're going to see a bit more lackluster exploration. Yeah. Forty to thirty five is what we try to do right now we're definitely struggling on that front. Steve from you from your vantage point from the options market vantage point the rally that we've seen in equities has been driven by what a lot was made of the genesis of this rally being in the power pivots fictional north. Since then though it does seem as if the options market has had a big role to play in what has been happening here. Can you walk me through what we've seen and where it leaves us. Sure guy. I think to a certain extent people have for people have really been dusting off the 2020 2021 playbook to a large extent and that included using call options as a speculative vehicle for a lot of the individual traders and aggressive aggressive account institutional accounts. You know they reach their frenzy when you get into meme stock craziness. But but in general I do think you've seen a lot of it. And last Friday's activity where a lot of people were very excited about a one point seven percent rise in this in the SPL and SGX that was I think largely option driven because you know you've all heard the phrase don't short adult tape. But I think that in a frenzied market you could actually find people buying expiring out of expiring spy calls you know a dollar out of the money. Enough people do it. Market goes higher and rinse and repeat. And that's what you had Friday. And we've been working off that all week. So after today with options expiration does it continue on Monday. I think we I think I agree with I agree with the prior comments that I think we calm down a bit until Jackson Hole when really you know all bets are off to a certain extent. We don't we don't know what they're going to say. I'm a bit concerned about the pushback element that I that I mentioned. But I think the options market it is late summer and we kind of go into a little hibernation. But then you know September people just always get a little freaky in September whether it's back to school or whatever else. I think you know the I am the Twitter the flirt you know this constant 20 level and VIX may may you know maybe a buying opportunity in that regard if we get into sort of a you know a freakish little bit of autumn. Just in terms of positioning right now Steve how aggressive would Powell have to be to generate a significant reaction in the equity market. That is a great question. I think right now I think I think. I think he has to deliver I think the mark. You know I wrote something earlier this week that markets essentially have this parlay bet on you know and there's a reason that betting shops push parlay. That's because they're there. They've high outcomes low odds. And people usually overpay for them. And I think right now we've sort of got this this belief that earnings are going to be fine. We're going to skirt a recession. The Fed's going to be. But but we're. But the Fed is also going to e the Fed is also not going to be as aggressive at tightening. You know somehow they all have to pay off just right. That's a very tight needle to thread. Doesn't mean we can't. But I think right now unfortunate the base case is for this parlay of events that have to transpire in order to keep this to keep this moving. And that's where I get a little bit nervous to that point. I think that it's also a positioning issue to how much how much more short covering potential do you think that there is. I think we've exhausted a lot of the short covering. I think I think the first wave you know I break this recent move sort of into three waves we deeply oversold in June. And we rallied off that low that you know that's normal human nature by the dip never by the dip never truly goes out of style. It's just how small and large of a dip. Yeah. Then we had earnings where they were better than feared. Again people were very negative going into earnings. Now I think we flipped it. You know we I think we worked off a lot of the negative sentiment. We've gotten into positive sentiment and that becomes trickier. Markets tend to have been flow. And so now if the sentiment is very positive I think we're more susceptible to negative news than we had been before. I figured it would have Paul IBEX is over here we call it accumulated up front. Now I know you told me you've got your Harley makes more sense. Not to me that things go sideways. Talk to me about volatility. Of volatility. When does it pick up. Which way does it go. I think a lot. I think I do. I do think we're going to continue to see more volatile. I think volatility picks back up. I think the volatility volatility picks back up where we still are until proven otherwise. In its tightening regime as if you have central banks around the world tightening that is. That tends to be positive for volatility not necessarily for the rest of the market but it tends to it tends to accelerate volatility. That was my base case call going coming into this year. And I kind of have to stick with it until or unless we really see a pivot from the Fed coming down the pipe. Remember also quantitative tightening is just kicking in you know and that's a whole other animal. And markets really have not had to deal with a Fed shrinking the balance sheet for very very often in the last 15 20 years when it has had to deal with them. It usually hasn't gone all that well at least in the initial phases. Before we let you go real quick S & P 200 day moving average. We didn't break above it. Does that support the idea that this is a bear market rally and if we break above it does it change that thesis. I think as of now it's still a bear market rally until proven otherwise. We're still within that framework of what fits a bear market rally. Yes it's a bit broader than normal. Yes it's a bit stronger than normal. But again until until we get out of this backdrop it's hard to see it going above the 200 day moving average would be somewhat significant. But I think we're going to have a lot of work to do until we get there.