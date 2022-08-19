Panetta: Russian Intelligence Got It Wrong

00:00

You've been in and around these sorts of summits before. This is a tricky one. What advice would you have for the Bush administration right out a hand. President Putin on the one hand and President Gee on the other. Well I think every every meeting like this of the G 20 is both a challenge and an opportunity. And if in fact they show up you know I I would start thinking pretty seriously about how to how to make use of that opportunity. This is a this is a challenging time with what's going on in Ukraine and what's happening obviously with China. And you know it could it could very well offer a unique opportunity here if we take advantage of it correctly. It's it's it's not it's not easy. I don't think the president should just try to avoid them. I really do think that this is an opportunity to perhaps begin some kind of dialogue. Well that's interesting. You hold that at least the possibility maybe you could start a first step on the path toward actually resolving this war. Yeah look you know one thing I've learned is that a lot of what happens in the world is based on human relationships. And if they can open up that opportunity in some way I think that would be that would be to our advantage to be able to do that. Look at it. The only way these things are going to be resolved ultimately if we don't want war with Russia or with China. Ultimately the only way it's gonna be resolved is through a willingness to dialogue with one another and see whether or not there isn't an opportunity to try to improve our relationship. Mr. Sarkozy of course the host of all this is going to be President Joko Widodo. What kind of challenges and maybe opportunities are posed for the president of Indonesia. Well I think that you know Indonesia is has a real opportunity here to play a role on something that is pretty unique. If the G 20 is takes place there and in fact both she and Putin show up are the world's eyes will be on Indonesia and they are a strong developing country. And I think this could put them in an even more influential position if it's handled right. Mr. NIKKEI let's turn to the conflict that will be informing at least some of what goes on the G 20. And that of course is Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing war there. There was an extensive report in The Washington Post today using some access to some intelligence doctors suggesting that there'd be a major intelligence failure on the Russians part that they really underestimated the resistance of the Ukrainians to what was happening. You ran the CIA. We've heard a lot of military difficulties to the Russians. What about the intelligence difficulties. I don't think there's any question that Russian intelligence got this wrong. And as a matter of fact to some extent we may not have gotten it wrong as well because everybody assumed that the Russian army was going to basically move very quickly take the capital very quickly and bring down the government in Kiev. I think that was kind of everybody's assumption of what would happen. And so the Russians in particular because it involved their forces and a failed invasion I think paid an even heavier price because they got their intelligence wrong as well. Probably the biggest intelligence failure was understanding their own problems as to how the Russian army would fail to really take advantage of the opportunity of an invasion. Everybody assumed that the Russians would do a lot better. They failed to do a lot better. And that frankly was to the advantage of the Ukrainians. Mr. Secretary just as we came to air there were some headlines that crossed actually about further support the United States for Ukraine Ukraine including seven setting five million dollars in new military equipment. That includes high Mars Howitzers also Humvees mine clearance vehicles. Are we doing all we can and should. I think we really are delivering the kind of weapons that Ukrainians need. It's very important that we continue that effort. The United States and our allies really have a responsibility here to provide the Ukrainians with everything they need in order to stop the Russians. And I think we are. We are providing some pretty sophisticated weaponry. They're using it pretty effectively right now going after targets and killing Russians. And I think it's you know to some extent it's given them a little bit of an edge here. And it's going to force Putin to make a pretty fundamental decision whether you know this is going to turn into his Afghanistan or whether he's going to take some steps to try to get out of there. Mr. Secretary the United States has something of a track record of sort of tiring of wars over time certainly. So that Vietnam we saw that in Afghanistan in Iraq as well. Is there any indication at this point that we're tiring of our support for Ukraine. I don't see any indication of that right now. I think both President Biden as well as our allies seem very strongly committed to supporting Ukraine. But it remains something we have to be vigilant about because the United States doesn't have a lot of patience with long wars. That's for sure. And yet and yet there's a lot riding on this. This is a very pivotal war because it involves a very important adversary Putin. And if we can support Ukraine in stopping Putin from achieving his mission that will send a very important message not just to Putin but it will send an important message to she as well. Message today finally we always have had this major story about the FBI executing a search warrant on the premises of Donald Trump the former president's house. That's being disputed right now. The courts how much we'll learn about the affidavit underlying it. But as I say besides being secretary offense you were head of the CIA. You dealt with a lot of classified material in your day. What do you make of this for distance understanding. We don't know everything about what was actually in these documents. Well you know my my view of this is that it's a very serious matter. We classify material because it relates to our national security and we do not want that information to wind up in the wrong hands. And that's why we have all of this process of protecting our classified information. Look there are thousands of people that have access to classified information. They're all required to follow a process of protecting that classified information. And that's true not just for them. It's true for the president the United States. And so the failure to do that and to to basically take this classified information out of the White House I think really involves something that could in fact not only undermine our protection of intelligence but could send a message to others that they don't have to be as careful as they are. This is a moment where I think we've really got to take steps to make sure that we are not only protecting classified information but that we hold people accountable when they make mistakes as to how they process that information. I think pretty much all Americans would agree we need to protect our classified information. But let me ask you a question that is being pressed by a lot of people right now which is is this really different from what happened with that server that Hillary Clinton maintained. Because there were as I believe some sensitive classified documents on that server. You know whether it's Hillary Clinton or whether it's Donald Trump. I think we should apply the same rules with regards to protecting our classified information. If if there's classified information and it's mishandled. My view is you hold people accountable for those mistakes. Now you know. There are a lot of ways to enforce those rules and there are a lot of ways to make people understand the mistakes they made. And I think I'm going to leave it up to the Justice Department and their investigation to determine just exactly what happened here and what steps ought to be taken in order to make sure it doesn't happen again.