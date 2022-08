00:00

You've authored a very extensive great read on this subject and it really does highlight the differences between the big banks and the independent lenders. What is the difference there. The cushion essentially when things start to change in the market. Yes that's correct. The banks have a lot of more capital and they also have access to a lot of emergency emergency funds for his non nonbank lenders don't especially the smaller ones. And the issue right now in the mortgage market is that banks basically retreated from certain pockets of market just after release. So those pockets of mortgages are now basically copied by nonbank lenders which are having a really hard time. Now that there's no business and rates have gone up. Talk to us about the lack of business on the heels of rates going up. Is that sort of exactly what your Bank of Canada wants to see as well though. Yes. Well the lack of business has been going on since basically the debate starting going off after February or so. It's just there's less incentive to refinance your home loan right now or even to like the housing market is also very unaffordable at the moment. And that has brought a lot of issues to the mortgage market as a whole. But specifically it has brought a lot of problems in the non QM space because knocking on mortgages are those are the riskier loans the ones that do not have government backing. And because they don't have government backing the fact that the firms that do do those home loans are in more trouble at the minute. So Carmen we'll have to watch to see in terms of mortgage lenders that ultimately go broke. We referenced back to 2008 one of the interesting things Taylor was mentioning the Bank of Canada is that because this economy navigated I guess better or you could argue versus the U.S. going back more than a decade. A lot of Canadians became debt lovers a huge amount of debt which we're now dealing with as a result of rates rising very quickly. Were there lessons learned during the Great Recession that actually might provide a little bit of broader protection versus where we were back then. This time around. Yeah of course it's completely different. That time around it was more of an underwriting issue as well. And right now the lending standards in the U.S. are much tighter. So it's not going to be as much a problem for the borrower as it's more of a problem for the actual lender that's giving out the loan. But it's just also part of the market technical. Right now the loans are not worth as much as they were when they were actually originated because the rates have gone up. So I don't think we're witnessing right now a kind of a credit crunch for the borrower in terms of like the underwriting. It's a it's a little different this time around. So credit quality for a lot of the lenders as well. OK. When they're thinking about taking on some of that extra risk. Yeah the credit quality at the moment is fine. I think the problem is more that these companies especially the nonbank lenders and not you and this obscure parts of the market rely a lot on debt. So right now they really can't access that debt. They usually take these would be create this mortgages and maybe give out at a lot of home loans in January February and then tried to rebound them and sell them as bonds. And by now it's really hard for them to tap this bond market because of the sudden spike in rates. So we're not witnessing an underwriting issue. It's more often not market technical right now with where the loans are pricing right now and the rates start going.