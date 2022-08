00:00

> > THIS IS BLOOMBERG MARKETS. ALIX: 30 MINUTES IN. THE FED FIGHTS BACK. OFFICIALS RAMP UP TALK. YIELDS SURGE. HOW SCARED SHOULD MARKETS BE? RISING COSTS STEAMROLL DEERE. WE SPEAK TO CRAIG FULLER TO GET THE LATEST READ ON THE SHIPPING INDUSTRY. CREDIT SUISSE. LOVE IT OR LEAVE IT? THE LARGEST SHAREHOLDER SAYS IT SHOULD FIX. WELCOME TO MARKETS. DECIDEDLY RISK OFF. VOLUME HIGH. GUY: A COMBINATION OF FUNDAMENTALS AND TECHNICAL. BIG LEVELS. 2300 ON THE S & P, MASSIVE. THERE IS ALSO THIS TECHNICAL WAVE. WE HAVE BEEN TALKING JACKSON HOLE. I WONDER IF WE ARE SEEING FEAR. 7:00 A.M. THIS MORNING, WE THOUGHT WE WERE CLEVER. THE MARKET DOESN'T FEAR THE FED. SHOULD YOU FEAR THE FED? ALIX: I DIDN'T THINK WE WERE THAT CLEVER BUT SURE, WE CAN GO WITH IT. WE ARE FINALLY ACCEPTING THE FED IS GOING TO DO WHAT IT SAYS OR IS THIS JUST POSITIONING AND YOU WILL DEAL WITH ISSUES HEADED TO JACKSON HOLE? GUY: A COMBINATION OF FACTORS COMING TOGETHER. PEOPLE HAVE HATED THIS RALLY. LET'S TURN THE QUESTION SMARTER. MIKE MCKEE JOINS US. THE ONE AND ONLY VINCENT AS WELL WITH US. ANY SIGN THE MARKET IS BEGINNING TO FEAR THE FED? MICHAEL: IT IS A COMBINATION. SOME OF THE TALK FROM THE ECB AND THE FED WAS PILING ON. I AM IN THE OPPOSITE CAMP. I AM NOT AFRAID OF AN INSTITUTION THAT CANNOT GET A FORECAST RIGHT. OF AN INSTITUTION THAT HAS BEEN WRONG FOR THE PAST 25 YEARS. [LAUGHTER] WHEN I WAS TRADING, THEY SAID GOLDMAN SACHS WAS SELLING. THANK YOU. I DON'T THINK YOU CAN LOOK AT THIS FED WITH CREDIBILITY FROM THE TRANSIENT ON. YESTERDAY, LOOKING FOR 75, IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD OF 325 FOR THE UPPER BAND OF THE TARGET. YOU'RE NOT GIVING MONETARY POLICY AN OPPORTUNITY TO WORK THE MARKET, WHICH WE ARE STARTING TO SEE IN TERMS OF HOME SALES AND PRICES AND OTHER METRICS WHERE THINGS HAVE TURNED LOWER. THEY ARE NOT STOPPING AT ANY RED LIGHTS. THEY ARE A LITTLE TOO AGGRESSIVE FOR ME. AFTER SEPTEMBER THE DATA WILL PROVE THEY HAVE BEEN TOO AGGRESSIVE. ALIX: VINCENT ISN'T PAYING ATTENTION TO THE FED. HE DOESN'T CARE. POWELL WILL NOT LIKE PEOPLE LIKE VINCE. THEY NEED TO MAKE A MARKETS CARE. HOW DOES HE CONVINCE THEM? MICHAEL: I'M TRYING TO FIGURE OUT HOW TO RESPOND TO VINCE. I DON'T KNOW IF IT IS FEARING THE FED OR FEARING OTHER PARTICIPANTS. THEY WILL REACT, NO MATTER WHAT VINCE THINKS. THE FED DOESN'T KNOW WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN. IT IS POWELL'S JOB TO CONVINCE PEOPLE THE FED WILL DO WHAT IT TAKES WITHOUT BEING ABLE TO SAY WHAT IT TAKES. THAT IS THE DISCUSSION AMONG THE VARIOUS FED PEOPLE OVER THE PAST WEEK. THEY DON'T KNOW WHAT THE IMPACT IS GOING TO BE OF THE INCREASES. WHICH IS WHY HESTER GEORGE HAS FLIPPED HAWK TODAY OF BECAUSE HE WORRIES 12 MONTHS FROM NOW . WHAT THEY WILL TRY TO CONVINCE PEOPLE OF HIS THEY GET TO NEUTRAL, WHICH IS THE DAILY POSITION, ABOVE 3%. I DON'T KNOW IF YOU PAUSE OR GO BACK DOWN TO 25 BASIS POINTS OR SOMETHING BUT BASICALLY YOU STOP AND LOOK AROUND AND SEE WHAT IS GOING ON BEFORE YOU GO FARTHER. GUY: THE NEUTRAL DISCUSSION IS IN A RABBIT HOLE, CAUSING THE FED CREDIBILITY ISSUES ON ITS OWN. THE POINTS ABOUT HESTER GEORGE, WON'T THIS DAMAGE CREDIBILITY MORE? MICHAEL: I THINK ESTHER HAS MADE HER POSITION CLEAR. SHE VOTED AGAINST THE FIRST 75 MOVE BECAUSE OF CONCERNS ABOUT WHAT WILL HAPPEN DOWN THE ROAD. SHE DID NOT DISSENT ON THE LAST ONE. I SUSPECT SHE CALLS THE OTHER PRESIDENTS. YOU MAKE YOUR POINT AND MOVE ON. NO SENSE TILTING. UNLESS YOU REALLY THINK THERE IS A PROBLEM. I DON'T SEE ANYONE ELSE ON THE FED VOTING WHO WOULD DISAGREE WITH WHAT THEY HAVE DONE SO FAR. ALIX: WHAT ARE YOU DOING WITH THE DOLLAR? VINCENT: THIS INVERSE CORRELATION BETWEEN THE S & P AND THE DOLLAR. WHENEVER YOU SEE YOUR SITUATION WITH STOCKS, YOU SEE THE DOLLAR POP -- THE OPPORTUNITIES ON THIS TRADE ARE TO FADE ALL THESE THINGS. I THINK THEY COME BACK. THE 4300 LEVEL IS KEY. THAT IS GONE. WHAT IS KEY IS BEHIND THAT. THE 200 DAY MOVING AVERAGE FOR THE S & P FUTURES AND S & P CASH. THOSE LEVELS WILL COME DOWN. WE WILL MEET AGAIN AT THE 4300 LEVEL. IT WILL BE TESTED, PROBABLY AFTER JACKSON HOLE. IF THE MARKETS GET ABOVE THAT LEVEL AND SUSTAIN, WE GO CONSIDERABLY HIGHER. MIKE MAKES A GOOD POINT. THE QUESTION IS 50 OR 75. 75 WOULD NOT SURPRISE ME. WHEN THEY TALK ABOUT WE NEED TO KEEP AGGRESSIVE TO DRIVE INFLATION OR BEAT, I THINK THEY ARE GOING TO BE SO AGGRESSIVE THEY BEAT THE ECONOMY INTO A RECESSION. WHEN THEY DO THAT, IT IS INEVITABLE. I WAS TALKING LAST WEEK, THE ONLY SOFT LANDING WE HAVE SEEN IN THE LAST 25 YEARS -- THE FED IS NOT GOING TO PULL IT OFF. THEY ARE GOING TO PUSH US INTO RECESSION AND FIND THEMSELVES WHERE THEY HAVE TO DO WHAT ESTHER GEORGE SAYS, WHICH IS TAKE OUR FOOT OFF AND CUT TO RELIEVE WHAT WE HAVE DONE. GUY: THE OTHER WAY. DO THE FED FEAR THE MARKETS? VINCENT: I THINK THEY SHOULD RESPECT THE MARKETS. FEAR IS NOT THE RIGHT WORD. YOU ARE NOT LISTENING TO WHAT THE ECONOMY IS SAYING, THE MARKETS. THE FED SINCE GREENSPAN HAS BEEN ATTEMPTING TO TELL THE MARKETS WHAT TO DO. OVER 90 FEDERAL RATE DECISIONS, CHANGES IN THE FED FUNDS RATE SINCE 91. THAT IS OVERKILL. IT IS THE FED TRYING TO DICTATE TO THE ECONOMY. NOT SITTING BACK AND LISTENING. INTERRELATIONSHIP, IF YOU ARE TALKING ALL THE TIME, YOU ARE NOT GOING TO HAVE A POSITIVE RELATIONSHIP. THAT IS THE FED RELATIONSHIP WITH THE MARKETS. THEY ARE NOT LISTENING. THERE IS NO UNITY. THE MARKETS CAN FIND INTEREST-RATE LEVELS ON THEIR OWN. WE DON'T SEE THE 10 YEAR AT 280 WHEN IT WAS AT 350 BECAUSE MARKETS THINK INFLATION WAS GOING TO STAY 6%. MARKETS THINK THAT IS GOING TO COME DOWN WITH OR WITHOUT THE FED AND WE DO NOT NEED THEIR HELP. THE CONSUMER WILL DO IT BECAUSE THEY ARE RUNNING OUT OF DISPOSABLE INCOME. WHEN A SLOWDOWN, INFLATION WILL SLOWDOWN. MICHAEL: I WOULD SAY RESPECT THE MARKETS AS WELL. THE FED FEELS THE MARKETS HAS WORKED FOR THE FED. JAY POWELL NEXT FRIDAY SAYS XYZ, THE MARKETS WILL PRICE TO THAT. IF THE FED FEELS THEY WANT TO GET RATES HIGHER WITHOUT HAVING TO MOVE, ALL HE HAS TO DO IS SAY SO AND THE MARKETS WILL MOVE. FORMAL GUIDANCE IS NOT AN OFFICIAL POLICY BUT IT WORKS. ALIX: GREAT CONVERSATION. APPRECIATE IT. I LOVE THE YOU ARE TALKING A LOT AND NOT LISTENING. I WILL TAKE THAT HOME WITH ME. MAKE OR BREAK FOR BULLS. THE $2 TRILLION OPTIONS EXPIRATION PLUS THE 4300 LEVEL. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > TECHNICAL REASONS WHY IF WE GO INTO THIS EXPIRATION, THIS FRIDAY, VOLATILITY COULD STAY DAMPENED AND YOU CAN SEE THE MARKET SUPPORTED. THAT IS RELATED TO WHAT HAPPENS EVERY EXPIRATION SEASON WHEN THERE HAS TO BE HEDGING ON THE OTHER SIDE. AS WE FLUSH THAT OUT, WE HAVE JACKSON HOLE NEXT WEEK ON THE 27TH. I THINK THAT IS HER NEXT EVENT TO WATCH. ALIX: AMY DISCUSSING THE $2 TRILLION EXPIRATION AHEAD OF JACKSON HOLE NEXT FRIDAY. DO YOU FEAR THE FED? STEVE: GREAT TO SEE YOU. ALIX: IF YOU FEAR THE FED AND SHOULD YOU ON A FUNDAMENTAL BASIS AND YOU GET THE NOISE OF EXPIRATION. STEVE: FEAR THE FED, I WILL SAY RESPECT THE FED. PEOPLE ARE SAYING THE FED IS A BUNCH OF WIMPS. A WHIFF OF RECESSION, THEY BACK OFF. THAT IS TOUGH. MARKETS REACTED POSITIVELY TO POWELL'S RECENT WORD "NEUTRAL" AND YOU SAW MARKETS ZOOM UP AFTER. EVERY FED HEAD HAS PUSHED BACK ON THAT. WE HAVE TO RESPECT THE FED. THE MARKET IS ANTICIPATING THEY ARE GOING TO BLANK. IT IS NOT CLEAR THEY ARE. TOUGH PLACE TO BE. TODAY'S EXPIRATION IS A DIFFERENT STORY. THERE WAS HOPE AMONGST TRADERS WE WOULD PUSH THROUGH 4300 ON THE OPEN. $800 MILLION WORTH OF EXPIRING OPTIONS, MOST OF THEM CENTERED AROUND THE 4300 LEVEL. EUROPE NUMBERS PUT A DAMPER ON THAT. TODAY WE WILL SEE A LACKLUSTER EXPIRATION. GUY: 4235 ON THAT FRONT, STRUGGLING. FROM THE OPTIONS MARKET ADVANTAGE, THE RALLY AND EQUITIES HAS BEEN DRIVEN BY WHAT? A LOT WOULD SAY THE GENESIS IS IN POWELL. SINCE THEN, IT SEEMS THERE IS A BIG ROLE TO PLAY IN WHAT IS HAPPENING. WALK ME THROUGH WHAT WE SEE? STEVE: PEOPLE HAVE BEEN DUSTING OFF THE 2020-21 PLAYBOOK, INCLUDING USING CALL OPTIONS AS A SPECULATIVE VEHICLE FOR INDIVIDUAL TRADERS AND AGGRESSIVE INSTITUTIONAL ACCOUNTS. THEY REACHED FRENZY WHEN YOU GET TO MEME STOCK CRAZINESS BUT IN GENERAL, LAST FRIDAY'S ACTIVITY WHERE PEOPLE WERE EXCITED ABOUT A 1.7% RISE IN SPX, THAT WAS LARGELY OPTION DRIVEN. DON'T SHORT A DULL TAPE. IN A FRENZY MARKET, YOU CAN FIND PEOPLE BUYING EXPIRING SPY CALLS. ENOUGH PEOPLE DO IT, MARKET GOES HIGHER. RINSE AND REPEAT. WE HAVE BEEN WORKING OFF THAT ALL WEEK FROM FRIDAY. ALIX: DOES IT CONTINUE MONDAY? STEVE: I AGREE WITH THE PRIOR COMMENTS. I THINK WE CALM DOWN UNTIL JACKSON HOLE WHEN ALL BETS ARE OFF. WE DON'T KNOW WHAT THEY ARE GOING TO SAY. I AM CONCERNED ABOUT THE PUSHBACK ELEMENT. THE OPTIONS MARKET, LATE-SUMMER, WE GO INTO HIBERNATION. PEOPLE ALWAYS GET FREAKY IN SEPTEMBER. [LAUGHTER] BACK TO SCHOOL OR WHATEVER ELSE. THE CONSTANT 20 LEVEL IN VIX MIGHT BE A BUYING OPPORTUNITY IF WE GET INTO A FREAKISH AUTUMN. GUY: IN TERMS OF POSITIONING, HOW AGGRESSIVE WOULD POWELL HAVE TO BE TO GENERATE A SIGNIFICANT REACTION IN EQUITY MARKETS? STEVE: GREAT QUESTION. HE HAS TO DELIVER. I WROTE SOMETHING THIS WEEK. MARKETS HAVE THIS PARLAY BET ON. THERE IS A REASON BETTING SHOPS PUSH PARLAY. THEY HAVE HIGH OUTCOMES, LOW ODDS AND PEOPLE OVERPAY. WE HAVE A BELIEF EARNINGS WILL BE FINE. WE SKIRT THE RECESSION. THE FED IS ALSO GOING TO EASE. NOT GOING TO BE AS AGGRESSIVE IN TIGHTENING. SOMEHOW THEY HAVE TO PAY OFF JUST RIGHT. IT IS A TIGHT NEEDLE TO THREAD. RIGHT NOW BASE CASE IS FOR THIS PARLAY OF EVENTS THAT HAVE TO TRANSPIRE IN ORDER TO KEEP THIS MOVING. THAT IS WHERE I GET NERVOUS. ALIX: IT IS A POSITIONING ISSUE. HOW MUCH MORE SHORT COVERING POTENTIAL? STEVE: WE HAVE EXHAUSTED A LOT. THE FIRST WAVE. I BREAK THIS MOVE INTO THREE WAVES. OVERSOLD IN JUNE. RALLIED OFF THAT. NORMAL HUMAN NATURE. BUY THE DIP NEVER GOES OUT OF STYLE. SMALL OR LARGE. EARNINGS WERE BETTER. PEOPLE WERE NEGATIVE GOING IN. NOW WE FLIPPED. WE WORKED OFF A LOT OF THE NEGATIVE SENTIMENT. WE GOT INTO POSITIVE SENTIMENT. THAT BECOMES TRICKY. MARKETS EBB AND FLOW. NOW WE ARE MORE SUSCEPTIBLE TO NEGATIVE NEWS. GUY: OVER HERE WE CALL IT THE ACCUMULATOR. [LAUGHTER] STEVE: GOTCHA. ALIX: [LAUGHTER] [LAUGHTER] GUY: THE VIX SIDEWAYS. VOLATILITY. WHEN DOES IT PICK UP? WHICH WAY? STEVE: I THINK WE CONTINUE TO SEE MORE VOLATILITY. UNTIL PROVEN OTHERWISE, WE ARE STILL IN A TIGHTENING REGIME. CENTRAL BANKS AROUND THE WORLD TIGHTENING TENDS TO BE POSITIVE FOR VOLATILITY. NOT NECESSARILY FOR THE REST OF THE MARKET. THAT WAS MY BASE CASE COMING INTO THIS YEAR. I HAVE TO STICK WITH IT UNTIL OR UNLESS WE SEE A PIVOT ON THE FED COMING DOWN THE PIPE. TIGHTENING IS JUST KICKING IN. THAT IS A WHOLE OTHER ANIMAL. MARKETS HAVE NOT HAD TO DEAL WITH THE FED SHRINKING THE BALANCE SHEET VERY OFTEN IN THE LAST 20 YEARS. WHEN IT HAS HAD TO DEAL, IT HAS NOT GONE THAT WELL INITIALLY. ALIX: S & P, 200 DAY MOVING AVERAGE. WE DIDN'T BREAK ABOVE. DOES THAT SUPPORT A BEAR MARKET RALLY? STEVE: AS OF NOW IT IS STILL A BEAR MARKET RALLY UNTIL PROVEN OTHERWISE. WE ARE STILL WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK. YES IT IS BROADER THAN NORMAL AND STRONGER THAN NORMAL. UNTIL WE GET OUT OF THIS BACKDROP, IT IS HARD TO SEE. GOING ABOVE THE 200 DAY MOVING AVERAGE WOULD BE SIGNIFICANT BUT WE HAVE WORK TO DO TO GET THERE. GUY: HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND. APPRECIATE YOU JOINING US. STILL AHEAD, THE RECENT MEME FRENZY AND HOW IT WILL IMPACT THINGS. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ALIX: THIS WEEK'S THEME, MEME STOCK MANIA. KATIE IS WITH US FOR ETF FRIDAY. BED, BATH & BEYOND WAS A HUGE ONE. KATIE: SOME FUNDS TRY TO TRACK MEME MEDIA. ETF, ROUND MEME, HAS ABOUT $1 MILLION. THE HOLDINGS DON'T HOLD BED, BATH & BEYOND. IT IS SUCH A MOVING TARGET. HARD TO BUILD A PORTFOLIO THAT CAPTURES SENTIMENT. THESE ETF'S DON'T REBOUND QUICKLY ENOUGH WITH ENOUGH FREQUENCY THEY CAN CAPTURE LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE. THEY TOUTED THEY HAD THIS TO WEEK REBOUND. THEORETICALLY, SCREENING THE MESSAGE BOARDS COULD CAPTURE IT. IT REBALANCES EVERY MONTH. IF WE ARE TALKING MEMES, IT IS A LOST CAUSE. GUY: BROADLY, WE SEE ROTATION AND MARKETS. HOW IS THAT AFFECTING ETF LAND MORE BROADLY? DISCOUNTED ROTATION. KATIE: IT IS NOT JUST MEMES. THE BEST EXAMPLE, LOOK AT THE BIGGEST MOMENTUM ETF OUT THERE, MTUM. IT REBALANCES TWICE A YEAR. A BIT OF A LIFETIME. $10 BILLION IN ASSETS, 70% HOLDINGS ARE ENERGY. THAT WAS A BIG THEME IN MARKETS GOING INTO THE MAY REBALANCE. 75% TURNED OVER FROM TECH TO ENERGY. THAT HAS NOT WORKED OUT GREAT IN THE PAST COUPLE MONTHS. IT IS DOWN 20% YEAR-TO-DATE. COMPARE THAT TO THE S & P DOWN 10%. IT IS SUPPOSED TO BE MOMENTUM BUT IT MISSES OUT ON A LOT OF THE GAMES PLAYED. ALIX: MORGAN STANLEY ENTERING THE ETF MARKET. THIS HAS BEEN A LONG TIME COMING. KATIE: MORGAN STANLEY COINED THE TERM BACK IN THE 1990'S WHEN IT WAS A SPARKLE IN JACK'S EYES. THEY ARE KNOWN AS A BIG WIRE HOUSE. THIS IS THE FIRST TIME THEY FILED FOR THEIR OWN PRODUCT. IT RAISES EYEBROWS. LOOK AT THE FLOWS INTO ESG PRODUCTS. HASN'T BEEN GREAT. $4 BILLION INTO THAT SECTOR THIS YEAR. THAT WAS $30 BILLION THE PAST TWO YEARS BUT ESG PRETTY MUCH MEANS TECH. PRETTY BACK-AND-FORTH FOR TECH RIGHT NOW. GUY: BESIDES THE SCALE MORGAN STANLEY IS WORKING WITH, WHAT ARE WE TALKING? KATIE: $1.4 TRILLION IN ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT. TALKING TO PEOPLE ABOUT WHAT THIS MEANS, WE SEE NEW ISSUERS COME TO MARKET. THAT HAS BEEN A TREND. THIS YEAR SIZE OF MORGAN STANLEY WITH THEIR OWN PRODUCTS COULD MEAN A POTENTIAL SHAKEUP OF THE LEADERBOARD, WHICH IS DOMINATED BY BLACKROCK AND VANGUARD RIGHT NOW. GUY: GREAT STUFF. THANK YOU. OF COURSE, YOU CAN GET MORE. TUNE INTO ETF IQ EACH MONDAY, 1 P.M. NEW YORK TIME. COMING UP, SUPPLY CHAINS STILL CRIMPED FOR COMPANIES AROUND THE WORLD. WE WILL DIG INTO WHAT IS HAPPENING. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ALIX: ONE HOUR INTO THE U.S. TRADING SET. VOLUMES UP ON THIS SUMMER FRIDAY. ABIGAIL: EVERYTHING TO DO WITH OPTIONS EXPIRATION. THE WORST DAY IN THREE WEEKS FOR THE INDEX EASE. ONE SOURCE OF PAIN TODAY, STILL BACKING UP THE 10 YEAR YIELD 10 BASIS POINTS. THE VIX BACK ABOVE 20. AS FOR A TECH BAROMETER, A KEY ONE, FINALLY COMING INTO PLAY, THE 200 DAY MOVING AVERAGE ON THE S & P. HERE IS THIS YEAR'S BEAR MARKET. DOWNTREND, RALLY OFF THE JULY LOW. HITTING RESISTANCE AT THE AVERAGE. BUYERS NOT HAVING ENOUGH COURAGE. SELLERS STEPPING UP. INTERESTING TO SEE A SWIPE INTO THAT UGLY RANGE. IF WE DO, IT WOULD SUGGEST ANOTHER NEW LOWS ON THE WAY. LET'S TAKE A LOOK. LOTS OF DECLINES ON THE DAY. BED, BATH & BEYOND DOWN 40% AS RC VENTURES EXITS. INTERESTING. LOOK AT THE PRICE SEVEN MONTHS AGO. IT SUGGESTS THEY WERE BUYING ON THE WAY DOWN. THIS IS WEIGHING ON THE SPACE. THE S & P IS DOWN, FIRST TIME IN FIVE WEEKS. GUY: AMAZING. MAY BE A TURNING POINT. THANK YOU. WE CONTINUE WITH EARNINGS. FASCINATING NOW. STOCK IS WELL-OFF LOWS. THE CALL IS ONGOING. THE WORLD'S LARGEST MAKER OF FARM MACHINERY MISSING CALLS AND THE PRINCIPAL BIT. THEY CUT THE OUTLOOK AS WELL. LET ME WALK YOU THROUGH. ELEVATED MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COST. INCREASING INVENTORY AHEAD OF THE FALL HARVEST, WORKING TO IMPROVE DELIVERIES. STILL CHASING PRODUCTION. STRIKES. THEY ARE CONTINUING, THEY HAVEN'T CAUGHT UP YET. JOE, SOUNDS LIKE A TOUGH TASTE FOR DEERE TODAY. JOE: A LOT TO UNPACK. ON EARNINGS, FEEDING ON EVERY LINE YOU LOOK THROUGH. THE FORECAST WAS TREND. THE QUESTIONS RIGHT NOW ARE THE PRICING POWER THE COMPANY HAS. ONE OF THE THING SAID WAS WE SEE LISTING PRICES INCREASING BY SINGLE DIGITS TO LOW DOUBLE DIGITS. THESE ARE THINGS ANALYSTS WANT TO HEAR. FARMERS STILL REALLY WANT THESE TRACTORS REGARDLESS OF THE PRICE. THE THING THEY ARE FIGHTING IS MARKET PRESSURE. THE RISING COST FROM FREIGHT AND MATERIAL CONTINUE TO HIT. THE STRIKE IS STILL CAUSING THEM TO PLAY CATCH UP. THE STRIKE THAT HAPPENED AT THE END OF FALL LAST YEAR, THEY WERE NOT ABLE TO GET ENOUGH MACHINES OUT THE DOOR AND THEY ARE STILL PLAYING CATCH-UP. ALIX: ASIDE FROM LABOR AND STRIKE ISSUES, HAVE THEY SEEN THE PEAK? NOW WE ARE WAITING FOR PRICES TO COME DOWN? ARE WE STILL WAITING FOR PRICES TO PEAK? JOE: COST PRESSURES FOR DEERE AND MACHINERY PRODUCERS, THE MARKET DOESN'T KNOW IF THEY HAVE SEEN THE PEAK. YOU HAVE A LAG ON STEEL CONTRACTS FOR COMPANIES. STEEL HAS COME DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY THIS YEAR. THEY ARE HISTORICALLY HIGH STILL. I DON'T KNOW IF THE MARKET FEELS LIKE WE HAVE HIT PEAK IN TERMS OF COST AND A BIG PART OF THAT IS FREIGHT. SHIPPING IS A MAJOR PROBLEM. THE FOCUS HAS BEEN INFLATION FOR GOOD REASONS. SLOWDOWN IN CHINA. SLOWDOWN IN EUROPE. POWER PRICE INCREASES. THE SHIPS ARE STILL MOVING AT A SLOW RATE. TRUCKS AND EVERYTHING. THESE GUYS HAVE TO PAY A LOT TO GET AIRFREIGHT SO THEY CAN DO ON-TIME DELIVERY FOR PARTS. GUY: AS PRICES ROLLOVER, HOW DOES THAT FEED? ARE THEY TALKING WHAT DEMAND MIGHT LOOK LIKE NEXT YEAR? JOE: THEY STILL THINK FUNDAMENTALS ARE IN GOOD SHAPE. THAT IS A BIG THING INVESTORS ARE HAPPY ABOUT. FARMERS ARE STILL SEEING GOOD PROFITS. THEY ARE REPLACING AGING FLEETS. THE QUESTION HAD BEEN FOREVER FOR A DECADE WINNER YOU GOING TO START PUTTING NEW MACHINES ONTO YOUR FARMS AND GETTING RID OF THE OLD ONES? THIS IS ONE OF THOSE THINGS, JONES PUT OUT THERE SAYING, YEAH, THE WORRIES WE HAVE, SUDDENLY THE ACT PRICE FUNDAMENTALS DETERIORATE IF WE GET CRAZY GOOD CROP YIELDS, THAT WILL BE AN ISSUE. ALWAYS IN THE BACKGROUND ARE ANY TRADE ISSUES THE MARKET MAY HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT. ALIX: SO GOOD TO CATCH UP. THANK YOU. LET'S GET MORE. ON THE EARNINGS CALLS, IT HIGHLIGHTED HIGHER FREIGHT COSTS. IT IS A FAMILIAR CHALLENGE FOR COMPANIES. PATRICK ARMSTRONG FLAGGED THE PROBLEM EARLIER ON TV. PATRICK: MARKET SAYS THEY WILL COLLAPSE TODAY. I THINK RATES DON'T COLLAPSE UNTIL NEXT YEAR. SUPPLY CHAINS REMAIN CHALLENGED. A LOT OF BOTTLENECKS. A LOT OF GOODS NEED TO BE SHIPPED. THERE IS NOT ENOUGH CAPACITY. ALIX: CRAIG FULLER PROVIDING MARKET INTELLIGENCE. THE LIKES OF DEERE ARE SAYING THESE FREIGHT COSTS HAVE NOT PEAKED. THE MARKET LOOKS LIKE IT HAS PEAKED. WHAT DO YOU SEE? CRAIG: WE SEE A LOT OF WHAT IS PLAYING OUT IN THE FREIGHT MARKET IN TERMS OF COST IS A LOT OF HANGOVER FROM THE LAST TWO YEARS. COMPANIES HAVE BEEN RELUCTANT TO RENEGOTIATE FREIGHT RATES. SPOT MARKETS COLLAPSED ACROSS ALL MARKETS. CONTAINER MARKETS, TRUCKING MARKETS. SPOT IS REFLECTING A MUCH LOWER AND SLUGGISH SET OF CONDITIONS. THOSE CONTRACT RATES ARE STILL HISTORICALLY HIGH. WE HAVE SEEN THEM PEAK BUT IT IS A SLOW PROCESS FOR THEM TO TURN OUT. THE REASON IS SHIPPERS ARE RELUCTANT TO RENEGOTIATE CONTRACTS OUT OF FEAR THERE WILL BE ANOTHER MAJOR CAPACITY CRUNCH. WE BELIEVE THAT IS LARGELY BEHIND US. GUY: YOU LISTENED TO THE CALL FROM WALMART. FROM TARGET. ON AND ON. THEY ARE TALKING ABOUT CANCELING INVENTORY. PRESUMABLY, AT SOME POINT THAT HAS TO BLEED THROUGH INTO THE FREIGHT MARKET. WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF IT? CRAIG: BOOKINGS OUT OF CHINA, AT LEAST CONTAINER, MOST OF WHAT YOU SEE IN TARGET AND WALMART AND THE RETAIL SIDE OF THE LEDGER IS LARGELY CONTAINER FREIGHT. WE ARE SEEING SLUGGISH CONDITIONS. WE HAVE SEEN IT IN THE FREIGHT RATES OUT OF CHINA TO THE U.S. IT IS SOFTENING. AS WE LOOK FORWARD, WE PROJECT FREIGHT RATES WILL DROP ANOTHER 40% ON THAT TRANSPACIFIC LANE BY THE END OF THE YEAR SIMPLY BECAUSE THERE IS WAY TOO MUCH CAPACITY RELATIVE TO THE AMOUNT OF DEMAND IN THE MARKET AS YOU LOOK FORWARD. WE THINK IT IS GOING TO BE A SLUGGISH MARKET HEADING INTO THE END OF THE YEAR. WE CONTINUE TO SAY SLUGGISH EARLY NEXT YEAR. ALIX: BACK TO THE SPOT VERSUS CONTRACT RATE. IF THE CONTRACT RATE IS SO MUCH HIGHER, WHY IS EVERYONE MOVING TO SPOT RATE? SEEMS LIKE THAT WOULD HELP EVERYTHING COME DOWN FASTER. WHAT GIVES? CRAIG: YOU WOULD THINK. CONTRACT RATES ARE NEGOTIATED AT THE END OF THE CYCLE TYPICALLY. THEY HAVE COMMITMENTS THEY HAVE TO LIVE UP TO. WHAT THEY TYPICALLY DO IS AGREE TO A CERTAIN AMOUNT OF VOLUME AND IN RETURN FOR THAT VOLUME COMMITMENT, THEY GET A COMMITTED PRICE. TYPICALLY, WHAT WE SEE IS THE SPREAD BETWEEN SPOT AND CONTRACT IS ALREADY WIDE. USUALLY DOUBLE DIGIT. IF YOU SEE DOUBLE DIGITS FOR MORE THAN 90 DAYS, WE TYPICALLY SEE CONTRACTS FOLLOW THE SPOT RATE IN TERMS OF FALLING. THAT HAS NOT HAPPENED IN THIS MARKET AND IS AGGRESSIVELY. RIGHT NOW SPOT TO CONTRACT, IN TRUCKING IS DOWN BY ONE THIRD. BECAUSE OF THAT, YOU HAVE TO ASK YOURSELF WHY CONTRACT RATES STAYED PERSISTENTLY HIGH WHILE SPOT RATES HAVE GONE DOWN? WE BELIEVE IT LARGELY HAS TO DO WITH RELUCTANCE OF FOLKS THAT RUN SUPPLY CHAINS TO REALLY AGGRESSIVELY RENEGOTIATE RATES OUT OF FEAR OF RUNNING OUT OF CAPACITY. BECAUSE WHAT HAPPENS IS IF THEY START PUSHING BACK ON THEIR CARRIERS, AND IF THERE IS A CAPACITY CRUNCH, THEN THOSE CARRIERS WILL PUNISH THEM BY NOT GIVING THEM CAPACITY WHICH IS FAR MORE DANGEROUS AND DESTRUCTIVE TO A COMPANY THAN SIMPLY PAYING A HIGHER RATE. GUY: THEY HAVE BEEN THROUGH A LOT. THEY PROBABLY HAVE FEAR. FUEL PRICES COMING DOWN. THAT WILL HAVE AN EFFECT. PRESUMABLY THE ABILITY OF THE CONTRACT COMPANY TO BRING RATES DOWN MUST BE THERE AS WELL. WHEN THAT HAPPENS, PRESUMABLY IT HAPPENS FAST. FUEL PRICES CONTINUE TO FALL AT THE RATE THEY ARE, CONTRACT RATES DECLINE MORE SLOWLY. DO WE GET A GREAT AT SOME POINT? ENOUGH OF THIS, WE NEED TO BE COMPETITIVE AND NIMBLE ARE? CRAIG: WE ARE SEEING IT IN TRUCKING. IT TENDS TO BE FAR MORE RESPONSIVE TO MARKET CONDITIONS THAN THE OCEAN MARKET BECAUSE IT IS A MORE FRAGMENTED MARKET. THE OCEAN CARRIERS, IT IS A FAR MORE CONSOLIDATED MARKET. THE TOP 10 CARRIERS HAVE 90% OF MARKET SHARE. THE TOP 10 TRUCKING COMPANIES HAVE 12% OF MARKET SHARE. TRUCKING TENDS TO BE A LEADING INDICATOR TO OTHER MODES OF CAPACITY. WE ARE ALREADY STARTING TO SEE CONTRACT RATES FALL OR START TO DECELERATE IN TERMS OF WHAT THEY ARE DOING. WE ARE SEEING WEAKENING CONDITIONS IN THE CONTRACT MARKET. IT IS SLOW. IT WILL TAKE A WHILE FOR THAT TO FILTER. WE LOOK FORWARD TO NEXT YEAR. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT FIRST QUARTER, SECOND QUARTER NEXT YEAR. WE WILL SEE A LARGER SENSE OF CORRECTION BECAUSE A LOT OF THE NEW BID PACKAGES THAT GO OUT TAKE PLACE REALLY IN THAT FIRST QUARTER. WHAT SHIPPERS WILL DO IS THEY WILL REPRICE THE FREIGHT BASED ON THE CURRENT SPOT RATES OR MARKET CONDITION SENTIMENT AT THAT TIME. WE WILL START TO SEE A SIGNIFICANT DROP IN CONTRACT RATES STARTING IN THE FIRST QUARTER, THEN TAKING PLACE END OF THE SECOND QUARTER. THE GOOD NEWS IS, LARGELY THE INFLATIONARY IMPACT OR HIGH SURGE IN SPOT RATES AND CONTRACT RATES IS LARGELY BEHIND US. WE DON'T SEE ANY REASON WHY FREIGHT RATES WILL EXPERIENCE ANY UPWARD PRESSURE ANY UPWARD PRESSURE ANYTIME SOON. ALIX: THAT FEELS LIKE GOOD NEWS. THAT SEEMS LIKE A SUPPLY CHAIN PART HAS WORKED ITSELF OUT AND NOW WE ARE DEALING WITH THE MAN AND SLOWING DEMAND. DO YOU HAVE INSIGHT INTO HOW COMPANIES ARE DEALING WITH INVENTORIES? WE WENT FROM JUST IN TIME, COVID HIT, THEN BUILD UP INVENTORY QUICKLY BECAUSE DEMAND IS STRONG. DO WE GO BACK TO JUST IN TIME OR IS THERE A SWEET SPOT THAT WILL STABILIZE RATES AND COST? CRAIG: DEPENDS ON WHAT YOU PRODUCING OR SELLING. THE RETAILERS HAVE EXCESS INVENTORY AND CONSUMER ITEMS, PARTICULARLY IN HIGH TICKET CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY. THEY LOADED UP ON INVENTORY. WE SAW THE EFFECT PLAY OUT IN APRIL WHEN TARGET AND WALMART REPORTED EARNINGS. WE ARE STARTING TO SEE THEY HAVE STRATEGIES TO BURN DOWN INVENTORY BUT IT WILL TAKE A LONG TIME. THEY ORDERED SO MUCH PRODUCT, THEIR WAREHOUSES ARE FULL. BECAUSE THEY HAVE SO MUCH, IT WILL TAKE A WHILE TO BURN THAT DOWN AND SELL IT OFF. THE GOOD NEWS IS, THEY ARE NOT ORDERING AS MUCH AS WHAT THEY WERE SO THEY WILL HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO LIQUIDATE THAT INVENTORY OVER THE NEXT 6-9 MONTHS AND THEY WILL COME OUT LEANER ORGANIZATIONS NEXT YEAR. AS A RELATES TO GENERAL SUPPLY CHAIN HOLDING INVENTORIES, I THINK WE SEE, HISTORICALLY WHAT WE SAW WAS BUFFER STOCK EXISTED IN THE SUPPLY CHAIN OVERSEAS IN PLACES LIKE CHINA AND INDIA. THEY DIDN'T HAVE TO HAVE INVENTORY ON THEIR BOOKS. WE ARE SEEING A DIFFERENT MARKET WHERE COMPANIES ARE THINKING ABOUT RESILIENCY AND SHIFTING INVENTORY INTO NORTH AMERICA AND WILL HOLD INVENTORIES AND BUFFER STOCK. THERE IS STILL A SITUATION WHERE THEY ARE RECOVERING FROM A LOT OF THE ABNORMAL ECONOMIC ACTIVITY OF THE PAST TWO YEARS AND TRYING TO FIGURE THIS OUT. EVERY SUPPLY CHAIN EXECUTIVE IS THINKING ABOUT THE GEOPOLITICAL RISKS OF EXPOSURE TO CHINA AND ALL THE FRAGMENTED NATURE OF SUPPLY CHAINS AND WANT TO ENSURE THEY HAVE, THEY ARE ABLE TO OPERATE REGARDLESS OF WHAT HAPPENS GEOPOLITICALLY. GUY: GREAT TO CATCH UP. USEFUL INSIGHT. THANK YOU VERY MUCH. COMING UP, WE TALK ABOUT MACRO RISK. MIXED SIGNALS ON THE NEXT RATE HIKE. WE LOOK AHEAD TO JACKSON HOLE, NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ REPORTER: YOU ARE LOOKING AT A LIVE SHOT OF THE PRINCIPAL ROOM. NEXT, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ALIX: FED OFFICIALS GIVING MIXED SIGNALS ABOUT THE SIZE OF THE NEXT RATE HIKE. > > THE QUESTION NOW IS CAN WE BRING INFLATION DOWN WITHOUT TRIGGERING RECESSION? MY ANSWER IS I DON'T KNOW. WE KNOW WE HAVE MORE WORK TO DO. ALIX: YOU HAVE ESTHER GEORGE SAYING THE S & P HAS ALREADY DONE A LOT ON RAISING RATES. DOMINIQUE, YOU HAVE AN 8% FED FUNDS RATE. THAT IS AGGRESSIVE. I'M WONDERING HOW YOU GET THERE AND WHAT JAY POWELL HAS TO DO NEXT WEEK TO START MOVING THE MARKET IN A DIFFERENT DIRECTION? DOMINIQUE: INFLATION IS HIGH. JUST LOOK AT THE WAGE AGAINST INFLATION AND ONCE YOU HAVE THAT VERY DIFFICULT TO BRING DOWN INFLATION. I THINK THE FED MODALITY IS FLAWED. I THINK INFLATION EXPECTATION IS STABLE. THE FED KEEPS REMINDING US INFLATION EXPECTATIONS ARE STABLE. LOOK AT INFLATION. IT IS SOARING. IT IS ONLY A MATTER OF TIME. FURTHER, HISTORICALLY, IN ORDER TO BRING DOWN INFLATION, THE FED HAS HAD TO BRING THE FED FUNDS RATE CLOSE TO THE 10 YEAR. BASICALLY, THE DIFFERENCE OF INFLATION LONG-TERM. DEPENDING HOW YOU COMPUTE IT, 7%-8%. GUY: IF WE ARE GOING TO GET TO 8%, JAY POWELL HAS TO BE AGGRESSIVE NEXT FRIDAY. DO YOU THINK HE WILL BE? DOMINIQUE: MORE LIKELY TO GET TO 8% IF HE IS NOT AGGRESSIVE. RIGHT NOW, THE FED IS FALLING BEHIND THE CURVE. THE MORE THEY FALL BEHIND, THE MORE YOU HAVE TO HIKE. NEXT YEAR , THIS IS THE STORY OF THE SHOCKS BEING PLAYED ALL OVER AGAIN. THE FED, IN THEIR ATTEMPT TO TAKE THE PAIN OFF, IT FALLS DEEPER AND NEXT YEAR. ALIX: WHAT DO YOU THINK WE HEAR FROM POWELL NEXT WEEK? DOMINIQUE: I THINK HE IS GOING TO DO THREE THINGS. FIRST, HE IS GOING TO STICK TO THE FED FUN PROJECT RATE THAT WE HAD IN JUNE. RATE HIKES NEXT YEAR. SECOND, HE IS GOING TO TELL US HE IS GOING TO DEAL WITH INFLATION. THAT HE HAS THE GREATEST ADMIRATION. THE THIRD, HE WILL TREAD EVER SO GINGERLY. IF YOU LOOK AT THE EXPERIENCE OF THE FED, THE ONLY SOFT LANDING FOLLOWING INFLATION WAS WHEN THE FED WAS VERY PROACTIVE. THAT OPPORTUNITY IS GONE. IT IS TRICKY. ARE THEY GOING, LIKE THE BANK OF ENGLAND, GOING TO TELL THE WORLD INFLATION IS COMING OR ARE THEY GOING TO DODGE? I THINK THEY WILL DO THE LATTER. GUY: AT LEAST THEY HAVE THE OPTION. WALK ME THROUGH YOUR PERCEPTION OF WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE IN EUROPE RIGHT NOW. HOW YOU PERCEIVE THE DATA WE ARE GETTING? PPI OUT OF GERMANY TODAY 30% PLUS. ENERGY PRICES GOING THROUGH THE ROOF. THEY KEEP DOUBLING AT EVERY TURN. EUROPE HAS A MAJOR ECONOMIC PROBLEM. HOW ARE YOU SEEING IT FROM L.A.? DOMINIQUE: MY VANTAGE POINT FROM SUNNY L.A., UNFORTUNATELY, I EXPECT MY FAMILY WILL HAVE A TOUGH WINTER. WHAT IS GOING ON WITH THE COMMODITIES PRICE SHOCK WE HAVE AND THE STRATEGY OF POLICYMAKERS WHICH HAS BEEN TO SHELTER ECONOMICS FROM THE INCREASED PRICING. EVEN THOUGH INFLATION IS ROUGHLY THE SAME IN EUROPE THAN IN THE U.S., THE PPI IS THREE TIMES HIGHER IN EUROPE THAN THE U.S.. YOU HAVE YET TO FEEL THE PAIN FROM THE COMMODITIES PRICE SHOCK. POLICY IS EVEN MORE BEHIND THE CURVE THAN THE U.S. GUY: HAVE TO LEAVE IT THERE. THANK YOU VERY MUCH. THIS IS BLOOMBERG.