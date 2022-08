00:00

Kevin what do you make of this. It's a it's a serious statement of intent by Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett and they're already Occi's biggest shareholder with about a 20 percent stake. But he's now won approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to buy as much as 50 percent of the stock. Oh you know I'm sorry Kevin we're having some audio problems so I can hear you. I'll continue to press you on this. This series statement of intent. What is this mean about sort of how realistic this actually could be going forward. Well he clearly likes that. He clearly likes the company he's been buying. He's been buying into the stock or this year. It's it's a clearly he sees he sees upside in oil prices but he also very much likes how the CEO is running the company. And Occidental is one of the US majors that actually has a quite a strong low carbon story. Of course the big story with the way that you Hathaway is has been the enormous amounts of cash that Buffett has got to put to work. And clearly he sees Occidental as a good place to put that cash at the moment. He he first got involved in 2019 and has really been steadily increasing his exposure to RTX Occidental since then. Covid. Oh sorry Erik. I just really want to talk to Kevin. Kevin. Fifty percent of Occidental. Is he going to buy the whole company at some point. Where does this end. That's certainly on the table. I mean he currently owns 20 percent. And this this this authorization from it gives him the option of buying up to 50 percent in the secondary market. If he wants to. But we all know that Berkshire Hathaway does like to own company companies outright. So that certain certainly a possibility at this stage.