00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Monetary Policy Committee today increased the official cash rate to 3 per cent that's up from 2.5. The committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace so as to maintain price stability and contribute to maximum sustainable employment. Without doubt the core consumer price inflation remains too high and labor resources are scarce. Global consumer price inflation has continued to rise albeit with some recent reprieve from lower global oil prices. The war in Ukraine continues to underpin high commodity prices with global production costs and constraints further exacerbated by the ongoing Covid-19 health challenges internationally. The outlook for global growth does continue to weaken reflecting the ongoing tightening we're seeing globally by central banks in the monetary conditions here in New Zealand. Domestic spending has remained resilient to all of these global pressures and the local headwinds to date. Spending levels have been supported by a robust employment level continued fiscal support and elevated terms of trade and sound household balance sheets. In aggregate however production is being constrained by these acute labour shortages. This has of course been heightened by seasonal illnesses both Covid-19 and influenza. In these circumstances spending and investment continues to outstrip New Zealand's supply capacity and wage pressures are heightened. A range of indicators highlight this very broad based pricing pressure in the economy. Committee members agreed that monetary conditions need to continue to tighten until they are confident that there is sufficient restraint on spending to bring inflation back to within the 1 to 3 percent target range. The committee remains absolutely resolute about achieving our monetary policy remit.