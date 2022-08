00:00

He's been crunching these numbers for us and VIX it's quite fascinating that yes you know the reason why female leadership is so low it is a byproduct of that. You're seeing actually women become more entrepreneurs saying I'm just going to do this myself and forge my own path. Tell us just what is at the core of the problem here and what really is happening in the real world for women to do something like this. Yeah. So thanks for having me on. So let's look at some stats between 2016 to 2020 when we actually saw a ninety nine percent increase of women becoming entrepreneurs as compared to men 54 percent instinctively will think that men are seen as an entrepreneur. But why are women having to choose that route. And John I think best illustrated true story. Bianca Hunt which is one of our member on LinkedIn actually talks about her journey. She became a founder of a talent agency because she felt that she had to work really hard just to get recognition. She had silver arrows and she never had equal opportunities of being a promoter. And she had the same job. And yet not picked the same way as men. So lavishly I think women are feeling like hey this is getting too tough. You don't having to justify myself all the time. Maybe I should find something out there for myself. And we see some of the data that you've been showing Australia India had the lowest representation of women in leadership. Singapore is a little bit better than the global averages. Are these sort of country specific sort of problems or you seeing something that's very similar in all these sort of countries. I think globally we are still seeing a consistent trend of female being underrepresented you know globally 23 out of 10 of the female are taking on global leadership. And we have data that shows that. There's evidence that shows that men are 33 percent more likely to be promoted. And so we do have a real problem there. And I think it's very real. Woman sometimes feels like you need to take time off to take care of the family the parents and and then they feel guilty about coming back to work and end up projects could be taken away from them or they feel guilty about staying home because what gets left behind. So that's still a mother is constantly challenging women. And the fact is we need to normalize some of this that flexi working is is OK taking time off is OK. And that career breaks is something that is very real. Yeah. Fiona I wanted to take the premise to that. I mean the fact that you have at least the possibility that in fact women are leaving because of operate too well the lack of opportunities or even the lack of flexibility. Let's put it that way to use your phrase within big corporates and they're going to do their own thing. What does this say about big corporates then. Do they need to be more flexible in accommodating of course all these other things of course that women need. I genuinely believe that if corporations are serious about this retaining some of their top talent and we do know that 50 percent of the women make up the workforce today and organisations are really serious about retaining some of this top talent. And women do make up some of their top talent. And if they're serious about retaining them you have to do something to address it. So some other common practices including flexible policies and being very conscious about their unconscious bias being very intentional about what other programs they can put in place to help woman lend a voice. I think there are so many things that organisations can do to help retain women and really help them. To go further in your career. Let's look at the positives then. I mean across this the data that has been presented. I mean there are places where you are seeing a lot more progress in terms of promotions into leadership positions here. Philippines a good example of that are their best practices within those places that perhaps the laggards can take and look at and and emulate. Yeah I think apart from organizations doing something you know different organizations and different countries different phase of transformation that we have to acknowledge and we can see that in Philippines it probably had a lot more men did in driving more equality in the work place. And that certainly helps organizations to be more aware. And likewise in Singapore they are taking proactive steps to address having more woodland representation in boardrooms as well. I think that consciousness will help to encourage organizations to be more aware what they need to do to retain more women in the corporations.