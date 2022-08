00:00

JACK MCINTYRE PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT BRANDYWINE GLOBAL. WE WILL START OFF WITH THAT. GREAT TO SEE YOU. DO WE NEED A RECESSION AND WHAT TYPE OF RECESSION SHOULD WE POSITION -- BE POSITION FOR? > > THAT IS A $64 MILLION QUESTION. CAN WE GET INFLATION LOWER? I ' M NOT TALKING GOING FROM 9% TO 8%. 9% TO 3%, OR THE FED ' S TARGET OF 2%, WITHOUT TAKING THE ECONOMY INTO RECESSION. IT ' S GOING TO BE TOUGH. YOU ' VE GOT TO SEE WHAT HAPPENS WITH THE LABOR MARKET. WE CAN HAVE A TECHNICAL RECESSION, BUT IF YOU START TO SEE WEAKNESS IN THE LABOR MARKET, THAT INCREASES THE ODDS WE WILL GO INTO RECESSION. IT ' S AND ENVIRONMENT. WHAT WE ARE DOING IS BUYING FROM U.S. TREASURY, SAFE HAVEN, HIGH-QUALITY BONDS. BUT WE ARE ALSO INCREASING OUR EM EXPOSURE, TO LATIN AMERICA. THERE IS A CHANCE THAT WE COULD ACTUALLY SEE INFLATION ROLLOVER WITH SOFT LANDING OR A MILD RECESSION. THERE WOULD BE GOOD FOR RISK ASSETS, AND EMERGING MARKET BONDS WILL DO VERY WELL. DAVID: I WOULD JUST SAY, THE OTHER SIDE TO THE LATIN AMERICA CONVERSATION IS, THEY HAVE REALLY TRIED TO GET AHEAD OF THIS INFLATION STORY. MIGHT THEY CREATE A DEEPER RECESSION BECAUSE OF THE TIGHTENING CYCLE THEY PUT IN PLACE THESE LAST MONTHS? > > YEAH. THAT ' S A RISK. REMEMBER THAT FOOD AND ENERGY REPRESENT THE BIGGER PART OF THEIR INFLATION BASKET. WE ARE SEEING COMMODITY PRICES AND ENERGY PRICES DECLINE. IT COULD BE THAT THE CENTRAL BANKS WERE THE FIRST ONES TO GO ON PAUSE. THEY TIME BEFORE, THE DEVELOPED MARKETS, CENTRAL BANKS COULD GO ON PAUSE. BUT YOU ARE RIGHT. THERE ECONOMIES ARE SLOWING. WE TALKED ABOUT CHINA SLOWING DOWN. THAT COULD PUT A LITTLE PRESSURE ON THEIR ECONOMIES. MORE IMPORTANTLY, IT ' S GOING TO PUT PRESSURE ON INFLATION. THAT ' S GOING TO BE GOOD FOR THEIR BONDS. YVONNE: THE MARKETS ARE JUST NOT LOOKING TO THE FED, DESPITE HOW HAWKISH THEY HAVE BEEN. WHAT WOULD WE NEED TO SEE TO START PRICING OUT MORE, THIS POSSIBILITY THAT THE FED WILL CUT NEXT YEAR? IS THAT JUST WISHFUL THINKING IN THE BOND MARKET? OR ARE YOU SEEING SIGNS OF THE FED THINKING ABOUT THINKING ABOUT ENDING TIGHTENING? > > IT ' S THE OPPOSITE. I HAVE BEEN AMAZED SINCE THE JULY MEETING, EVERY FED SPEAKER HAS, VERY HAWKISH, EVEN THE MOST DOVISH OF FED OFFICIALS HAVE BEEN VERY HAWKISH. THE ROADMAP IS, LET ' S TIGHTEN A LOT, THEN IT THE UNDERLYING MESSAGES, HEY LET ' S DO THIS DOVISH PIVOT YET. LET ' S FIGURE OUT HOW LONG WE WILL KEEP RATES HIGH. , BUT WE ARE ALL WATCHING THE MARKET. IF WE SEE WEAKNESS, IN MEANS THE FED IS GOING TO BE CUTTING RATES NEXT YEAR. YVONNE: WHAT IF INFLATION DOESN ' T ROLLOVER TO THAT 3% SCENARIO AS YOU MENTIONED? WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN TO THAT CURVE? CAN IT CONTINUE TO INVERT FURTHER THAN WHERE WE ARE NOW? WHAT IS THE WORST CASE SCENARIO? > > THE ODDS OF RECESSION. IT ' S NOT JUST RECESSION, WHAT TYPE OF RECESSION? YOU ' VE GOT BAD RECESSIONS TO MILD. THE ODDS OF A BAD ONE WOULD INCREASE. I ' M TAKING THE FED AT FACE VALUE, THAT BREAKING INFLATION IS JOB ONE, AND WE HAVE HEARD THAT THEY DON ' T MIND SEEING WEAKNESS IN THE LABOR MARKET. THEY WOULDN ' T MIND SEEING WEAKNESS IN THE EQUITY MARKETS AS WELL. YEAH, THE CURVE SHOULD CONTINUE TO INVERT. WE ARE POSITIONED FOR THAT.