AND MATTHEW KANTERMAN, THE HEAD OF RESEARCH AT MALL -- PAUL METAVERSE. HIS THIS A DIVESTMENT OF INFLUENCE, DOES NOT CREATE A BETTER REGULATORY OUTCOME FOR TENCENT? WHAT COULD WE SEE THE COMPANY USE THAT MONEY FOR? WE ' VE GOT GOLDMAN SACHS SINGH -- MORGAN STANLEY SAYING THIS COULD MEAN MORE AGGRESSIVE SHARE BUYBACKS. MATTHEW: SHARE BUYBACKS ARE DEFINITELY ON THE TABLE. WE ' VE SEEN TENCENT SINCE THE MIDDLE OF LAST YEAR BUYING BACK STOCKS. IF YOU RECALL, THE JD.COM, WAS BY A DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS. THEY DON ' T RAISE A LOT OF CASH FROM THAT. AS A TAX EFFICIENT WAY TO PERCENT STAKE TO SHAREHOLDERS. THAT IS ON THE TABLE AS WELL, WHICH ENTANGLES THE REGULATORY WEBS THAT HAVE BEEN TENCENT, THOUGH THEY DON ' T OPERATE DIRECTLY IN THINGS LIKE E-COMMERCE, THEY HAVE PREFERRED PARTNERS THAT THEY INVEST MY HAND TO HELP THEM GROW. AS THE REGULATORS LOOK TO BREAK DOWN THE BARRIERS, UNWINDING ITS TENTACLES AND INVESTING NETWORK IS A GOOD WAY TO DO THAT. IT IS INTERWOVEN. BUYBACKS ON THE TABLE. THERE IS A LOT THIS COMPANY HAS TO DO TO KEEP GROWING. THAT ' S ON THE TABLE AS WELL. SHERY: YOU SEEN THE SHOT REVERBERATE ACROSS THE OTHER TENCENT INDICES. IS THIS GOING TO BE A PERIOD OF ADJUSTMENT FOR THESE COMPANIES? DOES IT HAVE A MEANINGFUL IMPACT IN THEIR INDIVIDUAL SYSTEMS? MATTHEW: IN THE NEAR TERM IT ' S A LITTLE BETTER. A LOT OF THEM HAVE CONTRACTS IN PLACE FOR CERTAIN AMOUNT OF TIME. I THINK MEITUAN HAS A PREFERRED CONTRACT WITH TENCENT 2023. DOES IT BECOME MORE OF A COMPETITIVE PLAYING FIELD FOR THE 1.3 MILLION ACTIVE USERS ON WE CHAT. AS WE LOOKING BEYOND THIS YEAR AND NEXT, THAT IS WHEN IT GETS UNCERTAIN FOR THESE INVESTEE ' S IF TENCENT IS NO LONGER A PREFERRED PARTNER. I DON ' T THINK THEY ' RE GOING TO BUILD COMPLETELY, BUT THERE IS DEFINITELY A HUGE CLOUD OF RISK BOTH IN TERMS OF SONG STOP AND WHAT PRESSURE THAT MOST OF THE MARKET. IN THE FUNDAMENTAL RISK ON THE NEXT FEW YEARS. SHERY: LET ' S HAVE A LOOK AT EARNINGS. WE SAW VIRTUALLY NO GROWTH WHEN IT CAME TO FIRST-QUARTER SALES. NOW WE ARE EXPECTING A DECLINE. GIVEN HOW BIG GAMING IS, AND NOT A SINGLE TITLE HAS BEEN APPROVED THIS YEAR, WHAT ARE THE EXPECTATIONS FOR THIS COMPANY GOING FORWARD? MATTHEW: THE GAMING BUSINESS, TENCENT IS IN A UNIQUE POSITION, WHERE THEY DON ' T RELY ON NEW GAMES TO SUSTAIN PROFITABILITY. THEY RELY ON NEW GAMES FOR GROWTH. SMALLER COMPANIES NEED NEW GAMES TO GENERATE CASH FLOW TO KEEP PEOPLE EMPLOYED. A COMPANY LIKE TENCENT IS A MUCH MORE STABLE OPERATOR, BUT THE GROWTH WON ' T BE THERE WITHOUT NEW TITLE RELEASES. THAT IS THE BOAT THEREIN. THAT IS WHY THEY ARE LOOKING ABROAD FOR MORE GROWTH. THEY ARE IN RIOT GAMES, SUE PURCELL, THEIR TALK ABOUT INVESTING MORE IN UBISOFT. THE GROWTH IN THE GAMING BUSINESS IS MOSTLY GOING TO COME FROM OVERSEAS GOING FORWARD WITH THE DOMESTIC MARKET, EVEN BEFORE THE REGULATORY CRACKDOWN, GETTING HAPPILY SATURATED WITH COMPETITION. SO MANY PEOPLE SPEND A LOT OF TIME AND MONEY PLAYING GAMES ALREADY. SHERY: TELL IT TO THE PEOPLE ACTUALLY GIVING UP THERE. LET ' S TALK ABOUT THE INVESTMENT ABROAD. YOU ' VE SEEN A POTENTIAL FOCUS ON THEIR OVERSEAS MARKETS. HOW FEASIBLE IS THAT WHEN WE ARE SEEING REGULAR CRACKDOWNS WHEN IT COMES TO INVESTMENTS IN THE CHINESE UNCHECKED ENVIRONMENT IN BEIJING PERHAPS NOT WANTING ALL THAT CAPITAL OUTFLOW? DOES BEIJING SEE THAT DIFFERENTLY? MATTHEW: POTENTIALLY THAT ' S A GOOD SHOUT. ABOUT WHAT THE CHINESE REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT AND THE WESTERN ENVIRONMENT. THERE TENTACLES ARE WOVEN THROUGHOUT THE GAMING INDUSTRY GLOBALLY. NOW YOU HAVE PUSHBACK ON BOTH SIDES OF THE WORLD. GIVE THE WESTERN WORLD PUSHING BACK ON CHINESE INFLUENCE AND INVESTMENT. GIVE CHINESE REGULATORS FOCUSING, LET ' S INVEST MORE DOMESTICALLY, AND EXPORT DOMESTIC CONTENT ABROAD AS OPPOSED TO INVESTING IN FOREIGN CONTENT. YOU HAVE A PERFECT STORM PUSHING DOWN ON THEM WHERE IT IS GOING TO BE DIFFICULT TO KEEP DOING THAT. WHEN YOU SEE NEWS THAT THEY ARE LOOKING TO INCREASE THEIR SAKE -- MISTAKEN UBISOFT, I THINK WE ARE TALKING ABOUT AN INCREASED SHERY: FULL ACQUISITION WILL BE DIFFICULT REGULATORY WISE ON BOTH SIDES. BUT TO HAVE YOUR THOUGHTS. THE DIRECTOR OF RESEARCH AT PAUL METAVERSE RESEARCH