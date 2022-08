00:00

TAKE US INTO THE INNER PSYCHE OF THIS COMPANY. I WONDER, IS THIS WHAT THE NEW NORMAL WILL LOOK LIKE TO YOU, OF WHAT TENCENT WILL BE IN THE NEXT FIVE OR 10 YEARS? > > I THINK FOR THE NEXT FEW YEARS, LIKE SOFIA SAID, WE ' RE HAVING A WINTER IN A LOT OF DIFFERENT ASPECTS. THERE ' S A LOT OF RISK AND UNCERTAINTY IN THE MARKET, WITH GOVERNMENT CRACKDOWNS, WITH GAMING, EVEN IN NFT AND CRYPTO, THERE ' S A WINTER IN SO MANY WAYS. TENCENT COULD BE CONSERVATIVE. THEY ' RE GOING TO HAVE TO LEAVE FOR THE NEXT FEW QUARTERS, HAPPILY LYING LOW, AS THESE THINGS BLOW OVER, FOCUSING ON COST PRODUCTION. YOU SEE THEM CUTTING BUSINESS UNITS THAT ARE NOT ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY. AS THEY FIGURE OUT WHAT THE GOVERNMENT WANTS AND WHAT THE MARKET WANTS. YVONNE: I WANT TO NOTE, THEY MAY ACTUALLY BE CONSIDERING DIVESTING IN MEITUAN, THEY DID IT WITH JD, WHAT IS GOING TO BE ENOUGH FOR REGULATORS TO SATISFY BEIJING THAT PERHAPS THESE COMPANIES ARE NOW -- THEY ' RE NOT GOING TO BE INVESTING IS MUCH AS THEY WILL BE IN THE PAST DECADE? > > YEAH. THE MEITUAN DIVESTMENT IS INTERESTING. MEITUAN IS THE SPRAWLING EMPIRE. WITH THESE NEW ANTITRUST REGULATIONS AND LAWS, IT DOES MAKE SENSE TO DIVEST SOME OF TENCENT ' S OWNING INVESTMENTS IN ANOTHER SPRAWLING EMPIRE, TO TRY TO BECOME MORE FOCUSED AND CLEAR CUT, LESS SCARY LOOKING TO REGULATORS IN BEIJING. I THINK TENCENT, OUT OF ALL OF THE TECH COMPANIES IN CHINA, TENCENT DOES GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS VERY WELL. ONE IS BEING HUMBLE DURING ALL OF THESE CRACKDOWNS. THAT IS WHY IN THE NEXT FEW QUARTERS THAT IS WHAT THEY ' RE GOING TO DO, LILO AND TRY TO NOT -- LY -- LIE LOW AND NOT TRY TO TAKE AS MUCH FLAK. DAVID: YOU HAVE WORKED FOR THE COMPANY FOR MANY YEARS. THE WORST CASE SCENARIO, THE MOST EXTREME VERSION, AS THEY SHRINK BACK TO THE CORE BUSINESS. WHAT IS THE CORE BUSINESS OF TENCENT AND WHAT IS THE GROWTH RATE HEAD OF THAT? -- HEAD -- AHEAD OF THAT? > > IN THE NEXT FEW QUARTERS WERE NOT GOING TO SEE GROWTH. WE ' RE GOING TO SEE -- TENCENT IS GOING TO GO LONG-TERM. TENCENT HAS ALWAYS BEEN A SOCIAL MEDIA COMPANY. THEY ARE AN APP INTERACT WITH EACH OTHER. THAT IS WHY THEY PULL TOGETHER GAMING AND SOCIAL MEDIA. WE ' RE GOING TO SEE A LOT OF INVESTMENTS IN METAVERSE ASPECTS. METAVERSE IS NOT SOMETHING TENCENT IS GOING TO WANT TO MISS. WE ' RE GOING TO SEE SOME INTERNAL PROJECTS. THERE ' S NEWS THAT THEY ARE STARTING A BUSINESS UNIT FOCUSED ON THE METAVERSE, GETTING IMMERSIVE REALITY AUGMENTED VIRTUAL REALITY. WE WILL SEE THEM DOING SOME R & B SITTING BACK, AND DOING SOME LONG-TERM BETS. WE WILL SEE TENCENT GOING UP IN THREE TO FIVE YEARS TIME, BUT NOT IN THE SHORT-TERM. DAVID: IN OTHER WORDS YOU SEE THEM PULLING BACK IN TERMS OF STRATEGIC M & A AND ORGANIC GROWTH. WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR THE COST BASE? > > I THINK PULLING BACK, ESPECIALLY IN A LOT OF WHAT THEY ' RE DOING IN CHINA, GLOBALLY WE HAVE BEEN SEEING THEM INCREASING THEIR INVESTMENT GLOBALLY. ACTUALLY, THE FIRST TIME, TENCENT HAS BEEN FOCUSED ON THE CHINA MARKET AND ONLY FOCUSED ON CHINESE USERS. THAT IS WHAT THEY KNOW. THEIR STRATEGY HAS BEEN INVEST GLOBALLY AND THEN LAUNCH LOCALLY. THEY BUY A COMPANY OVERSEAS, THEN THEY TAKE THAT GAME LUNCHEON IN CHINA AND THEY LET THE COMPANY DO WHATEVER THEY WANT OVERSEAS. GIVES THEM WHATEVER LEEWAY THEY NEED. NOW, WE ARE SEEING TENCENT ATTEMPT TO FOCUS ON THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET, BECAUSE THE CHINESE GAMING MARKET IS SO COLD. THAT IS A WHOLE OTHER WINTER. WHAT THEY ARE FOCUSING ON RIGHT NOW IS TRYING TO ADHERE TO ALL OF THESE GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS COMING OUT, MAKING SURE THE KIDS DON ' T PLAY VIDEO GAMES, WHICH IS HARD TO ACTUALLY ENSURE BIOMETRICS TO MAKE SURE THAT 15-YEAR-OLDS DON ' T GET ON THE PHOTO PLAY GAME. THAT ' S REALLY DIFFICULT TO PULL OFF. THAT IS WHERE A LOT OF THEIR INVESTMENTS ARE GOING. YVONNE: I WONDER, GIVEN JUSTICE CRACKDOWN, THERE ' S A LOT OF QUESTIONS ABOUT WHAT THIS MEANS FOR INNOVATION IN THE TECH SPACE IN CHINA. IS THERE GOING TO BE THAT NEXT SUPER APP IN THE WEST AND, NOW THAT WE HAVE SEEN TIKTOK SHINE, AND FACE QUITE A BIT OF STRUGGLES ON THESE TWO COMPANIES? > > HERE ' S WHAT I THINK IS INTERESTING. THIS IS WHAT MY BOOK IS ABOUT AND MY RESEARCH. TIKTOK, THESE TWO CHINESE COMPANIES HAVE TAKEN THE BEST ASPECTS OF CHINA. THERE WERE ALREADY SUCCESSFUL IN CHINA. THEN THEY LAUNCHED GLOBALLY. THESE WERE COMPANIES THAT KNOW HOW TO DO GLOBAL BUSINESS. ALIBABA AND TENCENT, BE TALK TO THE EXECS, THEY WILL SAY THEY DON ' T KNOW INTERNATIONAL USERS. THEY ONLY KNOW I USERS. THEY DON ' T KNOW HOW TO DO THIS IS GLOBALLY. THEY HAVE GLOBAL TALENT. THEY ARE FROM THE BEGINNING MORE GLOBAL TEAMS. I THINK THE FUTURE OF TECH, THE NEXT GENERATION OF APPS, WILL BE ONES THAT COMBINE THE BACKS PRACTICES -- BEST PRACTICES OF CHINA ON THE WEST. THE INTERNETS HAVE BECOME VERY SEPARATE. IF YOU ARE IN CHINA YOU USE THINGS THAT DON ' T EXIST IN THE WEST AND WHEN YOU ARE THE WEST YOU USE THINGS THAT DON ' T EXIST IN CHINA. THAT MEANS THE NEXGEN IS ONE TO BE A COMBINED. AND THEY WILL BE A COPY OF SUPER APPS, THAT WILL BE ABLE TO COMBINE A LOT OF DIFFERENT THINGS INTO A SINGLE OR PRODUCT THAT IS EASY TO USE -- A SINGULAR PRODUCT THAT IS EASY TO USE. BUT ALL IN ONE IS CENTRAL EASY TO USE PLACE. DAVID: FANTASTIC.