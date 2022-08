00:00

Hey Tom what is the market reaction or lack there of of this data tell you. Well it's interesting because we've actually seen a 10 year start to make a bottom a couple of weeks ago. We've seen crude oil start to rally off a bottom of August 4th. And today's data the China data the housing data the empire number all point to a weakening set. And you know crude rose up over quite quickly. The 10 year yield comes back in. So it just shows the volatility really that we have faced with currently. So how fragile do you think this market is Tom. If we get more of this and there's plenty of data still to come this week bit of faith. Speaking of Fed speak makes in as well. How quickly could things change. Well I think the potential for changes there we've come a long way. You know roughly 23 percent NASDAQ you know 16 17 percent S & P off the lows. And so that some of the sentiment that was over Iraq has connect corrected in the market. And we start to enter now a seasonally tough period for the market. We have a Fed that's going to start full duty next month. We don't know how that will play out in the market. It's it's going to be new. And then again some of the sentiment numbers have really come back fully corrected. Right Tom but you know the VIX is at 20. And I hear you like I hear you. Guy and I talk about that stuff all the time. The data says one thing markets do something different. Bed Bath and Beyond. What was two hundred percent guy that you said in just a few weeks. Right. Exactly. So are we too complacent Ben here or we fooling praised priced right. So. If we just kind of look at 2022 and how to deal with the fix there's only one you know Friday and Thursday we had our first consecutive fix closes under 20 since mid-April. The mid-April close closes under 20 coincided with the market top at that point and then the run to the June lows. So you know just observing market behavior in twenty twenty two consecutive closes under 20 probably assigned to be a little more cautious rather than get on the gas you know for bed bath and other means stocks. You know that basket has actually bottoming in May and is now up 60 percent off the lows. I can't explain to you why Bed Bath was up 15 percent on 10 year long cherished market. Other than there's some froth that's reentered the market whether it's through those stocks. We had a couple of crazy Chinese IPOs in the last couple of weeks that are inexplicable. We had a Chinese stock become the 13th most valuable company in the world and no one really knew what they did or where it came from. So there are some signs of fraud that have crept back in. So Tom do you think the pain has been felt yet or understood yet. I was talking about this a little bit earlier on the program. Are we still in the wily coyote moment. Yeah we've had a little bit of a correction down to the lows but do we still understand the implications the impact the Fed tightening is going to have. So if you listen to Mike Wilson who published in the last days. He is of the view that we are at the point where we had pretty much a garden variety bear market rally. I also noted the comments late in the week from Michael Furry of the big short fame who pointed out that in bear market rallies he looked at the periods of twenty nine to thirty two. In 2000 2002 the average rally and NASDAQ was twenty three point seven percent just about what we hit at the end of the week. But we also had two 40 percent rallies and a 50 percent rally in 2000 2002. Ultimately those failed and we went to new lows. So Tom and I think it's important to look at who's been buying this irrespective of the data and I've seen so many notes out about this retail traders short covering hedge funds CTA is trend followers quants. They had to readjust their position quickly to follow the trend et cetera. Do you buy those arguments. And B if it's true is that part of it over. Well one would think parts of that are over for instance this weekend we saw from Goldman Sachs prime broker the rolling four week data of short books covering was actually the third highest cover rate in the last decade. So that short component in terms of hedge funds has adjusted back. We've seen the national end a I am. Numbers go from that extreme low in 20 back to middle of the fairway 70. We've seen a I I weekly data in both bulls and bears correct back into a normal range. So a lot of that's come out. Tom if the Fed goes too hard and the housing market cracks what are we looking at. Well I think we have to think about. That multiples contract again. You know interestingly enough quietly the S & P that their overall earnings picture estimates have come down a little bit in the last six weeks about 130 basis points for this year and about 130 basis points for next year. I read a interview this weekend that Bloomberg published with leashes shall it. Who is the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management CIO. And she said look we're actually pricing in 10 to 15 percent earnings contraction next year. People think we're really bearish. Well the fact is in ninety one two thousand one in the great financial crisis profitability drought to draw down was between 35 and 60 percent. And the really the market is looking past that at this point in time.