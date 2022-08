00:00

Michelle what do you make of where the consumer is right now what are your data telling you about the state of play. I think that your prior guests just described it very very well which is that consumers have been facing high inflation they've been facing high prices for particularly for things like gas and food although recently in the last month or so gas prices have come down which has been a really nice welcome. The labor market has remained very robust. They still have income flowing in but they're apprehensive about what comes next for the economy. So clearly the surveys have shown that consumers are worried. They're trying to plan ahead. They're trying to think about how to navigate this economic environment. But in the interim they are still out spending. When you look at nominal spend and we look at our own data and MasterCard spending feels that you are seeing still very solid spending trends. Yeah that was something we took away from Joanne. Like no one feels good. But they're still buying the stuff. What stuff for they spending on. So there's been a pretty decisive shifts in how consumers are spending. Certainly the theme throughout this summer has been one of experience base spending. We are seeing very very strong and consistently strong spend on travel on restaurants on recreation. So people going back out and living their lives again post the Covid period. Goods really related spending has been weaker. It has not fallen off a cliff by any means. There has not been a cute drop but you have seen some navigation away from certain types of items and consumers are just trying to figure out how to balance their consumer trends. And they're also responding importantly to relative price differences. So you have seen consumers making some choices where you know in certain categories where prices have just increased in a painful way they are looking to shift towards other types of items which are a little bit more observable when it comes to those prices. Michelle how is this spending big financed and are we seeing a shift. So when you look at the data so the Federal Reserve consumer credit data for example you certainly have seen an increase in credit card spending a pretty meaningful one throughout the month of throughout the quarter. The second quarter. And that makes sense because if you look at what happened during the pandemic period there was a drop in credit card usage because of the stimulus funds that were coming in because of the quarantine people staying at home not necessarily needing to spend as much in occurring savings. So you have seen a re-engagement from that that are reserved at in terms of credit card usage. You have seen some drawdown in savings although really only modest so far if you look at overall aggregate levels of savings. And remember income is still flowing in. Look at that last jobs report. It was extremely strong. So aggregate income is still increasing at a healthy pace. Yeah. And we saw in the U.S. report that those of lower incomes are actually feeling a bit better because of the wage increases there. So Michelle I'm curious as to what happens October 1st because presumably everyone's back in school right. You said airline sales are up over 13 percent. Lodging is up almost 30 percent. If that stops. What's your visibility. Are we going to still spend stuff and buy things or we're just going to stop. Yeah. So I think you kind of continue to see these seasonal switches to remember we're looking at year over year changes or three year changes. So those seasonality adjustments are embedded in those those those percent changes. Right. So you do see the consumer move from the travel period of the summer to a back to school type of spending to you know perhaps starting to get ready for the holiday shopping season which gets pulled forward quite a lot. If you look at the last two years October you're well into the holiday shopping season already. So I think the preferences do change. Know seasonally which makes sense. I think the bigger question though is you know does the economic environment change which really adjusts purchasing power for the consumer. And that really goes back to the labor market. I think so much rests on what's the state of play for jobs. Do people still have their jobs. Do they expect to have their jobs into the future as well. That's going to be the critical factor for how consumers fare into the end of the year. Their preferences will change. Their priorities will switch of course. But it's do they have are they employed and do they expect to continue to be employed. Michelle how fast is the housing market slowing down. So that's a sector has it's been fascinating to watch because there has been a pretty decisive slowdown. I mean look at the data we just got this morning in terms of the homebuilder confidence survey which now fell below 50. That makes sense given what we've seen from home sales falling from home prices starting to certainly moderate in some areas and maybe even fall in some really specific MSD. So the housing market is under the most amount of pressure. That's where you have the biggest impact from interest rates. That's where you've seen it with some sense of post pandemic adjustment where you have so much of a concentration of housing activity after that pandemic first hit and that probably pulled forward activity away from the current environment. So housing I do think is under a significant amount of stress and that's a market that should continue to adjust. But that's in a way by design. I mean the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates. Part of how they're transmitting that policy is through interest sensitive sectors like housing. So Michelle it begs the question how far does the Fed actually have to go. The market seems to be pricing in something different than what the Fed and many economists are actually saying. How far does it go and what's the impact on the consumer. So I think they got some good news with the last CPI report. That was a real comfort in that you started to see signs of a moderation in some of the biggest inflation pressures and not just energy. Right. Because that's what the Fed can't control that they're hopeful that they'll continue to have some relief in terms of gas prices. And it looks like that's happening. But that's out of their control. But what they are trying to lean on is where there's excesses in the economy. And when you look at goods inflation starting to moderate particularly things like if you look at used car prices which has been an area of extraordinary price pressure that's starting to come down. So I think if we continue to see that trend where you've started see inventories build you're starting to see some price discounting and you're starting to see that moderation of growth that takes out some of that price pressure. That's going to be a nice relief for the Fed because at the end of the day they're full. Their primary goal is to get to price stability. They need to see further progress on that. So by no means are they done in terms of hiking. They will be continuing to bring interest rates higher but they're going to try to course correct depending on what they see for that inflation data. Michelle final quick question. What do you think Wednesdays retail sales number looks like. I think it's going to be a strong report. I mean if we look at what we saw for July and our spending pulse data the consumer actually was out there spending and spending accelerated between June and July. When you look at on it on a year over year three year growth rate. So I think the consumer is still very much engaged in July and that should show through in the retail sales numbers.