00:00

SESAY I'm looking at because yesterday Daniel Loeb the activist investor took a stake in Disney. He is arguing for them to spin off ESPN. Plus those shares up almost eight tenths of a percent ahead of the market. Zoom plunging after City changed their rating to a sell from a neutral from a hold down 3 percent. Basically Citi saying that there isn't that much in terms of prospects for growth and compass. Fascinating story. This is one of the fastest expanding real estate companies in New York for a long time. Hasn't really made money. And we're now seeing those shares lower by 11 percent after the company said yesterday. They're really struggling. Given where the real estate market is they're facing massive job cuts trying to figure out how to right size going forward. The story of the morning is very much in the retail sector. So let's take a look at that Home Depot and that Wal-Mart share split because that's what we're seeing a split a diversion in terms of the fortunes. Home Depot shares down less than it was before. Down by six tenths of a percent after reporting better than expected earnings. But it was a traffic story that really got people's attention. You are not seeing an increase in transactions. You are seeing an increase in revenues off the heels of inflation. This is getting people a little bit concerned about how long this can continue. This is a stagflation very type of environment. Wal-Mart a very different story. Shares up more than 3 percent crossing a very low bar basically saying look we had expected earnings per share to go down by 11 to 13 percent. Now they're just going to go down 9 to 11 percent. And everybody is getting very excited. You're seeing that read through with Target shares up one point seven percent on the heels of that Wal-Mart projection. Target reporting earnings Tom tomorrow. Lisa thanks so much.