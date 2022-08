00:00

What caught your eye right. So what we've been seeing as the 13 episodes and flowing in throughout the day is that a number of significant investors have been bringing down their risk really reducing exposure to the stock market. And we've seen that across a number of significant investors. We've seen that fund endowments like Yale University which I liquidated six of its long positions and only holds basically to its ETF alongside. What we're seeing also for Michael Barr hedge fund is that he exited almost all of his long positions and really only added one new one. And Tiger Global really brought down its equity exposure a great deal continuing from their actions that they did in the first quarter. Was there any sector of the market that was a popular buy. So Amazon seems to be a very popular buy across a lot of big names. D1 Co to Maverick Lone Pine. George Souris is firm and all of these were buying up stakes in this tech giants notably CO 2. They ramped up their position and Amazon by about 36 percent 36 percent making it one of their biggest holdings. On the flip side statin drug a mentalist stand said drug medalist family office took the opposite position and they exited Amazon entirely. What was some of the less popular names. Yes. So on the flip side you know Netflix and Amazon Netflix and Microsoft were not a favorite among the group. Maverick and NIKKEI Family Office liquidated those stakes and Netflix. The stock has plunged 56 percent in the second quarter. And then looking at Microsoft Lone Pine Apple loser maverick all of these guys really reduced their stakes. And Microsoft third points justiciable entirely. D1 also trimmed it. But for D1 that's still one of their biggest holdings. So a bit of a mixed bag. But generally some kind of consistent trends here.