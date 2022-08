00:00

We do this Rebecca Patterson she and Ray Dalio at Bridgewater are focused on inflation and the hyper reality that truffle parmesan Freed's match 65 in the Upper East Side. Clock in it a 15 dollar number. Those aren't McDonald's French fries Rebecca Patterson. But inflation top to bottom is it food and rent. So I haven't had those troubled fries. They sound delicious. I'm going to have to check them out. Them out. But the more important point for your viewers listeners is that even though inflation may have peaked I think the market is discounting that the Fed sticks the landing and inflation gets back to the Fed's target quickly and without a recession. That's what's being discounted. And it just seems pretty unlikely. Either the Fed is going to tolerate inflation settling somewhat higher than Target or it's going to have to tighten enough that the recession that you all were just talking about is deeper than expected which means earnings have to come down. So right now what we have our puzzle pieces that don't fit. Something's going to give. And we think it's probably going to be growth that surprises us on the downside even though we're not seeing it broadly across the economy yet. If I need to participate in the economy and in the stock market how do I hedge into 2023 if I want to be an adult if I want to be rational. How do you structure a hedge on equities. You know the risks that we think is bigger than what we've had for decades is a prolonged. And I'm using this in a broad sense not a literal sense but a broad stagflation area environment where growth is slowing. Inflation is moderating but from high levels and still staying relatively high. And in that environment if you go back the last 100 years equities have done the worst. Funds have been sort of neutral. Your best assets to own were going to be inflation linked bonds gold and to a slightly lesser degree broad commodities. So Tom to answer your question if you're thinking where do I want to be in the stock market you want to think about the companies that can benefit from inflation that aren't going to be hindered by it that they can continue to pass higher prices through perhaps commodity exporters. You're going to look for companies that if interest rates do have to keep going up because the Fed is continuing to push inflation lower that they're not going to have those longer duration cash flows that are going to be more sensitive to that liquidity draining. And as you mentioned before quantitative tightening the balance sheet run off is just warming up. September we see that step up in the pace of beauty. And I don't think people are adequately focused on what that could mean yet for the market.