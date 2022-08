00:00

So when you look at members of the energy intensive users group what does worst case scenario planning look like for the winter coming in the UK. Worst case as a caveat to that that is the worst case is still a scenario. So it has a probability that might happen but the probability is still low in case it does happen. The UK will go through a standard emergency process where they will interrupt the supply contract. A contract basically supplied to non domestic businesses based on domestic energy use made businesses including energy intensive industries within that process and certain glass works kilns and blast furnace are exempt from that put on a priority list if their asset value is more than 50 million. So they will not be in the first. Yep. Based on your own estimates on a worst case scenario in this winter you've talked about which industries might have an exemption but which industries might be worst hit in the worst case scenarios on which kind of areas might be shut down. Which sectors. The economy. That's difficult. A sovereign fund any set of industries day will pay because they consumed the last volume of gas and electricity todo. If you do have an emergency you will go off to them first because they help. If they would use gas electricity consumption. If you ignore the ones that are exempt it you will think of primarily chemicals paper and pulp and up to point steel. So they will be a base cost to to not consume not produce. First of all you know Ari and you mentioned here we are talking about the worst case scenario. Did do you have any sort of models you're using internally as to what the likely outcome this winter will be. I'm not but I do get feedback from my members and of course in analyzing secure supply risk to their own company as well. And they do report that to me. But what normally happens is that national grid over here in the UK published its winter energy outlook for both electricity and gas and that sets out the various scenarios for security and supplying the UK. Now that has published her early views less on gas born between electricity and it certainly shows that the risk of electricity supply in the UK over the winter is increasing. I've been told that many of the UK's most energy intensive users use the firm that was known as Gazprom Energy. It's also now been renamed and controlled by the German government. Is there now sufficient confidence in the stability of the supplier. Yes I think so. There's much more confidence because initially we had to risk that sanctions would apply to the two entities that gas from and operate in the UK. But with the German intervention and comfort they provided to the market that has established itself. We also have Ari and the Labor Party proposing extending the gas and oil wind tax windfall windfall tax rather if I can get my words straight. This of course follows after one that the Conservative Party adopted. What do you make of that proposal of continuing it out through the winter months. It's generally difficult. I understand the difficulties with the windfall tax in particular to administer it. It has an impact also on investment certainty in the UK as well. Then again it's companies make sure that excess profits that they wouldn't have automatically otherwise made because of this particular circumstances. There may be a case for that but it's a bell. It's a difficult balance to strike. And I obviously it's up to Treasury. All right do you feel that most of the clients in your group they have a full kind of life they fully embrace the fact of how bad it might get this winter or are they kind of staying a little bit in denial or optimistic or hoping for some kind of government intervention that's going to relieve the situation. Are they preparing for the worst or they're just a wherever and kind of going it's not going to happen. Probably a bit more in second sight hoping not going to happen and that the government will do some more to fend off. The government only has done something already that's asked coal fired power shows to keep hope be open for longer. And they've asked National Grid to come up with demand products to avoid getting to a national emergency and energy so that they've done that. However the full extent of the full risk is not yet known until National Grid publishes its full winter outlook. And this only. And that's only due for early October. So until then it's still a little bit uncertain for Anderson witnesses whether they should invest in for example backup or not. Because if you do that it does require additional investment.