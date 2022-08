00:00

And ISE strength really doesn't bode well for oil prices right. So I mean we saw him under pressure today as well. Yeah. What we saw was the weak data out of China told us there and they are the biggest importer of oil in the world. Their oil demand is at a two year low a 10 percent year over year decline in July is what the data told us. So we saw a West Texas Intermediate down some 3 percent in New York falling as low as eighty seven and an age. Asia trading we're seeing those losses extend down to about 88 dollars. That's almost near a six month low. As mentioned at the top of the show Iran has signaled a nuclear deal arrangement could just be around the corner if the right guarantees are made. So the prospect of more oil on the market is weighing on price. In addition to the demand concerns coming out of China you're looking at the Bloomberg terminal. What it shows us is that oil is broken down below key support. One CIBC energy trader said that with most traders now looking at more oil on the market. Eighty dollars could be the new support. And so there is a lot of recalculation going on. We're really seeing where China's economy is. And to quote one analyst it's a lot less rosier than many people in. Not so very easy when it comes to the outlook for copper and a lot of these commodities on the back of the weakness in China's economy. Yeah. Again China a giant when it comes to a consumer of metals. And so they were hit hard as well. Let's take a look. Iron ore was down some 3 percent. Copper down over 2 percent at one point. Gold also showing weakness although it's off its low as we're seeing in some of the Asian trading demand. A big issue. But again also the outlook. BHP Group as we just heard in the past hour has come out with its earnings of course and blew away our profit expectations because of the big run up in price. But their outlook is where the focus is. They're warning on weaker global growth they warned have headwinds from slower global growth rising causing geopolitical uncertainty. All of that indicating that the pressure on metals will likely continue near-term.