00:00

So even a surprise rate cut hasn't been enough not enough but it really if you looked at the markets yesterday really latched on to that stimulus the minimal cuts of course in the what was at the one year MLS loan rate as well as the seven day reverse repo rate. It wasn't a big move but it was unexpected. And markets really kind of shrugged off the the low growth numbers if you will from various sectors as you can see. I think anybody who lives in China deals with China and knows the economy is sputtering right now. Growth momentum is weakening. Would they really want to see now is more policy support. You mentioned that PDC backed newspaper The Financial News essentially putting a front page news article this morning Tuesday in Asia essentially quoting a number of economists in China saying more policy support is needed more tools. I'm going to read here must be adopted to boost growth and do to return to a normal path of growth in the second half of this year. Again they are quoting various economies not this economists not necessarily tied to the PBS. But the fact that the BBC back newspaper is putting this article for calls for further support is kind of an indication that the BBC may be working on other things. One thing that they did mentioned in these Securities Times another newspaper that is officially backed of course in China just about every single one is their calling. Perhaps it could be the cut in the loan prime rates at banks in the coming months if you will. Here's what some of the key economists Bloomberg News has talked about. And they are also latching on to a number of the policy moves that could come. We just had. Well let's start with Raymond Young. We're paging through them pretty quickly. Raymond Young at ANZ. He's quite blunt. He says economic data is very alarming. Authorities need to deliver a full fledged support from property to cope with policy to arrest further declines. We can go back to ding swung. He again is focusing on policy moves. The interest rate cut will have some marginal benefit but China will need to improve the Covid policy and significantly change the property policies in order to turn around the weak momentum. And finally Iris Pang. She she didn't mince her words. She said the rate cut shows the entire economy is in trouble. It's not just property. It's not just Covid 0. It's the entire economy is in trouble. More policy support is needed. It seems to be the consensus.