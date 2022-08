00:00

As growth momentum slows in China calls for further policy support gets louder with even a PPO C backed paper saying action is needed. Meanwhile China's military launches fresh exercises around Taiwan over another U.S. congressional visit. Singapore's next prime minister warns Beijing and Washington may sleepwalk into conflict. We are starting to see a series of decisions being taken by both countries that will lead us into more and more dangerous territory. Iran signals it may be near a nuclear deal as it sends the European Union its official response to the bloc's proposal for reviving the 2015 report. And the latest 13 findings show Stanley Druckenmiller dumping his entire 200 million dollar position in Amazon. George Soros does the opposite. As he increases his stake in the online retail giant Defying the gloom that came in the New York manufacturing numbers and on the China data front at the moment called no law on the S & P 500 many but I'm looking also the Bank of America note. They're saying that the quantitative tightening is going to shave 7 per cent off the S & P 500 deal. Looked at the correlation between the two between 2010 and 2019 in terms of the Fed's bond purchases. This is what they've come up with. And I also want to get to some of the 13 F filings. One that stood out to me was from Michael Barr from say on a hedge fund. They basically cut their long stock holdings to just one. They dropped eleven stocks in the second quarter. That includes alphabet a matter so that what's left is this private person operator known as the GEO Group assigned held about a hundred sixty five million dollars at the end of the second quarter. The man himself has declined to comment on the filings. Geo Group up about ten point six percent at the last trading session will get more than some of the other thirteen F filing shortly. But quick look at what's happening with Treasuries holding gains. Despite the stock rally we have strong appetite from investors outside of the United States. US tend to 277 Treasury bill buyers once again backed away from three and six month bill auctions. Let's check the board again. Quick look here at the energy story in crude oil. Wow. Extending losses as Iran edges closer to a deal. We lost about five dollars on the benchmark contract in five hours. Libya also pumping more. Juliette Saly joins us as always from our Singapore studio. Good morning Jules. Hey Yusef. Well all these signs of of course a global slowdown weighing in on sentiment. But Asian stocks holding up pretty well. We've had four sessions of gains and we're fairly flat on the regional benchmark index with some support coming through from China and Hong Kong helping to offset some of the weakness elsewhere. You're particularly seeing China develop stocks rally. This is on this possible move to let state owned firms guarantee the sale of new onshore notes. Now it's still continuing to see a rally in Chinese bonds and weakness in the yuan after that surprise cut from the PBR see yesterday. And Mark Cranfield puts it really well in terms of the interest in Chinese bonds. Look you've got Covid restrictions pretty much back to where they were at the onset of the pandemic. And then of course you've also got these very concerning worries about the state of the Chinese economy. We're also looking at bond futures or bonds I should say in Australia rallying this after the RBA signalled further rate hikes ahead in its minutes from the August meeting. And let's have a look at my chart now because we had BHP shares they rising the most since January 20 21 after a beat on its underlying profit. And this comes on the back of the likes of BlueScope which also came out with some good numbers and helping to propel Australian stocks to a two month high. So when you look at some of the earnings revisions you're seeing from down under because of their exposure to the energy and commodity market they are starting to outperform some of the earnings that we're seeing across the rest of the APEC region. Yousef. Jules thank you very much. Juliette Saly I want to get to a read headline Hitting the Bloomberg here. This is from Elliot the investment management they've dumped most or almost all rather of their position in Softbank. This is according to the Financial Times of Softbank. Company has been going through a lot of turbulence in the last few weeks especially after last quarterly earnings announcement. We will try and get more details on that particular news Peg. Let's shift gears now and get to calls for further policy support because those are getting louder in China right. So in order to stabilize that we can have growth momentum. But even as the PPO back newspaper says in a front page report this morning that action is needed. Let's get out to our chief North Asia correspondent Stephen Engle in Hong Kong. So Stephen what exactly are economists saying at this point and how do the two narrative stack up. Yeah well this is potentially one way the Central Bank of China can telegraph what they might be doing in the future when they you know the newspaper the Financial News which is a BBC backed newspaper does a front page large article quoting independent economists in China as saying they need to employ the BBC and other authorities need to employ more tools to you know put some ground on this losing momentum economy and bolster growth because the Covid 0 policies obviously have sapped a lot of growth. Obviously the property sector problems have sapped a lot of potential growth. It's a big pillar of the Chinese economy and they just can't find necessarily enough export demand abroad to lift the economy. And there's definitely not enough domestic demand with those retail sales numbers really missing the mark for July in those numbers yesterday. Alarming is how one economist put those numbers. But the market has been looking less at the actual July figures that we got yesterday because everyone who covers China and is in China knows the economy is sputtering. What they need now is more easing or more policy directives. We got those two cuts fairly minor cuts to the MLS. The medium term lending facility as well as the reverse repos yesterday. Now the calls including that front page of the financial news calling for more action. Could there be a loan loan prime rate cut at banks that could potentially help mortgages. But then again other economists we've talked to like IRS paying over it. IAG she essentially says you know that's not necessarily going to spur people buying houses because the confidence in the housing sector right now is pretty low. And I liken it Yusuf to you can cut mortgage rates all you want for people to buy a house but they're not going to buy a hole in the ground with no prospect of that whole turning into an actual deliverable apartment. So things are going tough and they want more policy directives. That's the consensus it seems from economists. I always have respect for people with openly speak their mind about economic data in China no easy feat for sure. Steve thank you. Great catching up. Chief North Asia correspondent Stephen Engle. Let's get to the U.S. now. Back to these 13 F findings as they have come in for the second quarter showing how top money managers were positioning stocks enter their bear market playbook. Su Keenan is joining us with the highlights. So Sue what are some of the themes that stood out to you. Well risk management was obviously a key theme. A lot of these funds ended up selling a lot of their tech positions. And it appears that many also were buying buying on the dips. And one of the stocks that many of the funds were buying was Alphabet. It was a popular buy. The dip option got scooped up by some of the very big names by the way. So did Amazon.com which you might recall fell thirty five percent during the quarter. Big funds like D1 Capital CO 2 Maverick Lone Pine and George Soros investment from all increased their Amazon stakes. As mentioned Soros was increasing his tech stakes. Big focus on Stanley Druckenmiller. You came family office which was doing the opposite dumped a lot of its tech. Well it also did buying Eli Lilly crowd stake Mark Gurman. But notably I Druckenmiller hedge funds sold his entire one hundred ninety nine million position Amazon.com while also cutting back his stake in Microsoft dumped a lot of tech in the first quarter to selling a lot of alphabet. You're looking at some of the big stocks to watch in these filings that keep coming up. And yes they are tech stocks. We should also add to that list Ali Baba and JD dot com. A lot of funds were either selling or adding. Bridgewater exited Ali Baba and JT Dot.com Co to added to holding in those same stocks. It's interesting to note that many of these funds managed to add back tack just weeks before techs spiked and rebounded on the view that the Fed may not be hiking as aggressively as originally thought. Sure and then there's also the transaction with Michael Barr. Fun to talk to a little bit about it at the top of the show. But of course this is the man who rose to prominence after betting against mortgages in the run up to what the 2008 financial crisis. Yes he made a lot of money by betting against the mortgage market. Interestingly enough as you mentioned at the top of the show he sold all 11 long positions that he had in stocks like Alphabet Matter. His loan purchase in the quarter was at three point three million stake in the private prison operator Geo Group. I'm going long on crime. You could say the following from Chase Coleman's Tiger Global. Also getting a lot of attention. The hedge fund lost half its value in the first half of the year. It sold stakes and zoom salesforce doc you sign into new positions in Alphabet and Zillow among others. Interesting to see how this fund performs for the rest of the year as it is reposition again. It's one of the funds that took a major beating in the tech selloff early this year. So fantastic to see you. Thanks for that. That's a Su Keenan in New York. I want to get back to the read headline we had about four or five minutes ago. This was on Softbank. Basically Elliott Investment Management is dumping almost all of their stake in Softbank. This is according to the Financial Times. At one point they held about 2.5 billion dollars in the group. This is according to the Financial Times. The exact size and timing of the sell down could not be learned. But the Financial Times understands that it took place early this year. The stock is getting quite a beating off the back of the news a straight line down intraday. We are currently lower by about 2 percent. Again it's been a very difficult few weeks for the heavyweight Japanese lender as it tries to fight various fronts across its revenue businesses. Let's get to the first word headlines as well from around the world. And back out to Jules in Singapore. Thanks have the Justice Department says it opposes the release of an FBI affidavit justifying a search warrant used to remove documents from Donald Trump's Mar a Lago home in Florida last week. The DOJ says the affidavit contains highly sensitive information about witnesses and should remain sealed to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation. Releasing an affidavit at this stage would be highly unusual. Iran has sent the European Union its official response to the bloc's proposal for reviving the 2015 nuclear accord. The EU brokered deal would ease sanctions potentially restoring Iranian oil exports to the global market. Tehran expects to hear back from negotiators in the next two days. Iranian officials earlier signaled that an agreement can be reached if the US shows flexibility. Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to six more years in prison. According to Bloomberg sources. A special court found her guilty of four corruption charges related to a charity named after her late mother. The latest verdict brings her total jail term to 17 years ending any chance of her staging a political comeback while the junta remain in power. And William Ruto has been declared the winner of Kenya's presidential election by a razor thin margin against five time contender Raila Odinga. Bhutto's pledge to rein in debt and support entrepreneurs and farmers helped him garnered 50 and a half percent of the valid votes. Chaos erupted shortly before the results announcement. As four of the nation's seven electoral commission has rejected the outcome. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. This is Bloomberg. Thanks Jules. Well let's get you all a bit of a preview of what else is to come on the show. We're just getting warmed up as we get the outlook on DCC markets with the ECB chief economist Monika Malik. That's amid the drop in oil prices. But up next we discussed the chances of a recession where Northern Trust's amounts are stuck in boom as we await those Fed minutes. This is Bloomberg. So markets expecting a vote and the Fed cutting rates next year. To me sounds delusional. But even if you want a three point eight. We have inflation still well above target around 8 percent falling on gradually core inflation around 6 ish. You're still in negative territory. So the Fed funds rate should be going well above 4 percent four and a half to 5 percent my view to really push inflation towards store. Roubini weighing in bear on the Fed's inflation fight. We should get more clues on the central bank's next moves when the FOMC minutes are released tomorrow night. Meanwhile Bank of America is reminding investors that the Fed's quantitative tightening is still happening. Could shave as much as 7 percent off the S & P 500. Let's bring in about her. Sternberg is the chief investment strategist for EMEA and APAC at Northern Trust Asset Management. Why do what do you make of the comments of Nouriel Roubini that we have to get the four to five percent of the Fed's fund rate for rate to bear to be a meaningful adjustment to some of the cost pressures. Well we're not quite there to be honest. We think that 100 basis points in rate hikes is a more gradual more appropriate pace especially because quantitative tightening and a strong dollar are also delivering incremental tightening to the US economy. So we don't think we need to push that high to get inflation down. I think in the real debate around inflation I was not so much how do we get from eight and a half to five people sort of seeing that the combination of higher rates economic slowdown and base level effects will get us there. The real debate is how do we get from fine to. And that's of course where the challenge is a little bit bigger. And where do you uncertainty around the Fed funds rate particularly sort of around the midpoint of 2023 is more elevated. I noticed you didn't mention anything on Fed minutes so I'm going to follow up on that. Are the Fed minutes going to be. Pretty much a non-event as far as the direction goes for both markets and expectations of what the Fed is going to do. It's a good point. So I do think the Fed minutes will be closely watched at the moment. We are all very closely clutching the economic data as it comes in as well as any signs from the Fed as to how it will respond to that data both inflationary wise as well as growth wise. So we will watch those markets closely and we'll or particularly watch how to balance within the committee is with respect to food. Sure. Rate hikes especially those 75 basis point ones that are currently still in the mix for the next meeting. The market is pricing in roughly two and a half at the moment. So it's sort of in the middle between 2 and 3. So we will watch those closely objectionable conferences coming up pretty soon as well. That will be watched very closely as well. But I think when it comes to the path for that say the first half of 2023 I think we will see the Fed slow down. We do think we don't need to push quite as high as what Roubini was saying in the segment earlier because the combination of a growth slowdown higher dollar quantitative tightening and the rate hikes we've already seen we'll get inflation down to at least below 5 percent and then we'll see how the economy responds. Accidental. And here's something that keeps coming up and it's the performance of high yield in the United States and there are various benchmark tickers you can look at. You know your high yield indexes your ETF or whatever that may be. But either way it's a story of a successful strengthening throughout the summer. You still on board with that trade. Is that. Is that something where investors should continue to get exposure in. Yes high yield continues to be our most favorite risk assessments our biggest overweight in our portfolio and we have of course been happy to see the rebound over the last five to six weeks and it's been a strong rebound. So the best returns we've seen in the history in high yield really driven by the fact that the inflation concerns have been abating. That's been a very important driver for the high yield market because of course that takes a little bit of the sting out of the expectation side from a Fed perspective. And that's that's been very key to this market and to the functioning of the market as well because of course there's also an important focus on liquidity in the trading that happens underneath the surface here. So we're still in favor of this market and we're still quite overweight as well. A lot of analysis on the latest batch of China data Red Rock the world implications for both the near and the longer term. What is your conclusion. How does that affect asset allocation. Yeah clearly a disappointing set of data. We have been worried about the Chinese growth outlook. We've been underweight emerging market equities almost all year on the back of those worries. And of course a combination of Covid policies as well as the property sector worries. We're an important driver of that. However it doesn't just stop in China. It's clearly a very big economy that has reverberations around the world. And that's the part that we've become a little bit more focused on the growth slowdown in China. How does it impact global growth. How does it impact European growth which is already slowing down of its own volition because of the high energy prices. And how is that going to percolate towards the U.S. which not only is more insulated from these forces but clearly Israel is also showing a slowing growth momentum. So there's two aspects to this story. One that the U.S. confirmation of our worries around Chinese growth. And secondly we see confirmation that global growth is slowing down and that's recession odds even in the US remain at 50 50. So where's the best place to hide. Then as the rest of the world kind of begins to factor in a Chinese economy that no longer is pumping out as many goods and services with as much enthusiasm as before. I mean that's that's a wake up call. It is a little bit of a wake up call. It's also for something that is not happening in a vacuum. The Chinese governments as we saw with the rate cut does have levers it can pull to just to stimulate the economy and to sort of take the worst of the slowdown away. Same for the property sector. It just hasn't been doing that. It's been maneuvering very carefully around these trends. And that can change if it feels that it needs to move more aggressively. It could. At the same time under the current circumstances where they wait a slowdown is pretty well embedded. I think we simply have to recognize that global growth is going to slow down which positions us a bit more towards the growth side of the equity spectrum versus the value side because growth tends to do a little bit better in economic slowdowns. And of course it means that from a monetary policy perspective we expect a little bit less from central banks than what is fairly priced in. WALZER I know you've got to head out. So thanks for sharing some of those insights and so a lot of ISE. He's the chief investment strategist for EMEA and a at Northern Trust Asset Management. So much more to come on the program. This is Bloomberg. Let's get you a quick check of the latest business flash headlines. A Delaware court has ruled that Twitter does not have to hand over names of employees that e-mail must believes are key witnesses in their ongoing legal battle. Muscat ask the judge to force Twitter to identify the workers responsible for evaluating both accounts. The court mostly denied Musk's request but did order the social media giant to provide documents from its former head of consumer products. Activist investor Dan Loeb says his third point firm has acquired what he calls a significant stake in Disney is now urging sweeping changes at the entertainment giant. In a letter to the CEO Bob Shopping Boob suggests a spin off of the ESPN sports network and a board shakeup. Disney says in a statement that it welcomes the views of all investors. And Paramount has reached a deal with Wal-Mart to offer its streaming services to subscribers of the retailer's membership program. Wal-Mart plus members will have access to an ad supported plan of Paramount plus at no additional cost. The offering may bolster the retail giant's appeal as it tries to win customers from Amazon which offers prime video to its members. That is your Bloomberg Businessweek. Let's get you an overview then of how Middle East markets fared with the oil price tanking a little bit earlier in the afternoon on that trading day. This was the picture with the Saudi benchmark bucking the trend broadly were down in the Gulf but a quarter of 1 percent for the Saudi to deal with. A little bit of upside in Dubai. What really caught my eye were some of the earnings and particularly Saudi Arabia. Let's talk about my dad because the miner extending gains on quote very good results. A top line growth driven by higher sales sales volume. As growth momentum slows and China calls for further policies support get louder even with a PPO feedback paper saying action is needed. Meanwhile China's military launches fresh exercises around Taiwan over another U.S. congressional visit. Singapore's next prime minister warns Beijing and Washington need sleepwalk into conflict. We are starting to see a series of decisions being taken by both countries that will lead us into more and more dangerous territory. Iran signals it may be near a nuclear deal as it sends the European Union its official response to the bloc's proposal for reviving the 2015 report. And the latest 13 findings show Stanley Drunk and Miller dumping his entire two hundred million dollar position in Amazon. But George Soros on the other hand does the opposite. He increased his stake in the online retail giant We are starting to see a series of decisions being taken by both countries that will lead us into more and more dangerous territory. Iran signals it may be near a nuclear deal as it sends the European Union its official response to the bloc's proposal for reviving the 2015 report. And the latest 13 findings show Stanley Drunk and Miller dumping his entire two hundred million dollar position in Amazon. But George Soros on the other hand does the opposite. He increased his stake in the online retail giant Circle back on the markets in Asia. We've got a lot to get through. Juliette Saly joins us for all those details from our Singapore studio again Jules. Hey and did we do. You said look we're seeing pretty flatline on the MSCI Asia Pacific index Japan coming off some of those very solid gains you saw yesterday Australia a front runner and Hong Kong and China markets just slightly higher on the lunch break. But again we are watching what is happening in the bond space particularly this rally. You are seeing in Chinese bonds their yields have been falling the most since early 2020. And this after we had that surprise cut coming through from the PRC yesterday as well. Do Chinese bonds look more attractive now considering the state of the economy and the fact that Covid lockdowns are pretty much among the strictest that they have been throughout the entire pandemic. We are also seeing the PBS reset that week of fixing after the yuan tumbled to a three month low. And you are seeing weakness across most of the Asian currencies today. Elsewhere Australian bonds rallying. And that's after we had an update from the RBA. They continued to reiterate look they are not on a set path. They're watching the data that being data dependent like the Fed has indicated as well. But they did indicate that further rate hikes in Australia are coming use of. And then from monetary policy to some of the corporate stories we're watching this hour Softbank and BHP specifically. Yeah absolutely you broke that news earlier that we're hearing from the Financial Times that the hedge fund Elliott Management has dumped almost all its position in Softbank. You are seeing Softbank shares down. But off the earlier lows when this initial news hit the tape we don't have any further clarification from that FTSE report other than a person familiar indicating that the exact size and timing of this offloading of Softbank shares is not clear. But it did apparently happened earlier this year. And this comes of course after last week's Softbank shares surged when we heard that Masayoshi Son was offloading their Alibaba stake. So you still net net seeing Softbank shares near those May highs. Let's have a look though at BHP the world's biggest miner. It posted its first its highest ever excuse me a full year profit on those record commodity prices shares back to levels we haven't seen since January 2021. And that is of course propelling the overall ASX 200 today. And we spoke to CEO Mike Henry earlier. He's still pretty bullish out there despite of course the concerns about China's economy. He says the emergence from the Covid lockdowns will provide a tailwind to the global economy and that will offset some of the concerns we have over the slowdown in that economy. When it comes to analysts recommendations on BHP we've got 10 buys 15 holds for sales on the Bloomberg and our function. Yousef. Jones thank you very much for some of those crucial insights. Juliette Saly there. Let's get back to this part of the world because we've got Iran finally nearing a return to the 2015 nuclear deal maybe with world powers. Well that's the question this morning after Tehran responded to an E.U. proposal for reviving the deal. What Foxman is watching the latest from Doha. This is a story that's been going on for a good chunk of a few years. For sure. There's a level of fatigue that easily sets in but that shouldn't keep us from addressing even the small bits of progress when it's made. No it's not and it certainly shouldn't keep us from addressing them when we see a reaction in the oil markets with oil prices falling significantly. But it's really hard to say at this moment if this time is different. So as you may know the EU presented of what it called a final text of an agreement to revive this 2015 nuclear deal to Iran. Iran late last night sent a written response but we don't know exactly what was in that response. We do understand from some of the reporting here it wasn't a straight yes or no which suggests that Iran had some more things that it wanted to incorporate. But we don't know exactly how significant those demands were. You know when I look at analyst and I talk to folks about what's happening here a lot of folks really still quite skeptical that we'll get this progress just because we've been so close to a deal or seemed so close in the past. One indicator I've been following Eurasia Group puts out a percentage probability of the likelihood that these folks will return to the deal this year. They're still at 35 percent despite some of the developments we've seen over the last couple of days down from 70 percent in April just a couple of months ago. One of the main things we're gonna be watching for as we hopefully get some more details about exactly what Iran's response was the kind of economic guarantees that the U.S. and other world powers may be willing to provide if Iran does decide to come back to the deal. This has increasingly become a sticking point but as yet we still don't know what Iran is demanding. We still don't know what the E.U. U.S. and the others are likely to give up. So very much an open question despite the moves we're seeing in the market. And then a bit of progress in Oman. Basically I had a series of downgrades from ratings agencies and now the first upgrade this time from Fitch. What's changed then. How much is the oil windfall helping swell up some of the revenue coffers. Well that's certainly a piece of Fitch's rationale here. Oman's decision to also repay some of the debt that it had outstanding with that oil windfall. Also Tom Keene this upgrade the rationale about the success of Oman's economic reform program even though they see it slowing down. They still see this in the medium long term as something that's going to be very successful for getting Oman's economy back on track. They see surpluses over the next couple of years and that's part of the rationale for this upgrade. I want to give you a look at both Oman and Bahrain. These are two of the most indebted countries in this region and they've been under the most market pressure. We have a GDP go chart here for our clients. Bahrain mind you yesterday also reporting an 88 million dollar surplus for the first half. But clearly the markets favoring Oman at this point rather than Bahrain. Again that economic reform program something they've been a little bit more successful for. But we'll see if ultimately this oil windfall will cause other ratings agencies to follow suit. And then also if this will bleed over into Bahrain. And then on the weather front this time not in the Gulf where there's been quite a bit of turbulence but a heat wave in North Africa. Yeah the real focus here on Algeria because this is key for Europe's gas supplies. But Algeria over the past weekend used sixteen thousand eight hundred megawatts of electricity. This was the most electricity ever because Algeria uses natural gas to produce its own electricity. That means there's less of a surplus for Europe. We saw this in the pipeline flows into Missouri and Italy. That's a place in Sicily where as a pipeline flows come into a 30 percent decrease in just the past couple of days. Spain also may be impacted although Algeria supply has fallen over a diplomatic spat recently. Everyone in Europe trying to fill up their storage capacity ahead of winter. But if we see heat waves if we seek these climate pressures in North Africa that's an added challenge as we're still facing this challenge from Russia and Ukraine and the ongoing issues over supplies their use of. Absolutely Simona. Thank you for highlighting that. That's a Simone Foxman the kind of financial center in Doha. Oh stay with the region. Talk about a pivotal data point and that is inflation in Saudi Arabia because that remains contained relative to peers in the region. Here are the numbers. The benchmark CPI rose two point seven percent year on year in July. Food and beverages jumped almost 4 percent. Let's head out to Monica Malika chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. Monica is the worst of this wave of cost pressures over what is the data telling you. Good morning Yusuf. Well the headline data shows that inflation still remains very contained in Saudi Arabia. And that's to a large degree due to the fuel price caps that we've seen introduced from from middle of last year. We have seen the global trends filter in however into the Saudi inflation data. So as you mentioned a key driver of inflation that we've seen in the beginning of the year and in the mid of the year has been price inflation. But the latest print does show that that is decelerating both on a monthly basis and on a year on year basis. So I think that is positive as we're seeing global food prices come down from spiking up in in February and March. That's very positive. Other global factors have also been. Looks like we've had a technical problem there with Monica Malik. We'll get into the inflation conversation again. Much more ahead. This is Bloomberg. All right we've patched up the lines. Let's get back out to Monica Monica its chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. As we reflect on the CPI numbers in Saudi Arabia Monica you're saying that you're seeing quite a bit of moderation. I'm wondering what the headwinds of the second half of the year are going to bring specifically around what the Fed is going to do with interest rate hikes and potentially a turning around of the U.S. dollar outperformance. Absolutely while we continue to see further rate hikes out of the US albeit at a more gradual pace our core scenario now is a 50 basis point rate hike in September followed by 25 basis points each in November and December. And again we expect the GCC central banks to largely follow. We do believe that the aggressive pace of rate hikes will have an impact on credit demand although there are going to be variations across the regions. So for example Saudi Arabia which is seeing sort of momentum building in its investment program the transformation program as well. And that'll mean that credit demand is going to continue to be really strong and in the double digits around 14 15 percent. But other economies where you've seen more mature investment programs more consumer based borrowing. I think those you're going to see more headwinds from the acceleration in interest rates. Monica there has been a lot of speculation around what this latest. Updates on the nuclear deal with Iran Libya pumping more. There's a certain fear and this is echoed again by a message from a viewer over the IBEX on the Bloomberg terminal. Basically there's that going to lead to quite a deterioration in the crude prices both on WTI and on Brent. We saw five dollars and five hours in the previous trading session is going to be more of that. Well I think at the moment the market is focusing on two key areas. One is the Iran deal. And two is the weak data that we're seeing coming out and especially out of China over the weekend. And yesterday on the Iran deal there's still a lot of uncertainty. We've had the headline comments. And again there seems to be a big push to try and get an agreement especially from the eurozone which of course is going to face a critical energy crunch over the winter period. But you know how far they've gone how far the differences have been sort of brought together the US stance on this. These all remain key uncertainties. So until we get clearer direction of course if we get a deal and more Iranian crude flowing into the market that is going to be downward pressure on oil prices and something that we will have to factor in as well. Our current forecasts do not have that. But we still believe that as we go into the final months of the year we could see a higher oil price as the Russian sanctions take more effect. And as energy demand increases in the northern hemisphere. Yeah. I mean you could look at the China data and argue otherwise and you could hypothesize on a recession getting deeper in various parts of the world. Monica where in the region and what indicators would you be looking at in terms of getting a quick read or even an initial indication of potential trouble for some of the Gulf economies. Well of course we are oil based region. So of course oil would be number one. But we've seen quite strong developments in the first half of the year and that keeps the GCC in a very strong position. And even if we do see downside pressure we still think the economic outlook will be supported. We've seen a number of fiscal reforms the budget break even. Oil prices have come come down and we continue to see focus on reforms whether it's the diversification further fiscal reforms. We've got corporate tax coming in in UAE. Oman is talking about income tax. So it's really going to be a focus on how much is that adjustment continuing to happen. But I think that the strong oil price that we've seen so far means areas like funding requirements for this year have come down. Debt levels have been reduced somewhat. So we still remain optimistic on the region. But of course we've had the data out of Oman and Bahrain. These two countries while they are benefiting from the high oil prices will be at the most vulnerable to any significant price correction. Well like a big fan of our charts. Leaning on the many many years of experience in this part of the world and as a monarch moniker Malik the chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. Thank you for that. Let's get to the equity markets though in a bit more color. Joining us now is Fatherhood Holloway our resident expert. So we've got Martin Modern soaring to a record high. Analysts are quite surprised by some of the strength in the balance sheet. Absolutely mad and really surprised with this for this for the second quarter Yusuf. And we've seen how the market has indeed been surprised in the strength of the share price closed at a record high yesterday. Naturally that was due to the second quarter including at least in the earlier parts. And those higher commodity prices before they started pulling back. The caveat here is that analysts actually think that earnings will start to moderate moving into the second half of the year particularly with aluminum prices going down or aluminum as Manus would like me to say as well as ammonia prices moderating as well. We did have some shortages in ammonia but still they think that my may not be holding on to that strength of the balance sheet in the second half. Well that is traveling. So today it's going to be aluminum. Sure. And what about the murky water that performed well on its trading debut. I mean straight out of the gate. Well absolutely. It's up 30 percent and the maximum allowed at least for the first three trading days in Saudi Arabia. It's one of the strongest opens that we've seen in the kingdom for quite a while. Yusuf we were just discussing that yesterday how that performance is going to be. And you know it seems that this company which just bottles water was of interest to the Saudi market. I don't actually think that we have that similar play in Saudi Arabia. Maybe that's why it's bringing something new to the market but maybe there's a little bit of a shift in sentiment. The market has been picking up steam in recent weeks. So it seems that the company stepped in at the right time. And then we're also watching the Saudi open for some additional reasons. Right. Absolutely. Around Aramco yesterday after the close that that they will be reviewing their dividend policy in the second half of the year. Naturally that is the key thing everyone is watching for Aramco. We know that their earnings are going to be stellar from where the oil prices were at from their production levels. But the dividend that is the key question with Aramco. The stock has seen some weakness over the past couple of days after earnings. Seems the market was not pleasantly surprised with you know the lack of recent dividends or rather the fact that there was none. So keep an eye on Aramco. But at the same time with oil shedding you said five dollars. Was that overnight. That is going to be another key factor probably weighing on the entire market. So Saudi Open's going to be the one to watch today. Yeah. Given the policy front and center clearly they're watching this program as well. Thank you Father for that. That's a final note. We want to get to some of the global issues because China's military says it held fresh patrols around Taiwan to quote fight back against another U.S. congressional visit comes less than two weeks after live fire drills following. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taipei. Singapore's prime minister in waiting Lawrence Walsh told us in an exclusive interview that the US and China could sleepwalk into conflict. After the Ukraine war the relations have become more strained and following the visit. Tensions have gone up one notch and that's the risk that can happen that we are starting to see a series of decisions being taken by both countries that will lead us into more and more dangerous territory. If an accident were to happen today the consequences may be more difficult to manage. And so we worry about these sorts of far near misses and accidents and miscalculations. And we certainly hope that the leadership on both sides can continue to engage one another especially at the highest level and that sensible and rational decisions can be met to prevent things from worsening or deteriorating further. What about the. I mean the biggest worry of course is a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. How likely do you think that is. I think Taiwan is certainly one flashpoint. It can easily become very dangerous as we have seen in recent events and can can even escalate quite quickly not because either party deliberately wants it to become a flashpoint because as I said both sides understand the consequences and really do not want to go into conflict. The leadership on both sides understand this but it's not as they say no one no one deliberately wants to go into battle. But we sleep walk into conflict and that's the biggest problem. And danger. If Nancy Pelosi really wanted to stand up to China if she really wanted to get emerging Asia countries like yourself on the side of America surely the way to come to this region is to come with a trade pact not with the way she proceeded. Maybe we have been encouraging America to do more in the region and that's been our consistent message. But we also understand America's domestic politics and its constraints. So in that sense we encourage America to do as much as it can as much as it can or as much as its domestic politics allow. So from that point of view we welcome the Indo-Pacific economic framework. And it's good that many ASEAN countries have also come forward to be part of this framework. At its launch. But as we have repeatedly told Americans this is the launch is only the beginning. There's very few signs of Joe Biden wanting to expand or expand either blood or treasure. I mean trade pacts are hardly a small version of treasure but he won't even go that far especially as we deal with a more uncertain environment. Called it an economic slowdown with inflation. These are pressing challenges for countries everywhere for governments everywhere. So we just have to deal with these realities. But I would say from our engagements with the administration and people in the US administration they do understand the strategic importance of engaging this part of the world. And I am sure they will do everything they can to strengthen and enhance that engagement from Singapore's point of view. We look at this where we want to create a framework in Asia in the Asia-Pacific particularly in Southeast Asia where all the major powers have stakes in the region both the US and both China. We think that will contribute to a stable configuration an overlapping circle of friendships. Do you worry about protectionism being on the rise. We do in this region. We do anywhere in the world. The broader concern is that the world is at a turning point. We are entering a new scenario a new world order where increasingly trade is trade economics. Finance is being used as instruments of geopolitical contest. No I mean that all logic used to be that with more trade we can turn down geopolitical rivalries. I think now there is another logic at play which is geopolitics can undermine trade. And we worry about that because this will lead us to a more divided and dangerous world. Such a timely conversation there with the deputy prime minister of Singapore I want to get to some of that market action here because looking at equity futures were a call a little bit lower overnight stocks defying the gloomy data. That's despite the data on New York manufacturing and some of the indicators that came through from China. But 13 f filings were super fascinating to say the least. One of them coming from a Michael Barr sign ahead for each fund. They cut their long holdings to just one. They dropped eleven stocks in the second quarter including Alphabet and Metta and they're left with this prison operator called the Geo Group Scion Group holding a hundred sixty five million dollars at the end of the second quarter. They declined to comment on the filing with thirteen F information is going to be the platform for a lot a lot of discussion throughout the morning. I want to get to some of the other market acts specifically on oil. I consider myself a relatively before we get to oil that stay with us treasuries here for a minute because we look at us tens of 278 0 6. That's despite the stocks rally holding some of the gains strong appetite from investors outside of the United States. Now let's get to oil because I like to think of myself as a relatively resilient individual but that is often tested by the 200 day moving average specifically on WTI. This is also the 100 day moving average and we've broken through both of these. That gives you a sense of the kind of volatility in the price action as we continue to reflect on both progress being made or the lack of progress being made in Iran and what is coming out of Libya as well. Visa V the data out of China. I mean I don't envy any of the oil traders out there in terms of what they have to grapple with. And then this is going to be the state of play in terms of the energy story. Much more coverage ahead as we look at a live shot of London. This is Bloomberg.