00:00

This is Bloomberg Daybreak Europe. I'm Dani Burger in London and these are the stories that set your agenda. Smart money dumped stocks Michael Barr and Tiger Global so big last quarter as equities slid but Tiger Global and George Soros pile into big tech before the rebound. Sharing the pain. Germany slaps a gaffe levy on households amid surging costs for energy. Plus pick your poison. Nouriel Roubini says there are only two options for the U.S. economy. A hard landing or uncontrolled inflation. Well a warning there from Roubini and from the US data showing that homebuilder sentiment alongside New York manufacturing data. All of that sliding yet a clear rift in this market. That riff men manifesting in equities which continue to power higher alongside haven assets. Which of them is right. You are looking at Asia stocks. They are charting higher higher despite concerns in China. That's a price cut yesterday coupled with weak data. European stocks are also catching up to the US rally yesterday. Yes we are looking at an S & P future and NASDAQ session which is weaker but only slightly weaker NASDAQ futures. Those were at the loot lows after that great Bloomberg scoop that Apple is laying off its recruiters. About 100 let go. In the past week now looking at this cross asset picture you are looking at a stronger dollar versus the offshore. Remember that is a change from yesterday when we saw the biggest decline since 2019 19 the weakest since May. Again it's that bad data from China coupled with a rate cut. Perhaps that rate cut is not enough. It's spurring a move to havens to bonds throughout the globe especially Australia and New Zealand where yields there they're down by more than 10 basis points 10. Exactly. For the Kiwi 10 year yields. Again repricing that China paying. Finally you are looking at Brent crude sliding below ninety five dollars a barrel. Also Iran a possible nuclear deal there pushing oil lower. Of course we'll get more into that in just a moment. Speaking of which let's get to our reporters from around the world. Charlie Wells is with us to talk through the latest 13 F hedge fund filings. David Stringer's in Melbourne with a look at BHP is bumper earnings. And Stevens said Shinseki to dissect the latest on the Iran nuclear deal and Juliette Saly in Singapore with all the latest on Asian markets. So let's concentrate on the US where money managers. They've been filing their 13 F's for the second quarter. And those of course showing how they've been positioned during what has been a very bumpy period for stocks. Joining us now to dig into this is Bloomberg's Charlie Wells. So Charlie I know that these often could be about a bit backward looking but looking at the 13 EPS do they give us a sense of direction where we're going considering that we've been just so polarized in this bull bear spread and tension in the market. Well do anything sort of explain some of the whiplash that we've been feeling lately. And what we know looking back at the end of the second quarter was that these hedge funds were in a very risk off position and that conviction was incredibly strong. So some of them cut their exposure to equities broadly by over 50 percent. I'm talking the likes of Tiger Global. I'm talking about do you on capital cutting more than 50 percent when you think about Tiger. They had about 46 billion in equity exposure at the end of 2021. You look at the end of last quarter that was down to about 11 billion. So a significant drop but that ended up hurting them in July. As we know they sort of sold the dip and then missed the rally. Yeah I know there's a lot of excitement over that Michael Barr position and cutting basically everything save for one stock speaking of which. So that's sort of the big picture. What about some of the individual names. Yes. So it's really interesting. I think when we think about tech what we saw was some of these funds picking up Amazon interestingly which over the period of the second quarter was down about 35 percent. So this looks like a sort of attempt to kind of buy the dip there. And Amazon strikingly when you look at another tech company Microsoft you saw some hedge funds the same hedge funds that were picking up Amazon actually dumping Microsoft. This is the likes of D1 Capital and Maverick. Strikingly we also saw some defensive plays. I think the mood in the market at that time was certainly very recession concerned. We saw you know Berkshire Hathaway not a hedge fund but still picking up a lot of Occidental Petroleum and downloads. Third point capital in a very sort of recession preparation mode picking up a significant chunk of Colgate-Palmolive. Interesting stuff. Charlie thanks as always. As Charlie was breaking down those 13 filings to corporate news where BHP the world's biggest miner posted its highest ever full year profit on record commodity prices the producer plans to push ahead with growth options on a stronger demand outlook in China. We think China is going to be a tailwind on on growth. We can see positive growth supportive policy settings in China as they come out of coal with lockdowns but a stimulus in the months ahead. We think that over the next six to 12 months China if anything is going to provide some stability to global growth and we'll help offset some of the slowing that we see elsewhere. Let's bring in Bloomberg's Asia energy team leader David Stringer. So David this string of record profits for all these mining and metals companies continues. But given some of the turn in the market we've seen what does the outlook look like for BHP and its peers. Phyllis surprises today as you were saying that we saw BHP deliver a record full year underlying earnings that announced a record full year dividend but maybe the biggest surprise was its bullishness on China certainly compared to some of its peers. China of course the biggest commodities consumer the most important market in the commodities universe and unlike other sectors unlike economists who've been relatively negative on the outlook for China. Here was BHP one of the businesses more exposed than any other to that market sort of giving positive signals. It certainly sees said growth and the economy to improve over the next 12 months. And it already sees some signs of recovery in key sectors like infrastructure and in the automotive industry. So along with a surprise bumper results also a surprise on the outlook on one to the upside. And of course the market not too positively positioned on China especially some of these commodity producing currency. So interesting to see that dichotomy. David thanks so much. Bloomberg's David Stringer there. Now it's taking on the energy story story. Iran has sent the E.U. its official response to the bloc's proposal for reviving the 2015 nuclear accord. That signals it may be near to a deal with the US that could restore Iranian oil exports to global markets. Let's get to Bloomberg Stephen Stepp Krinsky our energy reporter. So Stephen what's the status of discussions with Iran right now. Right now we're looking to see what this means that they sent back this letter to the EU. They're expecting according to local reports a response in the next two days. The local minister the foreign minister in Iran said that there is possibility a deal could be done in a few days with you if the US had a pragmatic approach and agreed to terms that they want. And at the same time there have been some other local reports in a more hard line right leaning newspaper in Iran where an editorial ran that said that there have been discussions of the nuclear deal reviving the nuclear deal from all corners which indicates that potentially the the folks who are leading Iran could be closer to closing in on something and that could be in the cards. Now if there is some sort of revival to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal you'll see Iran be able to add more oil to the market at a time where the market needs the oil. Things are tight and it would add more downward pressure to oil prices which is why we've seen a bit of a sell off up to the last few sessions because of this potential of a Iran deal. Stephen thanks so much. Bloomberg Stephen Step Chatzky there and the PPO she has offered no pushback after the launch slipped to a three month low. Let's get to all of the market action in Asia with Juliette Saly and Singapore. Jules. Hey Danny. Yes certainly of course we've got these 2022 lows in sight for the 11 up to the off you on slid past six point eight to the dollar yesterday. Now Capital Economics saying seven insight. It is strengthening today. But what is the difference here is the widening discount between the on and off shore. And that is the most since May. Normally signals a lot of pessimism about this currency and that's normally when the baby steps in. But today they didn't they actually set the fixing weaker by about half of 1 percent. That is the biggest cut since August 3. So want to continue to watch. We're also watching the moves coming through in China's bond market. Let's flip the ball. We saw those big drops coming through in yields on the 10 year yesterday continuing to happen today with the yield on China's 10 year holding around those May 20 20 lows. And as you mentioned this is also a story of bonds rallying across the antipodean bond market as well in Australia and New Zealand. You also had the RBA today continuing to indicate that they are going to be data dependent. There is no set path for rates but they did flag. They are likely to hike again. Another story we are watching is the sell down coming through in Softbank. This is on an FTSE report that the hedge fund Elliott Management has actually offloaded almost all of its stake in Softbank and all of this uncertainty over China's economy. That surprise cut we had coming through yesterday leading to a fairly flat market on the MSCI Asia Pacific Index or some of that weakness that you are seeing being offset by gains in the likes of the Hong Kong market. Also Australia being boosted by BHP today Danny. Joel thank you very much Bloomberg's Juliette Saly there in Singapore. Now let's take a look at some of the key things that market participants are going to be watching out for today 7:00 a.m. U.K. time. So in just less than an hour we'll get the U.K. Labor data unemployment. That's expected to remain around three point eight percent in the three months to June jobs market that remained red hot through the quarter. Then we're gonna get the German easy E.W. survey for August. Investor confidence. And you're Europe's largest economy now. That's been really hard hit by soaring inflation energy crisis and the war in Ukraine. Top p.m. U.K. time one of the big retail names Wal-Mart that will release its second quarter earnings results. That's going to be followed by Home Depot. Finally a couple of other U.S. data points out this afternoon we have housing starts and industrial production for July. All of that following the weak U.S. data yesterday. Will it confirm that or will it be hot enough to spur more bets for Fed hikes. Speaking of which coming up we're going to hear from Dr. Doom himself economist Nouriel Roubini. His forecasts for the US economy as you'd imagine not a happy one. That's coming up shortly. Plus Germany introduces a household levy on natural gas as Putin squeezes energy flows to Europe. More on that story later. This is Bloomberg. Even if you want it to be point eight without inflation still well above target around 8 percent falling on the gradually core inflation on 6 ish you're still in negative territory. So the Fed funds rate should be going well above 4 percent four and a half to 5 percent. My view to really push inflation towards store. That doesn't happen. Inflation expectations. I'm gonna get an inch. Or if that happens then we're gonna have a hard landing. So either way either you got a hard landing or you get inflation getting out of control. Economist Nouriel Roubini there a.k.a. Dr. Doom. June what he does best pessimism there weighing in on the Fed's inflation fight. Let's get another smart voice to the conversation. It's Marc Oswald global strategist and chief economist at AGM Investor Services. So market in that conversation with Roubini. He goes on to say that markets expecting a pivot in the Fed cutting rates next year. To me sounds delusional. Markets delusional right now Mark. I don't think they're necessarily delusional. But I do think there's some old habits die hard above all because the Fed actually hasn't really started to reduce the size of the balance sheet. So really what we've got is a situation where all the excess liquidity which is being pumped in during the pandemic is still there and burning a hole in effectively burning a hole in a lot of people's pockets. And the you know the assessment quite naturally is now at the beginning of the second half of the year after a very tempestuous first of the year valuations in equities in credit and high yields on government bonds make them more attractive. But that doesn't necessarily mean that the marks market's rationale on the Fed is correct. And I think really where the the the big dichotomy here is yes the markets may be right that the Fed can't actually go to perhaps as high as Mr. Roubini is suggesting. It's four and a half percent. But equally I'll say that very wrong on the idea that the Fed will basically reintroduce the Fed put and start cutting rates and indeed reversing it or at least stopping its quantitative tightening at Admati Hang Seng sometime in the start of next year. That's such an important point. The fact that we haven't seen Kutty Foley play through markets Bank of America says that it could induce a 7 percent reduction in equities. How were you looking at the effects of Kutty and what markets are most mispriced and perhaps expecting Kuti not to follow through and QE in the future. Well I think the one where you are. I'm concerned about the US without any shadow of the doubt. But on the other hand it's the fact that European equities facing this energy crisis which isn't going away with all the problems related to the drought in Europe and Paris supply and transport it's the fact that European equities have rallied so hard. And secondly that people have. Secondly we've seen this big crunch in credit spreads particularly over the last five to six weeks which worries me because apart from anything else that actually encourages the Fed to say sorry markets you're meant to be doing some of the work work for us here. We're telling you we're not actually going to relent at the moment. So why loosening financial conditions. Does that mean Mark and I know we have a great chart from this from our markets editor editor Valerie Title. This idea that we have seen those spreads move quite dramatically a tightening of something like 170 basis points for high yield. So you couple that with equities as you say and it leads to financial conditions are loosening. Now you said that the Fed put that's not coming back. But does this translate into a Fed call where they need to slam down harder because conditions are loosening with what markets are doing. Yes. I mean I would make a quick observation here on the high yield spreads the high yield spreads is actually quite bad news. And in a funny sort of way the high yield spreads are crunching down because the big bulk of the borrowers in that are actually US Detroit shale oil producers. They've seen a big swing in their free cash flow. And instead of investing in upstream oil and gas they're actually paying down debt which is good news. And balance sheet terms is very bad news in terms of the energy price outlook because we're simply not going to get that. Know some pick up in that arena. So yeah I think that this is really where the problem lies but it becomes self-feeding between credit and equities i.e. the more the credit spreads tighten the more that equities are likely to rally until such point as people realize that actually the news on credit isn't actually as good as people think. Mark what do you make of the muted supply volumes we've had I guess say perhaps for for oil and gas. Is there a fear is if you're rational that we might have a freezing up of the primary market making it difficult for corporates to access debt markets. Well we've already had one freeze up year that the issuance this year both in investment grade and above all in high yield is way down of where we were last year. Yes one can argue that last year was exaggerated by the fact that there was a lot central bank QE going into the market. But I think the other worrying aspect of it is investment grade issuance has actually been dominated by banks and the banks. And a lot of cases are basically bolstering their balance sheets because they actually can't sell some of the secondary loans which they're using for MBNA onto the market because there isn't actually quite that demand for risk that there appears to be. All right Mark great to have you on this morning Mark. Oswald there global strategist and chief economist at 8 p.m. Investor Services. Coming up Singapore's prime minister in waiting Lawrence Wang warns that the US and China may be sleepwalking into conflict. We have more on that next. This is Bloomberg. This month as the world watches inflation rise employment rebound and fiscal policy react. All roads lead to Jackson Hole for the Kansas City Fed's 20 two economic policy symposium. Bloomberg's All-Star team is alive as policy makers and financial insiders discuss the economic issues and solutions that keep the world's money moving. Coverage starts August 25th only on Bloomberg Television and radio. Welcome back to Bloomberg Daybreak Europe. I'm Dani Burger in London. China's military says it held fresh patrols around Taiwan to quote fight back against another U.S. congressional visit. It comes less than two weeks after a live fire drills following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taipei. Singapore's prime minister in waiting Lawrence Wang told us in an exclusive interview that the U.S. and China could sleepwalk into conflict. After the Ukraine war the relations have become more strained and following the visit. Tensions have gone up one notch and that's the risk that can happen that we are starting to see a series of decisions being taken by both countries that will lead us into more and more dangerous territory. If an accident were to happen today the consequences may be more difficult to manage. And so we worry about these sorts of far near misses and accidents and miscalculations. And we certainly hope that the leadership on both sides can continue to engage one another especially at the highest level and that sensible and rational decisions can be met to prevent things from worsening or deteriorating further. What about the I mean the biggest worry of course is a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. How likely do you think that is. I think Taiwan is certainly one flashpoint. It can easily become very dangerous as we have seen in recent events and can can even escalate quite quickly not because either party deliberately wants it to become a flashpoint because as I said both sides understand the consequences and really do not want to go into conflict. The leadership on both sides understand this but it's not as they say no one no one deliberately wants to go into battle. But we sleep walk into conflict and that's the biggest problem. And danger. If Nancy Pelosi really wanted to stand up to China if she really wanted to get emerging Asia countries like yourself on the side of America surely the way to come to this region is to come with a trade pact not with the way she proceeded. Molly we have been encouraging America to do more in the region and that's been our consistent message. But we also understand America's domestic politics and its constraints. So in that sense we encourage America to do as much as it can as much as it can or as much as its domestic politics allow. So from that point of view we welcome the Indo-Pacific economic framework and it's good that many ASEAN countries have also come forward to be part of this framework. At its launch. But as we have repeatedly told Americans this is the launch is only the beginning. There's very few signs of Joe Biden wanting to expand or expand either blood or treasure. I mean trade pacts are hardly a small version of treasure but he won't even go that far especially as we deal with a more uncertain environment with Covid with economic slowdown inflation. These are pressing challenges for countries everywhere for governments everywhere. So we just have to deal with these realities. But I would say from our engagements with the administration and people in the US administration they do understand the strategic importance of engaging this part of the world. And I am sure they will do everything they can to strengthen and enhance that engagement from Singapore's point of view. We look at this where we want to create a framework in Asia in the Asia Pacific particularly in Southeast Asia where all the major powers have stakes in the region both the U.S. and both China. We think that will contribute to a stable configuration an overlapping circle of friendships. Do you worry about protectionism being on the rise. We do in this region. We do anywhere in the world. The broader concern is that the world is at a turning point. We are entering a new scenario a new world order where increasingly trade is trade economics. Finance is being used as instruments of geopolitical contest. No I mean that all logic used to be that we have more trade. We can turn down geopolitical rivalries. I think now there is another logic at play which is geopolitics can undermine trade. And we worry about that because this will lead us to a more divided and dangerous world. Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong there speaking exclusively to Bloomberg editor in chief John Micklethwait. Of course tensions geopolitical tensions in China. Those for now being overshadowed by weak data and a surprise cut from the PBS yesterday. You can see some of that still playing out in markets. Part of the concern a global slowdown of course that's coupled with us data means we are looking at a rally in bonds Aussie bonds. Those 10 year yields down by about 14 basis points. Similar view when it comes the Kiwi as well. China remember that is giving back some of what we've seen. It's down about two tenths of one percent versus the US dollar is seven in sight. That's at least what John Higgins over at Capital Economics thinks is to come. Given the economy. Well coming up on the program Germany introduces a household levy on natural gas with squeezing energy flows to Europe. More on that story for you next. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Daybreak gear up. I'm Dani Burger in London and these are the stories that set your agenda. Smart money dumped stocks Michael Barr and Tiger Global sold big last quarter as equities slid. But Tiger and George Soros also piled into big tech before the rebound. Sharing the pain. Germany slaps a gas levy on households amid surging costs for energy. Plus pick your poison. Nouriel Roubini says there are only two options for the U.S. economy. A hard landing or uncontrolled inflation. Well good morning. Happy Tuesday. It is a dichotomy in this market. You have equities which continue to rally across asset picture be it bonds be it commodities which show a little bit more hesitation. In Asia you are looking at stocks that are slightly weaker down one tenth of one percent. But for the most part they've held up pretty well given the economic picture in Asia. That coupled with weak data coming from the US yesterday you at homebuilders that sentiment looked weak. A New York manufacturing survey that was also the second weakest since 2001. Now equities in the U.S. rally yesterday are seeing a little bit of catch up with that when it comes to Europe. S & P and NASDAQ futures slightly weaker this morning. That also follows a scoop from Bloomberg that Apple is laying off its recruiters about 100 in the past week. You are looking at a remember which is stronger versus the dollar this morning but not enough to make up for the weakness we saw yesterday one of its biggest slides since 2019. You also have the sense that investors are repricing China. They're pricing in this China slowdown. You're looking at bond yields in Australia and New Zealand weaker by lower I should say weaker by at least 10 basis points. And finally Brent crude that's sliding nearly 1 percent under ninety five dollars a barrel. We also have a possibility of Iran energy Iran gas coming oil I should say coming back online. Let's stick with the energy story specifically focusing in on the European crisis. Germany's government says that households they will face an additional cost of about 290 euros to pay for natural gas as the burden of Russia's squeeze on energy flows to the continent is redistributed. Joining us now is Bloomberg's bureau chief Birgitte Yun. And so Birgitte what would this levy mean for companies specifically. Well the government has introduced it in order actually to ease the burden on the companies because obviously Germany is facing a rising energy costs. It is going across that across the world. Germany's business and industry is particularly hit. So in order really also for the energy companies to lower the costs that there was always a debate that also the consumers will have to pay a share of this. And this is really what the government is doing. And they have also already announced that maybe some other companies really need some more aid. And they are therefore looking also at other measures to actually ease the burden on companies. Well of course you have the government issuing a levy for consumers. Why would they do this. And presumably politically that that's tricky for Schultz. It's actually really tricky. One has to see that Schultz popularity is going down currently and the tensions within the coalitions are already have been from the start. Really you know a high one can say so at the moment. Schultz is really gambling a little bit because during the winter one can expect that people will feel also actually the cold and they will be asked to cut back on on energy consumption. And at the same time they are going to face a higher higher gas bill. And and the leeway. So there is a risk for Schultz at the moment that it is all in the winter coming together. And that really is popularity is going to slump. And that will then also impedes on his ability actually to keep the coalition together. All right. Burger thank you very much. Bloomberg's Bernhardt burger yet in there. Let's quickly get to some breaking lines over Credit Suisse. A Bloomberg scoop that Credit Suisse could face further delays in getting its China operations approved after a flurry of executive exits. The regulators they're telling Credit Suisse that we'll be unable to get some of those operations online until they fill some of these key roles. So again delaying some of their China operations a lot of senior management departures causing this. And again it will really be until any positions are filled that's when we'll get some of those onsite inspections which is the final step to allow them to build out its wealth management business on shore. Of course a big part of Credit Suisse's expansion looking at that China wealth management. All right. We'll bring you those lines as they continue to cross. Let's get back to the energy story. And Iran has sent the E.U. its official response to the bloc's proposal for reviving the 2015 nuclear accord. It comes after Tehran signaled it may be near a deal with the US that could restore Iranian oil exports to the global market. Joining me now is Bloomberg's energy reporter Steven Stepp Krinsky. Stephen what's the latest on these discussions with Iran. Right now Iran has responded to the E.U. comments and they're waiting now for the EU to get back to them to respond to that response according to local reports. We've had the Iranian foreign minister mentioned that they would be able to make some sort of deal or revive the nuclear deal from 2015 with the U.S. if they were able to come to some sort of agreement within the next few days. So there is a bigger mood now in the room that this could become a reality here. And these discussions have gone on for months. They've been derailed multiple times. But it's looking like there is a a higher possibility of this deal being revived to allow Iran to bring more oil to the market to help stabilize things which will of course bring more downward pressure to WTI and Brent prices. All right Stephen thank you very much. Bloomberg Stevens stepped Shinseki there. Let's stay on the energy story. Joining us now is Nadia Martin Wigan energy partner in chief oil analyst at Prado. Security is not. I kind of want to join these two stories together. One of record high power prices in Europe the high relenting unrelentingly high nat gas prices in Europe and oil which has started to move lower. If we're looking at something like three hundred seventy five dollars a barrel equivalent in not gas is it right that we should be seeing oil prices move lower. What would be the ramifications that gets priced in in terms of switching over to oil with a prohibitively high costs in that gas. Well thank you very much. And we had a lot of gas oil switching already last year. You know energy prices in natural gas electricity in Europe have already been very high. So on top of what we saw switch last year maybe there's another 100000 barrels per day of demand that can come from oil vs. what we saw in natural gas last year. And that was already 500000 barrels per day of a swing. When we look globally I'd put it at around two hundred and fifty to three hundred and fifty thousand barrels. But a day but that depends on China. And this is when we look at that disconnect that we have seen in the market of where we were going into the summer. We have seen that product prices went very high. They've come down. But crude prices have come down much much more. And this is because we had the two largest oil importers in the world. Stop importing. And this is China not in particular which came out yesterday followed by India at same time. We're not building distillate stocks into the winter which is what we need when we're facing this natural gas crisis. And what we see with the German move is that they are really trying to actually affect demand. Also on the consumer side not just on the industrial side like we see in the summer because natural gas demand on the industrial side Germany is down 20 percent in the last few months. Your rear. Yeah. Not not a lot. A lot to unpack there. And in terms of China you're right she is playing alongside Putin and squeezing us. Get more into that. I know you briefly mentioned there but what does the dynamic look like and is it likely to continue. Well China is sitting on the world's spare refining capacity right. They have 2 million barrels per day. Compare that to the Middle East. That has around 500000 barrels per day meaning to produce these refined products that we need. Right. We now have. Sanctions of the EU hitting Russia starting officially in January February next year. But in terms of deliveries we're going to already see that in the middle of November for sure because you have the deliveries of what you can have into the ice gas oil contracts. In terms of the legalities hit already this year. So that means that we need to replace at least six hundred thousand barrels per day of diesel product coming from Russia into the European Union right now with another source. And that typically could come from India and China. But China is not allowing product quota exports to rise further refiners. And part of this is because they are in league with Russia. And we see this on the politics the Taiwan story that they are really squeezing us. In addition there is an environmental side of this and this is because she wants to close down the independent refiners consolidate them meaning the old tea plots as they used to be called and not have been be such a big part of the picture. So they don't have export quotas. And then what we see is that it's all about domestic demand in China. And that number came out very badly yesterday. And this is what is creating a big problem on the fridge. Now you talk to me about the swing factor of an Iran nuclear deal. What would that put into the market if we get those barrels back on line. The problem is this deal is coming too late. We are heading into refinery maintenance season in September that lasts through November and Iran. Oil will come back in the market. Three hundred thousand barrels per day six hundred thousand barrels per day maybe 300000 barrels per day by year end. Next year we'll see one point six million barrels per day. But that is the problem. It's not going to solve the problem in the winter. But when we look at the start of next year. So we should build some stocks in the third and fourth quarter of this year. So it tapers down our crude price outlook. But the start of next year the market looks like it will really be going gangbusters especially if it's a cold winter in the northern hemisphere. And that run oil is really going to come back in the second half of the year. The saving grace of that is that what we've seen was she's policies in China. We're only probably really going to see China fully back online into the second half of next year with pecan demand and everything flying. So you get that additional demand coming out of China. And we'll get the Iran oil at that point which will help prevent you know the 200 dollar or dollars a barrel scenario. Yeah. Not not. You know you mentioned where we are in this maintenance period but in terms of confidence and willingness for refiners to go off line to do this I was struck by we're talking to Mark Oswald of Atrium earlier in the program who said if you look at the bond market what you're seeing is you're seeing oil and gas companies who are just paying down debt. They're not necessarily spending. They're not investing which is bad news for the energy price outlook. What are we seeing especially in the U.S. shale patch in terms of refiners producers they're willing to spend willing to put in the infrastructure needed versus just staying as is staying as the status quo. So when we look at guidance for the second quarter we see that in the oil spot you know spending's gone up. CapEx has gone up 4 percent. On the natural gas side it's gone up 10 percent. But in terms of actual production it's flat in terms of the previous guidance and almost where it was at the start of the year. So it's exactly correct. We don't see that changeover happen. And the big change with Aramco announcing this week that actually they're going to focus on 13 million barrels per day ultimate capacity versus 12 million barrels per day now versus eleven point one what they're producing now. Those are the kinds of investments we need to come in the next year two years three years to get us out of this energy cycle that is extremely bullish and volatile because it has to hit demand for it for us to actually get that movement going forward. Not guess I always try to catch up with you. Yeah. Nadia apology is going to have to cut it there. We are heading towards a break. Well we'll get you back on the program soon I promise. Nadia Martin Wiggin they're energy partners in chief oil analyst at Prieto Securities. Coming up the Fed has made some big mistakes in the past but today's big take says learn from them and is able to adapt to changing times of that for you next. This is Bloomberg. The biggest problem was clear and further faces in 1987 with the financial system failed. The central dilemma the Fed and which it had two incompatible goals I have one less one intelligible in my brain. Don't let inflation get ingrained. Once that happens there is too much agony in stopping the momentum. I think we did the right thing in 87. I think we did the right thing in 2007 and 2008. You just pour liquidity into the system. There was indeed a fateful day and in some ways I think it ushered in the modern era of some reserve crisis management. What I thought was problematic before the global financial crisis was the sense that the smartest people in the universe were in Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. And if they were so smart how could they get into trouble. There was not one shock but there was a series of shock. We had a pandemic three times a positive fiscal policy shock and then we had the war. If I were to point to one thing as as a culprit for for the Fed making the inflation forecast mistake I would think it would be mainly institutional groupthink MMT approach that you describe. If if the Fed is no longer independent then it falls on the fiscal authorities to control inflation. Some leading voices there on the mistakes the faith the Fed and has made and not made over the years and that's of course the subject of today's big take Bloomberg Storm or Lick and David Wilcox. Right now while the Fed has made some disastrous mistakes in the past. It has learned the lessons of history and is able to adapt to changing situations. For more on this let's bring in Bloomberg senior Asia economy reporter Michelle Jam Frisco. So Michelle in this piece of course we have Bloomberg economists raising concerns about how the head of how the Fed has helped put the US in such a dangerous place. What's the up. Some of their thoughts. Yeah Danny well of course when we brought out the heavy hitters on this one David himself was at the head of the research division at the Fed for seven years senior advisor to three Fed chair. So Tom and David paint a pretty stark picture here. They say the Fed has already lost control of inflation. The danger that they see is looking at the 1930s 1970s. Things can get quickly out of control spiral into much starker picture. So they already say Bloomberg Economics sees an inflation tax this year on the average U.S. household of about five thousand two hundred dollars each. So really pretty stark picture. Some of their biggest worries are that there is an inflationary psychology that could set set in. That people see higher prices down the line. They limit their spending. And then we get into a stagflation area episode. They also look at less and less policy space. They mark that nine U.S. recessions from the 1950s through the global financial crisis saw bigger and bigger rate cuts. That means there is less space in the next recession to make those cuts. And then they talked about longer term you know some of the things that have been innovative in recent years forward guidance asset purchases. They might might have had more good than harm but they'd still do have some hits to inequality. They have financial instability effects. So there's always some concerns here. No easy solutions. A pretty stark picture outlined in the piece and lots a lot of work to be done. So no easy solutions. But what could be the path forward from the Fed. And are there sort of any reasons. Props for optimism laid within them. Mm hmm. Well as you mentioned I mean they do both say that the Fed tends to learn from its mistakes and sensitive adjust to new paradigms. So what what they see as the prescription here is a you know bring on inflation under control. Well you know not an easy solution but that's that's what has to be done. B they have to limit the downturn if it comes in any form. And C really work with Congress and the Treasury on new solutions to make sure that the U.S. economy can be brought into stability in future crises future conflicts. And on that they mention in 1942 the U.S. actually had the Fed working with the Treasury. The Fed lowered the borrowing costs for Treasury in a time of wartime spending that kind of provided some relief. So that was an example that they gave of a way that the the government the Fed can work together without threatening Fed independence on that sort of front longer term. They talked about how the Fed could raise the inflation target to 3 percent from 2 percent give them some more policy space. They could try more stimulus experiments like providing subsidies to banks to promote lending. And near term what does what does Powell and company have to do. Well Jackson Hole is coming up. So perhaps Powell can you know massage that message to markets who haven't been listening at all really reset expectations for the road ahead because it's not looking very good. It's looking pretty ugly in the next year or so. You know Bloomberg Economics sees the benchmark interest rate rising to almost 5 percent by the end of 2023 and near certain in recession during that time. So a lot lot of right to be done. All right Michelle thank you very much. Bloomberg senior Asia economy reporter Michelle Jam. Roots go in of course. And a big take is where you had on your terminal if you want to read more on what Michelle was just discussing. Now British Airways staff and Uber drivers in the U.K. have successfully successfully negotiated higher pay. They're the latest signs of a tight labor market. We're going to look ahead to the U.K. jobs data next. This is Bloomberg. Welcome back to Bloomberg Daybreak Europe. I'm Dani Burger in London. Now British Airways check in staff have approved a settlement with the company that gives them a 13 percent pay rise. At the same time Uber says it will increase fares across the UK to attract more drivers. Now all of these some of the latest signs pointing towards a tight labor market. And of course we're going to get UK employment data due out in just a few minutes. Here to preview. That is Bloomberg's Lizzie Bergen. So Lizzie what are we expecting with the numbers from today. We've got five minutes Tony until the figures but they're likely to show that that tightness in the labor market is continuing. So Bloomberg Economics reckon that you'll see the three point eight percent unemployment rate persisting in the three months to June. That's in line with the Bank of England's forecasts. But it actually would mask just how tight the labour market actually is. You've got vacancies at an all time high. The question though is have we passed peak tightness in the labor market because people seem to be coming back to the workforce out of early retirement because they need the money to deal with the cost of living crisis. But at the same time offsetting that affect the long term sickness issue doesn't seem likely to abate. The government staying firm on wanting to limit inward migration. You mentioned pay as well. That's the other element here. There's a really interesting story on the terminal. We've got six minutes till the day try urge you to look at it. It's by Celia Bergin and it's got this really interesting poll by YouGov. It shows that British women are less likely to ask for a raise than their male counterparts even though the cost of living crisis is taking a bigger chunk out of their wages. That story really is fascinating. As you say plenty of time to read up on it for the data released. OK so what does all this mean. What does the data mean for the Bank of England. Well if the tightness is persisting then it would mean that the policymakers at the V.A. we will consider going for another jumbo rate hike. Of course they already did one their August meeting 50 basis points the first time in its independent history. But really it comes down more to the inflation figures tomorrow. Our economists reckon it would rise from nine point four percent to nine point eight percent. So very nearly five times the Bank of England's target. And of course the theory sees inflation reaching not just double digits but above 13 percent in the autumn as energy bills rise. And more important than that maybe is not just the headline rate but how much inflation is spreading beyond core goods. You'd expect food and energy food and fuel to rise because of the war in Ukraine. But how much is it transmitting into services. Because that would indicate that this inflation is going to be persistent in the UK. Lizzie thank you very much. Lizzie Borden there getting us all set up for UK data again as she says due at 7:00 a.m. U.K. time. Now as we head into the next hour about an hour away from the start of cash equity trading you are looking at European equity futures which are rising higher. That coincides U.S. Australian equities there moving higher. But it is this dichotomy in markets where we're buying the dip in equities yet bond yields. Those are moving lower. We're having a bit into havens and of course concerns over China. The data there after that surprise rate cut from the PBS. But will it be enough. Analysts in a national newspaper saying no. So will there be more easing to come. We'll continue the discussion. Bloomberg Markets Bloomberg Markets you're up next. This is Bloomberg.