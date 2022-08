00:00

Are you thinking we'll hit the highs that we used to be at. Or are we off to clawing our way up 20 percent heading back to the bad market. Well we've had a big jump from the lows in June but I think the market story acting to the day peak that we had an interest rate at three and a half percent in June and not low in equities. And I think the market is breathing a little sigh of relief thinking that the Fed is not going to be as aggressive in tightening as people thought earlier in the year. So the backdrop looks to me pretty neutral but it looks as if it should be positive for a while. What does it take then for you to start to become more constructive to dip your toes back into these markets. Well we're pretty constructive because we think there is we're going to have positive growth in the US. And basically we're banking that the Fed will not overstep its tightening which they've done historically and that by just being moderately raising rates that that will allow the economy to keep expanding. But we're looking for just basically low growth modest growth in the equity market over the next year. The risk would be if the Fed slams on the brakes and gets panicked about inflation. I don't wonder what the other risks are. Is it just slamming on the brakes or this is a moderate. It's just a matter of also worrying about quantitative tightening and what else the rest of the year might throw at us. Well the only the other fundamental thing it is pretty big is that away from the US we're seeing most countries in the world looking as if they're in recession as if they're about to enter a recession but definitely don't have very rapid growth. If you look at Europe if you look at the Latin America if you look at China you can see that these countries are really struggling to get some accelerating growth. So we think that's a fundamental risk but we think the U.S. economy looks in pretty good shape with the risk really being the Fed not not the fundamentals. And really it's interesting that China the day data looking pretty horrendous in terms of that data drop that they tend to have a nice surprise rate cut there. And talk to us about the manufacturing data that you saw today Maggie and whether that worries you. Well whether that actually makes you feel that the Federal Reserve won't go too far. Well again it's a negative number but the market liked it because it said the Fed won't be aggressively tightening in the face of that. So I think that that's really what we're seeing a push pull. And after all it is just one number. The industrial sector the economy looks pretty strong. Labor looks terrific. Wages are going up. And so we think the economy looks pretty good shape. We think that the energy prices coming down will be a positive for consumers. So we think that it looks pretty good but we're looking just for really modest growth. Nothing spectacular not a big bounce up not 20 percent after the 20 we've just had to go across. That's it then for us as you always do. We talked about what 40 basis points of inversion on the tubes tends mean but it's still not an inverted curve on three month 10 year. What does that signal to you. Well that singles to me that monetary conditions are OK. And we don't we aren't seeing really tight conditions that are going to have the impact of slowing economic growth or cutting off borrowing by consumers or business. So we think that that's really just something we take as it is a grain of salt and not something to worry about particularly when those rates are so low. You know some would say that this rally is not necessarily all that healthy when some of this is somewhat short covering or you know other technical reasons for a rebound. Mark are there areas that you would not recommend getting into at this time given it's unclear how much room this rally has to run. Well we think that the the sectors particularly in technology that were very very pricey assuming extremely high growth into the future for many years they've come off a lot. But we still think those are vulnerable like the semiconductor sector. That's been very volatile. It's got a lot of emotions packed in for each up and down that it has. But we like technology away from the very very high priced stocks some of the smaller stocks and really industrials we think look very good. And we think health care looks all right because it's really priced in a lot of slow growth and legal concerns that the market had. So we think it's pretty fairly priced. Take us cross asset from I mean Maggie where else outside of the world of equities has a decent return for you at the moment has not priced in the way in which the market you think going to get. Well the high yield bond market looks pretty good. I think people are surprised that we did not see yields blow out the way they have in typical cycles. And the reason they haven't is because these companies are in great shape. Defaults are 1 percent and also supply this year is way way down only a fraction that we had last year. So there's actually really a supply scarcity of new issues. In addition companies are continuing to call their higher coupon bonds and take. Bonds out of the marketplace. So right now A double B bond is about 6 percent a single be bond say 7 1/2 to 8 percent. Most of the market still trading at a discount. So we think that looks pretty good. And it may well be competitive with equity returns of say 6 to 12 percent total return over the next year. Looking out to the rest of the week what more do you want to hear in particular from maybe the housing sector after some of the readings the poor readings have got from the NAHB today. As you think about the housing sector and maybe a leading indicator of the US recession. Well typically it has been a good indicator. And that's one of the reasons why I don't think we can have a huge bounceback and a huge rally in the equity market from this level. But it looks as if housing is going to continue to be a drag on the economy. Higher interest rates are hurting and although prices have come off a little bit for houses they're still relatively high. Affordability is very low. So we think that sector will continue to be a drag on the economy for at least the next year. Yeah. To the extent that it is especially when it comes to inflation and it's part of the rent story and pricing overall here how much can create a drag. We're seeing some other inflationary factors. Cool. Well what I think is most important really is what great condition labor is in. And we're seeing sustained increases in wages. It's true. A lot of that may be taken away by inflation. But fundamentally the I'd say that the workers are in good shape as far as being able to demand higher wages. So I think that's going to be an offset for consumers as yes there's inflation. But wage rates are going to go up for the employed. And we continue to have very very low unemployment. And I think that's one of the reasons actually that we'll give the Fed confidence to continue to raise rates because labor is in good shape. But that's a big support for the economy.