Tyson: Soft Landing Efforts May Work

00:00

I guess I should we be should we be relieved by these numbers do you think. You know I like your. You had an interview also earlier in the show with Gina Raimondo and she said the words I would use this is a good number. It's a positive surprise. It's a positive surprise on both core and headline energy prices and played a big role in this inflation rate remains high. It may in fact have peaked but we need to be cautious. One month's number does not tell the whole story. I do think however that that number along with the very strong jobs number that came out suggest that we're not likely to see a recession this year. So people are worried about recession this year. I think that concern has been alleviated. I think the numbers suggest that the effort to get a soft landing here may may work may work. But we need to be cautious because these are one month's numbers. And indeed from the Fed's point of view they're looking for unambiguous evidence that the inflation rate is coming down and one month's number is not going to be unambiguous evidence. So that's what I would say cautious optimistic. Let's not be overboard here. This was good news but it's one month. Laura let's pursue that soft landing you just raise for a moment because they're good numbers but still headline year over year eight point five percent. That's a long way from 2 percent. From 2 percent exactly. 2 percent still be the Fed's goal. And can they get there in a realistic time period without putting us into recession. It depends I would say on their time period. I mean 2 percent long term does seem to be a realistic goal. If you kind of look at some market inflation expectations five years out and ten years out they're still giving an expectation that the economy can get there. And so I think this is going to be the pace at which we get there. One of the issues for the Fed is going to be they claim they would like the neutral interest rate by the end of this year 2022. Well what is going to be the inflation rate by the end of this year around that neutral interest rate. So if it comes down to 5 percent inflation for example that suggests a neutral rate in the area of 5 percent. And so I think we we have to look at the pace. And I still think that the Fed view and I think it's a perfectly reasonable view is that you can reduce the the hot temperature right now in the labor market. And that does not mean a significant increase in the unemployment rate. It simply means that you stop having almost one point eight job openings for every unemployed person. So the number of openings may go down but that doesn't lead firms to actually lay off the workers they currently have. So. So that's the kind of possibility of a cool approach to bringing the inflation down in a soft landing way. And the evidence so far at its very early suggests that the that we're on path to do that.