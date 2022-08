00:00

Emily. That's the question. Soft landing. Yes. No. I think I still think that a soft landing is going to be pretty difficult for the Fed to execute here. I mean inflationary pressures. Yes they're starting to come off the boil. But to your point earlier Alex we're still at almost 6 percent core CPI. The Fed wants to get closer to 2 percent. That's going to take some work here. We have seen the Fed Funds Futures Market Repriced September number 75 basis points after that hot employment report last Friday. Now we're looking back at 50 basis points. That is still a ton of tightening. And in our view this really aggressive Fed tightening cycle here probably still has some time to be fully felt in rates. It has some time to be fully felt that earnings estimates. So we've got a ways to go here in order to determine if the Fed can make this happen. Emily the knee jerk reaction around all of this is to buy tech. Is that the right reaction. Yeah. We think guy. Not all tech is created equally. So we're seeing a big divide right now between this renewed bid for lower quality unprofitable tech companies. That's a part of the market that we would stay away from. The cost of capital is rising. We want companies that make money right now. In fact we're really emphasizing quality growth companies in the technology space to those with great cash flow good return on equity. Really durable profitability here as the economic growth climate slows. I think that's really critical. Quality should outperform when economic growth decelerates because you should have those drivers of organic growth. And we want that in technology. But again we want to be really mindful of the unprofitable growth at any price CAC stock. So I hear you on that. What was interesting though at the main stock were surgeons like Bed Bath and Beyond AMC and GameStop is that they were trading as if we were gonna have a dramatic fall in yields. And guess what. We are having a dramatic fall in yield. So in some ways they were weirdly right leading into the CPI number. But I also feel like it gives us another signal like if we have that immediate reaction are we not have we not yet found a real bottom in the equity market. Yeah I mean I think yes they're definitely trading on lower yields. But there is also in my opinion a big pharma element here. So investors were potentially overly short. And you know they're coming back to the market. We're looking at investors moving again into more speculative parts of the market whether it's crypto currencies or mean stocks. And there is a sense here that potentially the market did bottom in the middle of June and now is the best time to add risk. I think a lot of that sentiment though has been built on this better than expected data all of which is backward looking. And between us friends don't let friends use bank or economic data. We prefer to use terms like the leading economic indicators which decelerating right now at a pretty rapid clip. We think that there's more pain to come in terms of waiting for the economic data. The bottom here before it's time to add more risks and portfolios. Okay. Emily talking about forward look forward looking indicators. The president is speaking about inflation. Let's take a listen. We received news that our economy had 0 percent inflation in the month of July. Zero percent. That means the price of some things go up went up last month the price of other things went down by the same amount. The result. Zero inflation last month but people were still hurting but zero inflation last month. Economists look at a measure of inflation that ignores food and energy prices. And they call it core inflation. That's about the lowest amount in several years several months. When you couple that with last week's blooming jobs report of five hundred twenty eight thousand jobs created last month and three point five percent unemployment underscores the kind of economy we've been building. We're seeing a stronger labor market where jobs are booming and Americans are working. And we're seeing some signs that inflation may beginning to moderate. That's what happens when you build an economy from the bottom up and allow the wealthy do very well and everyone has a chance. It gives everyone a chance to make progress. Now I want to be clear with the global challenges we face from the war in Europe to disruption of supply chains and pandemic shutdowns in Asia we we could face additional headwinds in the months ahead. Our work is far from over. But two things should be clear. First the economic plan is working. Second is building an economy that will reward work. Wages are up this month provide opportunity help the middle class and still have work to do. But we're on track. The second point I want to make is we need to pass inflation reduction act right away. That's the most consequential thing the Congress can do to keep our progress from on inflation from from getting better from getting worse. Keep it moving in the right direction. It will bring down the cost of prescription drugs health insurance premiums and energy costs. It's going to make big corporations just pay their fair share more than their fair share. It's going to reduce the deficit without raising a penny in taxes and people making under four hundred thousand dollars a year. But it's far from done. In our effort to bring inflation down. But we're moving in the right direction. So some good economic news today and some work ahead. Now the reason we're here and the most important reason we've assembled in this room a long time. Danielle when you were here in the State of the Union I had hoped you'd be back to sign this for this spill Bill. It turns out that's working. And Mom I remember how strongly supportive you were of this from the very beginning all the way back when I met you at a book signing a long time ago. And I'm just in all of your family's courage. I really mean that you know through the pain you found purpose to the movie and the president that or if you want to continue to follow his comments that will certainly be headlines on the Bloomberg terminal that will be available to you. But I want to come back to the comments that he made on inflation. He talked to that about the Inflation Reduction Act earlier on this week. He was signing the CHIPS Act as well which is designed to bring production back to the United States. He talked about building a stronger economy going forward. When he spoke about that that TIPS act. Let's talk a little bit about what's happening in the semiconductor space right now bringing back into the conversation. Emily relative Jake's investment management. Emily you spoke a moment ago before we started listening to the president about the fact that you you want your friends to be using forward looking indicators and what is happening in the economy. What I'm seeing in the chip space right now maybe one of those forward looking indicators the chip sector for Micron to Intel to a video is all flagging a fairly sharp slowdown. How should investors how are you reading that signal. Yeah we agree with that and I think that the pain that we've seen in the semiconductor space is really sort of emblematic of the challenges of being invested in more economically sensitive and more cyclical parts of the market. So we're really fading that right now in portfolios and again emphasizing quality looking at more defensive parts of the market and really kind of positioning for this late cycle backdrop. We're probably going to end up in a recession if we're not in one already. And we think it's important here to reposition portfolios play a little defense now wait for the cycle to turn wait for the economic data to bottom before we start to play offense in 2023. So Emily to that point I think the Micron thing highlighted something really interesting because I feel like a year ago we were talking about how the chip issue was actually structural. And now we're learning again that no chips are actually cyclical. How do you tell the difference between the two right now when you're looking to invest in that quality. Yeah. So I think you know again screening companies for more durable profitability looking at their cash flow situation. Looking at a return on equity profile and looking at margins we want to find companies that have the ability to maintain margins as we face this war on margins. You know we're looking at wage growth still accelerating. That's a really tough challenge for companies. We're looking at input prices still elevated inflation still elevated here. Yes it's coming down. But all of these things including a higher cost of capital are all going to margin pressure really at risk in the year ahead. We want to look for those companies that again they don't need to look to tap the capital markets here in order to grow. And that's going to bring us the quality.