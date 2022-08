00:00

So one of those bullish on the street 48 hundred is why you potentially see the S & P going on. The latest note really has been one that you think the macro picture does support stocks. Talk us through that thesis at the moment John. Well thanks for having me on the show Carolyn. I wouldn't have to say when we look at just the numbers last week in terms of the jobs numbers what it suggested is that the Fed will be able to raise rates to curb the growth in inflation that we've been saying that these forty one year levels are fairly good if not without its not with ease. OK. And some concern at the process but you'll likely be able to do it because there's plenty of jobs out there. People are working and the Fed will have less risk of pushing us into a recession. That would be noteworthy. With that we think it will probably skirt recession. And John a narrative that emerged after last week's jobs report which was of course you know sort of a blockbuster report to use a sort of tired phrase there. It was sort of taken as a good news is bad news sort of situation. And looking ahead to CPI tomorrow I'm curious what would be good news in that scenario and what would the market read through B. Well it's funny. You know we haven't really had a Fed funds hike cycle with as much worry in it since since before that 2015 2018 cycle. And we'd have to say the market could could likely sell lower even if we get you know an eight print on this number which would be good improvement considering how little or short a period of time the Fed has been working on this after being behind the curve for quite a while. So we'd have to say seven would probably or would be just a roar ahead but 8 8 would be kind of iffy. It might be a celebration. It might not. But the selling that we're seeing today we think it's profit taking by bears skeptics and nervous investors and just plain old traders based on the fact that last week you know we had a real good run up. And and it's that since July in fact since June 16th so massive run up in the S & P 500. So taking profits on any concerns that come across specifically to companies that are reporting and then using that to sell without follow not uncommon to see. He talked about the macro factors behind an S & P that maybe tops forty eight hundred. Curious though about sort of the actual fundamentals a lack of volatility in a 10 year yield. That's a discount rate of about two lady. And the consensus around the discount rate the input of that into your model. How do you think about that. Well we'd have to say this would really look like here at the macro as we look at corporate earnings and corporate earnings this second quarter was expected to be all kinds of problematic. And it really hasn't been. Last I looked at the E a page up by Bloomberg just a while ago. My recollection is we've got eight sectors showing positive earnings growth and only three negatives. Looking at that. You know even though oil is carrying the ball okay. Leaving things where energy is in the situation doesn't look so bad. The the inversion of the yield curve. That's nonsense. That is not atypical for the process. What the Fed is raising rates the short end of the curve. Steve. Overall from I know that you're looking in general perhaps this is nervousness that this is sort of take profits. Are there any sectors that any industry groups that you think are likely to outperform others at this exact moment or do you not want to delve into the world of getting from one growth to a suboptimal cyclical name. Well you know last week Carolyn Group what we what we saw in the market is that really that process of sort of the culmination of that leg of that big rally that we have and it's something that might not restart again tomorrow or the day after. But what we saw in CAC was a barbell and the favorites were tech. More consumer discretionary was the first out performer of the underlying index. The next one was technology. After that I think it was it was housing as I recall and it was our real estate rather than after that off the top of my head. My recollection it was utilities. So it was a barbell. It showed that investors were not like going overboard to bid up stocks but they were they were buying the worst in consumer discretionary and information technology. And then on the other hand they were buying the Utes and the Reeds which haven't done all that badly. In fact the U.S. are the second best performing sector for the year or so. Nothing in comparison to energy. Well John I want to go back to what you said on energy that oil is leading the bar here the ball here rather. And correlations they've been all over the place. But is that the market to watch. Well we think if we think it's necessary to watch it in the sense that you know oil prices the reality is right now oil prices have probably come down somewhat because you've seen a significant increase in the in the in the rig count. If you look at the Baker Hughes rig count the oil or the oil and gas it's up substantially which would suggest that energy companies have while they pay down debt they issued better dividends and they did some buybacks. Now that they apparently began taking selling some additional producing Mars so that they could make some profits on this. And we think that once we get beyond this worry about the recession that we can get over that because a lot of that is having some kind of success curbing inflation at that point. We can't help but think you know demand is going to increase further and oil can have another leg.