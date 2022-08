00:00

They are though very interesting. Going to be raising the Disney plus ad free streaming price by 38 percent a sign of some of the inflationary issues under way. So those are sort of the key headline numbers will continue to go through the parks the experiences the products with the operating income for that just topping about two point two billion third quarter huge Lou. And live TV subscribers come in maybe just right here on the nose. Four million versus estimates of four point one. And overall Disney third quarter revenue coming in. Twenty one and a half billion versus estimates of twenty one Disney third quarter Disney plus subscribers as we mentioned in sort of the big beat on the top line really reaffirming and trickling all the way down to the bottom line and an improvement here on the adjusted EPS. This is a company with pricing power that continues to show its worth. And we talk about an ad free product that's going to be raised by 38 percent. We're getting an ad supported version as well of Disney plus on December the 8th. So in the same way you have the premium subscriptions on Spotify you're gonna be getting the same with Disney. And indeed as we've heard from other companies the way in which they're partnering up with Microsoft is as well to be able to do that. But we certainly heard that from the Netflix for example we're looking really at a company that manages to still fall on all cylinders. This was when Bloomberg intelligence when he was a company that's able to dine out on the fact that people have all this pent up demand. The fact that we're seeing parks experience is products really coming in strong with an operating income of two point two billion base still seeing the media and entertainment managing to knock it out the park overall. The question is what are they spending on their overall content as well. And how much was perhaps the decision not to do the rights for the IPL the all important cricket in India. Did that hurt them in any way. But with an addition of fourteen point four million Disney plus subscribers in just that fiscal third quarter that of course does mean that now adding again and again in terms of their streaming options. And we want to know what the full year guidance is going to be for 2020 for Carol. Well it's crazy Caroline. I mean the stock is up 4 percent in the after hours shares of Disney. And we did see them start to trade higher just ahead of the release. But what's wild is this is a company that's showing that the pandemic play right streaming. They are really really strong on that front. But they're also benefiting from the economy you know opening up and everybody wanting experiences. As you said firing on all cylinders. But I got to say that Disney plus subscribers one hundred and fifty two point one million the estimate was one forty eight point four million. That is some big outperformance. Certainly as we want to be bringing in now some even more intricate detail. We the Reagan the numbers as a U.S. media analyst Bloomberg Intelligence you previously have said this is a company that's firing on all cylinders and subscribers is is better than anticipated in terms of the net additions for the third quarter. Oh yeah. This is a blowout quarter. Caroline I mean we were looking at something like nine point eight 10 million subscriber ads. They come out with fourteen point four million. And it's not just the subscriber number. It's all across the businesses as you just pointed out. You look at that parks number we were expecting about one point seven billion in operating profit. I think it's close to about two point two billion. And really I mean this was such an important quarter because if you see so far like streaming has really kind of been this mixed bag. You had Netflix with fairly disappointing results. And it's been a little bit all over the place. PEACOCK no growth. HBO backs again anemic growth. So for Disney to come out and do this I mean there's really so much momentum in their business with all of their content releases with all of their new market launches. And this really kind of sets them up for an excellent fiscal 20 22. Is this the appropriate diversification within the business model as well to be introducing ad supported versus just subscription only two. Oh absolutely. I think they have timed it so perfectly. I mean we are entering a period when you have so many of these macro headwinds you have an inflationary environment and they're clearly now making that product. Remember first they started the Disney plus product offered a pretty economical price point which kind of you know gave them a lot of room for those price increases. But now as we head into this environment when everybody is kind of tightening their purse strings just giving people that option of having that ad supported version at a lower price point really opens up the market for them considerably. And it kind of you know will reduce churn as well especially as kind of people look to pare back on you know four or five six streaming services in this kind of an environment. So there is that lower price ad supported service that tier. But I mean at what point do you start to worry about demand destruction. So I think for them what they've already done really really well. They already have the infrastructure in place as far as the ad supported product is concerned. This is a real deviation from from Netflix. So they have their product with Hulu. And what we've seen is that the ARPA the amount of the generating per user on an advertising supported product is actually even higher than that than what they're generating their ad free product. So. You know in terms of demand destruction I don't really see that happening. This is a product that has they have some of the best brands in the world. They have some of the best IP in the world. You know this is a product that really has a long long runway that has a lot of legs. So Kita what's the smart come smart question on the analyst call here for Disney at this point. Because as you said firing on all cylinders. I mean it's really a blockbuster quarter for this company but they're so reliant on the consumer it seems like they feel confident enough to raise prices at this point. So what's the smart question that we asked this company especially as we still are concerned about maybe a slowing economy maybe it's not until next year. Yeah that that absolutely is going to be the question. I think that everybody is going to want to go I'm going to post to them in terms of what they're seeing right now in terms of face things in terms of per capita spending at the parks. But I think more importantly is really that question about you know the streaming subscriber guidance. Yes. They've had excellent results for this quarter. Yes. We know that momentum will continue. But remember they are going to lose the rights to the IPO starting next year. So while we might not see any falloff in subscribers this calendar year you know there's always that possibility that going forward next year especially as the rates move to another platform we might have a little bit of a drop off in subscribers. And remember when we're talking about their goal of 250 million subscribers about 80 to 90 million of those are on that Indian Hot Star platform. So cricket is absolutely vital for them in order to attract that subscriber base. So we're really going to look for commentary to see you know what that subscriber target is going to be. Keith I also wonder about the dividend. You know did Disney was famously a dividend stock for a long time. Any expectations for what we'll hear about their dividend this year. So they have kind of you know they have ever since their Fox transaction they actually paused you know capital returns and especially after the pandemic they really had to kind of preserve liquidity. So we really haven't heard anything from them on that front. So it'll be interesting to see if they kind of reinstate reinstate that and especially buybacks as well. Really appreciate your instant analysis. And so smart as always. Geetha Ranganathan U.S. media analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence. And amidst all of the hype and indeed the hype is well deserved. I think it also really stands out to me wise in the press release under the direct to consumer is continuing to highlight the elevated marketing costs the elevated content costs as well. They talk about a higher loss in Disney plus due to some lower operating income at Hulu due to higher programming higher technology higher production costs. They talk about that a Hulu. They talk about that at ESPN Plus as well. So the cost of content at least for now doesn't look like it's getting any cheaper. Yeah. And having to make the profitability work on the actual long media television. The ABC for example is because they're dialing back on marketing spend the dialing back on some of the cost spend overall because some of the advertising revenue coming in a little bit lighter than had previously been had. But they do mention of course the focus on the IPL as well adding matches to the current season. But all of this is something that we're going to watch from an international basis and from a domestic basis as well. But really the CEO sounded pretty bullish across the board and we feel.