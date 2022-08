00:00

Hey Don there's so much to break through with you on this. Let's start with that sales growth. Can you continue that kind of rapid amount of sales growth when I'm sure you're dealing with your own rising input costs and potentially consumers wallets shrinking. Yeah. No it has been it's been challenging. When you look at our growth we're on our sixteenth growth quarter over quarter growth in North America. So we're really excited on where we're at and where we're headed. We're in the energy drink category. We could stoke seeing a lot of consumers enter the energy drink category for the first time and Celsius. That's a better for you health and wellness portfolio. We're all about benefit living healthy. We had great flavors and we encourage people to provide that essential energy for life. So we expect a lot of opportunities ahead as we continue to grow. John I hear what you're saying but when you think about what is happening with your input costs your labor costs all the kind of cost that you've got to pay out. What are you seeing. Has inflation peaked. Do you think would be on the worst of it. Well we've gone through some pretty tough inflation over the last several quarters. We're still seeing it now. One thing that's challenged the beverage industry has been cans. If you go back 12 months we've seen imported. We had to import cans from overseas. And we've all heard about the really the cost on containers coming in from overseas going from an average of thirty five hundred dollars all the way up to over twenty thousand dollars a container to import products. So and getting a lot of product stuck at ports as we all have this congestion that is starting to get behind us now we're cycling through some of our international cans and we're really lined up on a go forward basis to source locally in the U.S. as can't availability has become greater. So we feel we feel margins should improve on a go forward basis as we optimize and really cycle through some of these international entry. Hey John does that mean that the margins will improve because your supply is improving or you're able to pass on the cost or both. It's a little of both. You know we're gaining more scale solar revenues are up so we're gaining more efficiency the scale on our production and raw material purchases. And we've also taken price. We're starting to roll out a price increase which will take place in the right around starting this quarter and into Q4. It's just unfortunate you know with everything going on. We're all feeling the pinch especially at the pump. And costs are rising everywhere. Let's talk about the Channel 2 customer you signed last week a deal with PepsiCo. Huge transformational for Celsius potentially will be through the implications of that deal. Going to take an eight point five percent stake in you. I'm taking you. I'm warning you. That number goes higher. I'm wondering what impact this is going to have in terms of international sales. Give us an idea of the impact that this deal will have. Yeah. We're really excited when you look at it. We've been gaining a lot of momentum. Vitamins specialty in gyms and grocery mass also in the drug channel right now. We've done extremely well at Costco. The biggest opportunity and energy is the expanding convenience. Right. Right now we're right around about a 60 thousand or fifty thousand convenience stores. We have currently availability at one of our major ones as 7-Eleven would do extremely well there. But with this new partnership with Pepsi that's going to allow us to expand and convenience where 70 percent of energy drinks are sold. And as you mentioned internationally we do have some distribution in Sweden now. But this opens us up to the opportunity to partner with PepsiCo on a global basis in the same health and wellness trends we see in North America around the world. And health and wellness is a megatrend. And that's what we're capitalizing on seeing guy health and wellness megatrend. Get on that. Yeah there's a guy on that. It was a 550 million dollar investment. What are you going to do with that money in the short term. A lot of opportunity there their balance sheet improves our balance sheet. Also investing in coolers. Big investment in coolers also within our resources. And we're looking for vertical integration opportunities as well. Right now. So we see massive opportunities ahead and allows for flexibility. John eight point five percent is the state they've taken is there a limit on how that how high that number can go. Is it eight point five. Could they take more of this deal works out. It's an initial investment for them right now and we felt that it was important for our distribution partner to have skin in the games and aligned interest. I think that's extremely critical. That was a key component and then contributing. And then you have to ask them as we go forward. Right now we're focused on the transition and really to maximize the opportunities for Celsius. But for sure there's opportunities to go further north. There is a definite yes it felt to go above that eight and a half percent. Hey Jim before I let you go I was going to get an idea of your labor costs. You mentioned what you're dealing with in terms that can in the steel aluminum market. What about labor. How competitive is it for you. And has that been plateauing or peaking at any point. Yeah Labour's labor costs have increased. We're really on a hiring spree. We've been hiring you know eight to 10 people every week in regards to sales marketing initiatives. Back shop we look at accounting operations. So we've been really really going through a vast amount of hiring looking for great talent all across the country. And you know costs are going up. We're going to have to deal with that all around. It is a very difficult time with supply chain especially in the logistics area. When you look at the cost of trucking and would you truck a lot of product around. So it's challenging. It's something we're dealing with. And but there's a lot of opportunity here at Celsius. And with the growth of the brand we're being able to attract some really good talent to the company now which positions us well for the future.