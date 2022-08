00:00

We are more than halfway through the trading day New York stocks they all surging yields are falling after you see US CPI print came in as a surprise cooling. I'm Caroline Hyde and this is Bloomberg Markets. Halfway through the trading day and what a trading day it is after the CPI print came in slightly cooler than expected. Not about eight point seven percent level we see the S & P 500 surge up one point nine percent. As we think perhaps the Federal Reserve will not need to go as hard and as fast as the market had previously been baking in we're looking at yields dropping significantly in the short end to get yield down some eleven basis points. That means that inverted yield curve gets a little less inverted on the Tuesday hence the dollar index selling off one point two percent. Lower King dollar pulls back as we expect a less hawkish Federal Reserve bitcoin risk. Assets in general play that much higher up three and a half percent on bitcoin. And of course earlier on in Bloomberg the White House economic adviser Brian Deese joined to react to the latest inflation numbers. Just take a listen. But we need to do right now is we need to help bring prices down in a way that sustains the economic progress that we've made. We saw 500 more of the 500000 jobs created last month while the inflation print was zero. We can keep making progress on that front. Let's get more analysis on all of this the jobs the CPI what it all means. Julia Coronado is with us president founder of Macro Policy Perspectives of course was a Federal Reserve researcher in previous years. Julia it's always great to get your voice across our network. I'm interested in where we now balance. Are we more focused on the cool CPI than that's seriously hot jobs number that we had on Friday. The two are not necessarily contradictory we can have a cooling and inflation driven by headline inflation cooling driven by some increased price sensitivity of consumers even with a resilient job market. So I don't think we're out of the inflation woods you know. Wage growth is very strong. Core inflation is still running hot. But we'll take the winds. This is good news. Good news both on core inflation and headline inflation with some evidence that consumers aren't picking and choosing now that they can spend fully on goods and services. They're going to put their money where the deals are the best. And so we saw airfares falling after an incredible surge over the last few months. And in general a cooling in travel prices after some really red hot numbers in Q2. So talk to us about the components of course. We did have a falling back on gasoline. We did have a dating back in trouble phase. We also worried about the amount that everyone's having to spend on rent on shelter. Overall what do you make of the pace of courting that we now get. Because eight point five percent. Yes it's less than we were worried about but it's still extremely elevated. It is extremely elevated. And again the Fed is not the Fed's work is not done here. We have seen inflation run high. It's brought it down. It's been high for a long time. So it's become a bit entrenched. But you know again we are starting to see things moving in the right direction. The broad based decline in commodity prices eases some pressure on input costs. And again I think a lot of this we focus a lot on the labor market but some of the rising price sensitivity we see on the part of consumers reflects the removal of fiscal support. I remember we had been pumping money into people's pockets throughout the pandemic that ended abruptly at the beginning of this year. And now as budgets tighten up is that extra cash on the sidelines gets used up. You are seeing some rising prices activity. It's going to take some time. Things like rent inflation are very sticky. So that the relief on that front. Probably a 2023 issue. So this notion that the Fed is close to being done I think is quite dramatically overstated. They're obviously going to be raising rates into next year and keep them high for a while. But you know again at least we can see that there are you know there is some relief and the tightening is delivering some results now hopefully more to come. I mean Judy as you say the Chicago Fed president Charles Evans already today saying that we are hiking into 2023. I'm interested in what the bond market now signals. It's interesting that we did get a 10 year auction in the note. The results that auction are coming through now. Now we saw a decent bid to cover ratio of 2.5 3 versus the two point three four in the previous month. Appetite for what have been rising yields on the longer end. But now the slightly less inverted 2s tends. Does that to you mean we're less worried about a recession. Well you know the twos tends inversion is you know it's a leading indicator. But I would say not a causal indicator of a recession and it can invert years ahead of a recession. So to me really the tens Tenzin version just tells us that the Fed is taking the punchbowl away. That may or may not lead to a recession imminently. I think given the strength we're seeing in the job market I mean does the soonest I can imagine this rolling into a recession would be next year. Nothing imminent. And so I think the fact that we're seeing some cooling price pressures now while the job market is still strong gives us a little bit of a glimmer of a hope of soft landing dynamics that enough cooling that they could stop at what President Evans I think said something like three seventy five to 4 percent peak target range. I think that would be consistent with a soft landing in this red hot really strong labor market. But time will tell. We need a lot more of reports like this and a lot more data to chew on. I'm interested in what the next one is for you. People talking about how the retail data could be really interesting as to as you spoke about a moment ago where people are allocating that that person the moment. Is that the data point for you. What do you keep an eye on. Yeah I mean certainly the consumers the bedrock of the economy. And so how consumers are behaving that's the money that flows into businesses pockets. We've gotten a pretty decent round of earnings reports for Q2 certainly nothing recessionary. There are a few misses here and there but overall pretty strong results. So consumers are still again they're getting choosy or they're getting more cautious. That's to be expected. In fact that's good news because that is the necessary element to a cooling and inflation pressures. So the retail sales though the data they're going to be tricky to interpret because we are seeing a shift away from goods to services. And so we should see some weak retail spending reports as consumers you know they're full up on goods. They don't need as much stuff and they're going to put more of their dollars towards experiences and services. So we need to keep a broad picture on the data in the broadest data readings we get really come in the jobs report. That's where we see how the service sector is doing how the good sector is doing and how that's all translating into purchasing power for consumers and for now. So we haven't got really good news there of late. Julia optimism. I love it. Thank you Julia Coronado. Great to have some time with the president founder of Macro Policy Perspectives. And we want to turn our attention to what we're just talking about the 10 year yield coming in on the election the fact that the inversion is becoming a little less inventive shall we say. Let's begin with as jazzy bring back intelligence. Smartest man in the building about these things I read. Talk to us about what you made of the eight point five percent of what you saw. The dramatic move we saw in bond prices in the back. Yes. So the data this morning basically took back everything that we did in. Firms of more inversion from the non-farm payrolls report. So we're still very range bound I wouldn't say that this is a significant change in trend in terms of the yield curve. The further inversion but it does take off a little bit of the froth from the idea that the Fed was going to have to continue to hike at a 75 basis point pace and maybe go further than than they thought. You know it's one data point and there's a lot of internal pieces of the data that still point toward inflation being very uncomfortably high for the Fed. So. So I wouldn't take this as a complete turn in the market psychology right now but it's certainly something that the market has taken as a positive in terms of you know not as high inflation as as the market. But I think that's really well articulated because there's exactly probably how the Federal Reserve chief himself is gonna be feeling. This is not a sudden change in the overall mantra of things. And this isn't compelling evidence. It doesn't feel yet that we're dialing back on inflation significantly. But it is a part of that story. And I read to that end the market now pricing in 50 to 75. Is that about right. You still anticipating a more hawkish Federal Reserve. Or should we dial it back to 50. Yeah I actually think 50 basis points still has to be your base case with the risk case being 75 basis points which is what the market is pricing because remember the Fed at this point I think can think about kind of calibrating both the pace and the terminal rate in the in the not too distant future. So if they go 50 basis points in September they can maybe then start going at 25 basis point clips but maybe go further if they have to rate. So if the Federal Reserve thinks that inflation is still running hot or not trending downward as fast as they want in the early 2023 they can keep going at their normal 25 basis point clips maybe all the way up to what Adam Lang and the Bloomberg Economics team think. It's up to 5 percent. I actually I'm not at 5 percent. My call is four and a half to four to half ish percent but it's close enough and certainly in that direction. And that's still significantly more hikes in the market's currently pricing out a little under another hundred basis points of hike. So you know the idea that the mark is that the Fed is going to hike 50 basis points September and then 25 and in the next last few meetings of the year then stop. I think that that that has to add that you that dovish Fed speak after today's number like from from Charlie from Charlie Evans who even said like hey he has pencilled in several hikes in 2023. And that's not something that the markets yet thinking about. And I just think about basically the whole data that came out yesterday. We are of course short in our memories in the markets. But unit labor costs they came out yesterday. We worried about sticky inflation. Is that anything that you will now looking to IRA. Yeah. Well we're looking for the retail sales data. Right that's the next big data point and we'll get that prior to prior to Chair Powell speaking at Jackson Hole later this month. So. So I think if that shows that that sales data is going up excluding gasoline because we know gasoline data is going to be very volatile. But outside of that if we look at core retail sales and if that data continues to run at a pretty decent pace then I think that that you have to think that the Fed is going to go to at least what the market's pricing if not further. And some of the and the importance of Friday's data is that with wages and aggregate labor income continuing to rise pretty dramatically at a 9 percent year on year pace that's not slow. That means that consumers in as a whole are able to continue to purchase even at these higher prices. So so basically that the higher prices could be sustained for longer because of that that economic data that we've seen over the last couple of days. So it's overall it's good for the economy but that's probably bad for long term inflation. U.S. Commerce Secretary General Raimondo says there is no easy resolution when it comes to addressing inflation. It is good news though. I do think we have to be cautious. A big reason for that. Goodness gas prices are leveling off. And that's certainly helpful to consumers. But as you point out there are other issues we like in housing that we have to still keep our eye on the ball. As we've said all along is no silver bullet here. Meantime the consumer price index rose eight and a half percent from a year earlier. A drop in gasoline prices offset higher food and housing costs. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I'm Mark Crumpton this is moving. This is Bloomberg Markets Caroline Hyde now from the Rhine to the Danube Europe's waterways are drying up at the worst possible moment as both the climate crisis and the continent's energy crunch worsen. It's the topic of today's big take. Check Whittles co-wrote the story joins us now from a pretty hot London as well. Jack I'm really interested in the levels of the waters now on the Rhine and just remind us of why they're so important. What's travelling on them. Right. So the Rhine River is about 800 miles long. It goes from high up in the Swiss Alps all the way down to the North Sea. So it is a really important waterway that goes through a lot of European countries and it is used to ship so much important stuff here. It's gas oil and diesel. It's gasoline but it's also coal. It's iron ore it's fertilizers sand gravel all these really important commodities. And what is happening is this little place called cow. It's very cute. It's just a bit to the west of Frankfurt. And the water level that the measured water level is forecast now to fall down to 40 centimeters this Friday. That is not literally 40 centimeters deep. The entire riverbed is how they measure it. And basically when it gets to that level it becomes uneconomical for a lot of barges to carry on going through cow. I see. And so because they can't fool themselves as much as they want the numbers don't add up. And so do we just see a drying up of the transport of commodities. Right. So what it is is when you load a barge. Obviously the more stuff you put in the barge the lower it sits in the water. And so if your river is getting shallower and shallower than if you put too much in your barge and the river is really shallow then the bottom of the barge will just run aground on the bottom of the river. So for a long time now they've been limited to barges going it's not just a car. It's like well along the Rhine there's been heavy limits on how much barges can carry. And when we're thinking about what's in them you said of course a very important thoroughfare throughout many a European country. I'm interested in the bigger context here. What then starts happening. Less energy is able to be transported let yet more concerns about smelting and industry and the like. Exactly. So a lot less is able to be carried along the river. You can still get some barges going through cow. It's not complete halt when it hits 40 centimeters. I was speaking to one owner the other day. He was saying he could actually get you know he had some barges that could go through a CAC 20. So when the when it's 20 centimeters. So one of that. Yeah. So Switzerland is on the south side of calm. So it does import what they call mineral oil products along the river. So that stuff like diesel. And so they you know they're going to struggle to get what they need. And you know there are other consequences. Union has warned it may have to cut output to keep coal fired power plants in Germany as the company struggles to get fuel supplies along the Rhine River. It's also just getting extremely expensive. The same barge owner I was speaking to before he said that he literally fell off his chair when he when he saw the cost of shipping on the Rhine. So it really is quite dramatic. Yeah extraordinary. Price pressures energy pressures blackouts. All of this seem some extraordinary times. We want to thank you so much as a great read. I urge people to go and see it. The big take today Jack Whittles. Thank you so much for staying in the London bureau for us. Meanwhile you can check it out with Michael Moore. Big take you if you're lucky enough to have a terminal. Still ahead we're talking about monkeypox. The cases continue to rise across the United States. What's being done to end the outbreak. Let's bring back. This is Bloomberg Markets Caroline Hyde now the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine aiming to curb the spread of monkeypox virus. It is a timely move given that the potential risk of spreading the virus is rising. Students head back to school for example. Kaitlyn Rivers epidemiologist over at John Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health IPCC is with us to shed a little light about how we are managing if a tool to get our hands around this virus at the moment. The primary strategy right now is to offer vaccine to people at highest risk. And that is great now. Gay and bisexual men who have multiple or anonymous partners. And so the genius vaccine is available for to prevent monkeypox in high risk population. Now we did hear yesterday that FDA is changing the way that vaccine is administered to stretch the available supply. And I expect this will help us to reach more people and slow the transmission of this virus. Yeah interesting. They're just going at a sort of very high level of your skin right. To be able to ensure that you can get in and use less of it. Important to be continuing to innovate and think about the ways in which we can get this into the arms of people who almost at risk as you say. But anyone can be affected by monkeypox as we know. I'm interested as the what you've done the research these led when combating Covid-19 here in the US and around the world. I would not anything. Have we acted differently do you think to monkeypox. Because of it. Well the good news is that from monkey pox we actually had a pretty broad base of preparedness. And that's because after September 11th and the anthrax attacks the country put a lot of effort in to prepare for smallpox which is a closely related virus to monkeypox. So unlike Covid-19 when we really had nothing on the shelf to get us started we have a vaccine. We have an antiviral. And we had diagnostic tests already distributed to the states. And so we do have a substantial leg up compared to where we were with with Covid-19. And what about treatments and when you have it. There is an antiviral available that is held in the strategic national stockpile. This is the government's stockpile that maintains stores of really important medications and material to help respond to health events. The antiviral is called T Parks and some clinicians are reporting that it can be a little bit hard to access because there is only this one supply. But again if it had been almost any other pathogen we would not have even had that available. It's really because of our smallpox preparedness that we have an antibiotic for monkeypox on the shelf. So I think it's good news. I'm killing all people managing with the outreach as much as they can to parts of communities who perhaps don't want to stand in the street publicly going for a monkeypox vaccine if they feel in any way that for religious reasons or whatever they might be in some way sort of differently by queuing for this sort of a vaccine. Are we seeing people being able to be communicated in certain minority environments for example. Avoiding stigma is an absolute priority for this outbreak and for any outbreak. CDC has been concentrating their outreach reach through community groups through media that are primarily serving the LGBT community and that is to make sure that the right messages are reaching the right people. But anything we can do to further our engagement with those community groups and with the populations at risk is going to be really important. Very briefly there was another story that caught my eye. A new virus infecting in eastern China. Langa. Is this something we need to be concerned about. Oh no not yet. It worries me as an epidemiologist. Because this virus is related to the need for a virus which is one of the viruses that has been identified as one a possible pandemic concern. But there are only 35 cases of this new long virus that have been identified. No human to human transmission and no deaths. So nothing to worry about at the moment. Caitlin Rivers thank you so much for your time today. From my School of Public Health which is supported by Mike Bloomberg the founder and parent company that L.P. I believe that philanthropy is coming up. More on today's U.S. inflation report. The market reaction. Let's look next. The reaction to a softer print on the CPI eight point five percent is where we come in and the S & P 500 launches higher by one point nine percent. We're seeing of course a dialing back of hawkish sentiment expectation whether it's right or not that the Federal Reserve might not go quite so far so fast in terms of interest rates. And we see the two year yield diluted back by a normal eleven basis points on the day dollar index not king on the day we're up by one point two percent and bitcoin risk assets in general tech shares the spiral higher up more than 3 percent on Bitcoin John. And when we go under the hood and look specifically at technology Caroline the fact that you've got a lot of momentum behind names like Tesla we're going to talk more about Elon Musk's stock sale coming up. The fact that aim like roadblocks which the market was very sour on before we got the inflation data actually holding in with a more modest decline on the day of about 3 percent. Of course we continue to look at some of the inflation realities within earnings reports themselves. So for Wendy's that was a headwind during the quarter. And then we'll see how the inflation story fits into a company like Disney. We'll have a preview of those quarterly results expected after the bell tonight in just a few minutes time. Yes we brace ourselves. Meanwhile getting back to that all important CPI inflation number. Here's what some of the top voices on bring back have already said about that report. This was a good report. This data allows us to breathe a sigh of relief. It's nothing like we are out of the woods. The Fed still has plenty more work to do. We do not expect that we are finished. The Fed is still going to hike in September. This is a still a go perhaps for 75. Our goal is for a 50 50 basis points. Looking back at 50 basis points it looks like it's going to be 50 25 25 which is a more moderated pace. That is still a ton of tightening. I expect at the end of this year the federal funds range will be three and a quarter to three and a half percent. The market's not believing that the Fed is yet done enough to bring inflation down anytime soon. Lots of perspectives there. Let's get some more perspective now from Bloomberg's international economics and policy correspondent Michael McKee who has been busy covering the report today outside of those comments that we just heard there Mike. I heard you on surveillance this morning at least for today saying for the White House and the Fed an opportunity for at least a little smile. Yeah. The news has been better for them over the last month or so. Jay Powell suggesting that inflation would come down and they had a chance at a soft landing. And of course Joe Biden tried to defend his administration's economic policies. And both of them can smile because you've got inflation coming down at the same time that you have the unemployment rate falling and it was supposed to be the opposite way. So at least for this month. Good news for both of those men in Washington. Interesting when actually good news on the data front is good news for the markets as well. But with social time minded I just think about the late labor unit costs coming out yesterday. There is their sticky inflation elements that what is you now what are you now training your eye on as to what gives us more potential fuel or until the Dow back again. Well I would tell Joe A.J. not to celebrate too much. It's one data point. And going forward. We don't know what's going to happen with energy prices. Gasoline prices fell seven point seven percent and that was a big reason we saw the declines that we did. And so if those should turn around because of the war that's a problem. You mentioned the unit labor costs as more people buy services that we saw service price inflation accelerate during the month then that is going to create more pressure on the workers that they hire to to pay them more money. And so that feeds into the inflation story. So that's something to keep an eye on. But the good news at least for a lot of these companies is that some of the so-called transitory things started to go down. Used cars rental cars airline fares hotels motels they all fell precipitously. So there is a chance that this momentum continues. And then Mike against support if we're trying to see the language that any Fed officials who are making comments before we get to September. Based on this kind of inflation read today what should we be watching for to see if there is any more dovish movement I guess ahead. I think you're going to hear a lot of them say as Charlie Evans did today that they are not done. They are going to keep going. And then the question becomes well where do they stop. And Evans told you that he's willing to look at three and a half percent as a point where they might stop. So that's a full percentage point higher than we are now. And it means that they're going to have a couple of meetings at least where they're raising rates ahead in September maybe November and December. And depending on how they break that up we could be seeing rising rates into the end of the year. But we'll see what happens with the data between now and then. Michael McKee a very important day for CPI and the markets. A more important day for us than you because it's your birthday. Thank you very much. Unfortunately my age keeps inflating. Well disinflation or not. All round suddenly from a mental perspective might Mickey. What a legend is. We thank you for staying a little bit later for us on his birthday. Meanwhile let's take a look now at the market impact of the next macro man. He's Cameron Price. Cameron you've got some great notes out today really trying to put this into context. In many ways Cameron say that the market reaction was pretty obvious and so too was well the reading overall. But what now of the Federal Reserve. We're hearing from Mike saying look Jay Powell can't get too enthusiastic yet. Is this compelling evidence from your perspective of the moderation in inflation. Well no because it's only one data point. And as Mike said we don't know what what the future holds. Just from a statistical perspective you'd certainly need more than more than one observation to to render some sort of definitive or shall we say compelling compelling judgment. Yeah. I mean if you want to look on the sour side of things the clear one Fed median CPI which basically minds up every single piece of stuff in the CPI index and ranks them from the top to the bottom. That reached a new high six point two percent year on year albeit with the monthly change receding from point seven to two point five. But even on an annualized run rate point five is still sort of six percent. So that is way above what anyone would consider to be price stability or where the Fed needs needs needs inflation to go. So as we continue to chew on all these data points Cameron I saw you write today that you're interested in looking ahead to the next retail sales reading. How come. Yeah. Well I mean one of the one of the issues along with the unit labor cost issue that Caroline alluded to earlier is is his consumption. Yes. We have these supply constraints from Covid but there's also a demand component which is nominal spending from from the consumer. So that was one of the big drivers of inflation really over the last year. But obviously last month there was this windfall from lower gasoline prices which represents a positive income shock for consumers. The question is do they save it or do they spend it on other stuff if they save it. That would obviously reduce the the sort of inflationary impetus or impulse grip they spend it on other stuff than that would suggest that some of the underlying causes of this inflation problem remain remain intact. So we kind of need to see whether it's whether it's pocketed or whether it's deployed and other stop goods and services other than gasoline. I mean I just think back to the abrupt market move that we had on Friday to what was good news means bad news on the labor front. And then today the reversal. Swift's good news is good news. Are we going to have more volatile markets in this suspect. Are we seeing some sort of short squeeze at the moment and will it be sustained. The answered both of those in sort of the medium term is yes we are. We are seeing we should we should see ongoing volatility over the next several months arguably over the next several weeks. That's going to be less of an issue because you know my interest in retail sales notwithstanding to the two important data points are employment and inflation. And we basically just had them in the span of a few days. So now we have to wait till till next month. And given the benign reading on inflation that that would arguably be in the short run at least a depressant of volatility. Moving forward though we still have all this uncertainty. We don't know what the labor market data for August is going to say. We don't know what the inflation data for August is going to say. And it does seem reasonable to think that that after you get this sort of follow through however long it may be on the back of this inflation number then the risks become a lot more you know a lot more symmetrical. And there's every chance that we could head right back down because of the strong employment and another strong inflation print. You know if the trend terms for the August data or if there's some sort of exoplanet shock and I mean sadly there's plenty of candidates for those these days. Well we'll be covering all those numbers in the weeks ahead. Camera thanks as always for your analysis. Camera price on the inflation story today. We're also watching the story of earnings from Disney which are set to crash after the bell tonight. We'll get a preview from Jason Bassinet from Citigroup. That's next. This is Blizzard. This is Bloomberg Markets and Caroline Hyde with John Erlichman and of course we brace ourselves for more earnings after the bell. Disney expected and maybe we'll be adding some nine point eight million new subscribers to its flagship streaming service when the company reports its fiscal third quarter results a little later today. An acceleration from the previous three months at least in terms of subscribers. More analysis now from Jason Pasadena his analyst from Citigroup. Jason all important to focus on the subscribers and Disney plus but also on the outlook the full year guidance as well right. Yeah I think that's true and I think there's even something more important than the subject for your outlook. That is just sort of the Street's perception of the value of the streaming business has been absolutely impaired over the last six months. And it's not really anything to do with Disney. It has more to do with Netflix. So right now the street is just very dower on sort of the economic returns that streaming will ever generate. And so anything that Disney can do today to explain why this is going to be a better business in terms of profits longer term is going to be the best thing that Disney can do for its stock. Well I mean it was absolutely incredible to watch what has happened to Netflix stock to your point Jason. I think wiping away upwards of two hundred billion dollars in market value in nine months time. Do you think that there will come a time where the market will once again see value in the streaming business. Because to your point clearly that has not been the case of late. Yeah. I mean look the buy side. I understand what they're doing. They're saying if Netflix is the market leader and they're not adding subs and they're not generating cash then the reasonable conclusion to come to is there's no economic value here. The reason we're so optimistic is if you look at the pricing of streaming services to the consumer it's far below a penny a minute. And that's about a third of a level of what a consumer pays for linear TV. So I think what's happening is the pricing is just wrong. Like way wrong on all these streaming services. And of course why is the pricing wrong. It's because everyone was going after subs right. It was this or it was the sort of arms race who could sign up the most subs the fastest. Well now the market saying there's no growth there's no sub growth. Well if that's true then it's time to adjust your pricing strategy. Right. And so if we get the pricing right then the business can become much more profitable. The industry thinks today that that's why we're still doing some of the parts math on our Disney valuation. That's why we still see ample upside because we believe that the buy side sentiment for streaming will improve. How much does overall the street carry about ultimate profitability when it comes to also the investment in content. We know that Disney decided not to secure the rights to the IPL the Indian Premier League important cricket watching over there and important for that international market. But is it better that they perhaps decide to focus on margins rather than spending it on expense. You know Disney has a very good long track record of being quite judicious when it comes to bidding on sports rights. And they win some and they lose some. And I think in the case of the IPL rights in India probably passing was the right call. You know in any environment but particularly the street is going to care about net adds. I don't think Disney you know bids on sports rights to drive a net ad number. But to the extent that the streets and in the moment right now of caring more about cash flow and less about net ads that's going to that's going to comport quite nicely with the street's current sentiment. And quickly Jason before we let you go. Are you going to be looking for any guidance for Disney on the big traditional theatrical releases how they feel about the transition to Disney plus just based in part on some of the economics that we've heard from the new management team at Warner Brothers Discovery as well on how they feel about that math. You know I think everyone's settled down into a pretty reasonable equilibrium right. Shorter theatrical window the big tent poles go to the movie theaters. I think that's sort of the common consensus. I think Disney's been there a while and I think others are sort of following. So I don't expect any real sort of adjustment or pivot from Disney on that front. No. OK we'll watch to see what the company does have to say. Jason thanks very much for your analysis as always. Jason Barzun a Citigroup global head of EMT joining us with the preview on Disney. When we come back Elon Musk selling a record six point nine billion dollars in Tesla shares in case he needs to pay up for Twitter. More on what this means for Musk's future in court. Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Markets I'm John O'Quinn with Caroline Hyde. Time now for what it's worth today. Our number six point nine billion dollars. That's how much Tesla's stock. Elon Musk sold to make sure he's got enough cash on hand if he's forced to go through with the acquisition of Twitter. Musk had already sold billions of dollars worth of stock earlier this year. In fact Caroline Hyde now offloaded about thirty two billion dollars worth of Tesla shares in the past 10 months. Yeah he really came to bat with saying look I didn't want to do this in a panic mode. We didn't have a full sale in that respect. If he does indeed have what has now is his worst case scenario of actually having to take over Twitter having originally wanted to do so in April but notable the amount he's had to lean on that and talk about whether or not some of the equity partners don't quite come up. Could as well John. Absolutely. And obviously the other big question out there. Does that mean there's a little less attention on Tesla as well. Well notable that Tesla's actually managing to rally on the day. That just shows you what sort of a risk on mood everyone's in despite some of that supply side headwind. John we can get to a man who knows about all of these ins and outs its spring said Ludlow funding everything. Tesla for us joining us and talk to us about not wanting to create undue stress on the share price I'm sure by having to offload it in a panic nature. But did that give us any inkling of where his mind is at on the Twitter deal. Yeah. Recently there's been a few things. You know he's thinking according to the tweet was to to avoid the two scenarios that you've outlined. Right. One is that he didn't want to fire sale quite of test the stock in the event that in the October trial the judge forces him to go through the original deal. And the second stipulation that he's kind of hedging against the equity financing partners that he's lined up walking away. But you know there is some speculation in the market now that the timing's really interesting. These regulatory filings showed the stock was sold on August 5th prior to the CPI print this morning. And and so maybe there's an element of preparation that for market volatility there as well. And I alluded to this earlier but Dana Hall who obviously does some excellent reporting on Tesla for the Bloomberg team put out a story today just looking at all the big things Tesla related that her on the agenda right now clearly as a major investor in the company and with much of his time still at Tesla. Some will say OK. He he he is committed to Tesla but there is a long list of to dos there. Yeah. I should also point out in fairness that he also tweeted that when the opportunity arises in the future in the event that he is not forced to buy Twitter that he would come back into the open market and buy more tests the stock. You know Musk is kind of long made the point that he doesn't draw a significant cash salary. His almost entirety of his compensation across Tesla and SpaceX axis is equity or stock based. And so he's had to liquidate in the past meet tax obligations. But you're right. You know the point of Donna's column is that there is a lot of transformation to come with tests though. The next iteration of it master plan 3.0 for self-driving. But we take note because A the vast majority of the mass wealth is tied up in his Tesla holdings but he is also significant and biggest shareholder certainly is. I mean we always find any excuse to debate what is going on in the mind of that particular man and what he's up to. But notable about of course a full autonomy pitch at the moment. Ed Ludlow our easy man Tesla man I was kind of everything San Francisco man. We thank you so much. John F. Kennedy was a great story by Donahoe and really the focus. I do not understand how the man actually has so many hours in the day. He does manage to either delegate incredibly efficiently or indeed just I don't really know how he is stretching out his time zones. Yeah. Well there have been a couple of instances where it sounds like he has slept at the office but getting a good night's rest is always important especially in markets like this Caroline where things are moving very quickly as we've been highlighting even today with that big rally in stocks off the heels of that inflation related news. Yeah kind of knee jerk reactions on the day. And notable she volumes are not that big in comparison to yesterday for example the NASDAQ selloff that we had phones were up about 60 percent today. They were actually saying volumes only up about 4 percent overall on the Nasdaq. S & P pretty much in line with your average. John as always it is such a joy stay well for the rest of the afternoon. Jon Altman Caroline Hyde discipline.