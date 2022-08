00:00

Let's do this all in our daily segment highlighting the best of Bloomberg intelligence. Put him Goyal. You're joining us here now. Talk to us about sort of the the driver behind this. Klein is also due to promotions right. So for the last three months we've been hearing about inventory levels being really high at retail. So what you're seeing in the data is that retailers are increasing promotions to get some of that inventory out because remember we're heading into the largest selling season of the year holiday and they need to have room to bring in fresh merchandise. So some of the pressure on price is coming from that area overall. All people in this inflationary environment tend to be commerce in some way. Do they see it as a cheaper opportunity and a cheap cheaper option in this environment. It's definitely more convenient. Cheaper. Depends on where you're shopping online. Right. I think though that the take here is and what we think is in the first half you saw a lot of e-commerce companies struggle but that was partly due to the tougher comparisons they had from last year when the government infused stimulus into the economy as we move into the second half. We think there's an opportunity because it compares significantly. For example Amazon you know the largest e-commerce retailer in the US they saw a single digit increase in the first half in their sales. But in the second half we actually expect them to recover back to double digits. I'm putting on I want to go back to what that first chart showed us that if you look back before the pandemic prices online prices they tend to move lower consistently is not just because online retailers are in a constant state of offering some sort of discount. Well they have to be more promotional and they have to be priced right. Because when you're shopping online it's very easy to compare prices. And the only way to kind of mitigate that pressure is to have exclusive items or have items that other people don't necessarily carry. And that's when you go and hold prices. And that's why we've seen price increases at retailers. And brands like Nike does humor because they have product that they make and only they make. You can't compare a Nike sneaker to an Adidas sneaker. It doesn't matter. Right. If you want the AirMax as you want the air maxes and you'll pay the price. They're selling about as you think about the maybe inventory glut after the double ordering as we head into the end of the year. Do you see this as more disinflationary or really more deflationary on this big CPI day. It's a combination of both. I think it's it's not one or the other. But despite all of that remember that not everyone online holds inventory. A lot of the online retailers are marketplaces whether that's eBay Amazon with its third party or even posh mark. And some of the others like rent the runway with their rental products. They don't have the same risk that a Macy's would have or that a Walmart would have where they have excess inventory that belongs to them and sits on their balance sheets that they need to clear. You said of course people are using e-commerce because it's more convenient. All people adopting the new ways in which to shop and quite the right we anticipated. I mean we think of the earnings concerns by Shopify thinking that everyone was going to go online and then actually maybe pull back a little bit all the shopping through social media in the way that people envisaged. Yeah I think we are. I think the pandemic definitely filled up five years of acceleration and digital sales and you're seeing that moderate a little bit. But as you move forward we do see a 13 percent CAC and online sales growth through 2025 and that will be led by social commerce and video commerce. And just put video cameras into perspective. When you shop through a video you are likely to convert ten times more. And that's huge because the e-commerce conversion rates are usually in the low single digits. And we've seen video commerce blow up in China. I mean it's growing at a 10 fold rate in a matter of just three to four years whereas in the U.S. it's still nice isn't it. Was eleven billion dollars and going to twenty five only where China is going to over six hundred and forty billion dollars.