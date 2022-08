00:00

For the Fed right now it actually might be easier for them to continue to attack or at least try to bring under control this inflation issue. The Fed is open minded. Has the Fed always is. We are at an important inflection point in the inflation story. If you look at the 25 percent decline early in the year I think that was the beginning of a mild recession. You know the economy is not out of the woods. I talked to Farrell yesterday stuck in Rome off the Italian train from Naples. He's trying to get back home. He's coming out of the FCO Lisa and it looks to be a struggle. Lisa let's get right to it on inflation. Your observation is we go to 830 this morning. It's going to be about the headline CPI number. It's going to be about the core CPI number and then it's going to be the read through to the real economy real wages which we also get at 830 a.m.. How negative do they go. They are currently the most negative in data going back to 2007 which is what we're hearing about on the margins with disposable income evaporating. I agree with you. Real wages underplayed here and very very important as well. I like what Alan Ruskin says at Deutsche Bank. We're going to give you some of the research done here in the last 12 hours. Again that's what surveillance does and he has with Deutsche Bank December CPI above 4 percent. Lisa the most important chart I saw. Thank you 0 for bringing it to my attention was Bank of America was for glide past. We have inflation Lisa back nicely in the second quarter 2023. This is the issue. And you've raised this many times time and it's your right to do so. At what point does the Fed signal we're done or we can start moving away. How far down do we get. And then you've talked about how do we get from 4 percent to 3 percent. It's a big leap. Right now we're looking at a broadening out of some of the inflation inputs and where people see it going. Brian we're watching Fed speak today and going forward. Clearly the inflation here is above the core. The trimmed all the fancy global Wall Street. But for America it's a number that's shocking and hearkens back to the early 1980s. Yeah. The American people feeling this in every way. And Jerome Powell has recognized that which is why initially he said the Fed is responding to headline inflation. But as Lisa. You both have mentioned it is going to be more about the core today. And of course inflation time is going to inform the Fed's policy path how high that terminal rate ultimately is. And the research out of Bank of America overnight if that terminal rate is priced at 4 percent or more we could be looking at a yield curve that inverts more deeply possibly down to negative 85 basis points. That is just astounding. We haven't seen that right. We're gonna go over the curve inversion here a bit negative 48 basis points right now at least. So we have to pause a show and bring it to a complete halt on radio and television for auction update. We had a three year auction yesterday a 10 year auction today that I don't care about. Let's do auction talk with Remo. What's his. So what's on this. You actually saw the lowest ever dealer uptake of the three year note yesterday. Basically people are starting to see value at the front end that perhaps it's fully priced with the Fed is going to do. Today we get 35 billion dollars of tenure notes. The reason why this is interesting is where is the conviction trade at a time where the Fed is going to have to do more. We're gonna get a CPI print that may show peak inflation. It may not according to some. And so then where do you go when you look at bond duration and we look at some of the erasures people going into the long end today. We'll see if we can address that in a moment with Chris Rowe. Not the equity market but Verrone focused on the bond market. Let me look at the data right now. Futures up nine. Dow futures up 62. NASDAQ Green on the screen across the VIX is really churned here for the last number of days. Waiting for 830 is morning twenty two point one nine on the VIX in the fixed income space. I really don't know what to say. Three point to five percent in the two year yield and the inversion which will touch through the show negative 48 basis points is extraordinary. Ian Langan at BMO Capital frames out technicals that get further inversion up to negative 56 basis points. I haven't even seen that number. Yeah. Thank you Ian for bringing that to our attention. Oil pulls back from the drama yesterday in Russian. Russian oil pipeline. And now for some drama. Brief for the morning with a round. Oh incredible drama. Eight thirty a.m. it will be dramatic. The U.S. July CPI figure consumer price inflation. How much do we see that headline number being the one that people focus on that the Fed focuses on as they talk about the deceleration in inflation. The headline number is expected to come down because of oil and gas prices coming down. However a core CPI expected to potentially even accelerate and real wages as I was mentioning earlier they have gone to the lowest. Going back to 2007 that's how far this data goes back with nearly negative 4 percent real wages. That is how much the disposable income is going down for households in America as a result of the high inflation and wages not keeping pace with the speed with Brian Deese from the president's cabinet later this morning. What does he say about this. Ten thirty a.m. we get EIA crude oil inventory report as we take a look at how tight the supplies are. Tom you were saying that oil prices are coming down just a touch today. How do we dovetail this expectation for a fall off in demand with the real time data which is in. If today we get a host of Fed speak including Chicago Fed President Charlie Evans at 11am and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari at 2 p.m. alongside BlackRock Larry Fink and Larry Summers the former Treasury secretary of the United States. Tom we're not getting forward guidance anymore except you are getting forward guidance. How do they spin what we've got a 30. Absolutely. Nailed it. They're absolutely addicted. Get in front of the mikes and pontificate about where we're going. I yearn for the days of Greenspan. Silence. It was harder for Chris Verrone in the time of Alan Greenspan you said to really glean what the Fed was doing. Christopher Verrone is with macros throughout. She had strategic a company. We welcome him this morning. Chris you turn your note upside down and start about the equity market. It's about the bond market. Technically you see two year yields moving higher. Discuss. Yeah I think the idea that the bond market buys this idea of a Fed pivot we just don't see it on the charts. I mean materials are basically back at the highs. If you look at the Fed fund futures for say next March they're already back to 4 percent. We went back and we looked at every single tightening cycle back to the early 70s. We can not find a tightening cycle where the Fed funds rate ultimately didn't end above the rate of inflation. So this idea of peak inflation that's just a math problem to us. I'm not sure it's investable. Even if you get CPI lower here over the next 12 months to 7 or to 5 or 4 you still need a Fed funds rate above the rate of inflation. That's what the history has shown us. I think that's what the two year yield is reflecting. I think that's what the shape of the yield curve is reflecting here as well. And it's very contradictory to the message from the market the last five six seven weeks. So we have an equity market responding to this. I now think overbought at resistance in a downtrend. I just don't love the risk reward here on bonds or stocks. OK so Chris would you say overbought when it comes to stocks. I wonder how far you see the downdraft that is to come if your view is confirmed that the Fed has to raise rates a lot more and that the market has not yet gotten that reality check. Yeah I think it's a it's certainly a good question here and I think what's been notable the last let's call it two months as the market rallied. This has not been a rising tide. I mean just look at the tape the last week or two. This is not every group every stock every index working. We see the weakness in China. We see the weakness the last couple days. And semi's we see. I think frankly some of the growth in tech rally is starting to fray here a little bit as well. So I think this is more about risk reward work into resistance. That's called 40 150 40 200 on the S & P. I think lower here makes more sense. We'll see if that's right or wrong. But this is not been a rising tide this rally. That's what I think the most important Chris. Where's the floor of that. So our view all year has been everything's going back to where it was pre Covid and you're talking about you know 30 to 34 Hunter and on the S & P kind of get you back to those pre Covid levels. That's still our view here. Clearly the market's challenged that over the last five or six weeks but the S & P up 15 percent over the last 30 days. Right. That is an average bear market rally. So we haven't see anything as extraordinary or remarkable to say hey this this move is an outlier. This is something new. So we're sticking with the view that this is still a downtrend. I don't like the risk reward up here. Chris a core issue in technical analysis is how do you do a stochastic time series. What that means folks is pointy series that goes up and makes a sharp point or comes down and makes a sharp point increase. That is the twos ten spread is a vanilla spread of curve inversion. How do you study the twos. Ten spread. If it's so pointy up and down. Well I mean we have to go back to April of 2000 the last time we had 2010. Kind of in this category of negative 50 or so basis points. But I think what's important here when you look at the history of the curve believe it or not the curve tends to get this inverted pre recessionary not during a recession. Actually as you begin to enter an economic slowdown our recession actually the curve tends to steep it so that that first steepening that you see as the economy slows is not a bullish steepening. It's actually a message that hey the economy is slowing. So I want to be careful here up the curve steep and over the next couple months. All right. I don't want to misinterpret that. It would be normal for the curve to steep and into a slowdown. Chris thank you so much. Christopher. And getting a start a strong year with strategic seabird company. I'm going to dive into what we see when we pass inflation. I did it in the 5 o'clock hour our goods and services. How will you pass inflation this morning. That's a great way to pass it because we've seen goods roll off. How much you services maintain that. I mean it passes between rent between medical expenses and then on the side. Oil prices which we know have been declining and food prices which on the margins also have been declining. And that goes to the core argument. The core is going to be so important because of those sticky aspects that roving inflation that continues over the 3 percent owners equivalent rent. We are out about three points six standard deviations. That's been the spike in the rental the living component that we haven't in everyone's living that coast to coast to me socially and for President Biden. That's the key statistic. It is. And it's a political one as well Tom as we get closer and closer to November. That is what the American people are feeling and what a large majority of them are going to end up voting on as the state of the economy that they feel. And yes the president has notched some points in his camp with gas prices coming down with that inflation reduction act that has now been passed by the Senate. Is that enough though when we're still talking about prices that maybe aren't accelerating as fast but are still growing. I want to tell you about this morning folks are really excited about the show we've cleared out before the 830 report for the true expertise of Michael McKee. You will join us for that entire section to get you ready for the inflation statistics. Emily Wilkinson Washington. On the shock of Mira Largo that we've seen in the last 24 hours. And of course David Stubbs will join us from J.P. Morgan Private Bank. This historic day an inflation report. China has ended those unprecedented military exercises near Taiwan but it says it plans to conduct regular patrols in the region. The Chinese began the drills last week after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defied Beijing and visited Taiwan in a Musk assault six point nine billion dollars of stock and Tesla's biggest sale ever. The world's richest person says he wants to avoid a last minute sell off of the carmakers shares in case he's forced to go ahead with his deal to buy Twitter. Musk says he'll buy Tesla shares again if the deal doesn't close. Bloomberg has learned that the US Justice Department is preparing to sue Google for allegedly illegally dominating the digital ad market. The suit could be filed as soon as next month. Two years ago the Justice Department sued Google in a case involving online search companies 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries and which you can get to. This is Bloomberg. Got gotta believe that go after a former president's home with a warrant. You have got to have the highest level of concern supporting essentially justified by the probable cause finding. And I think that's the judgment that is telling here. Someone qualified it's always good to speak to someone like Donald a former U.S. deputy attorney general there on a hugely historic and emotional day for America. Yesterday the search of a president's residence for documents and of course that in Mar a Lago in Florida. We're gonna focus on this now with Emily Wilkins sort of day two after we pick up the debris. Emily people publishing reporting. Moments ago Greg Valliere moments ago CNN moments ago and on and on. It seems to be a day of discovery. What is the biggest mystery we are trying to discover day two. Well one of the big things they're trying to figure out is what led to this search warrant in Mar a Lago. You are hearing from Republicans particularly I'm thinking like Mitch McConnell has come out and said hey this search warrant. This is a big deal. This is unprecedented. And we need to know exactly what they're looking for. Now at this point we're seeing a number of reporting come out saying that it seems that Trump when he left the White House took documents with him that should have been kept within the federal government's care kept within the National Archives. Remember earlier actually folks from the National Archives came and retrieved about 15 boxes of papers from Mar a Lago. The Washington Post has reported that additional boxes were removed after the search yesterday. And so that seems to be one of what they're looking into. I think kind of a big question though is what what is in these documents. And is there anything in particular there that might segway into all these other investigations currently looking at Trump Civics. One on one. Can the president apply pressure on the attorney general to say this time is different off the Presidential Records Act of 1978. And can Biden say to Galan let's get visible on this at least explain what we're doing. Is that feasible. So obviously Merrick Garland is a part of Biden's cabinet. At the same point Biden has really tried to take a bit of a hands off approach with the attorney general. Remember Trump sort of did. We did see Trump try and put a lot of pressure on his attorney general when he was in office. Biden's trying to really break with that. They know the Merrick Garland is going to do what Merrick Garland needs to do at the same point. I think that there are a kind of rising questions around the transparency around this. And I think it's it's valid to ask whether the current White House would be benefited by trying to get more of that transparency as far as why the search was conducted what they were looking for. And if there's going to be more revelations from that would that come from whatever documentation they were looking for. As you mentioned Emily a lot of people are expecting President Biden to punt this issue to the Department of Justice saying it is their terrain and they are independent. He also has enough on his hands. Dani Burger about to get a CPI report that highlights perhaps we've seen peak inflation but that it's decelerating not to anything that is comfortable. Still eight point seven percent is the overall assumption. How are they planning to position this. What's their arguing point. So Democrats are very well aware that inflation is going to be an issue that absolutely dominates the November elections. It's not going to be in their favor. It's really helping out Republicans right now. You're seeing so many Republican candidates and lawmakers really say hey you need to elect us this November so we can get inflation down. Democrats are really taking the tax of looking at the chips bill that they just passed as well as that tax and climate bill that was passed in the Senate last week is now going to be taken up by the House this Friday and say look we're moving this major legislation. It's going to lower costs. It's going to lower prescription drug costs. It's going to lower energy costs. And through this we're going to be able to provide relief to American families. So that's kind of what Democrats answer. It's not necessarily that they're going after inflation per say but they're trying to go after to day to day things that most Americans buy. Emily you raised that the House still has to vote on the Inflation Reduction Act. And it strikes me that there were a number of lawmakers from high tax states like here in the tristate area of New York in New Jersey that were adamant about the salt cap. And yet that is not included in this bill. They're expected to vote yes all the same. I wonder how that plays for them in their home districts. I think that's a really great question Kaylie. I mean obviously it's a huge issue for a lot of folks in New Jersey and New York areas. At the same point all these lawmakers we're looking at a reality just a few weeks ago that they weren't going to get anything done on this particular issue. Nothing on nothing more on health care nothing more on climate nothing more in taxes. Now they actually have something. And I think for a lot a lot of lawmakers the ability to have something to have something to go home and tell their constituents about beats having nothing even. It doesn't have everything they wanted. I mean let's be clear. There is a lot that was left out of this bill on the cutting room floor. A lot of voters understand that Democrats aren't getting out through everything they initially promised. But again this is way more than we were expecting even a month ago. But Emily do they go home to a dialogue forever changed yesterday with the search of a president's residence. I think obviously the search is unprecedented. It is a huge news story. On the other hand it's not something that really impacts Americans in their day to day lives. Certainly for those who are maybe hardcore Republicans hardcore Democrats will have thoughts and feelings about this one. But when you talk with lawmakers particularly those who are running in the most difficult campaigns the first thing they'll tell you off the bat is kitchen table issues. And whatever happened down in Mar a Lago this week isn't really impacting the average American family. Emily Wilkins thank you so much. Greatly appreciate that. This morning with a brief there on the news of Washington futures up 10 Dow futures up 73 and the VIX with that big churn around a 22 point. Lisa we've hardly mentioned the equity market. Julian Emanuel over at Evercore ISI has really been outstanding about keeping track of the beans. And I'm sorry revenue growth in reported earnings has been double digit. Big big inflation affected. Yeah it's been inflation affected. And for now it's been relatively strong. It's been fasting to see how even within the same shop you have different strategists who are arguing against each other. And Julia Emanuel one of his colleagues at BCG account. Among those that do have conflicting narratives this is a faith based market in terms of where earnings margins are going to go. Yes they've held in so far but we've heard from Mike Wilson at Morgan Stanley saying they're going to shrink. A lot of people looking at productivity. How much is declining. A lot of people looking at the producer prices tomorrow CPI we're going to get today putting it together and saying something's got to give. Let's go. I'm glad you bring this up please. I've been remiss on this productivity. I'm going to call the three ratio dynamic a lot of moving parts here. But Kaylee what mattered yesterday was unit labor costs which goes to what Lisa mentioned earlier which is your wage after inflation isn't so good. Yeah. And that's going to be something crucial to watch as we have a conversation about whether the United States is heading toward a wage price spiral Tom. Those labor costs are going to be critical especially in services as we watch the services metric in the CPI today. We'll do that in a third here in two hours right now. Dollar fractionally weaker. I don't want to make a big deal. Euro explodes out to a 1 to 2. That'll help John Farrell as he tries to get a plane back from that. You're loving him. That was his stream. Inflation in two hours. Stay with us. Sun Radio and television. Good morning everyone. Bloomberg Surveillance and Inflation Day. We're coming up on two hours away from the most important inflation report I've seen in ages and ages. Kelly lines in for Jonathan Ferro Lisa Abramowicz of course with us today. And looking across futures up 10. Dow futures up 74. The bonds face. Lisa let's do it right now. Curve inversion. There's the number on the Bloomberg terminal negative. Forty eight basis points. It's shocking. We're back up against history here and people are saying it could go even further. Does this mean that bad things are going to happen in the economy and you get really unclear answers from people. I agree whether there is the depth of the inversion and there's any correlation to the depth of potential down to the operative word there is ambiguity. Maybe we see that in currency markets as well on the holistic economy on these inflation reports and particularly with his expertise to the dollar Mark Chandler is timely to speak to his chief market strategist at Bannockburn and truly legendary in the astrology if you will of piecing all this together. Mark Chandler what is sustained high inflation due to the astronomy of the market. I I don't know I think that the. It's not just a U.S. of course it has high inflation but the world's going through it now. I kind of think that you know to your point about the point of today's CPI no I'm not so sure that's going to change anything. You know after that strong Labor Day that we had before the weekend the market's pricing in about an 80 percent chance of a 75 basis point hike next month. And I don't think the CPI never change that much. Is the dollar dynamics here playable. When you look at the noise that David Rosenberg like noise it's going to come out in the inflation report today. Could an economist like you go over and make a playable bet on resilience strong or weak dollar. It's just so much on today's CPI number but the think that I'm focusing on really is that even though there is a big rate adjustment it's spread between the U.S. two year yield and a German two year Yogi Bear about three year highs. And typically that's spread that U.S. premium peaks before the dollar does. So I'm concerned between the Italian election next month the weather is this unusual weather we should say in Europe a drying up rivers. Also a new supply shock as well as the energy costs. So I think that Europe is facing a couple of shocks in addition to that interest rate differential and that could drive the euro back to towards its lows. Well and that's actually something I've heard of an increasing number of analysts Mark that perhaps we haven't seen peak dollar strength at a time where the U.S. is still doing pretty well. How much did the employment report on Friday change that picture. Are people getting sort of not false optimism but overly confident about the healing of the global economy or the resilience of the global economy before they could see it actually happening. I don't know you know I think Paul makes a good point that inflation is one number we could like you could think the Fed could focus on. P.S. a headline in deflator. But when it comes to the employment market we are seeing a lot of mixed signals. Weekly initial jobless claims are rising. We saw some weakness in some of the survey data. We've seen continuing claims beginning to edge up. The labor market is not as strong perhaps as the non-farm payrolls suggested. But again the labor market is a lagging indicator. There's many people who think the U.S. is already in a recession. I'm not one of those people but I do think that between the yield curve and I would point out that yesterday it adjusted to a 10 year curve. You're talking about. But do you see what happened yesterday. The one year T bill was auctioned at the same rate at the three year note went off yesterday. Three point two percent. And I think that really tells you in fact to me it's not. It's not that it's reflecting the recession but those changing and financial conditions make it more difficult for businesses. Mark hold on a minute. Lisa was that auction talk with Brand or did I just hear that. Well it wasn't with me. It was with Mark but it was very well done. It was very John Tucker. I'm not at all. That was beautiful. That really read well. You don't mark other than nodding off with the bond auction talk. There is this question about positioning right now and the fact that people are going into three year notes at a time when there are so many questions about rate hiking as positioning in the dollar made it more vulnerable to a rally because people have closed out their longs in this belief that we've already seen the peak. Yeah I don't know if you've really seen the thing that I mean. Of course there are a few occurrences. There has been some adjustment. I think the market the speculative market the futures are our long Canadian dollars for example but they're still short. The euro is still short sterling. They're still short the yen even though not as much as they were before. I'm not sure positioning is the big block for the dollar right now. I think that is really just a summer doldrums. And I think that as we get into next month I think they will see the dollar beginning to strengthen again. So what would be the concoction for dollar weakness. Mark I mean literally what would it take in order to sap the strength of the greenback. Yeah this is what I tell you what I'm watching. I know we are looking at the Federal Reserve raising rates 75 basis points next month maybe another 50 or 75 before the end of the year. But when I look at the December Fed funds futures for next year it's trading below. The December Fed Funds contract this year. That means the market's pricing in a rate cut in the second half of next year. And I think that as these forces gather steam I think the market's concluding that the Federal Reserve is going to break something before they think they will. That is that if the labor market whether it's the economy things will slow down sufficiently between the end of this year early next year to put the Fed on hold. So my colleagues and I IPC had done a study of what the lag time between the last hike and first cut and DAX the average amount had months. So I don't think the market's so far off a those that pushes against some easing of financial conditions. I think that still seems to be a reasonable bet. By the end of next year we're talking about rate cutting a Fed policy. Mark thank you so much. Marc Chandler with Bannockburn there. And it really resounds with what we saw from Bank of America and a chart getting Assad into the summer of 2000 2003 with elevated inflation yesterday surveillance edge of historical on the pipeline across Russia moving into Ukraine and splitting into three parts from Latvia down to I can't remember where Lisa they shut down the oil brewing up a stick and a half. And now we go the other way. Well we got a headline saying the transit FDA is getting ready to resume the flow via that southern leg of the pipeline. And there had been discussions. This had been really a Ukrainian lead shutdown not a Russian led shutdown which was part of the reason why you saw oil getting lower today anyway ahead of this. There was an expectation that it would resume. Nevertheless Tom I do wonder what the premium is getting built into oil prices because there is an expectation that Russia's going to play with the flows. I mean this is going to be something that's going to happen through the end of the year. Perhaps this isn't the perfect example of this but that is something that many people are expecting. So how do you get ahead of that and how do you plan for it if you're a trader trying to game out the price and Kailey Leinz a calendar item. I mean the heat's breaking in New York. We've gone from this ridiculous heat wave. I've never folks two days ago I'd never seen in the Northeast ever. It was like Virginia weather. Clearly it was terrible. It was the sort of break Washington time. It has been brutal but it's also been brutal in Europe. And while we're talking about oil and gas flows from Russia we also have to talk about the fact that heat wave is having on Europe's rivers. There is a point in the ice on the Rhine River that by Friday could become impassable for cargo. That is also coal which Germany has come to rely on too much heavier having heavier extent given all of the concern around Russian energy flows. We're talking about climate change. We are talking about an energy crisis in Europe that could get worse because of it. And that does not leave the European economy in a very sound place. Know John telling me central Italy an ongoing source has really been extraordinary the last couple days. We'll have to see what he says when he gets back is. Well it's been really quite something. And of course we're moving up here in two hours to the inflation report. I should know. Julian Lee seriously Dr. Lee will be with us here in the 7 o'clock hour on oil and on Europe as well. Something important for global Wall Street. Lisa Netherlands TGIF natural gas. The moving average of that is frightening. It's amazing Lisa how the moving average that I use on Netherlands natural gas is sharply above where it was when the war started. Yeah. What we've heard from having our blast also a Bloomberg opinion has been that you've started to see Germany in particular transition away from gas and try to increase reliance on oil and on coal as Caylee was talking about. How quickly can they do that ahead of the winter. You know this is going to be a huge pressure point a massive part of the inflation over in Europe. We're seeing that be a declining part of inflation here in the United States. So then what takes over for it and how long can you pay. And that is the disinflationary measure of the headline number. John from the Hassler and Rome e-mails. And John thank you for e-mailing in from the Hassler in Rome. And he says why aren't you guys doing Italian spreads. I don't know Lisa. Why aren't we doing Italian spreads this morning. Because he's not here and we're on strike. I mean he's I so and having buffalo mozzarella and so we don't have to look at it like this has been something that we've all been watching as well. What's been going on with Italian yields versus German yields and how that shifted around especially after we have not necessarily seen the teeth of the European program of the ECB. They face a lot more problems in Europe. And I think it's basically the theme we keep hearing in the last 24 hours. Danske Bank has done some really terrific work on this. And folks it's important understand on this day of inflation in the United States how different the European story is and what we see in the United in America. Futures up nine Dow futures up 65 in the VIX twenty two point two six this morning. Lisa I want to go back to the bond market. We've got to go back to this curve inversion story and I guess the velocity of it can go right through. As I mentioned earlier Ian Lincoln looking at negative 56 basis points. I'm going to throw the Fed a bone. This could be actually viewed as real credibility by the Fed in the markets at least right now that people believe that whatever the Fed's going to do is going to work. And that's why long term yields are coming down. And to me that is my question. How long does that continue. At what point do people start pushing back especially if they believe in this private of a Federal Reserve. Well we're thrilled you're with us today. There's more support and de Michael McKee with a complete inflation brief. We will do that. It 815. We've got a number of economists to attend as well. And then afterward we will move on to the markets and particularly on two important earnings in media. Michael Nathanson will join us here to finish out surveillance this morning. Coming up Rubina Farooqi chief U.S. economist with High Frequency Economics. Our first brief of the morning on this historic inflation report. Please stay with us. This is Bloomberg. Good morning. Blame it on an arid summer that has set heat records across the continent. The Rhine is dried up to the point of becoming virtually impossible at a key waypoint that is slowing down vast flows of diesel and coal. And in South Korea the city of Seoul is bracing for more rain after being hit by one of the worst storms in more than a century. Widespread flooding has killed at least nine people in the capital. More than 20 inches of rain have fallen. Opposition lawmakers are criticizing President Yoon Skill for his response. College endowments in the US declined the most since the global financial crisis. They lost a median ten point two percent before fees in the 12 months through June. That's according to Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service the largest funds. Those with five hundred million dollars or more did substantially better gaining nine tenths of 1 percent the previous year. Endowments returned to a median twenty seven percent. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than one hundred and twenty countries. And we could get to. This is Glenn Beck. Right now it actually might be easier for them to continue to attack or at least try to bring under control the inflation issue while consumers maintain somewhat I'll be slowed down. But still spending for the economy can get through this. Wells Fargo on equities they're talking up inflation because that's what everyone is talking up. Katie lines this morning in for Jonathan Ferro Lisa Abramowicz and Tom Keene. We welcome you all to a most historic day. And let's talk about that because we really haven't said inflation now that you're living. Top line corps trimmed this trim that auction adjusted according to Lisa is a 40 year high inflation whether it's 41 years or 38 years. Who cares. It's four decades that we haven't seen. That's inflation. Right now what we suggest is it will roll over and we can extrapolate out a path in the next year. Except it hasn't rolled over yet. Maybe we will see that here in less than two hours. Rubella Farooqi his chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics. Our first conversation of the morning to dive into the details reveal what is the detail beneath the headline data that matters at 830. You know we all expect to see headline inflation decelerate in July. And you know our estimate is a little more to the downside than it is than the consensus. But it's really about core inflation and we expect to see an acceleration. It's all about events and what we see as a persistent push that we're going to get over the next several months. You know our estimates show that you know or grants this to inflation is about five and a half percent. It's going to peak at six and a half percent. So that's going to keep the pressure on core CPI over the coming months. And really it keeps the Fed in play on a very aggressive policy stance. You know our our estimation our judgment is that we're going to see a 75 basis point rate hike if we see a very negative surprise today. Everything's on the table a full percentage point as above. You know we can see 125 basis points through the rest of the year. Slight upside to that. And maybe what you just said is outrageous. You're suggesting if the inflation report goes the wrong way we may be jawboning 100 basis points in the 9:00 hour this morning. This is exactly what we think. All options should be on the table. OK. If the Fed is expecting to bring inflation back down to 2 percent growth is secondary. Inflation is in focus. Lisa the labor market is really it really allows them. It gives them the leeway gives them the runway to do to take action to bring inflation down. And this is the way they're going to do it. Best case is 75 basis points. But look out for a negative a negative surprise to you. You said that you're a little bit out of consensus. And to put it into perspective you're eight and a half percent headline projection is the lowest among the projections that we track here at Bloomberg among economists. What are you seeing in terms of the decelerating factors that others perhaps are underestimating. Well it's just the energy component right. What we see you saw in gasoline prices what we saw in seasonally adjusted prices what we look at we think there is more downside risk from that to the energy component. And that just means that we have a flat reading month on month things year on year down to eight and a half rather than it went seven eight and a half point somebody. It doesn't matter because at the end of the day an eight handle on inflation headline inflation is unacceptable. And what we're going to see what we expect to see on core CPI is moving from a five 9 to a 6 2. So I mean these are just not numbers that are moving in the direction that the Fed wants to see. And really you know keep track on keeping inflation or bringing inflation back down to target and keeping inflation expectations anchored. This is what they need to do. One feature of inflation that is sticky is each a moving target basically that the areas of inflation keep shifting which is exactly what we've seen over the past year or so. How sticky are some of the increases that we're seeing in rents in medical costs some of these other areas outside of gas outside of oil outside food. And that's and this is a very good point. Right. With this what we're looking at we're looking at medical care inflation and we're looking at shelter in particular rents because there is they have such substantial weight in the index. So like I said I don't think you know Shota is going to be a major factor if we zero causes inflation and we keep you know services inflation accelerating we're still going to have inflation for inflation. That's going to be well above target over the next few months. This is going to be sticky. It's going to have a lag effect. It's not going to. The Fed itself doesn't expect inflation to go back to 2 percent by the end of the year. We need to move in the right direction. And right now we are not. I mean we're going to see headline inflation decelerate. We expect to see for CPI accelerate. That's not what the Fed wants to see. Well we're below in services as well. There is a wage component to that. And Tom was bringing up rightly so earlier at the ten point eight percent jump we saw in unit labor costs in the second quarter and data yesterday. How close are we to the edge of a wage price spiral. You know it's it's difficult to assess right now if the Fed is actually acting to rebalance the labor market then we do expect to see a little bit of demand too. You know we're not seeing it in the labor market data right now. But you know what we are seeing in the time the figure figures which is that jobless claims numbers that we are seeing an adjustment in the labor market. So I'm not sure that we're in a wage price filed right now. We don't really see it. But you know this is something we are watching very closely because like you said unique labor force surging ECI at all time highs. And you know average hourly earnings will be in the wrong direction. We're just not seeing the deceleration that we want to see. So we're below in your best estimate what level of unemployment are we going to be at when we see inflation back down your 2 percent. It's very difficult to assess that because you know if you look at what the Fed is saying you know they're saying maybe the situation is different maybe we can bring the man down without really causing a big jump in unemployment. So it's true that what we are seeing is we are seeing a decline in openings. We're also seeing a decline in hiring. So maybe we can see a rebalancing without bringing the unemployment rate too much. But you know it is and it is our expectation that the unemployment rate is going to go up about 4 percent. That's all the Fed's expectation is just that there's a wide range of uncertainty around DAX forecast. Birbiglia Thank you so much for framing that. Rubina Farooqi with us there with High Frequency Economics. And again for something we haven't talked enough about which is hoops higher statistics greater inflation and Lasik. The shocking 31 this morning of framing 100 basis points. I'm not prepared for that. Well if there is an upside surprise how much do we end up with something like that being the conversation. But then again the parlor game I know you love it so much. We get forward guidance. That isn't forward guidance. That's just yammering later today from the Fed members including Neel Kashkari who's come out as this amazing hawk. After being among the most dovish members how much could we really glean any insight from them other than Fed Chair Jay Powell himself who does seem to. I don't want to say lean dovish but maybe perhaps gut check a little bit more severely. Some of these other Fed officials too from the end of the year 7 percent even seven point five seven point nine eight point five. We've got a hope and a prayer in April of eight point three. We pulled back no. Six nine point one. And that gets me to losing Saunders which is look at shelter look at rent. And that to me that's the key number today. It is in one. We're going to be watching very carefully. For the Fed right now it actually might be easier for them to continue to attack or at least try to bring under control this inflation issue. The Fed is open minded. Has the Fed always is. We are at an important inflection point in the inflation story. If you look at the 25 percent decline early in the year I think that was the beginning of a mild recession. You know the economy is not out of the woods. Jonathan Ferro Lisa Abramowicz Tom Keene on radio on television a most historic Wednesday here on inflation in ninety minutes Su Keenan lines in for John Farrell this morning. And Lisa. Let's get to this so you can get to David Stubbs. The answer is nothing else matters except 830. Jonathan Ferro Lisa Abramowicz Tom Keene on radio on television a most historic Wednesday here on inflation in ninety minutes Su Keenan lines in for John Farrell this morning. And Lisa. Let's get to this so you can get to David Stubbs. The answer is nothing else matters except 830. That's pretty much true. I mean honestly we're looking at markets and they're trying to find direction and they're kind of lackluster because why trade ahead of something that could fundamentally shift the conversation you highlighted just a moment ago Tom are we talking about 50 basis points or are we talking about 100 basis points. What is the differential in the Fed trajectory after this print that we get at eight thirty. A more optimistic tack coming up in moments of David Stubbs of JP Morgan. Kelly your observation of. You look at the research overnight. I'm watching the yield curve Tom were already inverted by nearly 50 basis points. If we're going to hot inflation print and that raises expectations of the terminal rate. Bank of America saying we could go as low as negative. Eighty five. How much deeper than that. I know you link to BMO Capital Markets modeling out negative 50 out to negative 56 basis points. Negative 85 basis points is on the edge of Volcker is. Well let me do the data check right now. So you get to Mr. Stubbs. Futures a beat. Dow futures up 66. The VIX really showing the range bound twenty two point three 0. The 2 year yield a stunning three point to seven percent. That's the number to watch at eight thirty this morning. The market watch off of what we see. Oil gives back off some pipeline news out of Ukraine out of Russia 89 and West Texas Brent crude. Ninety five dollars a barrel dollar churns slightly weaker as well. We need a briefing. I'll be knee deep in three and turn your arch. Oh yeah. Lisa Abramowicz. It'll actually be knee deep in the one story of the day which is eight thirty eight. And we get us till ISE CPI. We're gonna be talking about the headline figure. The expectation being by the survey eight point seven percent. We're gonna be talking about the core figure expected to come in at a faster pace than the other. The non core elements. I am talking about real wages which have continued to decline and are about negative 4 percent. This is the 9 in the disposable income of individuals as they go around. Based on how much scientific wage this is absolutely the most important chart up. For those of you on radio all you need to know is it's reality for 10 years. And then there's some pandemic noise in the so-called into grandly. So the amount the duration of pain is really adding up. And you're seeing that on the margins at places like Wal-Mart at places like Target you're seeing that with anecdotal evidence of people transitioning away from higher cost items to lower cost ones. You are seeing the most negative real wages going back to at least 2007 at ten thirty a.m. The one reprieve has really been oil. And you talked about the decline today on the heels of the resumption of flows. We do get the EIA latest oil inventory report for the United States. How much does this give us sense of perhaps a build in inventories or a lack of demand. We saw a little bit of evidence yesterday suggesting that however a lot of people have called that into question. And this really does underpin how far that headline inflation print can keep declining. And today Fed officials will come out and they'll talk about that CPI report. Don't call it forward guidance. I know what you want to call it. We're going to hear from Chicago Fed President Charlie Evans at 11:00 a.m. and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari at 2:00 p.m. alongside BlackRock. Larry Fink and Larry Summers the former treasury secretary who's been very outspoken time about how this Fed has been behind the curve how they haven't been exactly upfront with what they're looking for in terms of inflation in terms of how high unemployment will have to get and how quickly that rate can come down and how much pain the economy might have to suffer. Let's do this now. Really get to the inflation questions with Lisa and Kaylee. But right now someone who gave me my essay of the summer 12 months ago David Stubbs out of LSC and New School of Social Research wrote an incredibly precious piece last year on technology. He joins us from J.P. Morgan Private Bank. I want to do a secure here into inflation but the technology of the moment which defines as you'd said last summer the haves and the have nots of the American economy they're affected differently by inflation. The technology winners are not as hurt as the technology losers. Absolutely Tom. This has been one of the key drivers of the growth in wealth inequality income inequality in the U.S. and of course most of the developed world. For sure. And certainly when you when you are faced with such a major immigration push in the corner assesses of food and gasoline and rent that we are seeing and we're going to see again here in just a short while. It absolutely lays lays bare some of the weaknesses in some of the fragilities of the majority of the working age population in the developed world. You get four weeks left in the summer. I said to Joyce Chang. Mr. Stubbs writes a decent thing on technology here before the end of the summer. Lisa Abramowicz. Well perhaps technology but also perhaps Goldilocks. I love that story and you see David. The potential for a Goldie likes type event. If you get a miss in the CPI print if it comes in lower than expectations you could see a surge in the S & P. Can you explain that given that so many people see the risks as the other way that there won't be that much of a move in markets because people have already priced in the pivot. If you get a downside surprise but upside surprise will start to really incur some pain. Yeah. So let's be very clear what this is. This is a discussion of markets over the summer. They tend to be thin. They tend to be a little volatile. And the market is desperate for some kind of hard evidence that the inflation surge is lessening. And if the Fed won't have to do as much as some people fear and a soft landing is likely and if that is the message from the coming CPI report absolutely. You could see risky assets rally very significantly today and probably back it up tomorrow as well. But these are short term short term moves for sure. Ultimately we do see a lot of downside in the equity market if we do get a recession. And as your previous guests have been discussing for the last hour hour and a half or so the message from CBO is probably going to be core sticky inflation around things like rents continuing to accelerate even as headline pulls back. So we are entering I think a new phase in the inflation debate. One where the key drivers of the last nine months or so around food and energy start to reverse a little bit. But ultimately the Fed focuses on core more than headline and the core message from core is still going to be worrying and it's still going to mean the Fed is gonna do a lot more than 30 meetings it's got throughout the remainder of this year. David is it fun to be a strategist right now as you try to game out all of the potential ambiguities and try to come up with what people should do with their money. It's always fun to be a strategist Lisa because there's always a lot of interesting things going on. But we have been through a whirlwind of a cycle. I mean we see clear evidence at the moment of late cycle behavior. Look at unit labor costs you're referencing earlier. Look at the lack of labor supply growth. Look at the opposite acceleration inflation of wages. You know only 12 months ago 18 months ago we were talking about early cycle conditions. So we are still in the shadow of Covid and it is throwing all kinds of traditional relationships out the window making it very difficult for market participants not just strategists. OK well which one is more confounding the equity market or the bond market. I think the equity market rally has gone a little far. For sure. For sure. I mean there's so many items of evidence that that the global economy is slowing rapidly that corporate earnings are going to come under pressure from margins. And the message from the bond market makes a lot of sense and that is that central banks are gonna have to do a lot more that they are credible that we have an inflation targeting into center independent central bank framework that's going to do what it is designed to do which would bring inflation back down to Target. But it's going to have to flirt with recession at the very best outcome to do so. And that is why you have this very significant coding Covid version you've been discussing about. And it looks at for me for that kind of Covid version to to get even larger. As you move into the fourth quarter evidence of slowdown continues to stack up. And yet central banks have to continue to hike rates. Yeah and that's the camp that Bank of America in as well. And of course the reason that the curve is inverting is that we've seen that Shorten move substantially higher and we're seeing yields come in at the long end which in theory David lower yields should be somewhat supportive of equities specifically those that are in the growth 12. Is that still a good thing if the reason yields are lower is because growth is slowing down. Well I think mechanically of course interest rates help with the discount rate and anything that's a growth asset with the earnings that are way out into the future you'll get impacted. And certainly we've seen growth outperform value since mid-May. And two things cause that I think one is that you saw jobless claims start to rise. And that was the first sign that hey like the economy in the labor market really is starting to show a few cracks around the edges. And also you saw that move in in interest rates and that's what boosted boosted growth. Now of course if interest rates keep going down it's probably not because the Fed is credible and they're getting a handle on inflation is because the economy is sliding into recession. And that shouldn't be good for any part of the equity market. Let's go to the geometry time at the London School of Economics about smooth glide past as the group Peter Orszag puts it. Do you perceive the dissent of core inflation in 2023 is a smooth measured glide path or do we move down and parse move down empires. Well I think firstly we're going to continue to go up in the in the coming months time. But absolutely. You'd love to think that when we get to the fourth quarter the core starts to decelerate suddenly year on year. And then that growth Galo POS is reasonably is reasonably smooth driven by goods disinflation driven by goods and also eventually moving into services like services. Ex energy which includes rents is the really worrying part of inflation right now. And the Fed needs to see that roll over. It's not going to roll over. For a good few months. Yeah but it should do is going into next year is your question. It lays out what is there. I think the big debate and quite scary in some ways is you could get inflation coming down to say 4 percent annualized in the first quarter of next year and then just stay there. That's the issue. I totally agree with because because that's certainly a good possibility. And that would prevent central banks around the world from cutting cutting next summer cutting and a year whatever whenever you want to assume that they'd be able to keep running out of it if you haven't. He's brilliant. David I'm running out of time to be clear. You're seeing services axe energy tax shelter is the sub index. Services are ex energy is is almost 50 percent of the CPI. So that's the one that's straight away. You absolutely want to focus on shelter. Also things like hospital costs. That is down from June's figure but still way above the Fed's 2 percent target. CPI is out at eight thirty a.m. each time. And in New York former President Trump says he will be questioned today under oath about his dealings as a real estate mogul. Investigation involves claims that the Trump organization misstated the value of its prized assets for tax reasons. That comes just two days after federal investigators search the former president's home in Florida. Republicans echoed the assertion that the search was politically motivated. China has ended those unprecedented military exercises near Taiwan but it says it plans to conduct regular patrols in the region. The Chinese began the drills last week after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defied Beijing and visited Taiwan. Moscow sold six point nine billion dollars of stock in Tesla his biggest sale ever. The world's richest person says he wants to avoid a last minute sell off of the carmaker shares in case he is forced to go ahead with his deal to buy Twitter. Musk says he'll buy Tesla shares again if the deal doesn't close. And New York City is one step closer to rolling out a congestion plan that would charge some drivers up to twenty three dollars to enter Manhattan's central business district. The job could take effect as soon as the end of next year is estimated. The charge would reduce traffic in the district by up to 9 percent. Gabonese 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. And wish you could get to this is Glenn Beck. You've got gas prices coming down. You've got by having a pretty darn good summer. So it's possible that maybe the Democrats losses will only be five or 10 seats in the House. Maybe the Democrats will keep the Senate but I can't see the House staying Democratic. I think the House will slip relatively short notice just an aftershock of what we saw in the surge of President Trump's residence in Florida. We discussed that in the last hour with Emily Wilkins. And we go to that right now. Before we go to inflation here in near an hour Emily Wilkins Harkins from the Great Northwest as it was called years ago. There's the upper the lower peninsula of her Michigan. And off to the west I believe lonely and cold is Wisconsin. We get a brief from Emily Wilkins of what we learned the first Tuesday of this week where we had elections. Emily what did we learn in Wisconsin. Always interesting twisted state. Oh yes. Wisconsin is really going to be one of these states to watch. It is going to help determine whether or not Democrats wind up keeping the Senate or not. You saw a Democrat Mandela Barnes win the Democratic nominee. That was kind of expected. You saw a lot of other Democrats who are running drop out and endorse him in recent weeks. He's going to be up against Ron Johnson the current Republican senator from Wisconsin. He has caused a good amount of controversy in recent years with his remarks on Covid-19. He's also very much loyal to Trump and has sort of been seen as having very close ties with the former president. Wisconsin though it's an interesting state. It is a swing state. It's a state that had elected a Democratic governor. But the same point you've seen a lot of Republicans also be elected at that time. And so I think it's going to be one of the ones where we're going to be seeing a lot of money spent a lot of time spent from now until. Well I agree with the swing state and this of it after the events of the last 24 hours. How does it affect swing state politics. Does President Trump surge because of Republican outrage over these searches. To a certain extent yes. I think Greg Valliere really did an excellent job laying this out in his newsletter that to a certain extent what happened yesterday was a bit of a lifeline for Trump. It put him back on the front page of the headlines of the search at Mar a Lago really united. A lot of the Republicans behind him including a lot of folks who were considering challenging him for the 2024 Republican nominee. And so Trump is really having a boost right now in the support that he's seen after the search. And that could really translate to some strength for him and for his brand. Well Emily there's been a question about how Republicans will handle this and pretty much across the board. They've had the same kind of message which is questioning the validity of this type of search. Is it having the same sort of support in the populous. In other words from the polls. Is this supporting some of the Republican candidates that have Trump's backing. Well to a certain extent if if candidates are trying themselves to trump and many of them are and Trump's brand goes up that can certainly be seen as a positive thing for them. At the same point I would just sort of reiterate that a lot of this election it's going to be decided upon things like inflation. I mean the CPI numbers coming out today are going to be really important as to what's going to happen in November. Same thing with abortion rights. Given the overturning of power says Wayne. Those are kind of going to be the big movers and shakers in the November election. Certainly a lot of folks are watching the January 6. They're watching what's happening with Trump. A number of them might be watching the deposition that's going to happen today. But to a certain extent those aren't things that the average American thinks about every day even though they obviously are very important stories within our nation. Jihye Lee it's already happened. Emily Wilkins always gets me in trouble. Nathan from Milwaukee tweets It says Tom you're just you disparaging Wisconsin. We are not lonely. We're cold which is I guess shocking to consider about Milwaukee and points west. Important clarification. I would have liked to be called over the last week or so during this heat wave. Emily you mentioned the deposition by the New York attorney general today. How consequential is that for the former president. Well we knew that Trump was going to have to sit for this deposition. It was supposed to be last month. It was moved following the death of his first wife. Certainly this is an investigation that's been long going. But we've also heard Attorney General Letitia James say that they think that they are close that they have a lot of evidence that they are ready to actually move from the investigation to the point where they're actually going to be charges involved. And so that's going to be something to look at very closely. You know there are a lot of investigations going on right now. It's not quite clear what the result is going to be from a number of them. So this certainly seems like one that's nearing the end. Emily a difficult question. Very quickly here if the Republicans are the party out of power do they want a high inflation or do they want low inflation. Well I think if you ask any Republican lawmaker they're going to tell you that of course they would like inflation to go. But this is an excellent talking point for Republicans. I mean they can really sort of pin this on average Americans going to the grocery store going to the gas pump seeing higher prices. I mean they know that this is going to be an issue. If you look at the TV ads if you look at the messaging you're going to hear about inflation inflation inflation from Republicans until now until November. Of course then the big question is exactly what are Republicans going to be doing to address inflation if they win the House and potentially the Senate. Emily Wilkins thank you so much. Really appreciate it as well. Of course Lisa you know my metric here is what Unilever's doing with Marmite in there up 11 percent in price is pretty much across the board at Unilever. I mean Marmite inflation is a major concern for young pharaoh and for you as Rush. Yeah. No I don't need the stuff. Just stick with tag. Well I mean I saw that snippet and he walked away. He rolled over and passed out. Honestly we are seeing what we're in earnings across the board that revenues are increasing. But it's because of inflation. And yes companies can increase the price. Yes. But I was looking at Wendy's which just reported earnings about 25 minutes ago. And same store sales were actually lower even though the headline beat and you could see those shares sinking. It's just an example of how people are looking at how much real growth are you experiencing. And there isn't that much across the board. You're not seeing real growth. You're seeing inflation adjusted issues really across the board to your mind. My point Tom. Yeah well you know I'm looking here Kelly at Wendy's. I'm glad you bring this up Lisa because I've got a nodding acquaintances summer with Wednesday's Wednesday's went. Why is a that everybody can say that do still get these free cash flow of 250 million because of afterthoughts analyst's orders on seamless. There it is. It's in the report. I do love a good frosty Tom. So I'm right there with afterthought. I think what's interesting talking about kind of these inflationary pressures and shifting consumer behavior did you see the Bank of America data out yesterday on credit card spending actually slowing down in July which really speaks to what we've been talking about rents going up. Other costs that people are facing going up. That may mean less discretionary spending. Lisa I'm glad Kelly brings up Lisa. This is the back and forth whether it's somebody looking for quiescent numbers or somebody saying revealing Farooq was stunning that we could see numbers go up. Yeah. And how much does the Fed respond to one friend especially when it could get revised. I don't. How did the interest here. 1 1 9 4 guidance later today. We will have to see. We're going to be doing this. And of course we'll bring you full market coverage after a 30 as well. Futures right now set up 11:00. Stay with us. This is Bloomberg. Bloomberg Surveillance we welcome all of you. Jonathan Ferro after the coup lines in Lisa Abramowicz I'm Tom Keene and here now. Coming up exactly on one hour or two extremely anticipated complex inflation report. We'll get to that with Marilyn Watson of BlackRock here in a moment. Some good guess really looking forward to talking to Michael McKee at about 8 15 16 to dive into all the data and all the mysteries he's looking at as well. The mystery in the data front is simple. A two day three day churn to the markets awaiting this key report here in one hour. Futures up 10 Dow futures up 64. NASDAQ advancers by three tenths of a percent. But I wouldn't make much of it with the VIX 22 point to eight in the yield space. It's simple. There is a growing to further curve inversion. Negative 48 basis points is extraordinary. On a two year yield higher it's three point to seven percent. Let's leave it at that and look at individual securities. Here's Lisa. We're about 91 percent done with the earnings so far for the S & P 500 in terms of the number of companies and individual stories are fascinating. Let's take a look at some of them. Roadblocks who were talking about that yesterday how people were using fewer video games in particular. Kids who actually have other things to do. And you're seeing this across the board with all video game producers. You're seeing those shares plummeting in premarket trading down 15 percent though shares are already down more than 50 percent heading into this session for the year. This is because of a disappointment in the user ship because of the trend that we're talking about Tesla shares. Interesting to see them popping up on the heels of the report that Elon Musk sold nearly 7 billion dollars of his stock. So why are the shares up one point three percent. Basically his argument was he wants to get ahead of some sort of fire sale that he'd be forced to do. Should he be forced to buy Twitter as they deal with the contract negotiations there in Coinbase came in with his appointment on the heels of the crypto asset meltdown of earlier this year. Those shares lower by 5 percent. In other story is that I know Tom you are very keyed into the rights to broadcast the Big Ten the football game the big college talk. That is what we are seeing in Disney and Paramount the parent company of CBS Disney reports earnings after the bell. Those shares up nine tenths of a percent there. ESPN dropped the rights to stream Big Ten Paramount Global or CBS partnered with NBC to pick those rights up and those shares up six tenths of a percent. This is really the key debate. How much can the prices for the streaming rights continue to gain given that cable depends so much on sports for their survival. And I'm very curious for what Disney says about why they were OK dropping that in their earnings call after the bell. Wendy's we were talking about down two point three percent after reporting revenues that disappointed as well as same store sales in the United States. Also disappointed even though at an adjusted PR standpoint they did beat. So Tom really highlighting how people are looking under the hood for longer term resilience in order. Did it figure out where to go. Lisa Abramowicz thanks so much. Really appreciate that. On inflation now here less than one hour away to this historic report received during a Marilyn Watson. Yes she's head of global fundamental fixed income strategy at BlackRock but far more. She has parchment on a chamber. She did not study with Thomas Malthus and I don't even think started with Alfred Marshall. But along the way she figured out the dynamics of price change within our economy. Marilyn what's the key dynamic here for President Biden as he looks at this inflation report this morning. Well I think certainly looking at this inflation report and the following on as well before we get the the next Fed decision and the end of September I think will be crucial. And I think particularly with the midterms coming up as well. When you look at the core CPI we expect it to make pretty strong not as high as NIKKEI points of sediment for months in the previous month. But nevertheless we think it will remain pretty high maybe nought point five. And I think when you see that running annualized versus over 6 percent that's incredibly high. I think also when you look at the data today we could see in terms of the headline data it could come down a little bit in terms of a little bit of a drop in gasoline prices. But when you look at the overall economy and you look at the economic activity we are starting to see the impact of inflation really coming to in terms of expenditure and other forms of economic activity as well. We're seeing a decline as we saw in the jobs jobs opening which still remain elevated. But you know Rose do have fewer vacancies out there as well. So I think it has a massively fundamental impact on the economy when you look at the prospect for the Fed. When you look at the amounts of money that households have in their pockets when you look at business investment I think across the board. Absolutely Kitty. When you look at the timeline here and let's go beyond the hysteria of one report that we're going to see here in 50 minutes. If you take a BlackRock timeline out into 2023 do you just assume price. Down yield up for fixed income. If inflation doesn't get back to a 2 percent level. So we certainly think that inflation will start to decline and certainly it will soften from their given base facts and a number of other issues however there are a number of factors in play that I think are key. And those are both supply and demand. So if you look at energy you look at the ongoing issues I see with Russia letting Ukraine with that. If you look at food if you look at the fiction still in some supply of goods when you look at maybe potentially further lockdowns in China there are a whole range of issues that may serve to keep inflation more uncertain than likely. And I think also that will be one of the key things that we look at when we see Jackson Hole later this month. We'll be to see what the world's major banks do what they do but on price of fixed income paper. I think it's a major major mystery here. If pros can get a bid in fixed income. Yes I think in terms of fixed income. The market here is pricing in much more of a negative outlook than the equity market is for sure. And that's when you see the inversion in the curve. You can see at the moment that's really being priced in. I think at the moment you know we expect the yields remain maybe in a sort of range going through to September. But I think going forward there is a bit for fixed income because now when you look at other asset classes like further down the spectrum not only in investment grade but in high yield you can really start to see some incredibly attractive valuations in fixed income. And I think you are starting to see a bit there for those that you haven't seen for a very very long time. So I think in terms of pricing I think you know the prices will remain supported by and investors by pension funds insurance companies and any investors who need the yields but never. But with cognizant that there is you know a lot of uncertainty around the economy going forward. Marilyn how much conviction do you have. How much conviction does the BlackRock view have in terms of piling in on top of the trade given the support that you see for these pricing. So I mean we are still relatively cautious given the ultimate outlook and trajectory for the economy but we expect it to remain relatively robust for the rest of this year. We also expect inflation to soften as I mentioned but still remain elevated and far above the 2 percent target. So we do have a decent amount of conviction that if you can find high quality assets that do have a very attractive yield and we started to find more and more a lot of those when you can really see those assets from a bottom up perspective then we do have some pretty strong conviction that we're seeing some very attractive assets in the fixed income space right now. What do you look. Much more. I haven't a long time Joel Weber. Yeah well I can imagine just based on the absolute yields being a lot higher. But what are you looking for Marilyn before you go all in. So we're looking of the the the the balance sheets. We're looking at cash flow. We're looking at you know how robust different corporates and issuers are particularly as we do see the slowdown in the economy. I think that's crucially important. We're also looking at this in terms of leverage. Things like that. Those are important. But I think also liquidity is incredibly important. So I mean first to invest in bonds we really need to do a lot of analysis and really understand exactly how liquid a bond is the price we go in it. If something happens in the market if there's a spike in either direction. If you want to change your position in quickly where the liquidity then and whether the price be then. So I think there are a range of factors that we need to take into account. But I say we do have a lot more confidence now in terms of I think the depth of the market and the yield that we can get and is really now focusing on a bottom up perspective on the quality the liquidity and the balance sheets of the company. Marilyn finally we were speaking with Greg Peters of PJM yesterday who said spreads are not yet attractive enough in credit for me to be interested. I'm just looking at high yield right now 432 basis points north of treasuries. They've come in substantially just in the last month and a half. How much do you think those could actually widen out. Yes so they have come in considerably and I think when you look at what the market is pricing in terms of the default rate and other issues then I think you know I think we are in a pretty benign environment right now. I think you could see spreads potentially widen a little bit when you do start to see a little bit more dispersion. I think you know the next couple of months are tricky because it's the summer trading month with August that we have the Fed in September and we will see a lot more key data coming through that will really I think help us to get a much stronger signal on the further trajectory of interest rates inflation and also the path of growth and the labor market as well. So I think when we get past the summer we could start to see more volatility then as we really start to understand exactly the jet trajectory of the economy. And from there we could start to see maybe spreads widening a little bit depending on the date of that. Maryland Watson thank you so much with BlackRock today. And Lisa I think that's a terrific insight from Maryland that we've got to get quote unquote past the summer in series after series Lisa that I bring up on the Bloomberg. We have to remind ourselves it hasn't turned around yet. These are these are vectors moving upwards and they could get you to move upwards. And there is a question as Chris Verrone said sure peak inflation is just math but we don't even know if we're gonna get that right. I mean no one's projecting for inflation to increase from nine point one percent. But what if you get the increase in core inflation. What if you don't get any decline at all. What does the market do with that. I mean honestly we hadn't seen it to your point Tom. And I think that's looming large over a very illiquid and uncertain summer. That's going to be interesting to see right now a little bit. The equity markets futures upturn. Dow futures up 62 as well. Kailey Leinz. I look at inflation and then we go to the political imperative. Brian Deese I believe with Lisa and the 9:00 o'clock hour we'll bring them to your radio and television. And clearly it's going to be interesting to see is we are mystified by where we are. The White House has to be mystified by where we are. And they have to message around it. European sanctions had prevented Russia from paying a transit fee to Ukraine to let the oil pass through. Now the Hungarian refiner says it has paid Russia's transit fee and oil will resume flowing. Several of Europe's major rivers are running dry disrupting 80 billion dollars in trade routes. Blame it on an Arab summer that has set heat records across the continent. The Rhine is dried up to the point and becoming virtually impossible at a key waypoint that's slowing down BOS flows of diesel and coal. Softbank expects to post a gain of more than thirty four billion dollars from selling down its stake in Ali Baba. That will reduce its stake in China's e-commerce leader. From almost 24 percent to less than 15 the investment in Alibaba was one of the most lucrative in venture capital in history and the maker of the world's iPhones. Taiwan's Hong High posted quarterly profit beat estimates. Demand for the company's cloud products helped it weather supply chain stalls and sluggish smartphone demand. On high has been navigating component shortages patches of weakness in the economy and Covid related logistics bottlenecks in China. Global needs 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries which could get to. This is Quebec. Despite the fact that price inflation is so elevated. Financial conditions. What have they been doing over the last couple of weeks. Well they've been easing. So to me that suggests that the Fed has a lot more room to go. I think the die is cast now for a 75 basis point move at the September policy meeting and they need to leave it on the table for the remaining two meetings this year. Neil Dutta getting out of the calendar into the fall and the great mystery vote we're going to see when inflation and again how it folds into our lives. Lisa really mentioning this morning the effect on wages and also of course what it means for Chairman Paul. I should note that we will attend Jackson Hole to give you perspective there from the world's leading academics on economics. John Farrow is off today stuck in Rome. Kelly lines up with this good sense. Kelly thank you for joining us this morning. Greatly appreciate that. Lisa Abramowicz Tom Keene here 45 minutes away from an important inflation report. Part of that inflation is oil is something we're all living here. We're not back to VW rabbits and what we knew in the nineteen seventies. This time is different. But then maybe it's not. Julian Lee joins us now. Oil strategist at Bloomberg barely describes his academics at the London School of Economics and his ability to the mass of the University of Work as well. Julian Lee I want to talk about the character of oil and a gallon of petrol a litre of gas in this inflation that we have. Do you perceive oil inflation as a permanent inflation. No I don't think it's it's permanent. I mean we've already seen over the last month or so that gas prices are coming down. So that is going to have at least a year comparing month to month that's going to be negative for inflation. Yes it's it's up a lot year on year. But you know I don't think we're going to continue to see it rising. I think what you get to a certain point where higher oil prices start having their own self correction mechanism if you like contributing to economic slowdown and that tends to bring prices back down again. And I think. Wait right. You know we will see the right. So through so many of these cycles. But Julian you and I flunked exams at LSC. And there's this is what drives our listeners and our viewers nuts. Oil was two dollars a gallon. It's now four dollars a gallon. Oil price went up and people like you say well we'll get used to it and the inflation will go away 100 percent of our listeners and viewers say that's absolute baloney. Oils get a gallon of gas is still four dollars a gallon. Yeah a gallon. A gallon of gas is about four dollars a month ago. It was over five in some places it was was pushing six. So you know this is this is a moveable feast. It's a moveable price. It's you know you track the history of whether it's crude oil prices or gasoline prices over the long the long history. And you correct it for inflation. And yes you you may see some upward movement in times very strong upward movement. You also see lengthy periods of downward movement. Julian at eight thirty a.m. we're gonna get CPI. After that we're going to hear from the White House at 930. And potentially they will come out and say look we got oil prices down. Look at how much they have declined over fifty six straight sessions. Is it because of the release from the Strategic Petroleum or Petroleum Reserve. Is it because of a decline in demand. Is it because people are just speculating there will be a decline in demand in the face of a weakening economy. I think probably yes. Yes. And yes all of those things I think have contributed. Certainly the release of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve has had an impact on supplies globally. The concern looking forwards of course is that it's going to have to come to an end probably in October unless it's extended. And demand at least on the EIA figures looks pretty weak for gasoline this summer compared with last year. I think there are expectations of of tougher times ahead. Well Julian to that point how perilous is it that you have inventories at such low levels from the Strategic Petroleum Petroleum Reserve at a time we're heading into a winter of great ambiguity both with respect to the European picture as well as what happens with zero Covid in China if that comes off and you start to get more demand. You know I think we have to bear in mind what the strategic reserve was created for and what the situation was like when it was created. And through much of its history. This was created at a time when the US was very heavily dependent on imported oil much more so perhaps than it is now. It was created to deal with a disruption of supplies from the Middle East. Well you know any disruption in supplies will affect global prices. It will actually affect the availability of oil in the US much less now than it would have done in the 1970s or almost any time since then. I mean you just look at what's happening now. The difference between the sort of shortages that we're experiencing in parts of Europe where some refiners and distributors are limiting the supplies that they're making available and what's happening in the United States where you know oil is abundant exports are at or very close to to record highs. The strategic reserve from that perspective of guaranteeing the physical availability of oil doesn't need to be anywhere near as big as it was. Well actually. And that's all on the supply side. On the demand side have we seen any real destruction. It's always very difficult to say in sort of you know the very near past. I mean if you look at demand estimates and even demand history it's frequently revised not just weeks or months into the past but very often years into the past as more data become available. What we are seeing is that some measures of U.S. gasoline demand for example suggest that that has been coming down over the driving season rather than going up. It's certainly significantly lower than it was last year at least according to the EIA. We only figures we're having downgrades to oil demand forecasts. You know I wrote about this in our newsletter commodities newsletter yesterday. We've got the new forecasts coming from the International Energy Agency an opaque tomorrow. I expect that both of those will revise downright demand forecasts for this year and next June. We're going to leave it there. Julian Lee thank you so much for the brief here on oil. And of course here with Brent higher yesterday we got up to ninety eight dollars a barrel. Right now Brent crude 94 71. Lisa I almost teared up there with Caylee with the microeconomic demand elasticity question Julie. No I understand. Yes. You know I mean you know it's it's just it's like poetry. Yeah. No I'm I've had a lot harder time. I honestly love what makes you emotional time but it's something that really is very relatable. I think though it is a good question. Right. Which is OK. There is the demand can give any evidence that demand has increased CAC. Great. You're like take it or leave it. This is on folks. Demand elasticity which is a massive mystery out there. I learned as just as one example from Adam's from Minsky and Paul Sweeney CAC years ago. Game gaming out the responsiveness of an economy to the price of oil is just brutal. It's very tough lifting right now. Equities advance up nine up twelve and there would be futures. 34 minutes from this inflation report. Stay with us. I don't think we're going back to a period of time where you wake up each morning and worry about deflation. I think it's quite the opposite for the next few years. There's been no significant moderation in prices over the past month. Consumers have an enormous ability to take on higher prices. We're still seeing positive news that perhaps equities can still go higher in a tightening environment. We are absolutely seeing a very disrupted economy begin to heal. Countdown to a pivotal CPI report We are about 30 minutes away from an all important price inflation index. And how much time do we get a reaction that is bifurcating with a heavier weight to the upside surprise and the downside. So I don't have a clue on that important question loser. I mean we're going to parse headline and CPI. Michael McKee will be with us in 15 minutes to go into everything he's read in on. To me the most interesting point loses David Stubbs of J.P. Morgan in the last hour take services take out energy and take out this new shelter. Inflation we've got. And where does services stand. How much has that been curtailed by the lack of confidence. That said how much does this really move the needle. Right. I mean people are talking about a sudden about face for what the Fed projection is going to be. There's a lot of time between now and September. There's Jackson Hole. There's a whole host of other data that can confirm or rebut what we might get. I'm going to go back to the immediate the granularity here that we see. And we have to remember that so many of these series Lisa still show what our listeners and viewers feel which is higher and higher inflation. Let's be clear it hasn't turned around. And that's why we're looking at real wages and the fact that they're going more and more negative. Caylee as we look toward this report. What are you most focused on to give us a compass for where to go next how to frame the data and how to frame a Fed response. I think it's going to be about the core metrics Lisa which of course is what everyone's watching. But just how sticky this inflation is because on the one hand yes it would be significant if we do see price growth moderating if it's not rising as fast but prices are still going to climb. And ultimately the Phelps Fed would still like to get down to 2 percent. So it's not just about a single data point it's about how quickly they can get down toward their target and what rate ultimately it's going to take for them to get there. So Tom is it fair to call the CPI Wednesday. Oh yeah it's absolutely CPI and then PPA Thursday and then University of Michigan Friday. We're going to check that out. It's going to be really fun. This is a big deal. I mean we're seeing 27 minutes is a big deal today. I would agree and we're gonna hear from Fed officials as well. Right now the markets you know they are up. But I got to say the lack of conviction is really noteworthy to me. I mean to me that's the takeaway. Nasdaq futures up 50 basis 50 up four tenths of a percent. You've got S & P up three tenths of a percent. Really just a churn there. As you see yields come off a little bit and their highs. But that yield curve inversion Tom which you've been talking so much about very much front and center said center setting a pretty severe mess on the last day right down near 50 basis points. This is the two year yield higher than the 10 year yield by half a percentage point. We're very close to that right now. But what is amazingly sir is the houses suggesting we could see greater and more rapid curve inversion. That's something new this week. Yeah. And Bank of America charting that out as well. Brian NIKKEI has been charting that out as well as how you get to a disinflationary environment that's more comfortable. Right. What rate do we get down to and how does the Fed influence that one way or another. Brian NIKKEI chief investment strategist at New Veen. Brian what are you looking for today and where is the balance of risks to an upside or downside surprise in markets. I think the balance of risk when you when you account for the severity of the response is still to the upside. So I think that if we get a hotter than expected core number if it looks like rent inflation is not only staying high but accelerating that's going to mean that the Fed is even more reluctant to take its foot off the brake. We got that that hot employment report last week. This is just going to add to the evidence that the Fed's not going to be able to pivot to slower pace of rate hikes or even rate cuts by the middle of next year. I think we also want to see confirmation of the headline number as soft as expected. But I think the market's sort of looking through that. I think while the market did see the Fed getting more hawkish as oil sort of took the baton and ran with it and led inflation on the way up I don't think the market's falling for the sense that as long as oil prices are decline the Fed's going to get more dovish. I don't think there's a symmetry there. And I think people have caught on that. Do you think Brian that the market has reacted appropriately to 275 back to back rate hikes and the prospect of a 75 basis point rate hike at the next meeting followed by 50 basis points followed by a lot of a balance sheet unwind. Have markets come to this realization or people looking over the potential lag effects of those kinds of moves. I would say if somebody works in asset management the answer's yes. But if I was at the Fed I would probably say no because the the financial conditions indexes that we're tracking have actually gone easier since the Fed started hiking by 75 basis points and seems likely to do so again in September unless there's a major change in the data. So this is not what I would want to see if I was at the Federal Reserve. I think rhetorically we can expect them to if not become more hawkish at least sort of keep the message out there that they're worried about containing inflation. And I think you know a point five a point six percent core inflation number. This morning's going to give them plenty of fuel to do. Brian NIKKEI I want to go to Professor Kailey Leinz. She's working with David Blanchflower up at your Dartmouth hated lines all over demand destruction. Does New VIX see evidence of demand destruction which is a prerequisite to lower inflation. In some areas yes. So if you look at the last 12 months ending in June we had gasoline prices up 50 percent but gasoline consumption nominal consumption was only up 40. So there is some demand destruction in gasoline. It's not not large compared to the size of the price move that we're seeing. But I think consumers again throughout this whole process of the last two and a half years this really strange economy we've been in have been really good at adapting rotating out of places where prices have been rising rotating into places where prices been falling into the overall inflation. Shock I think hasn't been as severe as the headline numbers was just because there is the substitute ability effect. But if you're driving less out of necessity or you're you know you're having to cut back on discretionary spending out of necessity to pay for necessities that that's a much different kind of feeling. And that's why I think you see these consumer sentiment readings as poor as they have been. Well Brian to that point as well what we've heard from the chip makers just over the last several days talking about a slowdown in demand they make chips for smartphones and pieces. It shows maybe a shifting of behavior away from expensive electronic devices in the face of inflation. So obviously the print today is going to have implications for the economy and for the Federal Reserve. What is the read through realistically to corporate earnings especially looking forward because the second quarter hasn't been that awful. No it hasn't. I think revenues have really been the key in the first half of the year. So the biggest risk of corporate earnings is not necessarily inflation in and of itself but the effect it has on on demand. So if revenues are growing at double digits we're not going to be that concerned about corporate earnings. Look they've dealt pretty well with the higher energy increased costs and the higher wage costs. But if revenue dries up then there's not going to be any place for it for these companies to turn. And I think that's that's the key. You talked about real wages a little bit earlier. That is the key. We need to get real wages back up before nominal wages collapse under the weight of a slowing economy. And that's the reason to the Fed is fighting itself. How much do you think the Fed is going to be successful Brian. I mean we're talking about threading the needle. They have to thread is just very difficult. We all talk about how narrow the runway is to a soft landing. Where do you put the odds on this actually working out for them. Not as high as they were three months to go because you've gotten this high inflation data and we've gotten hired and expect that rate increases and I think the market notion that they're going to be pivoting and cutting by March or April of next year I think is probably you know too much to hope for at this point unless we're in a more severe recession in which case they're gonna be cutting four for four negative reasons. I think narrow path is the way I would describe it for sure. I don't think Mark its are currently pricing any severe recession outcome. So we think there's some maybe in between that soft landing disinflation scenario and the severe recession. That seems to be what we're at right now. Any floating you know 15 percent off its highs credit spreads wider but not at recession levels. I think that's the middle ground with the markets early spending right as we go to Michael McKee here in our next segment and all that he's read and studied on inflation dynamics. We need to revisit a pregnant issue. And that is word inflation. That is 40 years on. How long till we get back to some form of normal. I mean is it like when the Chicago Cubs win again. I mean you know how long is it back to not 2 percent but just a nirvana of normal inflation. I would settle for just the Yankees winning again. I may be a shorter time frame there but at a time when we talk to clients and they ask about you know getting back to normal I say the next six to 18 months. So end of 2023 I think is still going to feel abnormal. This is crazy as the last as the last two years have felt. But I think 2024 is where we want to start seeing 302 and what inflation and back to a GDP growth rate that feels. No not spectacular but not terrible. Brian Nick thank you for framing that timeline. Brian NIKKEI with Naveen. We greatly appreciate his ability. I mean I mean Lisa NIKKEI survived you know economics at Dartmouth with Blanchflower and yet never hit rate is her roots. I don't like the way her heart went to graduate from Blanchflower as lecturer. You get a Purple Heart of some type. I wonder what Danny would think of his comments. He really was pretty pretty strong. Danny's had a pretty strong view on there being more slack in the labor market and how the Fed is going to move too quickly. It's sort of going against the grain care politically as well as from the sentiment. I had the privilege of lecturing to a packed lecture hall Lisa with Professor Blanchflower at Dartmouth. And I'll tell you it's a little bit intimidating when Douglas Irwin the giant and trade wars and trade you know international trade is sitting in the front row. Yeah well you're like the elasticity of Tang. People are way better at elasticity and partial differentials than I'll ever be. We spent a lot of time talking about economic history at least as seriously. That's the moment we're in here 90 minutes away. This is history that we're living right now. That is down from June's figure. There's still way above the Fed's 2 percent target. The CPI is out at 830 a.m. New York time. And in New York former President Trump says he will be questioned today under oath about his dealings as a real estate mogul. Investigation involves claims that the Trump organization misstated the value of its prized assets for tax reasons. That comes just two days after federal investigators searched the former president's home in Florida. Republicans echoed the assertion that the search was politically motivated. China has ended those unprecedented military exercises near Taiwan but it says it plans to conduct regular patrols in the region. The Chinese began the drills last week after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. Meanwhile the UK Foreign Office has summoned the Chinese ambassador to discuss what it calls Beijing's aggressive and wide ranging escalation against Taiwan. Moscow sold six point nine billion dollars of stock in Tesla's his biggest sale ever. The world's richest person says he wants to avoid a last minute sell off of the carmakers shares in case he's forced to go ahead with his deal to buy Twitter. Musk says he would buy Tesla shares again if the deal doesn't close global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries and which could get to swim back. The markets are entirely too comfortable with this notion. We're just going to be a straight line down. Smooth and easy. Right to the Fed's 2 percent. I still think there's lots of room for volatility lots of room for rates to move both higher and lower and credit spreads be much more. Greg Feeders AP German. An important commentary yesterday on what's going to happen here. He was tilting towards price down yield up in the fixed income space as well. Where do you get to it now. Eleven minutes away from truly an historic report in which committee briefed by the guy that knows best. Michael McKee Yeah he's Bloomberg Economics and Politics policy correspondent but far more than that. Besides the fact he's cut and chiseled he and I have lived other inflation bouts. This is not the 70s is it Michael. No. Inflation dynamics have changed a lot in the first thing that comes to mind is the energy intensity in the economy. The mileage on cars has gotten much better. Appliances have gotten much better. So we use less electricity. We use less gasoline. And so that has a mitigating effect on prices if it's hard for people who are at the gas pump to see. But when you look at inflation adjusted prices there they're lower than they used to go through beneath you go through the headline data. But you've ever seen. If it's a partition of goods disinflation surging goods inflation it has rolled over or service sector inflation quiescent trendline it's moved up but not rolled over. Which matters to you in 10 minutes. Well we'll probably get a look at services inflation because services is the largest part of the economy. It's also what was missing during the pandemic. And now people have come back and they're starting to take advantage of services travel things like that. And the big impact on services is labor costs. And we saw the the unit labor costs number rise over 10 percent almost 11 percent yesterday for the second quarter. So how much are services companies able to pass that along and need to pass that along. It's a little bit of a different calculation than trying to figure out what your input costs are in a steel mill. So that's a number to look at as a services price inflation. Mike a lot of people have pointed out that before the previous nine point one percent CPI print the White House brought out Janet Yellen Treasury secretary to talk about why yes it's high. Yes it's a problem. But if they're gonna get it down and they're fighting it it is there are elements that are a little less scary. This how we've heard nothing. And so people are taking signal from the lack of discussion from the White House trying to talk it down ahead of time saying it's going to be a downside surprise. Is there any credence to this. I don't know. This could be the Greenspan brief case indicator. If the White House is obviously has been trying to manage the public's expectations for economic data particularly the jobs numbers and they knew they were going to have a bad CPI just because of energy prices last time. Now we know we'll have a better probably headline number. The ISE energy prices have come down but that doesn't mean overall inflation is going to slow hugely. But that might be getting into the area of it's a little hard to explain to the public. So we'll stay away from it if it's a good number. I would imagine you'll hear from the White House. I'm struggling also with real wages and I've been talking about all morning. But how do you message that you want workers to gain share that labor should be a bigger share of the overall corporate profits at a time when people are worried about both runaway inflation a wage spiral but also a cost of living that is getting out of control for a lot of people. What is the correct message. Because you don't want to say we want you to basically have it effectively lower paycheck. Yeah that's a very tough message to send. And the Fed is stuck with that dilemma in trying to say we want to bring down demand so that wage increases moderate. But at the same time Jay Powell says we want people to continue to get higher paychecks. And so how do you delineate what is the proper amount. I mean from an economic point of view you can look at maybe a 3 percent to three and a half percent increase in wages on a year over year basis is an acceptable level that generally economists think won't produce a lot of inflation. But again that becomes something that's really hard for the public to understand in this dynamic. And I only mentioned how hard it is for the administration to talk about that on this on the Federal Reserve and how they're going to read this data. Mike obviously it's going to be important. That is why we have been talking about it for the last two and a half hours. And yet we're getting it here on August 10th which is your birthday. Happy birthday by the way. Well before the September 21st meeting we get another CPI print before that. So how much is this. Really going to influence whether the move is 75 basis points in September. That will depend on the makeup of it. The headline numbers won't matter as much particularly the headline number because it is so heavily influenced by energy and food. And there are signs that both of them are going to start to come down. But they'll look at the core and they'll take that apart and they'll want to see whether we're seeing broad based price increases. Are those high unit labor costs being passed on through a lot of different industries. If that's the case they might be leaning towards 75. But you're right we have another indicator where we've got to because we've got a PCV at the end of August and then we've got the CPI in September. And so if there's a trend we may get another view of how that trend is playing out. And particularly interesting is that the next CPI report in September is during the Fed blackout. So we'll get a response today from a couple of Fed speakers to what they see in the CPI today. But you won't have any guidance in September after that CPI comes out on radio. You should see the TV chart of the two year yield lifting up here. We see that right now with an ever so slight lift here into this inflation report to two digits three point to 8 percent of the two year yield. No because it's your birthday. Does that mean the Braves gift the Red Sox a win tonight. I think that's okay. I think that's only fair. They just you know 13. That's right. They did not do Kaylie any favors on her birthday yesterday by losing in the 11th inning but they came close. Oh good. Happy birthday Michael McKee. Continue with us here with important coverage of what we see and price change in America. Lisa we've got to remember that this is not a bunch of mathematical mumbo jumbo. This is a huge part of America flooding her back especially the lower income tiers where it's eating up a bigger and bigger proportion of disposable income where you have people making the decision between filling up their gas their gas tanks and buying an extra ISE sweater or an extra pair of pants. And how much do we see that continue to pressure margins which is some of the better cases going forward versus a lead road in terms of people pushing back against price increases and getting inflation back down. Kelly one thing off the radar here as we go into this report four minutes away is we've barely touched on health care. And yet I hear that percolating in different reports as this study for the end of the year. Well and I'm sure that will be a point that the administration is trying to make Tom because when we look at that inflation reduction act we know that some health care pricing drug pricing is included in that. I'm not so sure economists agree that it's going to have a real at least near-term impact on the inflation the American people are facing. We welcome all of you to this historic report on the nation's inflation futures up 13. Stay with us with Michael McKee. This is Bloomberg. Bloomberg Surveillance we welcome all of you. John Fear onto the Kailey Leinz and release of Brad Stone Tom Keene here moments away from an inflation report waiting for the numbers of course. The acclaimed easy screen of the Bloomberg terminal and Michael McKee will give us a view to maybe what will be a constructive report. It's a constructive report Tom. It comes in better than expected with CPI on a month over month basis flat no change at all. That is down from one point three percent in the month of June. So a major drop in the headline number. The core goes up by three tenths of a percent. The forecast was for five tents and in June it was seven tenths. So that's an unexpectedly better than forecast report on a year over year basis. CPI is at eight point five percent. We'd expected it drop to eight point seven from the nine point one last month and the core is at five point nine percent. Now the expectation was it would go higher. Five point nine was the same number as in June. The expectation was it would go higher to six point one percent because pressures were spreading. But this is the kind of news that's going to make the folks at Wall. Bureau of Labor Statistics and at the White House and at the Fed. Smile a little bit like look into the data further. We'll come right back to you with a big lift to the market. Futures up one point three eight percent 57 S & P points Dow out over 33000 is remarkable 356 points and a solid 2 percent move in the Nasdaq 100. Lisa described the two stand spread with a launch to a lesser inversion. Yeah I think that that is the takeaway. Here you see the two year yield plunge on the heels of the right kind of downside surprise. You've got to tick back to 43 a negative 43 a yield curve inversion on basis points. Honestly though how much does this really move the needle when you're still talking about core CPI at five point nine percent. I think it's going to be the key message for a lot of Fed officials. Step at a time here. Dollar comes in weaker with finally a one of the three print on euro is. Well Michael the level of surprise here on a fan distribution of all the experts you reviewed. Where are we on that fan distribution. This has got to be right at the edge of great news. Yeah. As long as you define great news as something that doesn't move that much because as one of your guests were saying just before we went on the air this isn't going to be the president come straight. Right. It's wrong to come out and say we've launched from nine point one percent down to eight point five percent. Can the president extrapolate out and say we're going to be at eight point two percent or eight point three percent in 30 days. My my guess looking at this is that maybe he can looking at some of the underlying numbers. Now we don't know what'll happen with energy prices. The war goes on in Ukraine but at this point gasoline was down seven point seven percent in the month. In June it rose eleven point two percent. So do we get the same kind of percentage drop. That's hard to say. Food prices went up. Food at home one point three percent higher was 1 percent in June. Now we've seen agricultural commodities fall. So maybe that will work its way into prices. We get PPA tomorrow. We'll take a look at that. But also food prices depend a lot on the weather. So you can't say for sure these things are going to happen. But we finally see a drop in used car prices. Been waiting for that for a long time down four tenths of a percent. There rose one point six percent last month. New car prices up six tenths. That's a tenth lower. And apparel prices this is one to watch. Down one tenth after rising eight tenths the month before. Remember we all the earnings reports that we've had on retailers they're all talking about large inventories that they're going to have to mark down to get rid of because people they didn't get them in to the stores in time for the right seasons. So there are discount stores that are going to be right putting those things on sale. Futures up ever more NASDAQ futures as the roulette wheel. The betting we'll hear of the market's up two point six percent. Lisa I just extrapolated out a 1 2 3 4 point core CPI trend. This is bogus mathematics Lisa but it gets you back to a 2 percent core CPI in the vicinity of the end of 2024. Bogus mathematics what everybody needs on a Wednesday morning. What I'm looking at there Tom you are so right to be looking at the Nasdaq and the S & P surging and it gets the Fed further away from their goal. Right. How much is this not what the Fed wants to be seeing at a time when they want financial CAC. I like that idea. And they want to go down quickly Mike. How much are Fed officials going to push back against the sort of belief in a resort of doubling down on the Fed pivot on the heels of this data. They'll push back on it because this is one report. And as we said there are several more before the next time they have to make. A decision and you look at some of the other categories in this it's still got some worrisome news. We're looking at rent of shelter up half a percent after six tenths last month and rent of primary residence up seven tenths. The owners equivalent rent which is the measure that they look at to see what house prices are doing up six tenths after seven tenths last month. So it's still in the shelter category in the rent category still going up at a fairly strong pace. And that is going to be a problem going forward because it takes a long time to get that through the system. Our advantage is Michael McKee will dive into the pages and pages of data that we see in this inflation report for America. To summarize again a constructive inflation report. Brian Deese with Lisa Abramowicz in the 9:00 hour on radio and television with the White House view on that good news. Futures up sixty seven and the Nasdaq again up two point four percent this year. Here's the worst news for your time Liz. You probably already knew this. Distilled spirits at home up seven tenths just in the last month after after one two in June. Big rise. They heard about that from Michael Pond before you brought it. The global inflation linked research at Barclays Pond always diving into the inflation data. Michael you and I go back to when nobody wanted to talk to you because inflation was boring. Inflation is now less than boring. When do we get back to boring inflation. Well first of all Don this was a good report. Let's see if we could stop there. But we're not going to you know this is a necessary print for the Fed. But but it's not sufficient. We need to see a lot more. You can think about this print as sort of like the weather. You know it's better today than it has been all over the past few days. But it's still summer. There's still a lot of humidity out there. It's not great. So you know it's in the right direction but we're certainly not not there yet. What will be the bond response to this. Michael you are expert at the analysis across full faith and credit. What does your government bond theme of a better inflation report for America. Well again what does it mean for the Fed and what we think it means for the Fed as it makes more likely that our call will be right for the September FOMC hike on a 50 basis points. If we had gotten another strong reading even on consensus reading going into it that increased the chance of 75. So for now we feel pretty comfortable about our 50 basis point call. That's less than what was priced in. So it's not surprising that we're seeing a bit of a rally here with a bit of a steepening in the curve. Michael how about that bogus mathematics that Tom Keene was trying to extrapolate out the pace of declines. Can we do that. Is there any linear extrapolation that you're looking at to determine how quickly we go back to a rate that's much more palatable to both consumers as well as officials. Sure sir. As Mike was saying the details matter. And one of the key details of today's report was that the shelter component which makes up 40 percent of core is still rising at a strong rate. Importantly that tends to trend. So if the downside surprise was because of a couple outliers that are expected to continue then that's going to get. Not give the Fed any complacency here. They're going to continue to weigh on the factors within CPI that trend. So the fact that shelter component continues to be strong you can't just linearly extrapolate today's print into even the August print which we expect still expect to be relatively strong. How concerning is it to you Michael that the knee jerk reaction is what we're seeing in equity markets right now. A strong rally just over like in one minute just bam. There you go. People are going full risk on how much would you feed that versus lean into that on the expectation that yes we are seeing a deceleration and yes we have been past peak inflation. Well first of all it's not surprising. You know these days when data comes out the market's reaction particularly risk on assets tend to be good news is bad news. We saw that in the employment report on Friday when we got a really good report. And what that did is raise expectations of more Fed hikes which isn't good for risk on assets. So we have a report today that leads to a little bit more less hawkish fed. I won't say dovish and therefore it's good for risk assets today. Michael McKee this as well. Michael Pond Barclays with us. If you're just joining us on radio and television is terrific. Inflation report a joy for the White House. No question about that. And markets celebrate up 68 S & P points one point seven percent. Nasdaq up two point three percent even more a bit ago. Michael McKee is out a few minutes here to dive further into the report. You're making a joke about spirits at home. That's that's the degree of granularity you can go to. What's another granular item that sticks out. Well one thing I was interested in was what happened with medical care because we've just had we've talked about legislation that was be passed to prescription. Drugs were up three tenths of a percent after a one tenth gain. That's a fairly high move for prescription drugs. So that's something that could be affected if the administration is able to get something in place to negotiate for Medicare. And if the companies don't raise the price on people who don't get Medicare non-prescription drugs up one point three percent. So if you're taking Tylenol because you had too much of the distilled spirits you me you're paying more for that. The recreation component up two tenths commodities with declining prices as we've seen for some time for televisions video equipment et cetera. So some of the inflation dynamics that we are used to are coming into play here. If you're just joining us on radio and on television to the Bloomberg world Michael McKee is with us and Michael Pond as well of Barclays and of course Bloomberg after an historic inflation report calendar item. Brian Deese in conversation with our Lisa Abramowitz here within the hour. We've seen markets of course surge and continue to surge. S & P 500 a one point seven percent move. And critically the VIX comes in a whole stick. We've walked away from 22 to a more constructive market of 20 points. Six nine. Kelly. Well Tom I'm looking at break even rates as well not just nominal yields on the two year down 11 basis points on the day. Two point seventy eight percent. So Michael Pond. Does that seem correct to do that two years out from now. We're realistically going to have inflation that much closer to the Fed's target. We think so. The market is priced for a decent amount of disinflation. And our forecast actually have even more disinflation. So lower inflation than what the markets priced in markets priced for almost 3 percent inflation. Not just next year but two years from now. The one year rate implied by break evens is is almost at 3 percent. So the markets not believing that the Fed is yet done enough to bring inflation down anytime soon. Now if we look further out say five year five year implied by the market that is priced more consistent with the Fed's target of 2 percent. So the market thinks that over time the federal going to write but will take several years. Right. Just a couple of quarters. Michael Barr stay with us please with Barclays on Michael McKee. With us now joining us were only you and Michael's today on the inflation show. Demanded that Michael gape and joins us now head of U.S. economics at Bank of America Global Research. And this is an incredibly important add on to our coverage in the B of A has a really cautious call on the equity markets and on the bond space as well. Michael you have my best chart I've seen in three days which is the duration of painful inflation for America's. Does it really sustain out in the next year and even into 2000 24. I mean we think we think it does in the sense that it'll take a few years for inflation to get back down to the Fed's target and restoring price stability. We think they'll be sticking as primarily in the area of some of these services prices that U.S. airlines gave us a bit of a relief today. But there will likely be some ongoing stickiness on the services side. Obviously the very good news in this report is what we saw with used cars. We've all been waiting for some of these durables prices to come down. That would be the next shoe to drop after gasoline prices come down. So a lot of good news right. Report and no questions Rob. But I think we're looking for some stickiness and services to persist. Michael let me show funner than from Katie line. She was discussing demand destruction. Do we see demand destruction in this report away from used cars. Not in not in this one particular report. No. We see some relief here. Right. So paradoxically the weaker the rest of the world gets sometimes that helps out the US. And in this case the decline in energy prices and how quickly that feeds through to gasoline prices. And again if we if this is the first of successive reports where we could do some reversal then durables prices that's going to help out the U.S. consumer. Well obviously Michael the Fed's goal is to get demand down. They also would like to see financial conditions getting more restrictive. And yet what we see with a more than 2 percent rally on the Nasdaq 100 futures right now is financial conditions actually getting easier. Is a good news report on the inflation front still a bad news report for the Federal Reserve if that is the outcome. No I think that the way that I would look at it is obviously the labor market is extremely strong and demand conditions are strong. And as your previous guest Michael Pollan mentioned good news. There is bad news in terms of what it means for the Fed. The Fed soft landing outlook is greatly improved if core goods start rolling over fed back. So they're softer and Paul Allen prints are the more the Fed can accept good news on the other side of the data. So you know they need these types of reports in order to improve the likelihood of soft landing. What's a calendar item on the Michael McKee. I believe we're in August 10 ish. We're going to get to September 10th. There's going to be another report. Right. I believe it's September 13th. OK. But I'll take that. But the point is if we get two months like this how does that change the dialogue for Chairman Paul. Does he take a victory lap. No he doesn't take a victory lap. He makes sure that everybody knows that the Fed is still focused on this because it's going to take it just mathematically. And you know Michael gaping can probably give you a better off the top of his head hint than me. It's going to take a long time to get down to where the Fed will feel comfortable in moving rates. They've said they're going to get to neutral or above neutral and stay there even as inflation declines. So they're going to have to get down to 3 percent or so. Is that is what they're hinting before they do any kind of move. How long does that take. We see an advance Dow futures now of 400 33000 152 and the Dow speaks up 71 points and a 2.5 percent move on Nasdaq 100 really something. Kelly let's bring Michael Barr back into the conversation as well. Obviously we've now had a few minutes to digest this report yet the moves are sticking in the bond market. Can they stick past today. Well what we think was clear in this report and it's been our view that the inflation outlook is now much more balanced than it had been a few months ago. Everything was pointing in the same direction of risk to inflation being to the upside whether we look at commodities shipping cost the dollar wage growth etc. They're all in the same exact direction. And now it's a much more balanced outlook. Wages as Mike Gaping just said the labor market is very tight and that's coming through in the wage report that we got on Friday. And average hourly earnings as well. So you know. But on the flip side commodities have rolled over. You'd look at copper palm oil corn coffee cotton pick any commodity. And you let's likely been you know off its peak shipping costs on a year over year basis are down 30 percent. So Anna Edwards energy is down. So you can go down the list and it's a much more balanced outlook. And that's some of what we've got today. But you really need consistency in these reports. Yeah. One report is not all it's going to take. Well and of course one report is not all we're getting this week. Michael Gape in PPR ISE tomorrow. What's the read through. I think the read through there is no act. Energy prices were still likely to see no solid underlying price pressures and in the domestic economy. So point four point five. Which is kind of where the market is is thinking later in the week. I know. I think what will be really interesting to see if import prices x petroleum decline again for the second straight month. That's where our head is around. That's where consensus is. Again that's a Michael Barr point. We need to see these types of things coming true. We need to see them on more than one report getting a strong dollar to give us some pass through into import prices in the context though of lower trade costs would be very important. But I think we suspect a blend here strong import or strong underlying price pressure as producer prices. But we could get some more relief on import prices. Michael what's the number. Michael Barr. I got five. Michael's with me today. It's on DAX Kailey Leinz. Who did this. I mean I've never had so many Michael Barr around me in my life. Michael Gaytan of Bank of America. What is the single attribute that drives inflation lower from a 9 percent level. I don't think that there is one. This is the point. You don't get bad outcomes on inflation like this without a multitude of things happening. So I think we need relief from energy and commodity prices. We're getting that. We need payback on core goods prices. Some sign forgetting right. And then we need moderation in the domestic economy. I don't think that's one thing. I think we need to have advances on multiple fronts. Tom if I get out just one more of that. Inflation expectations. So the Fed in June was particularly concerned about a sharp jump in face in component inflation expectation component of the Michigan survey that's backed down now as is the inflation importations components of the New York Fed survey and break even as well off their highs. So that's an important factor for the Fed in their outlook for inflation right now. Michael Gaping has to leave us at Bank of America. Thank you so much. Michael gave in for dropping by today on this historic moment. Michael McKee with us with Bloomberg Economics. And of course Michael Pond of Barclays continues his true expertise in the fixed income absolutes. Kelly wanted to bring in Cameron Price who synthesizing his I went to a major shout out the first to Michael Nathanson who we were going to have Craig Moffett on. But it's an all Michael show until I showed up. So we have Nathan signed on to talk about the media and we will do that again soon with a giant from Muffet Nathanson. Kelly Yeah it's a record number of Michaels. I'm about to start calling you Michael Tom Kean. But let's get to Cameron Christ who has a different name. Thank the Lord who is also passing the stage that Cameron just looking at the moves we are seeing on the back of this yields dramatically lower futures dramatically higher the dollar dramatically weaker. Is this just a knee jerk reaction or is this one that's going to stick off the back of the sprint. Well I mean ultimately we're just sort of unwinding a lot of what we priced after the payroll figure. Right. You know essentially that pushed us to 75 for September. And now we've gone back to the 50s. So I suspect will will continue to price 50 for September. And yeah I would I would think that certainly on the yield yield front these moves will probably will probably stick by and large as you know for equities. You know that kind of remains sort of subject to the ebb and flow not only of inflation in monetary policy but also clearly there's a sensitivity to growth numbers as well. So if we see henceforth that some of the growth figures are looking quite poor then then one might posit that equities could could in turn look a little more vulnerable. And of course we could see a fresh catalyst for markets across asset classes later on today when we get reaction to these numbers from Federal Reserve officials Michael McKee or just about two hours away from Charlie Evans talking about the economy. Then a little later on Neel Kashkari we'll be discussing inflation in particular. What do you expect their messaging to be after a print like this one. Well you know they come from different places a little bit. Charlie Evans a little more dovish than Neel Kashkari. But I think they're both going to deliver the same bottom line message that this is good news. But we are going to wait until we get much closer to the decision to make a decision about what we're going to do in September because as Cameron was saying things can go back and forth back. Peters was talking earlier about how volatility is the name of the game. And that's what we're going to be seeing with all of these numbers for the next month because nobody really knows where we're going with this Michael Barr. What's your lead concept as you write for Barclays this morning. Well you know the takeaway for you know from the Fed perspective you've got to think of the Fed as a risk manager. And you know a year from now if they didn't do enough and inflation is still high they will have been seen as making a big mistake and they do too much and inflation comes in too low and the economy is a little bit softer. They'll call that a win. And so you know from a risk management perspective this print doesn't change the outlook. They still need to to continue to focus on bringing inflation down even though this is good news. Michael Barr let you go because I know you've got duties at Barclays as well. We're going to continue here with Michael McKee and Cameron cries of Bloomberg. But Michael Pond thank you so much for joining us today. Cameron just on a hunch I did a quick Fibonacci retrace of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It was just a hunch. And we are exactly in a 50 percent retracement from the top to the bottom and making it back up to the top again of Dow 36000. When do you know that a bear market rally is the beginning of a bull market. In hindsight he is the only real answer. The only real answer there. I mean I think it's easy to forget. I mean we go back and look at historical analogs. In 2000 the peak of the dot.com bubble. The market peaked in March but almost reached a new high in September. If you look at the S & P 500 even then even the Nasdaq 100 came within like 13 percent of its of its of its bubble peak in September of 2000. So a retest or a substantial rally after an initial drawdown is completely consistent with a lot of the historical price hikes. And unfortunately you only know you're on a new bull market of once you want to make a new high. That obviously only comes with the benefit of hindsight. Well Cameron well the Federal Reserve be happy to see new highs in the equity market when they want tighter financial conditions. At what point what level would they step in and be like Guy Johnson now. Yeah I mean that's the that's the that's the question. I would think echoing some of the previous speaker that. Yeah that would be the battle hasn't been won yet in terms of inflation. This is a an encouraging first step on the path but it is not the end of the journey. It's the it's the beginning of the end of the journey. So to see financial conditions loosen markedly does boosting the nominal demand again is sort of counterproductive. So yeah I mean I think there is this isn't the end of the tightening cycle. And let's not forget we've still got another payroll number and another CPI figure before they render their decision in September. So everything can still change. Cameron GROSS thank you so much for joining us this morning. Head of macro policy here at macro research I should say here at Bloomberg dropping in briefly to briefly Kathy Jones joins us chief fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab. Kathy good news. Do I buy bonds bills and notes. Well I think this is this is as all your previous speakers have been saying. It's a first step. It's certainly not conclusive that we've got you know peak inflation behind us. But yes I know all along we have thought that as long as the Fed is determined to get inflation down that the yield curve will invert they will tighten until that happens. And ultimately that is good news for the bond market. On the carbon version obviously it is less so now after the report can be negative 42 basis points. Have we already seen the depths if this is the trend. If we get some more good prints like this and some easing up in the labor market data I would say that maybe that was it. You know historically it's been hard to go below 40 or 50 basis points on two tenths. So we did it in the early 80s but we haven't really done it yet. So my my guess is that that could be the low if we are in a place where you know where we start to see these trend in the right direction. Tom Mackenzie to move it to Fed policy. Michael McKee is hard to leave here as he gets ready for his continuing coverage of the morning of this huge news. And I do want to emphasize folks he's still going to bid to the market. We're not down to a 19 VIX but we're getting there rapidly twenty point five eight on the VIX. Kathy is today a sea change for the analysis of this Fed. Is today a profound day or another day along the path. Well I guess I'll only know that you know a couple of months from here. But I think it could be a huge sigh of relief for the Fed. It gives them some breathing room and it could be it could mark a turning point. We just need to see more confirmation of that where where we start to see the numbers ebb a bit consistently. And then then the Fed can say that this was the turning point. But Cathy a turning point in the piece of rate hikes are a turning point in terms of the ultimate destination the pace more than the destination. Now the destination has been up for grabs. Anyway I think there's been a wide disagreement among economists among the Fed members and in the market as to where the ultimate destination is. And we still don't know. But the pace could ease up a bit which would be good news. Chris Jones thank you so much. Greatly appreciated too short notice here. We'll have much more with her in the coming days. She is at Charles Schwab as well. Killing Field Data publishes moments ago. We are thrilled that he could join us yesterday from Renaissance Macro. And he gets to the story of now wage growth is running red hot and absent a turnaround in productivity. This will ultimately fuel higher prices there in a single sentence. Caylee is the folding of the sufficiency of our economy our productivity. Which wage growth and the idea of how it affects price. And the answer is this is tangible. Yeah. And it's going to be something to watch in the report. Going forward Tom because ultimately what we've just heard from all of our guests is yes this is good news but it is only one day of data. We have another CPI report coming in September prior to the Fed's next policy decision. So is this the beginnings of the makings of a trend or is this just a standout report. Obviously yes. I'm going to be more optimistic about it after a bang up jobs report after this usually constructed CPI report. There is a sequence here. But as Neil Dutta says what about the nation's productivity. Please stay with us. Brian D. In the next hour.