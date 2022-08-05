Israeli Rockets Kill Top Militant Leader in Gaza Strip
Israel’s military launched airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Friday, killing a top Palestinian militant leader and at least nine others, prompting dozens of retaliatory rocket launches toward its southern and central towns and cities.
Earlier this year, rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel, with Israeli forces shooting down at least one missile and carrying out an airstrike in retaliation.
Tensions have been festering since the beginning of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in April. (Source: Bloomberg)